Capitals’ Burakovsky will be Game 5 scratch

By Adam GretzMay 19, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
After losing back-to-back home games to allow the Tampa Bay Lightning to tie the Eastern Conference Final series at two games apiece, the Washington Capitals are making a lineup change for Game 5 on Saturday night.

Alex Chiasson will be returning to the lineup while Andre Burakovsky will be a healthy scratch.

Burakovsky missed a significant chunk of the playoffs in the earlier rounds due to injury and returned for the start of this series against the Lightning. He has yet to make an impact.

In his four games this series he has yet to record a point, has just two shots on goal, and has played less than nine minutes in each of the past two games. He had an especially tough game in Game 4 on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old Burakovsky is one of the Capitals’ best young players, finishing the regular season with 12 goals and 13 assists in 56 games.

On Saturday Capitals coach Barry Trotz said “it is a now business” and that the lineup they are putting on the ice is the best one to help them win Game 5.

Chiasson appeared in the Capitals’ first 15 playoff games before sitting in Game 4. He has one goal and one assist in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with nine goals and nine assists in 61 games.

Sweden crushes US to reach ice hockey world final

Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Sweden strode into the final of the ice hockey world championship by crushing the United States 6-0 on Saturday.

The defending champion set up a gold medal game on Sunday against Canada or Switzerland.

The Swedes set up the victory with three goals in three minutes and seven seconds midway through the second period.

“We didn’t play our best game but we put up a lot of goals,” forward Patric Hornqvist said. “We still have some improvement to do for the game tomorrow.”

Sweden is going for a third world title in six years.

Viktor Arvidsson led Sweden with two goals and goaltender Anders Nielsen made 41 shots for the shutout.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, the U.S. had a four-minute power play but allowed a short-handed goal by Magnus Paajarvi, who scored on a rebound after goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped Mikael Backlund on a breakaway.

Hornqvist stretched the lead to 3-0 on a power play, and Sweden underlined its control when Mattias Janmark made it 4-0 just 11 seconds later.

Arvidsson added his second into an empty net in the final period, and Adrian Kempe finished it off with the sixth. Sweden earned its ninth win from nine games in this championship.

The U.S. pressured in the opening period, outshooting Sweden 16-8 and 41-19 overall. But it was the Swedes who went ahead. Arvidsson knocked in a loose puck in the crease following a shot from above the right circle by Filip Forsberg.

U.S. captain Patrick Kane, the overall scoring leader, failed to register a point for the first time in the championship.

“We just made too many mistakes and they capitalized,” Kane said. “They’ve got a lot of good players over there and made us pay for those mistakes.

“It’s gonna be tough to regroup (for the bronze medal game) … but we have to do it.”

Marian Hossa tells Slovakian newspaper his playing career is over

By Adam GretzMay 19, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Marian Hossa recently confirmed what was probably already assumed by telling a Slovakian newspaper that his hockey playing career is over.

Hossa told Novy cas that his career is finished after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to the side effects that were associated with a medication he was taking for a skin disorder.

The 39-year-old Hossa still has three years remaining on a 12-year, $63.3 million contract that he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the 2009-10 season. While the cap hit on that contract is well over $5 million per season, Hossa is owed $1 million in base salary in each of the next three years. Hossa also told the paper that he expects to take a front office job with the Blackhawks after his contract ends.

By not “officially” retiring he will still collect that money from the Blackhawks, who will put him on the long-term injured list during the season, just as they did in 2017-18. But the result here is the same: Hossa is done playing hockey.

[Related: Skin disorder forces Marian Hossa to miss all of 2017-18 season]

Hossa had a remarkable career in the NHL that covered 20 seasons and saw him score 525 goals and record 1,134 points. Along with that offensive production he was also consistently one of the game’s best two-way forwards and played a relentless defensive game that probably should have resulted in far more Selke Trophy consideration than he ever received.

He was a core player on three Stanley Cup winning teams in Chicago. He also went to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and 2009 as a member of both the Pittsburgh Penguins (2008) and Detroit Red Wings (2009).

(S/T Chicago Sun Times)

Special teams lift Lightning back in East final against Caps

Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning stormed back in the Eastern Conference final against the Washington Capitals, thanks in part to a thriving power play and suddenly reliable penalty-killing unit.

To regain control of the best-of-seven matchup that continues Saturday night, the Caps need a lift from their special teams, too.

”The series is tied 2-2,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”It doesn’t matter how you got there.”

Tampa Bay, which has taken two straight in a series in which the home team has yet to win, believes it hasn’t played its best.

Washington was dominant in winning twice on the road, then sputtered – particularly on the Alex Ovechkin-led power play – while dropping the next two games at home.

”I think we look at it realistically,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. ”I mean, I said to everybody in September, even yesterday, and they’re saying the same thing: Sign me up. Best-of-three, got a chance to maybe go to the Stanley Cup Final, sign me up.

”I don’t think anybody thought the series would go four straight or anything like that. There’s two really high-quality teams that are going to go nose-to-nose,” Trotz added. ”There’s twists and turns in the road sometimes. … It’s just another layer of adversity. This group has taken on any adversity that has been thrown its way all year.”

Since yielding three power-play goals in the first two games of the series, two of them in the closing seconds of a period, the Lightning have gone 7-for-7 killing penalties over the past two games.

Not bad for a team that had one of the most potent power plays (third, 23.9 percent) in the NHL during the regular season, while also ranking among the league’s worst at killing penalties (28th, 76.1 percent).

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has a power-play goal in each of the first four games of the conference final.

Six of his seven goals this postseason have come in man-advantage situations, including his franchise-best 11th career playoff power-play goal (snapping a tie with Martin St. Louis) in Game 4 on Thursday night.

”Desperation. Realizing how important it is, especially in this series against the group that they have,” Stamkos said of the improved play on the penalty kill.

”It starts with the goaltending, and then it starts with guys willing to sacrifice. I think it’s been a challenge,” Stamkos added. ”When the power play is going well like we are, the PK wants to step up and be just as good, and vice versa when it’s the other way. … It’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 38 shots in Game 4. He has bounced back nicely since allowing 10 goals over five periods in the first two games.

Center Nicklas Backstrom, who returned to Washington’s lineup Thursday night after missing four games with a hand injury, thinks the Capitals need to create more traffic in front of the Lightning goaltender.

”He’s actually too good of a goalie if you’re going to shoot from outside with no traffic, so maybe we can get some more traffic and find these rebounds like we did the first couple of games,” Backstrom said.

”We have pretty good chances. We just don’t execute,” Ovechkin said after the Washington power play was shut out for the second straight game. ”We tried. … We had so (many) shots, and we just didn’t score one more goal.”

But just as Tampa Bay embraced the challenge of battling its way back into the series after losing Games 1 and 2, the Capitals are excited about the opportunity ahead, beginning Saturday night.

Not only is Washington is 7-1 on the road this postseason, but the Caps went on eliminate Columbus in the first round and Pittsburgh in the conference semifinal in six games after those series were each tied at 2.

”I think we’ve played three out of the four games pretty well,” Trotz said. ”I’m not disappointed at all.”

The Lightning are confident, too.

”Clearly home-ice advantage has been a disadvantage in this series,” Cooper said. ”Now, in saying that, I’d rather have Game 5 at home. I believe we’ll be a different team here than we showed up in Game 1 and 2.”

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

NHL Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals TV Schedule

By Sean LeahyMay 19, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals (Series tied 2-2)

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals 4, Lightning 2
Sunday, May 13, 8pm: Capitals 6, Lightning 2
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning 4, Capitals 2
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning 4, Capitals 2
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (Golden Knights lead series 3-1)

Saturday, May 12, 7pm: Jets 4, Golden Knights 2
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights 3, Jets 1
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Golden Knights 4, Jets 2
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Golden Knights 3, Jets 2
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

