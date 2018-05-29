Will Stanley Cup Final continue to be tough on Fleury, Holtby?

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals scored more goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1 (four) than the Los Angeles Kings managed in getting swept by Vegas (three), yet the Golden Knights won 6-4.

The thing is, while you can quibble with a goal here or there (the optics on this one weren’t great), it’s tough to pin the high-scoring nature of that Game 1 on Fleury or his counterpart Braden Holtby. Game 1 featured the sort of frenetic, thrilling pace that can create casual hockey fans into fanatics, yet it certainly must not have been easy on the goalies or coaches.

NBC Sports Washington delves into some of the Capitals’ specific defensive issues, but to keep it simple, Holtby can only do so much when players like Reilly Smith receives chances like these.

And, frankly, there were some breakdowns that didn’t result in goals. Fleury’s save in tight on Alex Ovechkin early in Game 1 was easily forgotten, yet crucial.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights beat Holtby five times (adding an empty-netter for insurance) on 33 shots on goal, while Fleury made 24 of 28 saves. To quickly summarize how unusual this must have felt for both netminders, consider how they played before Monday: Fleury allowed just six goals in his last four games (now 10 in five, all wins), while Holtby generated two consecutive shutouts to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning.

So, the question is: will the rest of this series be as unkind to the goalies as Game 1 was? Let’s ponder the arguments for and against such thoughts while realizing that we’re unlucky to see many more 10-goal games.

Energy

The significant layoff between the Capitals’ Game 7 against Tampa Bay (Wednesday, May 23) and especially the Golden Knights closing out Winnipeg in a Game 5 (Sunday, May 20) meant that both teams had the sort of fresh legs you rarely see four rounds into the postseason. An electric Vegas crowd ratcheted that energy up another level.

Chances are, as this series goes along, the energy will ebb and flow. It will be interesting to see how much of a difference certain breaks make, too; while Game 1 and 2 feature the usual one-day break between contests, that’s not uniform across the remainder of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Remaining Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Such gaps could be a godsend for the Capitals, who’ve played three more games than the Golden Knights and have been asking a lot of 32-year-old Alex Ovechkin. That said, those gaps in the schedule may, conversely, make it that much easier for the Golden Knights to maintain their often-relentless style.

Interestingly, both teams managed to limit chances off the rush in Game 1, despite the otherwise chaotic nature of that contest.

It’s not just fatigue that might slow this series down to the goalies’ liking.

Both coaches will get more familiar with each team as this series goes along, from additional video of their opponents’ structure to a deeper understanding of which matchups to exploit and which ones to avoid. Barry Trotz is one of the NHL’s great defensive thinkers, while Gerard Gallant’s team showed that they can grind through a low-scoring series against Los Angeles, so expect adjustments.

Settling down vs. irresistible forces

Beyond those tweaks, it’s simply likely that Fleury and Holtby will flat-out play better.

Consider how “The Flower” has responded recently to relative “off” nights. After allowing four goals in a Game 4 loss and three in a Game 5 win against San Jose, Fleury shut out the Sharks to eliminate them in Game 6. The Jets scored four goals in a Game 1 win against Vegas, then Fleury allowed two or fewer goals in four consecutive victories.

Holtby’s shown resilience in general in 2017-18, bouncing back from a rare rough regular season to produce some of the best playoff work of his career (which, despite Washington’s disappointments, is saying something).

Still, there are some reasons to expect additional lows with potential highs.

[Fleury’s playoff work against Washington, Ovechkin isn’t as good as you think]

Consider this: only one of Game 1’s 10 goals came on the power play. When you note how big a factor special teams has been for Washington in particular (17 power-play goals for, 16 against in 20 games; Vegas has given up and generated 10 PPG), that could offset schematic improvements.

And, yes, Ovechkin shooting from “his office” makes for a unique threat, but maybe Vegas has the best training one can ask for after limiting Patrik Laine in the Western Conference Final?

Ovechkin will probably get his goals, which he didn’t in Game 1 (he did nab an assist, though). Vegas’ vaunted top line generated plenty of offense, even beyond goals for Reilly Smith and William Karlsson. Depth players are already making their presences felt, so it’s easy to see that both teams sport the sort of supporting casts you usually need to make it this far.

On the other hand, Trotz and Gallant will surely try to clean up all of those high-danger chances. These shot charts probably raise their blood pressure (via Natural Stat Trick):

***

To the relief of the coaches and goalies, some of that manic energy will subside. Rusty mistakes will turn to safe plays. We might even see a shutout or two.

For those of us who loved just about every minute of Game 1, let’s hope it doesn’t slow down too much.

Tom Wilson avoids suspension for late hit on Marchessault

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
It is the song that never ends …

Tom Wilson is 24 years old. Whether you believe that the Washington Capitals forward is a) extremely dirty, b) sometimes dirty, sometimes “walking the line” or c) mostly an “honest player,” it’s difficult to shake the sinking suspicion that hockey fans will be debating Wilson’s borderline hits over and over and over again.

Will it be weekly? Monthly? At least once-per-series during a given postseason run?

Capitals fans will undoubtedly bristle at the Matt Cooke comparisons floating around on social media, but there’s a salient bigger picture point. The NHL’s made its bed with this situation by leaving so much room for confusion and debate when it comes to illegal hits. As you may recall, Cooke’s notorious check on Marc Savard was “legal” or at least straddled that line, and now it feels like we’ll be counting each frame before a Wilson hit to decide how late it was. Or any number of exhausting debates that dive deep into minutiae instead of getting at the true heart of the matter.

(Revelations like this possibly NSFW tweet from TSN’s Rick Westhead? Now those get a little closer to the heart of the matter.)

So, let’s dust off the arguments (OK, there wasn’t enough time for dust to form), as the latest verdict is in. According to reporters including USA Today’s Kevin Allen, Tom Wilson will not have a hearing for his late hit on Jonathan Marchessault from Washington’s 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

One prevalent argument is that, while the late check may have been worthy of a five-minute major instead of the minor penalty (which didn’t result in a Vegas power play, as a David Perron cross-check on Alex Ovechkin canceled that out), but maybe not a suspension.

Mike Milbury discussed as much after Game 1, while the Capitals had their own beefs about Ryan Reaves getting away with cross-checking John Carlson before scoring the 4-4 goal. It wouldn’t be one bit surprising if that missed call made the NHL more reluctant to dive deeper into this specific situation.

Allen added some additional background on the decision.

But the NHL, as a general rule, has not suspended players in the past for an interference call unless there was head contact or the victim suffered an injury. Marchessault was placed in concussion protocol but returned to the game. He talked to members of the media after the game and appeared to be fine.

And, let’s face it, the NHL probably didn’t want to hand Wilson another suspension after making him sit three game earlier during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For what it’s worth, multiple members of the Vegas Golden Knights – Marchessault included – stated that they believed (or at least hoped) that the NHL would “take care of it.” In league parlance, that’s one big elbow nudge to try to get someone suspended. With Marchessault seemingly OK after Game 1, the anger over this decision could die down quickly, which is another element of these debates that complicates decisions.

The thing is, the NHL really should take care of this.

Unfortunately, if prior history is any indication, dramatic changes will come slowly. Instead, the league will settle for putting a Band-Aid on a hole in the wall, even if it means that Wilson, Brad Marchand, and the rest of the Department of Player Safety’s speed dial list continues to play roulette with suspensions.

It’s a shame that these debates are overshadowing what was a scintillating Game 1, but this is the bed the NHL has made for itself.

————

What changes will Lightning consider making during offseason?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning were just one win away from making it back to the Stanley Cup Final, but a shutout loss on home ice prevented them from advancing to the next round.

Making it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final shouldn’t be classified as a terrible year for the Bolts, especially because they didn’t even make it to the playoffs last season. But even though they had a strong year, there’s a chance that at least one significant change could be on the way.

With Nikita Kucherov entering the final year of his contract, there will likely be some personal changes on the horizon. Kucherov is slated to earn $4.76 million next season and there’s a chance that he could make more than double that amount whenever he signs his new extension.

Brayden Point is in a similar situation. The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and he’s also expected to get a significant raise. Keep in mind, the Lightning are already paying Steven Stamkos $8.5 million per season, so they’ll be committing quite a bit of money to the center ice position.

J.T. Miller will be a restricted free agent this summer, Ryan McDonagh contract expires after next season and Anton Stralman‘s deal does, too.

That’s where Tyler Johnson comes in. Assuming he sticks at center, Johnson will be behind Stamkos and Point on the depth chart. He earns $5 million per season over the next six seasons and his no-movement clause officially kicks in on July 1st. If GM Steve Yzerman is thinking about moving him, this is the time.

The 27-year-old is coming off a solid 21-goal and 50-point season and the fact that the Lightning are one of the few teams with strong depth down the middle (not many teams have a one-two punch of Stamkos and Point) means that there will be a market for him.

The Lightning also parted ways with their first-round draft pick in 2018 and their second-round pick in 2019 in the trade that saw them land McDonagh and Miller from the Rangers. Parting ways with an established player could also help them recuperate some of those assets.

The emergence of Anthony Cirelli gives the Bolts another young center capable of filling in on the third or fourth line heading into 2018-19.

It should be an interesting off-season in Tampa. They don’t have to overhaul their roster by any stretch, but they definitely need to make a few tweaks so that they can get over the hump. Trading Johnson doesn’t necessarily make them better, but it would allow them to have a bit more financial flexibility.

PHT Morning Skate: How Vegas will affect salary cap; 24 players that could be traded

By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
• The injection of revenue provided by the Vegas Golden Knights will lead to a significant increase in next year’s salary cap. (TSN)

• Golden Knights forward William Karlsson transformed himself into a 40-goal scorer this season. How did he do that? ESPN investigates. (ESPN)

• The Capitals lost a number of key players during the off-season, but they’re now just four wins away from a Stanley Cup title. (Washington Post)

• The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of Czech defensemen to entry-level deals on Monday morning. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

• Thanks to TSN’s Rick Westhead, we know that NHL owners denied knowing what CTE was during the concussion lawsuit. (TSN)

• Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez both threw on some Caps jerseys prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL.com)

• Golden Knights GM George McPhee didn’t just help build one Stanley Cup finalist, he also helped assemble his opponent’s roster. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• Wild GM Paul Fenton likes to have a good laugh, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a hard worker. Find out how he became the general manager of an NHL team. (The Athletic)

• Sportsnet takes a look at 24 players that could be traded at some point this summer. Will P.K. Subban, Erik Karlsson or Drew Doughty actually get moved? (Sportsnet)

• Let’s just say that the Capitals’ expansion season didn’t go as well as the Golden Knights’ first campaign. Sports Illustrated takes a deeper look at Washington’s inaugural season. (Sports Illustrated)

• Up top, check out the highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Washington.

PHT’s Three Stars: Golden Game 1 for Vegas

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2018, 1:45 AM EDT
1st Star: Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights

Yes, Vegas enjoyed better contributions from its supporting scorers in Game 1 (see the second star), but the top line of Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, and William Karlsson still flexed their muscles to help the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 6-4.

Smith was credited with the primary assist on Karlsson’s 2-2 goal, which was crucial as the Capitals generated two goals during a 42-second span and could have conceivably introduced some doubt into Vegas’ mind if that lead persisted into the first intermission. Instead, it was tied up with less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

After that, Smith gave the Golden Knights a brief 3-2 lead by beating Braden Holtby on a top-corner finish.

The beauty of this Game 1 win is that there were multiple Golden Knights conceivably in the running here. Do note that, while most of the goals weren’t their fault, neither goalie came close to making the top three.

2nd Star: Tomas Nosek, Golden Knights

Allow this spot to also serve as Deryk Engelland‘s mention, as the defenseman nabbed two assists (one primary, one secondary) while firing five shots on goal and logging 20:50 TOI. His transformation from borderline enforcer to legitimate NHL defenseman remains stunning.

Nosek gets the nod, however, because he scored two goals; he isn’t the first star because his second tally was shorthanded. He generated a +3 rating despite a scant 12:22 TOI.

(So maybe Engelland does deserve that spot? Let’s just cheat here. Don’t tell anyone.)

3rd Star: T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

While Nosek scored on an empty net for his second goal, Shea Theodore also deserves the credit for that game-winner.

In honor of the night’s best passers, let’s consider Oshie. He generated two assists, including a ludicrous helper that allowed John Carlson to score on a near-empty net. If not for Theodore, it would have been the best assist of a Game 1 that was full of beautiful passes.

Oshie also generated the primary assist on Nicklas Backstrom‘s 2-1 goal, so it was quite a night for a guy who’s proven to be more than just That Fellow Who Scored A Bunch of Olympic Shootout Goals in 2014.

Highlight of the Night

Theodore to Nosek for the game-winner and breath-taker:

If you’re into rougher stuff, this post touches on the Tom Wilson and Ryan Reaves dramas.

Factoid of the Night

Want to point to one Vegas Golden Knights stat that’s truly unsustainable? Move over, Marc-Andre Fleury‘s save percentage (playoffs and regular season) and William Karlsson’s regular-season shooting percentage:

————

