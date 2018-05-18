Findlay Auto Group

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights enjoying lucky Lamborghini

By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
As we know, hockey players are superstitious. Some put their equipment on in the same order, others tape their sticks a particular way. Some may use the same stick if they’re on a goal scoring streak, while others might eat the same meal before a big game.

Jonathan Marchessault’s good luck charm is a little different of sorts. When he’s driven a customized Vegas Golden Knights Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Convertible (valued at approximately $545,000) to games — Game 5 vs. San Jose and Game 3 vs. Winnipeg — his team is 2-0.

So you can bet for Game 4 Friday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) he will once again be arriving at T-Mobile Arena in style.

“First time [driving the Lamborghini] was like when you are 12 years old and you are going on a go-kart; it was pretty much the same thing,” Marchessault said on Friday. “It was pretty fun. It was great experience. Now I’m used to it.”

The change in gameday transportation has certainly worked not just for the Golden Knights but also for Marchessault. He has three goals and an assist in those two games, including a two-goal Game 3 performance that saw him need only 35 seconds to open the scoring against the Winnipeg Jets.

When asked by a reporter if he thought about passing the car around to teammates as sort of player of the game award, Marchessault was quick to jokingly shoot that idea down.

“It’s pretty fun to dress in a suit and go in a nice car to go to the game,” he said.

Through an arrangement with Lamborghini Las Vegas, the car is dropped off at Marchessault’s house the morning of gamedays and picked up the following day. It’s a bit of an upgrade from his two rides at home and definitely a change from his early days in junior and professional hockey when he relied on an Hyundai Elantra to get him around.

“It was definitely not that fun going to training camp with all the guys there and you get in with your Hyundai,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter. It’s a car. It brings you to Point A to Point B. It’s fine.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Five stunning numbers from the NHL conference finals

By Adam GretzMay 18, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
The four teams still playing in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs are not only great teams, they are all experiencing some all-time great performances on both an individual and team level.

Let’s take a look at some crazy numbers.

1. Scheifele’s goal-scoring: We already know that Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has set an NHL record for most road goals in a single playoff run (11) but he is also having one of the great goal-scoring outputs overall. With 14 goals in the Jets’ first 15 games he is averaging 0.93 goals per game in the playoffs, one of the highest marks in league history. Among players that have played in at least 14 playoff games in a single season that would put him ninth all-time. What is extra impressive about that is the fact that his performance is the only one in the top-15 that came after 1992. Twelve of the others all came between 1975 and 1992 when goal-scoring in the NHL was happening at a far higher rate than it does now. The only other recent players in the top-20 are Johan Franzen‘s 2007-08 performance (13 goals in 16 games) and Alex Ovechkin in 2008-09 (11 goals in 14 games).

2. The Fleury wall: Scheifele has even managed to get a couple of pucks behind Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, something that everyone else has struggled with mightily this postseason as he carries a .945 save percentage into Friday’s Game 4. Among goalies that have appeared in at least 12 playoff games in a season only three have ever finished with a save percentage that high: Jonathan Quick (.946) in 2011-12, Patrick Lalime (.946) in 2001-02, and Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2002-03. Quick and Giguere ended up winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in their seasons. Giguere did so in a losing effort in the Stanley Cup Final.

[Related: These playoffs belong to Marc-Andre Fleury]

3. Tampa Bay and Washington’s power plays are unstoppable: Special teams have been the story of the Eastern Conference Final with the Capitals and Lightning both boasting exceptionally dangerous power play units. Entering Game 5 of the series in Tampa Bay on Saturday, the Lightning power play is clicking at 30.8 percent in its first 14 playoff games. The Capitals are at 28.6 percent. How impressive are those numbers? Among teams that have played in at least 14 playoff games the Lightning’s mark is the second-best all-time, trailing only the 1980-81 New York Islanders (37.8 percent), while the Capitals is sixth best. Of the four other teams in the top-six, three of them went on to win the Stanley Cup.

4. The Capitals offense: It is not just the power play where the Capitals are filling the net. They are doing it in every situation to the tune of 3.56 goals per game. Since the start of the 2000-01 season only two teams with at least 10 playoff games have averaged more, as both the 2009-10 Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings averaged 3.58.

5. Ovechkin and Kucherov the best in the business: Earlier we noted the great individual postseason goal-scoring performance from Scheifele. When it comes to career goal-scoring, though, Alex Ovechkin and Nikita Kucherov are the top players going when it comes to playoff goal scoring. Among active players that have appeared in at least 50 career playoff games they are first and second in the league in goals per game. Ovechkin is first at 0.50 goals per game (56 goals in 113 games) while Kucherov is just behind him at 0.49 (29 goals in 59 games).

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets’ Ehlers expected to be available for Game 4

By Adam GretzMay 18, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
Nikolaj Ehlers was a surprise scratch for the Winnipeg Jets for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night due to a previously undisclosed ailment.

On Friday it was finally revealed that Ehlers missed the game due to an illness (via Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun) and that he should be available for Game 4 in Vegas. There is still no official word on whether or not he will be in the lineup, however. He has not skated in three days. In his absence rookie forward Jack Roslovic was inserted into the lineup while Brandon Tanev took his place on the second line.

Without Ehlers on Wednesday the Jets dropped their second game in a row and struggled to find a way to beat Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury’s play, combined with a lack of secondary scoring, has the Jets facing a 2-1 series deficit.

Even though Ehlers has yet to score a goal this postseason he is still one of the Jets’ most talented players and is coming off of a 29-goal performance in the regular season.

Ehlers does not get as much attention as some of the other Jets’ young stars, but his resume to this point in his career is impressive having already put a pair of 25-goal seasons on the board before his 22nd birthday. Getting him back in the lineup and getting some offense out of him would be a pretty big boost for a Jets offense that has gone cold the past few games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fleury, secondary scoring biggest issues facing Jets

By Adam GretzMay 18, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
After scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, the high-powered Winnipeg Jets offense has been pretty much completely shut down with only four goals in the 170 minutes that have followed.

That has helped put them into a 2-1 series hole entering Friday’s Game 4 in Vegas.

It is not quite yet “must-win” territory for the Jets, but avoiding a 3-1 series deficit and sending the series back to Winnipeg as a best-of-three would obviously be preferable for them.

Finding a way to make that happen is going to be the problem because there are a couple of issues right now facing the Jets, and they are somewhat related. One is impacting the other.

First is the fact that their secondary scoring has dried up a little bit over the past few games.

Going back to their second-round series against the Nashville Predators the Jets have scored 12 goals in their past five games, which is not exactly a great number. Even worse is that seven of those goals have come from just two players, Mark Scheifele (five) and Paul Stastny (two).

A lot of the support players — and core players — that have made the Jets offense such a dominant force this season have gone cold.

Patrik Laine has two goals in his past 12 games. After missing Game 3 to an unknown ailment Nikolaj Ehlers‘ status for Game 4 is not yet known, and he is still searching for his first goal of the playoffs. Kyle Conner has one goal in five games. Captain Blake Wheeler is still piling up assists, but has not score a goal in seven games. In all of their cases it is not for a lack of effort, especially in this series. They are still getting shots, still getting chances, still generating pressure and doing a lot of the things that should be leading to more goals.

In their past two games against Vegas — both losses — the Jets averaged 68 total shot attempts and 25 scoring chances per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play (via Natural Stat Trick). Those numbers are exactly in line with what they have been doing for the entire postseason when they were lighting up the scoreboard and looking like an unstoppable force.

[Related: These playoffs belong to Marc-Andre Fleury]

That brings us to the other problem facing the Jets at the moment: The goalies get paid a lot of money, too, and right now they are going up against one that is playing at an almost unbelievable level.

There is nothing in the sport that can swing a playoff series in one team’s favor like the performance of a goalie. Right now the Jets are running into the same problem that the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks faced before them — they simply can not solve Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury was probably the biggest difference in Game 3 on Wednesday night and held off a ferocious Jets third period rally by making 15 saves, including a pair of diving highlight reel saves on Scheifele when the Vegas goalie seemed to be completely down and out.

At this point it’s not really an issue of “solving” Fleury. He is a 14-year NHL starter that has played 865 games in the NHL (regular season and playoffs). At this point there is nothing new to discover about him. His strengths and weaknesses are known and well established. Sometimes a goalie just gets into a zone and is seeing everything, stopping everything, and finding way to make impossible saves … and when they are not, every single break or bounce seems to go their way. They can run hot and cold, and when a goalie like Fleury gets into one of those hot phases there really is not much an opposing team can do except keep firing pucks and hoping that it finally breaks through.

As simplistic as it sounds, that might be the Jets’ best approach — and hope — at this point. Keep doing what you are doing and hope for the best. The process is sound. They are doing the right things and a lot of the same things they were doing earlier in the playoffs and during the regular season. They have just run into the wrong goalie at the wrong time and there may not be an adjustment that is going to matter as long as he keeps playing the way he is.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Baseball team to wear Washington Capitals-inspired jerseys (Photos)

By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
The Class-A Carolina League Frederick Keys baseball team will be throwing its support behind the Washington Capitals in a unique way one day before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

When the Maryland-based Keys take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday, it’ll be “All Caps Night” with former Capitals forward Mike Knuble on hand to do the first pitch honors. The Keys will also wear special jerseys inspired by the NHL side’s 2015 Winter Classic designl.

Here’s a few better looks via the Keys’ Instagram story (s/t RMNB):

Calling it their “Summer Classic” jersey, the Keys will then auction them off with proceeds benefiting Play4TheCure, which is “dedicated to raising funds for the National Foundation for Cancer Research through competitive sports featuring recreational sports clubs, middle schools, high schools and collegiate sporting events.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.