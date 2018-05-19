[PHT’s Three Stars: Vasilevskiy, Callahan lead Lightning in Game 5]

1st Star: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Vasilevskiy’s great play continued in Game 5 after a bit of a stumble to start the series. In making 28 saves, he helped the Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final. He’s now stopped 100 of the last 106 shots he’s faced. Tampa can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Final with a win Monday night in Game 6 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
2nd Star: Ryan Callahan, Tampa Bay Lightning
Callahan had his biggest game of the playofs with a goal and an assist in the Tampa win. He first assisted on Cedric Paquette‘s opening goal 19 seconds into the game and followed that up with an early tally himself in the second period. His goal, which would end up standing as the game-winner, came just 33 seconds into the middle period.
3rd Star: Dan Girardi, Tampa Bay Lightning
The blue liner logged 19:34 during Game 5 and blocked a game high four shots, including one in the final minute on Alex Ovechkin to help preserve the lead.
[Quick-striking Lightning on verge of Stanley Cup Final berth]
Highlight of the Night:
John Carlson might have nightmares about this save by Vasilevskiy with seconds to go:
Factoid of the Night:
Sunday’s schedule: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 3 p.m. ET, NBC, live stream (Vegas leads series 3-1)
