PHT Morning Skate: How Caps could have kept Schmidt; tough ice in Vegas

By Joey AlfieriMay 30, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
• If your team is looking to sign a great right winger in free agency, they may be in trouble. Sportsnet looks at the 10 best right wingers that are scheduled to hit the market. (Sportsnet)

• It was a tough year for the Montreal Canadiens, so don’t expect them to part ways with the third overall pick. (NHL.com)

Johan Franzen‘s wife opens up about the difficulties the former Red Wing is having with post-concussion syndrome. Sad story. (FranzenResidence.com)

• The outcome of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final will affect Alex Ovechkin‘s legacy. (New York Times)

• There’s no doubt that losing Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft was a huge blow for the Caps, but keeping him would have too costly. (Washington Post)

• Why does the Kings’ Stanley Cup ring have a “#FTF” on it? Dustin Brown explains in the latest edition of “Beyond the Ice”. (NHL.com/Kings)

• Former Leafs captain Mats Sundin has some words of advice for the organization as they continue their search for the next captain. “It would be easy to say Auston, he should be the captain. Saying that, it has to be a player and a person that wants to carry that responsibility and actually play better wearing the ‘C’.” (Toronto Sun)

• It won’t be easy, but the Capitals need to adjust to the difficult ice conditions in Vegas. (NBC Sports Washington)

• If Game 1 taught us anything, it’s that the Golden Knights are able to play their game whether they’re ahead, tied or behind. (SinBin. Vegas)

• Now that his hockey career is over, Radim Vrbata will head back to the Czech Republic. He’s also planning on taking the next year totally off. (Arizona Sports)

• A number of people are disappointed that USA Hockey hired John Vanbiesbrouck as assistant director for hockey operations years after he directed a racial slur at Trevor Daley. (Color of Hockey)

• Speaking of the Vegas ice, the heat in Nevada has already started causing problems for the ice crew.

Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final

May 29, 2018, 9:50 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gerard Gallant and the Vegas Golden Knights still think Tom Wilson‘s third-period hit on Jonathan Marchessault in the Stanley Cup Final opener was too late and probably a bit dirty.

The coach also believes it sparked his team’s comeback victory in that Game 1 thriller.

So while he wasn’t happy to hear Wilson will face no discipline from the NHL, Gallant is hoping his team will remember the hit – and more importantly, how they played right after it – when they attempt to take a 2-0 series lead on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night on the Strip.

”The good thing about the hit is it really woke our team up,” Gallant said after an optional practice at the Golden Knights’ suburban training complex. ”I think it was a 4-4 game?”

Indeed, two novice Stanley Cup finalists were deep into an entertainingly ramshackle opener, but the Knights took charge after that fateful collision left Marchessault sprawled on the ice. Vegas quickly got Tomas Nosek‘s go-ahead goal , eventually won 6-4 and surged one game closer to an improbable championship.

The focused aggression necessary to be a successful postseason team is a delicate concoction. The Golden Knights and Caps both had it during the conference playoffs, but they both admit it got away from them in Game 1.

”I think both teams can be better,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. ”It was a pretty sloppy game.”

After one game to get used to the sky-high stakes of the last round of this tournament, both teams intend to channel their nervous energy more constructively in the future. Both coaches stressed the importance of discipline, completing assignments and not allowing the frenetic Vegas crowd to overwhelm their emotions.

”There’s obviously nerves,” Washington’s Jay Beagle said. ”I’m not surprised at anything anymore, but in the Stanley Cup Final, usually it’s 2-1 or 1-0, not (6-4). But you don’t know what to expect from a team that you don’t know that much. Now we’ve got to know them a little bit more.”

The mistakes that worry coaches also lead to exciting hockey, and the opener was thoroughly entertaining even before Wilson lowered the boom on Marchessault. The teams combined for a Final-record four lead changes in the highest-scoring opener in eight years for this final round.

Wilson, who served a three-game suspension in the second round for breaking the jaw of Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese, and the Capitals still insist the hard-charging forward did nothing wrong when he leveled the Golden Knights’ top playoff scorer.

”It’s within the rules,” Wilson said after practice at T-Mobile Arena. ”It’s a clean hit. I don’t know why it got so much media attention, to be honest. It’s a hard hit, but that’s the day and age we’re in. … I’m trying to play my game. There’s a lot of those hits that are going on, but it’s the Stanley Cup Final, and it’s within the rules.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety agreed when it decided not to discipline Wilson for the shoulder-to-shoulder hit, clearly deciding that Wilson’s timing wasn’t extraordinarily late.

Marchessault went to the dressing room and was examined for a possible concussion, but returned to the game. Gallant said the forward is feeling fine for Game 2.

The Capitals had their own complaint about Vegas forward David Perron, who jumped on the ice after the whistle and made contact with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin during the scuffles immediately after the hit.

Once the emotions died down, both teams realized they’ve got to check their more primal urges if they hope to play a solid game on the NHL’s biggest stage. The atmosphere in Las Vegas for the city’s first Final has been electric, but the Caps weren’t intimidated by the frenzied crowd.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby said the biggest difference about playing in Vegas is ”the bass they put in the building. Maybe that’s a little false when … you’re literally shaking from the bass. That’s the only difference. (Their) fans are loud. Our fans are loud. Tampa’s, Pitt’s, Columbus, all fans are loud.”

The condition of the T-Mobile Arena ice also caused occasional problems for both teams with its inconsistencies and general roughness, but nobody is claiming the first-year NHL building has any unusual problems. The conditions certainly didn’t hurt the offensive players in any meaningful way, given the final score.

”Ice isn’t an excuse, because it’s the same for both teams,” Holtby said. ”You just want to figure it out quicker than them, and obviously they’ve had the advantage playing here for a while. Our ice isn’t any different than it is here. It’s just little differences. When it’s that hot out, there’s always one thing that’s not great. We’re just figuring out what you can and can’t do.”

Mass shooting survivors name baby after Vegas hockey player

May 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A couple who survived the October shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has named their newborn after one of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey players, saying the team brought positivity into their lives after the tragedy.

Lauren and Brad Sugars’ girl was born May 18, the same day the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, KLAS-TV reported .

The Las Vegas couple originally had Austin in mind as their daughter’s name, but decided to go with Riley – named after Knights player Reilly Smith.

The Sugars didn’t know they were going to become parents until after the festival.

”We know a lot of other friends that went through the same experience and had a lot of trouble moving on, and I think we got a very clear reason to move on straight away,” Brad Sugars said.

On Oct. 1, 2017, a man opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and killed 58 people.

”We got out of that spot, and we started running, and it started shooting again,” Brad Sugars said. ”I took cover, and Lauren just kept running. That’s when we got separated.”

He said he remembers screaming Lauren’s name, calling her until he found her hiding under a car in a parking lot. They found out two weeks later that a baby was on the way.

”Route 91 was a very big negative, but our city turned it into a really big positive, and I think the Golden Knights has been a really big part of that,” Brad Sugars said. ”It’s helped immensely to have something positive to focus on.”

Capitals, Golden Knights expecting a much different Game 2

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Since Sin City is hosting the opening two games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, it might be a safe bet to say that Game 2 on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) won’t replicate the back-and-forth, exciting hockey we saw during Game 1.

The Vegas Golden Knights took the opening game against the Washington Capitals with a 6-4 victory, a 60-minute experience that had plenty of goals, four lead changes and a flash point moment of violence — and all of that followed a wild pre-game build up to puck drop.

Rust certainly played a role in a game that saw four goals in the first and third periods. The Golden Knights had eight days between rounds, while the Capitals had to wait five days. Bad ice at T-Mobile Arena was a decent factor as well, which a number of players on both sides noted after Tuesday’s skates.

“Every game’s different. Next game could be 1-0 or 2-1 or whatever,” said Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly. “It’s just the way the game was going. Both teams were excited and anxious, the puck’s bouncing around and a couple of weird lucky goals. It was just one of those games where I don’t think you’re going to see 6-4 games every night, that’s for sure.”

As hockey fans, we’d really, really love to see six more games like Game 1 in this series, minus the questionable hit that warranted discussion by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Smith-Pelly said he expected both teams to be more relaxed in Game 2. All of the build up to the Final and the first game is out of the way. Now it’s just a regular hockey series the rest of the way, but with a decent prize awaiting the winner.

Despite the slop-fest, there are positives for both sides to take away. The obvious first one is the fact that the Golden Knights came out victorious with Marc-Andre Fleury allowing four goals. Before Game 1, during the regular season and playoffs, he’d allowed four goals eight times. All losses. For the Capitals, they found a way to beat Fleury four times. Clean up some sloppy defensive zone play and hold on to a lead for more than the 4:27 combined that they did on Monday and Wednesday’s outcome could be different.

“Both could be better. Small margin for error out there,” said Golden Knights forward James Neal. “You have one turnover and you find it in the back of your net. For us, we have to be a little better coming out of our end. When we get in the offensive zone, we have to get a little bit better there.”

Players weren’t happy with the game. Coaches weren’t happy with the game. Adjustments will be made on both sides as Barry Trotz and Gerard Gallant will be hammering home the mistakes that hurt their teams. We’ll just have to enjoy what Game 1 was because we’re probably not going to see it again.

“I don’t expect it to be 6-4. Let’s face it, Stanley Cup Final, a 6-4 game is not really a good game. I think it was a little bit sloppy from both sides,” said Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellmare. “I think it will be a little bit less stress and more focus tomorrow.”

Stanley Cup Final schedule (Vegas leads 1-0)
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Full Schedule: 2018 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The 2018 Stanley Cup Final matchup is set and it will be the Washington Capitals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

So many different storylines to consider. George McPhee vs. his old team. Alex Ovechkin going for his first ever Cup ring. Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury against the Capitals. And the obvious one with the Golden Knights and their inaugural season success. It should be a fun one.

Here’s the full schedule:

