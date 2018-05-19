Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Capitals, Lightning look for series edge in Game 5

By Sean LeahyMay 19, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Game 5: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:15 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Pierre McGuire
Paquette sparks quick-start Lightning in Game 5

By Scott BilleckMay 19, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
It took the Tampa Bay Lightning all of 19 seconds to get themselves into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Washington Capitals.

Yes, the Lightning scored on their first shot on goal as Cedric Paquette took advantage of a neutral-zone giveaway and then some questionable defending by the Capitals in response (and a nifty play by Ryan Callahan).

Tampa has been plagued by slow starts in this series, so getting a goal within the first thirty seconds of the game couldn’t have been scripted much better.

Ondrej Palat scored later in the period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Both of Tampa’s goals also came 5-on-5, which hasn’t exactly been their strong suit in the Eastern final.

Neither team has won at home in this series, but Tampa took two big steps in the right direction in Game 5.

• Stream here
Series preview
Capitals vs. Lightning: Three questions facing each team

Capitals’ Burakovsky will be Game 5 scratch
Lightning survive barrage to even series with Capitals
• Baseball team to wear Washington Capitals-inspired jerseys (Photos)
Capitals confident in ability to continue road advantage vs. Lightning
Lightning power play, Capitals penalty kill will make or break series

MORE:
Conference Finals schedule, TV info
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Capitals’ Burakovsky will be Game 5 scratch

By Adam GretzMay 19, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
After losing back-to-back home games to allow the Tampa Bay Lightning to tie the Eastern Conference Final series at two games apiece, the Washington Capitals are making a lineup change for Game 5 on Saturday night.

Alex Chiasson will be returning to the lineup while Andre Burakovsky will be a healthy scratch.

Burakovsky missed a significant chunk of the playoffs in the earlier rounds due to injury and returned for the start of this series against the Lightning. He has yet to make an impact.

In his four games this series he has yet to record a point, has just two shots on goal, and has played less than nine minutes in each of the past two games. He had an especially tough game in Game 4 on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old Burakovsky is one of the Capitals’ best young players, finishing the regular season with 12 goals and 13 assists in 56 games.

On Saturday Capitals coach Barry Trotz said “it is a now business” and that the lineup they are putting on the ice is the best one to help them win Game 5.

Chiasson appeared in the Capitals’ first 15 playoff games before sitting in Game 4. He has one goal and one assist in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with nine goals and nine assists in 61 games.

Swiss stun Canada, Sweden crushes U.S. in ice hockey semis

Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Switzerland stunned title favorite Canada 3-2 to reach only its third final of the world ice hockey championship on Saturday.

The Swiss will play the gold medal game on Sunday against defending champion Sweden, which strode into the final by crushing the United States 6-0.

Canada and the U.S. will play for bronze.

”We obviously got motivated a lot playing them,” Switzerland defenseman Mirco Muller said. ”They’re the best country in the world, hockey-wise, and they have a great team here. It was a great battle for us.”

Canada goaltender Darcy Kuemper made some fine saves in the first period before Tristan Scherwey scored the go-ahead goal for Switzerland with 1:19 remaining in the first period.

Bo Horvat tied it in the second but Switzerland proved resilient, and Gregory Hofmann restored the Swiss lead on a power play.

Gaetan Haas struck again on a power play in the third, redirecting into the net a shot by Sven Andrighetto from the point.

Colton Parayko blasted a slap shot past Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni to reduce the lead with 2:07 left in the final period as Canada pulled Kuemper for an extra attacker in vain.

”Switzerland played an unbelievable game,” Canada defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. ”From the drop of the puck they came at us hard in every facet.”

Genoni stopped 43 shots.

”It’s important that we win the last game,” Canada captain Connor McDavid said. ”We’re up to do it.”

Switzerland’s best results have been runner-up in 1935 and 2013. Sweden is going for a third world title in six years, and 11th overall.

”We’re the big underdogs (against Sweden),” Swiss forward Reto Schaeppi said. ”We have a chance if we play a really good game.”

Sweden beat Switzerland 5-3 in the preliminary round.

The Swedes set up their victory over the Americans with three goals in a 3:07 span midway through the second period.

”We didn’t play our best game but we put up a lot of goals,” forward Patric Hornqvist said. ”We still have some improvement to do for the game tomorrow.”

Viktor Arvidsson led Sweden with two goals and goalie Anders Nielsen made 41 saves for the shutout.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, the U.S. had a four-minute power play but allowed a short-handed goal by Magnus Paajarvi, who scored on a rebound after goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped Mikael Backlund on a breakaway.

Hornqvist stretched the lead to 3-0 on a power play, and Sweden underlined its control when Mattias Janmark made it 4-0 just 11 seconds later.

Arvidsson added his second into an empty net in the final period, and Adrian Kempe finished it off with the sixth. Sweden earned its ninth win from nine games in this championship.

The U.S. pressured in the opening period, outshooting Sweden 16-8 and 41-19 overall. But it was the Swedes who went ahead. Arvidsson knocked in a loose puck in the crease following a shot from above the right circle by Filip Forsberg.

U.S. captain Patrick Kane, the overall scoring leader, failed to register a point for the first time in the championship.

”We just made too many mistakes and they capitalized,” Kane said. ”They’ve got a lot of good players over there and made us pay for those mistakes.

”It’s gonna be tough to regroup (for the bronze medal game) … but we have to do it.”

Marian Hossa tells Slovakian newspaper his playing career is over

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 19, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Marian Hossa recently confirmed what was probably already assumed by telling a Slovakian newspaper that his hockey playing career is over.

Hossa told Novy cas that his career is finished after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to the side effects that were associated with a medication he was taking for a skin disorder.

The 39-year-old Hossa still has three years remaining on a 12-year, $63.3 million contract that he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the 2009-10 season. While the cap hit on that contract is well over $5 million per season, Hossa is owed $1 million in base salary in each of the next three years. Hossa also told the paper that he expects to take a front office job with the Blackhawks after his contract ends.

By not “officially” retiring he will still collect that money from the Blackhawks, who will put him on the long-term injured list during the season, just as they did in 2017-18. But the result here is the same: Hossa is done playing hockey.

[Related: Skin disorder forces Marian Hossa to miss all of 2017-18 season]

Hossa had a remarkable career in the NHL that covered 20 seasons and saw him score 525 goals and record 1,134 points. Along with that offensive production he was also consistently one of the game’s best two-way forwards and played a relentless defensive game that probably should have resulted in far more Selke Trophy consideration than he ever received.

He was a core player on three Stanley Cup winning teams in Chicago. He also went to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and 2009 as a member of both the Pittsburgh Penguins (2008) and Detroit Red Wings (2009).

(S/T Chicago Sun Times)

