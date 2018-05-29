Getty Images

Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final

Associated PressMay 29, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gerard Gallant and the Vegas Golden Knights still think Tom Wilson‘s third-period hit on Jonathan Marchessault in the Stanley Cup Final opener was too late and probably a bit dirty.

The coach also believes it sparked his team’s comeback victory in that Game 1 thriller.

So while he wasn’t happy to hear Wilson will face no discipline from the NHL, Gallant is hoping his team will remember the hit – and more importantly, how they played right after it – when they attempt to take a 2-0 series lead on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night on the Strip.

”The good thing about the hit is it really woke our team up,” Gallant said after an optional practice at the Golden Knights’ suburban training complex. ”I think it was a 4-4 game?”

Indeed, two novice Stanley Cup finalists were deep into an entertainingly ramshackle opener, but the Knights took charge after that fateful collision left Marchessault sprawled on the ice. Vegas quickly got Tomas Nosek‘s go-ahead goal , eventually won 6-4 and surged one game closer to an improbable championship.

The focused aggression necessary to be a successful postseason team is a delicate concoction. The Golden Knights and Caps both had it during the conference playoffs, but they both admit it got away from them in Game 1.

”I think both teams can be better,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. ”It was a pretty sloppy game.”

After one game to get used to the sky-high stakes of the last round of this tournament, both teams intend to channel their nervous energy more constructively in the future. Both coaches stressed the importance of discipline, completing assignments and not allowing the frenetic Vegas crowd to overwhelm their emotions.

”There’s obviously nerves,” Washington’s Jay Beagle said. ”I’m not surprised at anything anymore, but in the Stanley Cup Final, usually it’s 2-1 or 1-0, not (6-4). But you don’t know what to expect from a team that you don’t know that much. Now we’ve got to know them a little bit more.”

The mistakes that worry coaches also lead to exciting hockey, and the opener was thoroughly entertaining even before Wilson lowered the boom on Marchessault. The teams combined for a Final-record four lead changes in the highest-scoring opener in eight years for this final round.

Wilson, who served a three-game suspension in the second round for breaking the jaw of Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese, and the Capitals still insist the hard-charging forward did nothing wrong when he leveled the Golden Knights’ top playoff scorer.

”It’s within the rules,” Wilson said after practice at T-Mobile Arena. ”It’s a clean hit. I don’t know why it got so much media attention, to be honest. It’s a hard hit, but that’s the day and age we’re in. … I’m trying to play my game. There’s a lot of those hits that are going on, but it’s the Stanley Cup Final, and it’s within the rules.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety agreed when it decided not to discipline Wilson for the shoulder-to-shoulder hit, clearly deciding that Wilson’s timing wasn’t extraordinarily late.

Marchessault went to the dressing room and was examined for a possible concussion, but returned to the game. Gallant said the forward is feeling fine for Game 2.

The Capitals had their own complaint about Vegas forward David Perron, who jumped on the ice after the whistle and made contact with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin during the scuffles immediately after the hit.

Once the emotions died down, both teams realized they’ve got to check their more primal urges if they hope to play a solid game on the NHL’s biggest stage. The atmosphere in Las Vegas for the city’s first Final has been electric, but the Caps weren’t intimidated by the frenzied crowd.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby said the biggest difference about playing in Vegas is ”the bass they put in the building. Maybe that’s a little false when … you’re literally shaking from the bass. That’s the only difference. (Their) fans are loud. Our fans are loud. Tampa’s, Pitt’s, Columbus, all fans are loud.”

The condition of the T-Mobile Arena ice also caused occasional problems for both teams with its inconsistencies and general roughness, but nobody is claiming the first-year NHL building has any unusual problems. The conditions certainly didn’t hurt the offensive players in any meaningful way, given the final score.

”Ice isn’t an excuse, because it’s the same for both teams,” Holtby said. ”You just want to figure it out quicker than them, and obviously they’ve had the advantage playing here for a while. Our ice isn’t any different than it is here. It’s just little differences. When it’s that hot out, there’s always one thing that’s not great. We’re just figuring out what you can and can’t do.”

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Mass shooting survivors name baby after Vegas hockey player

Associated PressMay 29, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A couple who survived the October shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has named their newborn after one of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey players, saying the team brought positivity into their lives after the tragedy.

Lauren and Brad Sugars’ girl was born May 18, the same day the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, KLAS-TV reported .

The Las Vegas couple originally had Austin in mind as their daughter’s name, but decided to go with Riley – named after Knights player Reilly Smith.

The Sugars didn’t know they were going to become parents until after the festival.

”We know a lot of other friends that went through the same experience and had a lot of trouble moving on, and I think we got a very clear reason to move on straight away,” Brad Sugars said.

On Oct. 1, 2017, a man opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and killed 58 people.

”We got out of that spot, and we started running, and it started shooting again,” Brad Sugars said. ”I took cover, and Lauren just kept running. That’s when we got separated.”

He said he remembers screaming Lauren’s name, calling her until he found her hiding under a car in a parking lot. They found out two weeks later that a baby was on the way.

”Route 91 was a very big negative, but our city turned it into a really big positive, and I think the Golden Knights has been a really big part of that,” Brad Sugars said. ”It’s helped immensely to have something positive to focus on.”

Information from: KLAS-TV, http://www.klas-tv.com

Capitals, Golden Knights expecting a much different Game 2

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2018
LAS VEGAS — Since Sin City is hosting the opening two games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, it might be a safe bet to say that Game 2 on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) won’t replicate the back-and-forth, exciting hockey we saw during Game 1.

The Vegas Golden Knights took the opening game against the Washington Capitals with a 6-4 victory, a 60-minute experience that had plenty of goals, four lead changes and a flash point moment of violence — and all of that followed a wild pre-game build up to puck drop.

Rust certainly played a role in a game that saw four goals in the first and third periods. The Golden Knights had eight days between rounds, while the Capitals had to wait five days. Bad ice at T-Mobile Arena was a decent factor as well, which a number of players on both sides noted after Tuesday’s skates.

“Every game’s different. Next game could be 1-0 or 2-1 or whatever,” said Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly. “It’s just the way the game was going. Both teams were excited and anxious, the puck’s bouncing around and a couple of weird lucky goals. It was just one of those games where I don’t think you’re going to see 6-4 games every night, that’s for sure.”

As hockey fans, we’d really, really love to see six more games like Game 1 in this series, minus the questionable hit that warranted discussion by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Smith-Pelly said he expected both teams to be more relaxed in Game 2. All of the build up to the Final and the first game is out of the way. Now it’s just a regular hockey series the rest of the way, but with a decent prize awaiting the winner.

Despite the slop-fest, there are positives for both sides to take away. The obvious first one is the fact that the Golden Knights came out victorious with Marc-Andre Fleury allowing four goals. Before Game 1, during the regular season and playoffs, he’d allowed four goals eight times. All losses. For the Capitals, they found a way to beat Fleury four times. Clean up some sloppy defensive zone play and hold on to a lead for more than the 4:27 combined that they did on Monday and Wednesday’s outcome could be different.

“Both could be better. Small margin for error out there,” said Golden Knights forward James Neal. “You have one turnover and you find it in the back of your net. For us, we have to be a little better coming out of our end. When we get in the offensive zone, we have to get a little bit better there.”

Players weren’t happy with the game. Coaches weren’t happy with the game. Adjustments will be made on both sides as Barry Trotz and Gerard Gallant will be hammering home the mistakes that hurt their teams. We’ll just have to enjoy what Game 1 was because we’re probably not going to see it again.

“I don’t expect it to be 6-4. Let’s face it, Stanley Cup Final, a 6-4 game is not really a good game. I think it was a little bit sloppy from both sides,” said Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellmare. “I think it will be a little bit less stress and more focus tomorrow.”

Stanley Cup Final schedule (Vegas leads 1-0)
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Full Schedule: 2018 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2018
6 Comments

The 2018 Stanley Cup Final matchup is set and it will be the Washington Capitals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

So many different storylines to consider. George McPhee vs. his old team. Alex Ovechkin going for his first ever Cup ring. Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury against the Capitals. And the obvious one with the Golden Knights and their inaugural season success. It should be a fun one.

Here’s the full schedule:

Ryan Reaves breathes new life into NHL career

By James O'BrienMay 29, 2018
8 Comments

Basically, you can break down Ryan Reaves‘ cross-check on John Carlson before his 4-4 goal from Game 1 in two ways:

  • An embarrassment because NHL officials missed the infraction.
  • An indictment of the league’s unspoken policy not to make calls because they want to “let them play,” when such decisions actually impede players from playing properly.

Objectively, that goal should not have counted, and the Capitals should have gone on the power play with a 4-3 lead during the third period of Game 1. If you want to hear about it, ask your nearest Caps fan.

(Check out Mike Milbury’s take in this video.)

All of that aside … wow, that was a pretty impressive shot by Reaves. Watch what was a key goal in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 6-4 win over Washington in Game 1 in the clip above this post’s headline.

While they happened more than a week apart thanks to a lengthy layoff, Reaves is now on a two-game playoff goal streak, and the first one sent Vegas to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Oh, and it was a nice one, too:

Best hockey of his life

Moments like these remind you that even depth NHL players often boast way more talent than you might otherwise believe. Hey, Tanner Glass scored the first goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it was pretty nice as well.

Reaves’ nice play is about more than a few fluke moments, too.

Via Natural Stat Trick, his Corsi For rating is up to 57.26 percent at even-strength over seven playoff games. (That’s really good.) Obviously, it’s a comically microscopic sample size, yet it impresses upon a larger theme: this Golden Knights team is simply teeming with players who are enjoying the runs of their hockey lives.

Let me make a prediction: at least one of the NHL’s 31 GMs is taking notice of this Reaves run.

If you must …

The 31-year-old is a pending UFA, and while it’s obvious that he has a standing in the NHL (the Penguins did give up a first-rounder for him just last summer), Reaves is also of a dying breed.

That’s where things get even more interesting, actually.

Personally, I don’t think an NHL team should make a huge investment in Reaves. Don’t get me wrong; it’s fun and bewildering to see this renaissance happen, even with the occasional mixed feeling (much like when John Scott enjoyed his strange ascent to 2017 NHL All-Star Game MVP). My educated guess is that, in a vacuum, you’re probably better off devoting money and a roster spot to a skilled, “modern-style” player.

It’s in context that Reaves could be legitimately useful to a GM.

See, the vast majority of coaches seem to have this urge to have that “one guy,” usually a rough-and-tumble type whose style is becoming outmoded in the NHL.

For Mike Babcock, it’s questionable defenseman Roman Polak. Alain Vigneault’s love of Tanner Glass tormented more than a few Rangers fans. You could extend this exercise to virtually every coach in the league.

The opportunity comes if Reaves or Polak could stand as a “compromise” addition.

A GM could, theoretically, try to persuade a coach to lean in younger, more skillful directions by throwing them a bone by adding a Reaves-type player. Rangers fans, for instance, likely would have been at least a bit less annoyed with Glass’ frequent presence if it meant more, earlier opportunities for a potential difference-maker such as Pavel Buchnevich (whose best chance to prove himself came last season, a year late in the eyes of many).

Ideally, Reaves could “check that box” without dragging his team down too much when he’s on the ice. There could be times that even applies to the playoffs, as he’s less likely to take bad penalties because officials are more reluctant to use their whistles.

Good things have frequently happened for Vegas when Reaves has been on the ice, and it might happen to the point where it would throw things out of balance. In other words, this light bit of optimism might be dashed if, say, the Oilers or Canadiens handed Reaves a $3 million cap hit with term. In that case … ignore the happy parts of this post, as that would become a headache for everyone except Reaves’ accountant.

/shudders

Still, if you enjoy redemption stories, there’s something to like here with Reaves. Here’s hoping that the story remains positive along the way.

