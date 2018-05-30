Capitals vs. Golden Knights: Your guide to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMay 30, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
HOW THEY GOT HERE

Capitals (49-26-7, 105 pts., Metropolitan Division title)
1st Round: Beat Columbus Blue Jackets in six games
2nd Round: Beat Pittsburgh Penguins in six games
Eastern Conference Final: Beat Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games

Golden Knights (51-24-7, 109 pts., Pacific Division title)
1st Round: Beat Los Angeles Kings in four games
2nd Round: Beat San Jose Sharks in six games
Western Conference Final: Beat Winnipeg Jets in five games

SCHEDULE

Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4 (Vegas leads 1-0)
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

PLAYOFF HISTORY

Capitals: 28 times in the playoffs, 1 Stanley Cup Final appearance
Golden Knights: Inaugural season

CONNECTIONS

Thirteen members of this Capitals playoff team were drafted by Vegas Golden Knights manager George McPhee during his 17-year tenure in Washington. Forward Jay Beagle was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2008 by McPhee.

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt played four seasons in Washington after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He was selected in last June’s expansion draft after the Capitals left him exposed. Vegas forward Cody Eakin was drafted by McPhee in 2009 and played only 30 games with the Capitals before being traded to Dallas in 2012.

McPhee and Capitals GM Brian MacLellan were teammates with the Guelph Holody Platers in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League in 1977-78. They would later play four seasons together at Bowling Green University and reunited for one season with the New York Rangers in 1985-86.

MacLellan and McPhee would become co-workers once their hockey careers ended. In 2004, MacLellan was hired by the Capitals and worked as a pro scout, director of player personnel and as an assistant GM to McPhee.

VEGAS PRE-GAME SHOW BREAK

What Washington D.C. symbol will the knight battle in the Cup Final?

[How Golden Knights were built | How Capitals were built]

CUP FINAL EXPERIENCE

Only Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal and Brooks Orpik have played this far into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fleury won three rings with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 (along with Orpik), 2016 and 2017. Neal, who was with the Nashville Predators last season, was on the losing end of the 2016 Final against Fleury’s Penguins.

TROPHY SUPERSITITON

Hockey players are superstitious and some captains have refused to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy and the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for fear of bad luck. Others had no problem picking it up. Both Alex Ovechkin and Deryk Engelland lifted up their respective conference trophies, thus throwing the supposed jinx out of the window.

CONN SMYTHE UPDATE

The NHL’s playoff MVP award factors in all four rounds, not just the Final. Through three rounds, here’s who we have as the top five:

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights (.947 save percentage, 1.68 goals against average 4 shutouts)
2. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals (12 goals, 22 points)
3. Braden Holtby, Capitals (.923 save percentage, 2.04 goals against average, 2 shutouts)
4. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals (11 goals, 24 points)
5. Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights (8 goals, 18 points)

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
• Who has the better forwards?
Who has better defense?
Who has better goaltending?
• Who has better special teams?
Who has better coaching?

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Phil Kessel situation is getting a little weird in Pittsburgh

By Joey AlfieriMay 30, 2018, 11:34 AM EDT
For the first time in three years, the Pittsburgh Penguins will not hoist the Stanley Cup. But with an extra long offseason comes some extra distractions. That appears to be the case for the Pens this spring.

According to multiple media outlets, the relationship between Phil Kessel and head coach Mike Sullivan is icy at best right now, and The Athletic’s Josh Yohe shed some more light on the issues going on behind the scenes.

Per Yohe, one of the reasons for the friction in the locker room comes from Sullivan’s decision not to play Kessel on the second line with Evgeni Malkin. The 30-year-old spent a good chunk of time with Riley Sheahan and Derick Brassard, but the end result wasn’t as positive as it had been over the previous two postseasons.

Kessel averaged 0.92 points-per-game during Pittsburgh’s two Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017. This postseason, he picked up just one goal and eight assists in 12 games. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but it’s well below what we’ve come to expect from the veteran winger.

He has four years remaining on his contract that comes with a cap hit of $6.8 million (the Maple Leafs are eating $1.2 million of the total cap hit). That’s a reasonable salary for a player who put up over 90 points.

It’s important to note that Yohe also mentions that Kessel “is not a problem in the locker room,” so this could be a non-issue once training camp kicks off. Still, the fact that one of the best players on the team and the head coach aren’t getting along is less than ideal.

The worst thing the Penguins can do in this situation is overreact. This is the first time in a while that they’ll have an extended summer so these type distractions were bound to happen. Kessel still managed to put up 34 goals and 92 points in 82 games during the regular season. That’s the highest point total of his career. It probably won’t get much better for him in that regard, but that doesn’t mean GM Jim Rutherford has to look to unload him this summer.

At the same time, Rutherford has been around the NHL long enough to know that this isn’t a situation that calls for an impulse decision. The Pens have been one of the model franchises in the league for well over a decade, which means this situation is unlikely to escalate enough to force anyone out of town.

MORE:
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
• Stanley Cup Final Guide

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: How Caps could have kept Schmidt; tough ice in Vegas

By Joey AlfieriMay 30, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• If your team is looking to sign a great right winger in free agency, they may be in trouble. Sportsnet looks at the 10 best right wingers that are scheduled to hit the market. (Sportsnet)

• It was a tough year for the Montreal Canadiens, so don’t expect them to part ways with the third overall pick. (NHL.com)

Johan Franzen‘s wife opens up about the difficulties the former Red Wing is having with post-concussion syndrome. Sad story. (FranzenResidence.com)

• The outcome of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final will affect Alex Ovechkin‘s legacy. (New York Times)

• There’s no doubt that losing Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft was a huge blow for the Caps, but keeping him would have too costly. (Washington Post)

• Why does the Kings’ Stanley Cup ring have a “#FTF” on it? Dustin Brown explains in the latest edition of “Beyond the Ice”. (NHL.com/Kings)

• Former Leafs captain Mats Sundin has some words of advice for the organization as they continue their search for the next captain. “It would be easy to say Auston, he should be the captain. Saying that, it has to be a player and a person that wants to carry that responsibility and actually play better wearing the ‘C’.” (Toronto Sun)

• It won’t be easy, but the Capitals need to adjust to the difficult ice conditions in Vegas. (NBC Sports Washington)

• If Game 1 taught us anything, it’s that the Golden Knights are able to play their game whether they’re ahead, tied or behind. (SinBin. Vegas)

• Now that his hockey career is over, Radim Vrbata will head back to the Czech Republic. He’s also planning on taking the next year totally off. (Arizona Sports)

• A number of people are disappointed that USA Hockey hired John Vanbiesbrouck as assistant director for hockey operations years after he directed a racial slur at Trevor Daley. (Color of Hockey)

• Speaking of the Vegas ice, the heat in Nevada has already started causing problems for the ice crew.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 9:50 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gerard Gallant and the Vegas Golden Knights still think Tom Wilson‘s third-period hit on Jonathan Marchessault in the Stanley Cup Final opener was too late and probably a bit dirty.

The coach also believes it sparked his team’s comeback victory in that Game 1 thriller.

So while he wasn’t happy to hear Wilson will face no discipline from the NHL, Gallant is hoping his team will remember the hit – and more importantly, how they played right after it – when they attempt to take a 2-0 series lead on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night on the Strip.

”The good thing about the hit is it really woke our team up,” Gallant said after an optional practice at the Golden Knights’ suburban training complex. ”I think it was a 4-4 game?”

Indeed, two novice Stanley Cup finalists were deep into an entertainingly ramshackle opener, but the Knights took charge after that fateful collision left Marchessault sprawled on the ice. Vegas quickly got Tomas Nosek‘s go-ahead goal , eventually won 6-4 and surged one game closer to an improbable championship.

The focused aggression necessary to be a successful postseason team is a delicate concoction. The Golden Knights and Caps both had it during the conference playoffs, but they both admit it got away from them in Game 1.

”I think both teams can be better,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. ”It was a pretty sloppy game.”

After one game to get used to the sky-high stakes of the last round of this tournament, both teams intend to channel their nervous energy more constructively in the future. Both coaches stressed the importance of discipline, completing assignments and not allowing the frenetic Vegas crowd to overwhelm their emotions.

”There’s obviously nerves,” Washington’s Jay Beagle said. ”I’m not surprised at anything anymore, but in the Stanley Cup Final, usually it’s 2-1 or 1-0, not (6-4). But you don’t know what to expect from a team that you don’t know that much. Now we’ve got to know them a little bit more.”

The mistakes that worry coaches also lead to exciting hockey, and the opener was thoroughly entertaining even before Wilson lowered the boom on Marchessault. The teams combined for a Final-record four lead changes in the highest-scoring opener in eight years for this final round.

Wilson, who served a three-game suspension in the second round for breaking the jaw of Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese, and the Capitals still insist the hard-charging forward did nothing wrong when he leveled the Golden Knights’ top playoff scorer.

”It’s within the rules,” Wilson said after practice at T-Mobile Arena. ”It’s a clean hit. I don’t know why it got so much media attention, to be honest. It’s a hard hit, but that’s the day and age we’re in. … I’m trying to play my game. There’s a lot of those hits that are going on, but it’s the Stanley Cup Final, and it’s within the rules.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety agreed when it decided not to discipline Wilson for the shoulder-to-shoulder hit, clearly deciding that Wilson’s timing wasn’t extraordinarily late.

Marchessault went to the dressing room and was examined for a possible concussion, but returned to the game. Gallant said the forward is feeling fine for Game 2.

The Capitals had their own complaint about Vegas forward David Perron, who jumped on the ice after the whistle and made contact with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin during the scuffles immediately after the hit.

Once the emotions died down, both teams realized they’ve got to check their more primal urges if they hope to play a solid game on the NHL’s biggest stage. The atmosphere in Las Vegas for the city’s first Final has been electric, but the Caps weren’t intimidated by the frenzied crowd.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby said the biggest difference about playing in Vegas is ”the bass they put in the building. Maybe that’s a little false when … you’re literally shaking from the bass. That’s the only difference. (Their) fans are loud. Our fans are loud. Tampa’s, Pitt’s, Columbus, all fans are loud.”

The condition of the T-Mobile Arena ice also caused occasional problems for both teams with its inconsistencies and general roughness, but nobody is claiming the first-year NHL building has any unusual problems. The conditions certainly didn’t hurt the offensive players in any meaningful way, given the final score.

”Ice isn’t an excuse, because it’s the same for both teams,” Holtby said. ”You just want to figure it out quicker than them, and obviously they’ve had the advantage playing here for a while. Our ice isn’t any different than it is here. It’s just little differences. When it’s that hot out, there’s always one thing that’s not great. We’re just figuring out what you can and can’t do.”

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Mass shooting survivors name baby after Vegas hockey player

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A couple who survived the October shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has named their newborn after one of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey players, saying the team brought positivity into their lives after the tragedy.

Lauren and Brad Sugars’ girl was born May 18, the same day the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, KLAS-TV reported .

The Las Vegas couple originally had Austin in mind as their daughter’s name, but decided to go with Riley – named after Knights player Reilly Smith.

The Sugars didn’t know they were going to become parents until after the festival.

”We know a lot of other friends that went through the same experience and had a lot of trouble moving on, and I think we got a very clear reason to move on straight away,” Brad Sugars said.

On Oct. 1, 2017, a man opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and killed 58 people.

”We got out of that spot, and we started running, and it started shooting again,” Brad Sugars said. ”I took cover, and Lauren just kept running. That’s when we got separated.”

He said he remembers screaming Lauren’s name, calling her until he found her hiding under a car in a parking lot. They found out two weeks later that a baby was on the way.

”Route 91 was a very big negative, but our city turned it into a really big positive, and I think the Golden Knights has been a really big part of that,” Brad Sugars said. ”It’s helped immensely to have something positive to focus on.”

Information from: KLAS-TV, http://www.klas-tv.com