PHT’s Three Stars: Burakovsky’s goals push Capitals into Stanley Cup Final

1st Star: Andre Burakovsky, Washington Capitals
After being benched earlier in the series, Burakovsky responded in a big way in Game 7 scoring twice as the Capitals moved on to the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
2nd Star: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
Holtby finished the Eastern Conference Final in a strong way, posting a second straight shutout while making 29 saves. The Capitals netminder has not allowed a goal since 33 seconds into the second period of Game 5.
3rd Star: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
The captain only needed 62 seconds to open the scoring and quiet the AMALIE Arena crowd.
[Ovechkin, Capitals headed to Stanley Cup Final after Game 7 triumph]
Highlight of the Night:
A wild first period included a tilt between Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn:
Factoid of the Night:
Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 Monday, May 28 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3 Saturday, June 2 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4 Monday, June 4 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 5* Thursday, June 7 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 6* Sunday, June 10 – Golden Knights at Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 – Capitals at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
* = If necessary
————
