Tom Wilson avoids suspension for late hit on Marchessault

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
It is the song that never ends …

Tom Wilson is 24 years old. Whether you believe that the Washington Capitals forward is a) extremely dirty, b) sometimes dirty, sometimes “walking the line” or c) mostly an “honest player,” it’s difficult to shake the sinking suspicion that hockey fans will be debating Wilson’s borderline hits over and over and over again.

Will it be weekly? Monthly? At least once-per-series during a given postseason run?

Capitals fans will undoubtedly bristle at the Matt Cooke comparisons floating around on social media, but there’s a salient bigger picture point. The NHL’s made its bed with this situation by leaving so much room for confusion and debate when it comes to illegal hits. As you may recall, Cooke’s notorious check on Marc Savard was “legal” or at least straddled that line, and now it feels like we’ll be counting each frame before a Wilson hit to decide how late it was. Or any number of exhausting debates that dive deep into minutiae instead of getting at the true heart of the matter.

(Revelations like this possibly NSFW tweet from TSN’s Rick Westhead? Now those get a little closer to the heart of the matter.)

So, let’s dust off the arguments (OK, there wasn’t enough time for dust to form), as the latest verdict is in. According to reporters including USA Today’s Kevin Allen, Tom Wilson will not have a hearing for his late hit on Jonathan Marchessault from Washington’s 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

One prevalent argument is that, while the late check may have been worthy of a five-minute major instead of the minor penalty (which didn’t result in a Vegas power play, as a David Perron cross-check on Alex Ovechkin canceled that out), but maybe not a suspension.

Mike Milbury discussed as much after Game 1, while the Capitals had their own beefs about Ryan Reaves getting away with cross-checking John Carlson before scoring the 4-4 goal. It wouldn’t be one bit surprising if that missed call made the NHL more reluctant to dive deeper into this specific situation.

Allen added some additional background on the decision.

But the NHL, as a general rule, has not suspended players in the past for an interference call unless there was head contact or the victim suffered an injury. Marchessault was placed in concussion protocol but returned to the game. He talked to members of the media after the game and appeared to be fine.

And, let’s face it, the NHL probably didn’t want to hand Wilson another suspension after making him sit three game earlier during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For what it’s worth, multiple members of the Vegas Golden Knights – Marchessault included – stated that they believed (or at least hoped) that the NHL would “take care of it.” In league parlance, that’s one big elbow nudge to try to get someone suspended. With Marchessault seemingly OK after Game 1, the anger over this decision could die down quickly, which is another element of these debates that complicates decisions.

The thing is, the NHL really should take care of this.

Unfortunately, if prior history is any indication, dramatic changes will come slowly. Instead, the league will settle for putting a Band-Aid on a whole in the wall, even if it means that Wilson, Brad Marchand, and the rest of the Department of Player Safety’s speed dial list continues to play roulette with suspensions.

It’s a shame that these debates are overshadowing what was a scintillating Game 1, but this is the bed the NHL has made for itself.

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What changes will Lightning consider making during offseason?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning were just one win away from making it back to the Stanley Cup Final, but a shutout loss on home ice prevented them from advancing to the next round.

Making it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final shouldn’t be classified as a terrible year for the Bolts, especially because they didn’t even make it to the playoffs last season. But even though they had a strong year, there’s a chance that at least one significant change could be on the way.

With Nikita Kucherov entering the final year of his contract, there will likely be some personal changes on the horizon. Kucherov is slated to earn $4.76 million next season and there’s a chance that he could make more than double that amount whenever he signs his new extension.

Brayden Point is in a similar situation. The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and he’s also expected to get a significant raise. Keep in mind, the Lightning are already paying Steven Stamkos $8.5 million per season, so they’ll be committing quite a bit of money to the center ice position.

J.T. Miller will be a restricted free agent this summer, Ryan McDonagh contract expires after next season and Anton Stralman‘s deal does, too.

That’s where Tyler Johnson comes in. Assuming he sticks at center, Johnson will be behind Stamkos and Point on the depth chart. He earns $5 million per season over the next six seasons and his no-movement clause officially kicks in on July 1st. If GM Steve Yzerman is thinking about moving him, this is the time.

The 27-year-old is coming off a solid 21-goal and 50-point season and the fact that the Lightning are one of the few teams with strong depth down the middle (not many teams have a one-two punch of Stamkos and Point) means that there will be a market for him.

The Lightning also parted ways with their first-round draft pick in 2018 and their second-round pick in 2019 in the trade that saw them land McDonagh and Miller from the Rangers. Parting ways with an established player could also help them recuperate some of those assets.

The emergence of Anthony Cirelli gives the Bolts another young center capable of filling in on the third or fourth line heading into 2018-19.

It should be an interesting off-season in Tampa. They don’t have to overhaul their roster by any stretch, but they definitely need to make a few tweaks so that they can get over the hump. Trading Johnson doesn’t necessarily make them better, but it would allow them to have a bit more financial flexibility.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: How Vegas will affect salary cap; 24 players that could be traded

By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The injection of revenue provided by the Vegas Golden Knights will lead to a significant increase in next year’s salary cap. (TSN)

• Golden Knights forward William Karlsson transformed himself into a 40-goal scorer this season. How did he do that? ESPN investigates. (ESPN)

• The Capitals lost a number of key players during the off-season, but they’re now just four wins away from a Stanley Cup title. (Washington Post)

• The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of Czech defensemen to entry-level deals on Monday morning. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

• Thanks to TSN’s Rick Westhead, we know that NHL owners denied knowing what CTE was during the concussion lawsuit. (TSN)

• Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez both threw on some Caps jerseys prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL.com)

• Golden Knights GM George McPhee didn’t just help build one Stanley Cup finalist, he also helped assemble his opponent’s roster. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• Wild GM Paul Fenton likes to have a good laugh, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a hard worker. Find out how he became the general manager of an NHL team. (The Athletic)

• Sportsnet takes a look at 24 players that could be traded at some point this summer. Will P.K. Subban, Erik Karlsson or Drew Doughty actually get moved? (Sportsnet)

• Let’s just say that the Capitals’ expansion season didn’t go as well as the Golden Knights’ first campaign. Sports Illustrated takes a deeper look at Washington’s inaugural season. (Sports Illustrated)

• Up top, check out the highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Washington.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT’s Three Stars: Golden Game 1 for Vegas

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2018, 1:45 AM EDT
1st Star: Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights

Yes, Vegas enjoyed better contributions from its supporting scorers in Game 1 (see the second star), but the top line of Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, and William Karlsson still flexed their muscles to help the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 6-4.

Smith was credited with the primary assist on Karlsson’s 2-2 goal, which was crucial as the Capitals generated two goals during a 42-second span and could have conceivably introduced some doubt into Vegas’ mind if that lead persisted into the first intermission. Instead, it was tied up with less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

After that, Smith gave the Golden Knights a brief 3-2 lead by beating Braden Holtby on a top-corner finish.

The beauty of this Game 1 win is that there were multiple Golden Knights conceivably in the running here. Do note that, while most of the goals weren’t their fault, neither goalie came close to making the top three.

2nd Star: Tomas Nosek, Golden Knights

Allow this spot to also serve as Deryk Engelland‘s mention, as the defenseman nabbed two assists (one primary, one secondary) while firing five shots on goal and logging 20:50 TOI. His transformation from borderline enforcer to legitimate NHL defenseman remains stunning.

Nosek gets the nod, however, because he scored two goals; he isn’t the first star because his second tally was shorthanded. He generated a +3 rating despite a scant 12:22 TOI.

(So maybe Engelland does deserve that spot? Let’s just cheat here. Don’t tell anyone.)

3rd Star: T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

While Nosek scored on an empty net for his second goal, Shea Theodore also deserves the credit for that game-winner.

In honor of the night’s best passers, let’s consider Oshie. He generated two assists, including a ludicrous helper that allowed John Carlson to score on a near-empty net. If not for Theodore, it would have been the best assist of a Game 1 that was full of beautiful passes.

Oshie also generated the primary assist on Nicklas Backstrom‘s 2-1 goal, so it was quite a night for a guy who’s proven to be more than just That Fellow Who Scored A Bunch of Olympic Shootout Goals in 2014.

Highlight of the Night

Theodore to Nosek for the game-winner and breath-taker:

If you’re into rougher stuff, this post touches on the Tom Wilson and Ryan Reaves dramas.

Factoid of the Night

Want to point to one Vegas Golden Knights stat that’s truly unsustainable? Move over, Marc-Andre Fleury‘s save percentage (playoffs and regular season) and William Karlsson’s regular-season shooting percentage:

Golden Knights’ fourth line steps up in big way in Game 1

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2018, 1:24 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — If you were wondering when Ryan Reaves last scored in consecutive games, you’d have to go back to Jan. 29-30, 2015 when he was a member of the St. Louis Blues.

For Tomas Nosek, you don’t have to go back as far to find his biggest goal before Monday night. Back on Oct. 10, Nosek scored the first ever home goal for the Vegas Golden Knights. 

A wild Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals had a bit of everything. Rapper Lil Jon performed outside T-Mobile Arena; a Tron-looking drumline led a parade, featuring comedian Carrot Top, into the building; Michael Buffer announced the starting lineups; Oh, and we can’t forget another memorable pre-game intro featuring the knight slaying more foes.

And then the game started, and in hockey-related happenings, Vegas’ depth was the difference in their 6-4 victory.

[Golden Knights beat Capitals in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 thriller]

Entering Game 1, only six of the Golden Knights’ goals from forwards in the playoffs came from their bottom six. Tom Wilson gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead 1:10 into the third period, and then Vegas’ fourth line took over.

Ninety-one seconds after Wilson’s goal, Reaves tied the game, thanks to a missed cross-check that helped him clear some room in front of Braden Holtby‘s crease.

During Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, it was Reaves’ deflection that snapped a 1-1 tie against the Winnipeg Jets midway through the second period that ended up being the difference in the elimination game.

“I was saving [the goals],” Reaves said Monday night. “I told everybody I was going to save them for the playoffs.”

Nosek would provide the game’s fourth lead change seven minutes later after finishing off a lovely pass from Shea Theodore.

An empty-netter later from Nosek with seconds remaining would seal Game 1 in the Golden Knights’ favor. 

“Those guys, they don’t get enough credit,” said Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault. “They play so hard and don’t get as much ice time as they wanted. Getting those big goals there at the end, it’s huge. I’m really happy for them.”

Marchessault is one-third of the Golden Knights’ top line that has provided 18 goals this postseason. A staple of Cup winners is production from their bottom lines The Capitals have received that from their group, but Vegas didn’t need that through three rounds and it hasn’t hindered them. In a Game 1 where no lead was safe, there wasn’t a reliance on their top lines to carry the burden.

“They played unbelievable. They were the difference in the game tonight,” said defenseman Nate Schmidt. “They are the ones that separated themselves in the way that they played. It’s always great to see those guys to be able to produce and be a part of such a tight game, especially when it comes down to the end there.”

Both coaches weren’t happy with how Game 1 played out, but Gerard Gallant was a little more upbeat considering his team now only needs three more wins to capture the Stanley Cup. Adjustments will be made, tweaking will be done, video sessions will be held. But for Barry Trotz and his players, they’ll likely chalk up what happened to defensive breakdown and sloppy play in their own zone. Reaves doesn’t believe his line will factor much into any of their opponents’ discussions ahead of Game 2 (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

“I don’t think they’re going to be having meetings about the fourth line,” said Reaves. “I doubt that’s the problem.”

