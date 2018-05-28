Getty

Golden Knights beat Capitals in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 thriller

By James O'Brien May 28, 2018, 11:16 PM EDT
If there were any worries about the on-ice action living up to the Vegas Golden Knights’ zany pre-game presentation, those concerns were put to rest early in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 series after edging the Washington Capitals by a score of 6-4 during a contest that was as dramatic as an episode of “Game of Thrones.” (Or at least the off-brand “Game of Thrones” we saw during that wonderfully over-the-top intro.)

Game 1 featured multiple lead changes, some real nastiness (yes, there was a controversial Tom Wilson hit), missed calls, occasionally choppy ice, and beautiful plays. For all the twists and turns, one constant defies logic: the Golden Knights fit right in. Washington carried moments of play, sure, but this was at least a 50-50 game.

Earlier during this postseason, Marc-Andre Fleury‘s tremendous play made the difference. If Fleury wasn’t enough, Vegas’ top line often pushed the Golden Knights over the edge.

This time around, just about everyone chipped in.

Some of the most thrilling play occurred during the first period. Colin Miller scored the first goal of the championship round on a seeing-eye shot during a power play, and Vegas bottled up Washington for about half of the frame. The Capitals then scored twice in just 42 seconds, challenging Vegas to remain resilient. They passed that test, as William Karlsson made it 2-2 with a key goal.

As the contest went on, it sometimes felt like hockey’s answer to a game of H-O-R-S-E.

T.J. Oshie sent a tremendous pass to John Carlson, who celebrated his 3-3 goal with gusto.

Shea Theodore saw that pass and decided to up the ante, sending a tremendous feed to Tomas Nosek for the game-winner (after Ryan Reaves collected another goal after a cross-check that wasn’t called). Nosek also generated the empty-netter to seal this one up.

This game featured just about everything, with excitement in large quantities. Maybe rust showed in some mistakes by both sides, but the electric pace was there. If the remainder of this series is anywhere close to as captivating as Game 1 was, hockey fans are in for a treat.

Now Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals need to shake this loss off or face yet another uphill battle to keep their own fairytale story going.

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary

Tom Wilson late hit part of Stanley Cup Game 1 getting nasty

By James O'Brien May 28, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
Sometimes, officials letting penalties go without a whistle might just mean that creative players face a more uphill battle. Other times, it can make things downright dangerous for just about everyone, as teams might test the limits of what goes unpenalized.

That’s especially true when emotions run high and one team feels slighted.

Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final is displaying some of that dynamic during the third period. First, it sure seemed like Ryan Reaves got away with a cross-check before scoring the 4-4 goal, creating an unlikely two-game goal streak for the enforcer. (As you may remember, he scored the clinching goal against Winnipeg in Game 5 of the third round.)

Mike Milbury discussed the goal and on-call after Game 1:

The third period essentially ushered in both the good and bad versions of Tom Wilson.

The good: Wilson echoed Brett Connolly‘s deflection goal to briefly give Washington a 4-3 lead.

The bad: The polarizing winger was guilty of a late hit on Vegas star Jonathan Marchessault, who was forced to go through concussion protocol. Watch video of the hit in the clip among this post’s headline.

The play drew matching minors for both teams, as Wilson was whistled for interference while David Perron received a cross-checking penalty for going after Alex Ovechkin. So, technically, those exchanges did warrant penalties, but no one received a power-play opportunity for their troubles.

Marchessault eventually returned from concussion protocol. Wilson already experienced a three-game suspension during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, yet fair or not, he remains a lightning rod for controversy.

Vegas ended up beating Washington 6-4 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead. Read more about that here.

Catapults, Michael Buffer: Intro to Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final had it all

By James O'Brien May 28, 2018, 8:38 PM EDT
Grab a bowl full of “Game of Thrones,” spice generously with Medieval Times, and turn everything up to 11 like “Spinal Tap” and you have the Vegas Golden Knights’ introduction for Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Apparently fancy archers weren’t enough, either, as they decided to bring out catapults.

Yes, it was as over-the-top as many of us hoped for. If you’re the grumpy purist type, and you’re not used to it yet, then this presentation probably only made your blood boil more.

Oh yeah, there was also Michael Buffer announcing the Golden Knights’ and Washington Capitals’ lineups, not to mention Lil Jon and Criss Angel revving up the crowd. Click the clip below if you’re ready to rumble.

It’s a good thing that Vegas is overflowing with celebrities (from the red-hot to the washed-up), because other markets would probably worry about running out of star power by Game 2.

Instead, we’re expecting even more fireworks (some literal, more figurative).

Enjoy that zany, fun presentation in the video above this post’s headline.

The action on the ice should be thrilling and fascinating, too, of course, You can watch Game 1 live on NBC and stream it via this link.

No vote yet: NHL continues process with prospective Seattle group

Oak View Group
By Sean Leahy May 28, 2018, 7:53 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — The process to bring NHL hockey back to Seattle is underway, with a target start date of the expansion franchise being the 2020-21 season. But while reports surfaced last week that the league was preparing to vote at next month’s Board of Governors meeting for conditional approval to the Oak View Group, Commissioner Gary Bettman says things haven’t reached that stage yet.

“There is no delay. We just haven’t gotten the train to the station on time,” Bettman said before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. “The fact is, and I know there’s been a lot of speculation that somehow there’s going to be a vote of some sort conditional or otherwise at the June board meeting, that’s absolutely not true. There will be an update. There is a process that we go through and that question we got frequently while going through the process with Las Vegas. 

“There are a number of bases that we have to touch, a lot of due diligence that has to be done, a lot of different interaction with the prospective ownership group, David Bonderman’s group. So we think we’re on target and depending how everything goes, it wouldn’t surprise me that there is a possibility that in the fall, early winter at the latest, that this could be addressed by the board. But we’re not there yet and there’s still work to be done.”

In March, the Oak View Group, led by Bonderman, Tim Lieweke and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, started a ticket drive that saw 10,000 deposits purchased in the first 12 minutes and 25,000 claimed in the opening 60 minutes.

“Shell-shocked is best way to put it,” Leiweke told TSN afterward.

While the Oak View Group, which submitted a $10 million expansion application fee to the league in February, awaits the vote, they still need to move forward with the $660 million renovation of Key Arena. The 2020-21 NHL season could also be affected by another work stoppage, which would obviously be another hurdle.

“There’s never really been a timetable. So I don’t view us to be behind anything,” added NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. “It’s really their timetable with respect to how quickly it moves.”

As Seattle keeps its fingers crossed for a team in a few years, they’ve been watching the massive success of the Vegas Golden Knights and hoping they can replicate what they’ve done. OVG would be paying $650 million for the new franchise and have already received assurances from the league that should they be granted a team they would have the same expansion draft rules as Vegas.

Bettman and Daly also noted that there’s been no pushback from the other 30 teams about the expansion draft rules and about the Golden Knights’ first-year success.

“We needed to make the team more competitive at the outset than prior expansions because we’re in the salary era,” said Bettman. “This was the first expansion in the salary cap era and as we afford all of our clubs an opportunity to be competitive, it wouldn’t have made any sense to not have the expansion team the same way.”

WATCH LIVE: Capitals, Golden Knights open 2018 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean Leahy May 28, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
• Stream here

