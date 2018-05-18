AP Images

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights, Jets battle in Game 4

By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Game 4: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead series 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti, Brian Boucher
• Stream here
Golden Knights replace Tatar with Perron; Ehlers back for Jets

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 18, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets are getting some significant names back into their lineups for Game 4 of the 2018 Western Conference Final.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE; Game 4 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET]

The most significant addition is Nikolaj Ehlers, as expected. Interestingly, Jets head coach Paul Maurice decided to scratch Joel Armia instead of Jack Roslovic to make room for Ehlers. The Jets’ second line should be that much deadlier with Ehlers back alongside Paul Stastny and Patrik Laine; maybe this will help to solve some of their supporting cast riddles?

It’s also interesting – yet the Jets hope irrelevant – that Michael Hutchinson is dressing as Connor Hellebuyck‘s backup instead of Steve Mason.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights get one of their leading regular-season scorers back in David Perron. While Ehlers seemingly missed Game 3 with an illness, Perron was sidelined for Games 2 and 3.

Gerard Gallant must really like what he’s seeing from his team’s pluggers, because the return of Perron apparently means that Tomas Tatar loses this game of musical chairs. Tatar scored a big goal in Game 2, yet he only logged a little more than 10 minutes in these past two contests, so he may still reside in Gallant’s doghouse.

Five stunning numbers from the NHL conference finals

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 18, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
The four teams still playing in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs are not only great teams, they are all experiencing some all-time great performances on both an individual and team level.

Let’s take a look at some crazy numbers.

1. Scheifele’s goal-scoring: We already know that Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has set an NHL record for most road goals in a single playoff run (11) but he is also having one of the great goal-scoring outputs overall. With 14 goals in the Jets’ first 15 games he is averaging 0.93 goals per game in the playoffs, one of the highest marks in league history. Among players that have played in at least 14 playoff games in a single season that would put him ninth all-time. What is extra impressive about that is the fact that his performance is the only one in the top-15 that came after 1992. Twelve of the others all came between 1975 and 1992 when goal-scoring in the NHL was happening at a far higher rate than it does now. The only other recent players in the top-20 are Johan Franzen‘s 2007-08 performance (13 goals in 16 games) and Alex Ovechkin in 2008-09 (11 goals in 14 games).

2. The Fleury wall: Scheifele has even managed to get a couple of pucks behind Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, something that everyone else has struggled with mightily this postseason as he carries a .945 save percentage into Friday’s Game 4. Among goalies that have appeared in at least 12 playoff games in a season only three have ever finished with a save percentage that high: Jonathan Quick (.946) in 2011-12, Patrick Lalime (.946) in 2001-02, and Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2002-03. Quick and Giguere ended up winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in their seasons. Giguere did so in a losing effort in the Stanley Cup Final.

3. Tampa Bay and Washington’s power plays are unstoppable: Special teams have been the story of the Eastern Conference Final with the Capitals and Lightning both boasting exceptionally dangerous power play units. Entering Game 5 of the series in Tampa Bay on Saturday, the Lightning power play is clicking at 30.8 percent in its first 14 playoff games. The Capitals are at 28.6 percent. How impressive are those numbers? Among teams that have played in at least 14 playoff games the Lightning’s mark is the second-best all-time, trailing only the 1980-81 New York Islanders (37.8 percent), while the Capitals is sixth best. Of the four other teams in the top-six, three of them went on to win the Stanley Cup.

4. The Capitals offense: It is not just the power play where the Capitals are filling the net. They are doing it in every situation to the tune of 3.56 goals per game. Since the start of the 2000-01 season only two teams with at least 10 playoff games have averaged more, as both the 2009-10 Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings averaged 3.58.

5. Ovechkin and Kucherov the best in the business: Earlier we noted the great individual postseason goal-scoring performance from Scheifele. When it comes to career goal-scoring, though, Alex Ovechkin and Nikita Kucherov are the top players going when it comes to playoff goal scoring. Among active players that have appeared in at least 50 career playoff games they are first and second in the league in goals per game. Ovechkin is first at 0.50 goals per game (56 goals in 113 games) while Kucherov is just behind him at 0.49 (29 goals in 59 games).

Data via Hockey-Reference and NHL.com

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights enjoying lucky Lamborghini

Findlay Auto Group
By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
As we know, hockey players are superstitious. Some put their equipment on in the same order, others tape their sticks a particular way. Some may use the same stick if they’re on a goal scoring streak, while others might eat the same meal before a big game.

Jonathan Marchessault’s good luck charm is a little different of sorts. When he’s driven a customized Vegas Golden Knights Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Convertible (valued at approximately $545,000) to games — Game 5 vs. San Jose and Game 3 vs. Winnipeg — his team is 2-0.

So you can bet for Game 4 Friday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) he will once again be arriving at T-Mobile Arena in style.

“First time [driving the Lamborghini] was like when you are 12 years old and you are going on a go-kart; it was pretty much the same thing,” Marchessault said on Friday. “It was pretty fun. It was great experience. Now I’m used to it.”

The change in gameday transportation has certainly worked not just for the Golden Knights but also for Marchessault. He has three goals and an assist in those two games, including a two-goal Game 3 performance that saw him need only 35 seconds to open the scoring against the Winnipeg Jets.

When asked by a reporter if he thought about passing the car around to teammates as sort of player of the game award, Marchessault was quick to jokingly shoot that idea down.

“It’s pretty fun to dress in a suit and go in a nice car to go to the game,” he said.

Through an arrangement with Lamborghini Las Vegas, the car is dropped off at Marchessault’s house the morning of gamedays and picked up the following day. It’s a bit of an upgrade from his two rides at home and definitely a change from his early days in junior and professional hockey when he relied on an Hyundai Elantra to get him around.

“It was definitely not that fun going to training camp with all the guys there and you get in with your Hyundai,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter. It’s a car. It brings you to Point A to Point B. It’s fine.”

————

Jets’ Ehlers expected to be available for Game 4

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 18, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
Nikolaj Ehlers was a surprise scratch for the Winnipeg Jets for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night due to a previously undisclosed ailment.

On Friday it was finally revealed that Ehlers missed the game due to an illness (via Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun) and that he should be available for Game 4 in Vegas. There is still no official word on whether or not he will be in the lineup, however. He has not skated in three days. In his absence rookie forward Jack Roslovic was inserted into the lineup while Brandon Tanev took his place on the second line.

Without Ehlers on Wednesday the Jets dropped their second game in a row and struggled to find a way to beat Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury’s play, combined with a lack of secondary scoring, has the Jets facing a 2-1 series deficit.

Even though Ehlers has yet to score a goal this postseason he is still one of the Jets’ most talented players and is coming off of a 29-goal performance in the regular season.

Ehlers does not get as much attention as some of the other Jets’ young stars, but his resume to this point in his career is impressive having already put a pair of 25-goal seasons on the board before his 22nd birthday. Getting him back in the lineup and getting some offense out of him would be a pretty big boost for a Jets offense that has gone cold the past few games.

