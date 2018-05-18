PHT Morning Skate: Jets’ secondary scoring; Preds and politics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Winnipeg Jets could really use some secondary scoring at the moment. [Winnipeg Free Press]

• Ryan Reaves, son of a Winnipeg sports legend, hopes to spoil the Jets’ Stanley Cup dream. [Featurd]

• Cody Eakin is stepping up his game for the Vegas Golden Knights. [Review-Journal]

• The party in Vegas during Golden Knights games isn’t just inside T-Mobile Arena. [Las Vegas Sun]

• How will the Washington Capitals go about slowing down the Tampa Bay Lightning power play? [Japers’ Rink]

• Meanwhile, the penalty kill is working for the Lightning — at least in Game 4 it did. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Humboldt bus crash survivor Kaleb Dahlgren: “I want to play hockey again” [ESPN]

• “A trademark dispute over #HumboldtStrong and other slogans related to the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April is being resolved. The team took on the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League after it applied to trademark phrases that also included ‘Healing is in the Game’ and ‘Sticks on the Porch.’” [CP via TSN]

• The NHL returning to Quebec? It doesn’t look promising. [THN]

• A good look at what a potential extension for Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins would look like. [Pensburgh]

• Why it’s the right move for Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold to limit his next general manager. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Who should the Carolina Hurricanes grab at No. 3? Filip Zadina or Andrei Svechnikov? [Elite Prospects]

• The Nashville Predators are dipping their toes into the world of politics by throwing their support behind a mayoral candidate. [Puck Daddy]

• The good and the bad of Vancouver Canucks super prospect Elias Pettersson spending one more year playing in Sweden. [Pass it to Bulis]

• A good review of an important book: “Game Change” by Ken Dryden. [Puck Junk]

• Anthony Duclair provided his mom with a very special Mother’s Day. [NBC Chicago]

• The Stanley Cup has an interesting connection to Denmark. [IIHF]

• Finally, ahead of Game 4 tonight, let’s relive the Vegas Golden Knights’ memorable pre-game intro from Wednesday night:

