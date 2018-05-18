WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights, Jets battle in Game 4

As we know, hockey players are superstitious. Some put their equipment on in the same order, others tape their sticks a particular way. Some may use the same stick if they’re on a goal scoring streak, while others might eat the same meal before a big game.
Jonathan Marchessault’s good luck charm is a little different of sorts. When he’s driven a customized Vegas Golden Knights Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Convertible (valued at approximately $545,000) to games — Game 5 vs. San Jose and Game 3 vs. Winnipeg — his team is 2-0.
So you can bet for Game 4 Friday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) he will once again be arriving at T-Mobile Arena in style.
“First time [driving the Lamborghini] was like when you are 12 years old and you are going on a go-kart; it was pretty much the same thing,” Marchessault said on Friday. “It was pretty fun. It was great experience. Now I’m used to it.”
The change in gameday transportation has certainly worked not just for the Golden Knights but also for Marchessault. He has three goals and an assist in those two games, including a two-goal Game 3 performance that saw him need only 35 seconds to open the scoring against the Winnipeg Jets.
When asked by a reporter if he thought about passing the car around to teammates as sort of player of the game award, Marchessault was quick to jokingly shoot that idea down.
“It’s pretty fun to dress in a suit and go in a nice car to go to the game,” he said.
Through an arrangement with Lamborghini Las Vegas, the car is dropped off at Marchessault’s house the morning of gamedays and picked up the following day. It’s a bit of an upgrade from his two rides at home and definitely a change from his early days in junior and professional hockey when he relied on an Hyundai Elantra to get him around.
“It was definitely not that fun going to training camp with all the guys there and you get in with your Hyundai,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter. It’s a car. It brings you to Point A to Point B. It’s fine.”
Stick-tap Sin Bin Vegas for the audio
