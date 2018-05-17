PHT Morning Skate: Mike Sullivan’s ‘thank you’ letter; Vegas is a hockey town

By Joey AlfieriMay 17, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
• Flyers prospect Alex Lyon has been terrific in the AHL playoffs (he made 94 saves in one game), which means he could be in line for a contract extension this summer. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan wrote a thank you letter to the fans in Pittsburgh. Even though they weren’t able to three-peat, he’s still proud of the way his players played. (NHL.com/Penguins)

• Former Winnipeg Jets forward Dale Hawerchuk coached Mark Scheifele in junior, so he’s thrilled about the way the 25-year-old is playing right now. (Canadian Press)

• Paul Maurice and Gerard Gallant have had some bumps in the road during their career, but they’ve both led their teams to impressive runs this postseason. (Associated Press)

• Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues is thankful that his parents took time to bring him to all of his youth hockey games and practices even though they don’t know much about the sport. (NHLPA)

• This Marc-Andre Fleury fan traveled 38 hours from Australia to see her favorite player suit up in Winnipeg and in Vegas. “It was greatly spur-of-the-moment,” Tina Girdler said. “I got caught up in the excitement. Vegas had their Cinderella story and Fleury’s at the centre of it. I couldn’t resist coming to watch my favourite goalie — the reason I am a goalie — in his prime.” (Winnipeg Sun)

• Even though they’ve been knocked out of the World Hockey Championship, there’s no denying that Danish hockey has improved. (Associated Press)

• There’s no denying that Vegas has become a hockey town. Everywhere you go, you can’t take five steps without seeing a Golden Knights logo. (TSN)

• Sportsnet’s Mark Spector remembers a time when he watched two minor-league teams play four-quarter hockey in Las Vegas in the late 90’s. (Sportsnet)

• The Montreal Canadiens have hired former NHL defenseman Joel Bouchard as the head coach of their AHL team in Laval. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Golden Knights and Jets. 

These playoffs belong to Marc-Andre Fleury

By Adam GretzMay 17, 2018, 1:17 AM EDT
We have to talk about Marc-Andre Fleury again because, well, he was making things happen for the Vegas Golden Knights yet again on Wednesday night.

And by making things happen, we are obviously talking about unbelievable saves, stealing games, and helping to be one of the lead authors of one of the most absurd and unbelievable stories in NHL history.

Fleury stopped 33 shots (including 15 out of 16 in the third period) to help the Golden Knights pick up a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series.

They are now just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final, if you can believe it.

While Jonathan Marchessault scored two more goals, and James Neal had an eventful night coming back from an apparent head injury early in the game to score a goal, and a bunch of GMs continued to look bad for their expansion draft moves, this game was once again the Marc-Andre Fleury show.

Honestly, it was everything we have come to expect from what Fleury is as a goalie, as a player, and heck, even as a person.

There were incredible highlight reel saves, like the absurd sequence in the third period when he preserved Vegas’ one-goal lead by making back-to-back jaw-dropping saves on Mark Scheifele.

Fleury’s athleticism has been his calling card throughout his career, and it allows him (and sometimes even forces him) to make saves like those two.

There was also those moments where he showed that he basically just wants to have fun on the ice.

Like when he thanked his goal posts as only he can.

Or when he trolled Jets forward Blake Wheeler during that second period scrum — the one that Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien had to break up by himself — by flicking the back of his ear.

As if all of that was not enough, he also picked up an assist on Marchessault’s empty-net goal in the closing seconds to help put the game away.

Then after the game he showed what makes him a beloved member of whatever hockey community he is a part of when he met with the wife and children of late Humboldt Broncos coach and general manager Darcy Haugan, spending 20 minutes with them.

This night was the total Fleury experience in every way possible.

Overall, this entire season has been arguably the best hockey that he has ever played in his career. Given that he is already 11th on the NHL’s all-time wins list, already has his name on the Stanley Cup three times, and secured one of those championships with buzzer-beating save on one of the greatest players of all-time (Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom) that is not exactly a small accomplishment. If you want to quibble and point out that he was mostly a backup in the playoffs on the past two Stanley Cup winning teams he played for, you would not be entirely wrong. It is still worth pointing out the Pittsburgh Penguins team from a year ago probably loses in the first or second round without Fleury playing the way he did. So he was still a big part of the success.

But this season.

This season is something else entirely.

This is taking an expansion team — a roster of players that literally did not exist at this time a year ago — to a point where it is now just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Six wins from potentially winning the whole thing. He is one of the driving forces behind this run.

It is not only a performance that is re-writing the narrative of his career as a postseason goalie, it might be the final push he needs to cement his status as a Hall of Fame goalie.

A lot of folks will pretty strongly argue that he has already done that in his career, but as I wrote back in February Fleury, to me, has always been a good, very durable goalie that has played for a long time with some incredible highs and some crushing lows.

A fine career, but is it one that is really worthy of the Hall of Fame? It could be — should be — up for some debate.

But what if he backstops a first-year expansion team to the Stanley Cup? Or, at the very least, simply to the Stanley Cup Final? If Vegas wins it — still a big if at this point, but we’re just playing with hypotheticals here — that would be his fourth. He would almost certainly win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He will be in the top-10 in wins and probably somewhere in the top-five when his career ends. No matter your opinion of him as a goalie, no matter what you remember about his postseason meltdowns in the middle part of his career, the people that vote on the Hall of Fame would never, ever, keep that sort of resume out.

Even if this season does not result in a Stanley Cup it still might play a huge role in changing the way his career is looked at.

Right now he is no longer “playoff Fleury,” the goalie that melts down at the most inopportune time and submarines a potential championship team far short of its expectations.

He is now “playoff Fleury,” the goalie that is helping to carry a team to heights no one thought possible at the start of the season.

PHT’s Three Stars: Fleury, Marchessault lead Vegas to Game 3 win

By Sean LeahyMay 17, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
1st Star: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

With 33 saves, Fleury helped backstop the Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final and now a 2-1 series lead. After a light first period that saw the Jets record only three shots on goal, the final 40 minutes were very busy with Winnipeg firing 33 shots at Fleury and only managing two goals. He also picked up an assist and currently boasts a .945 save percentage this postseason.

2nd Star: Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Marchessault scored the first and last goals of Game 3. His final tally was an empty-netter to seal things with three seconds left. But first, he opened the scoring after only 35 seconds in the first period.

3rd Star: Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

In a losing effort, Scheifele scored twice and in the process set an NHL record for most road goals in a single postseason with 11. He leads all players in these playoffs with 14 goals.

Highlight of the Night: Scheifele could have had a hat trick, but Fleury robbed him twice during this third period sequence:

Factoid of the Night:

Thursday’s schedule: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Capitals lead series 2-1)

————

Jets’ Mark Scheifele sets NHL record for most road goals in a postseason

By Sean LeahyMay 16, 2018, 11:44 PM EDT
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele continued his scoring tear during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights with his 13th and 14th goals of the playoffs.

In doing so, the 25-year-old Scheifele set an NHL record for the most road goals in a single postseason. Of his 14 goals, 11 have come away from Bell MTS Place. He’s scored nine since the start of the second round. During the regular season, the Jets forward finished with 23 goals — only seven came on the road.

Scheifele could have had another, but pesky Marc-Andre Fleury got in the way … twice.

The road playoff goals record had been held by Joe Mullen (1989) and Sidney Crosby (2009), who scored 10 times on the road during Stanley Cup runs for the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively.

With the conference final only three games in and another potential series remaining in Scheifele’s season, he has a decent shot at the NHL’s all-time record for goals in an entire playoffs. Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers set that record with 19 during the 1976 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which was later tied by Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers in 1985.

That performance would earn Leach the distinction of being the first and only skater to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in a losing effort. Scheifele is certainly hoping for a different outcome.

The Golden Knights would take Game 3, 4-2, to grab a 2-1 series lead.

————

Dustin Byfuglien keeps finding new ways to show his absurd strength (Video)

By Adam GretzMay 16, 2018, 11:20 PM EDT
One of the fascinating subplots in the Western Conference playoffs has been watching opposing players trying — and failing! — to hit Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. Given that Byfuglien is listed at 6-5, 260 pounds and is one of the biggest and strong players in the league it is not uncommon to see him run over people, and he has been crushing people all postseason. Just as he has done throughout his entire career.

Late in the second period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night he found a new way to demonstrate just how absurdly strong he is when he tried to single-handedly end a scrum around the Vegas net by pulling two players off of the pile, one with each hand, like they were a couple of rag dolls.

Just watch it in the video above and shake your head in disbelief.

The two players he is pulling across the ice there are not exactly small individuals, either.

In his left hand he has Thomas Nosek, listed at 6-3, 210 pounds!

In his right hand is Colin Miller, listed at 6-1, 190 pounds.

He just pulled them away like they were nothing.

Dustin Byfuglien is a strong man.

