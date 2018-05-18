PHT’s Three Stars: Smith’s goal puts Vegas on brink of Stanley Cup Final

1st Star: Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights
When you don’t capitalize on opportunities in the offensive zone, the Golden Knights will make you pay. After helping to set up the opening goal of Game 4, Smith picked up his second point of the night by scoring the game winner with 6:58 left in the third period of a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Vegas now has a 3-1 series lead and is a win away from the Stanley Cup Final.
2nd Star: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
Another game, another night where Fleury did his thing in playing a huge role in a Vegas victory. His 36 saves were the fourth-most he’s made this postseason. Winnipeg hit double digits in shots in all three periods, with Fleury stopping 12 of 13 he faced in the final 20 minutes of the win.
3rd Star: William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
“Wild Bill” led Vegas in shots on goal (5) and led all Golden Knights forwards in ice time with 20:43 during Game 4. His biggest contribution, of course, was his opening goal 2:25 into the game on the power play.
Highlight of the Night:
Patrik Laine picked up his fifth goal of the playoffs with a rocket from his office:
Factoid of the Night:
Saturday’s schedule: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:15 p.m. ET, NBC, live stream (Series tied 2-2)
