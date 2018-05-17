Getty

Caps’ Backstrom a game-time decision to return from injury

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) Nicklas Backstrom could return to the Capitals’ lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the Lightning.

Backstrom has missed Washington’s past four games with a right hand injury. Coach Barry Trotz called him a game-time decision and said early Thursday that Backstrom had not yet been medically cleared.

The 30-year-old Swedish center took part in the Capitals’ morning skate in Arlington, Virginia, mixed in on line rushes and participated in power-play drills.

Backstrom was injured May 5 when a slap shot from Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz struck him in the right hand. If Backstrom plays, it’s possible he doesn’t take faceoffs.

Before being injured, Backstrom was one of Washington’s top players in the postseason with 13 points in 11 games.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Scheifele, Marchessault make their case

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 17, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Conference Finals have reached the halfway point as we continue to inch our way to a Stanley Cup Final that will be … well … let’s just say a very unexpected matchup no matter who ends up playing in it.

The four teams remaining would all provide a fascinating story in their own right and have had some incredible individual performances that have helped drive them to this point. So let’s focus on those once again and check back in with our Conn Smythe Trophy power rankings.

The top of the list still has Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, but he is starting to get a bit of a challenge from one of his opponents in the Western Conference Final. As well as one of his teammates.

To the list!

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. He was in the top spot when looked at this more than a week and literally nothing has happened to change that. If anything, he has only strengthened his case as he now has the Golden Knights just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. No matter how many times you think that sentence it never stops being outrageous. Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, specifically his two acrobatic saves on Mark Scheifele in the third period, are his signature moment so far this postseason. What does it do to his legacy if he leads a first-year expansion team to a Stanley Cup Final appearance (or wins it?!) and wins the Conn Smythe Trophy along the way? Big things, obviously.

2. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets. He has already set the NHL record for most road goals in a single postseason with 11 of them. Overall, he has a league-best 14 goals … in only 15 games! Keep in mind that no player has scored more than 14 goals in a single playoff run since Sidney Crosby scored 15 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008-09. Before him you have to go all the way back to Joe Sakic (18) in 1995-96. It seems like he is a guarantee for two points every single night.

3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. We had Ovechkin in the second spot in our last update and his drop isn’t at all a reflection on the way he has played — he has been consistently incredible. It is just that there are simply two players that, at this point, are just a little bit better. In all honestly pretty much any of the players in the top-three (Fleury, Scheifele, Ovechkin) could easily be in the top spot without much of an argument.

4. Jon Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas’ top line has been a nightmare for teams all year and Marchessault has been at the center of a lot of it. He is also proving that his 30-goal season a year ago with the Florida Panthers was not a fluke. He is now up to 17 points in 13 games this postseason and has at least two points in six of his past nine games. How did the Florida Panthers allow this to happen?

5. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. He had a three-game stretch at the start of the Boston series where he did not record a point. Outside of that he has found his way onto the scoresheet in every playoff game the Lightning have played and enters Game 4 on Thursday night riding a four-game point streak. He has been the engine driving the Lightning all year.

6. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals. Holtby has been an incredible playoff goalie throughout his entire career and is finally getting the goal support to make people notice it. Still one of the most mind-blowing Holtby stats is that he has been on the losing end of 14 games in his playoff career where he has allowed two goals or less. He has lost four games where he has allowed only one goal! He has consistently produced for the Capitals. He has deserved better. This year he is getting better and is a big reason why the team is so close to finally reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

7. Dustin Byfuglien, Winnipeg Jets. From strictly an entertainment perspective he might be at the top of the list. Point-per-game player on defense, playing 26 minutes a night, plays a devastatingly physical game, has players bouncing off of him like he is a brick wall when they try to hit him, and he can drag multiple players around the ice by himself like they are nothing.

8. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. He is playing 19 minutes per night (tops among all Lightning forwards) and has more even-strength points than any other player on the team. In just his second year in the NHL he has quickly become a key part of this core. Perhaps the lesson for the rest of the NHL here should be to not be afraid to take the undersized player if he proves he can put the puck in the net. The Lightning haven’t been afraid to do it and have built a team that has been in the NHL’s final four in three of the past four years.

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Lightning power play, Capitals penalty kill will make or break series

By Joey AlfieriMay 17, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Tampa Bay Lightning went into Game 3 in Washington trailing 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Final. Things were looking bleak, but they came through with a huge victory on the road.

The Lightning ended up winning Game 3 because of a strong performance from their power play. Not only did Tampa get a power-play tally from Steven Stamkos, they also got one from Nikita Kucherov. But this is nothing new for this team.

They’re now clicking at 30 percent on the man-advantage in the postseason, which is third in the league behind Boston and Washington. During the regular season, they were also third in that category behind Nashville and Winnipeg.

If you look back to their performance in Game 3, the Lightning showed exactly why they’re so difficult to defend when they have a five-on-four advantage. When the opposition is down a man, it’s nearly impossible to defend a one-timer from Stamkos and Kucherov.

No chance for Holtby on this blast from the captain:

“It’s no different than [Capitals forward Alex] Ovechkin, there are some guys that have their spots and they can score from them,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per NHL.com. “Some nights the shots are getting blocked and the goalie is getting them, but the reason those two [Stamkos and Ovechkin] in particular are special players is because it doesn’t matter how you defend them, they can find a way. Niskanen was over there, Holtby was set, and he still found a way.”

For the Lightning to even up this series, they’ll probably have to get their power play to contribute like it did in the last game, which means that it’s the Capitals’ job to make sure they stay out of the penalty box. In this series, Tampa has shown that they can beat you on special teams. Through three games, they’re 5-for-12 on the man-advantage.

The Caps can try taking Stamkos’ one-timer away, but there’s a pretty good chance that someone else is going to be free to do something creative. So the best way for Washington to limit the damage is to stay as disciplined as they can.

“There’s no power play that works when they don’t get them,” Caps head coach Barry Trotz said, per NHL.com. “I thought some of our penalties (in Game 3) were unnecessary, and because of that, that put the game at risk.”

Trotz’s team has given the Lightning three, four and five power play opportunities in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Final. To push the Bolts to the brink of elimination, they’ll likely need to make sure that number shrinks in Game 4 or they could be headed back to Tampa Bay tied 2-2.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Mike Sullivan’s ‘thank you’ letter; Vegas is a hockey town

By Joey AlfieriMay 17, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
8 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Flyers prospect Alex Lyon has been terrific in the AHL playoffs (he made 94 saves in one game), which means he could be in line for a contract extension this summer. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan wrote a thank you letter to the fans in Pittsburgh. Even though they weren’t able to three-peat, he’s still proud of the way his players played. (NHL.com/Penguins)

• Former Winnipeg Jets forward Dale Hawerchuk coached Mark Scheifele in junior, so he’s thrilled about the way the 25-year-old is playing right now. (Canadian Press)

• Paul Maurice and Gerard Gallant have had some bumps in the road during their career, but they’ve both led their teams to impressive runs this postseason. (Associated Press)

• Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues is thankful that his parents took time to bring him to all of his youth hockey games and practices even though they don’t know much about the sport. (NHLPA)

• This Marc-Andre Fleury fan traveled 38 hours from Australia to see her favorite player suit up in Winnipeg and in Vegas. “It was greatly spur-of-the-moment,” Tina Girdler said. “I got caught up in the excitement. Vegas had their Cinderella story and Fleury’s at the centre of it. I couldn’t resist coming to watch my favourite goalie — the reason I am a goalie — in his prime.” (Winnipeg Sun)

• Even though they’ve been knocked out of the World Hockey Championship, there’s no denying that Danish hockey has improved. (Associated Press)

• There’s no denying that Vegas has become a hockey town. Everywhere you go, you can’t take five steps without seeing a Golden Knights logo. (TSN)

• Sportsnet’s Mark Spector remembers a time when he watched two minor-league teams play four-quarter hockey in Las Vegas in the late 90’s. (Sportsnet)

• The Montreal Canadiens have hired former NHL defenseman Joel Bouchard as the head coach of their AHL team in Laval. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Golden Knights and Jets. 

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

These playoffs belong to Marc-Andre Fleury

By Adam GretzMay 17, 2018, 1:17 AM EDT
16 Comments

We have to talk about Marc-Andre Fleury again because, well, he was making things happen for the Vegas Golden Knights yet again on Wednesday night.

And by making things happen, we are obviously talking about unbelievable saves, stealing games, and helping to be one of the lead authors of one of the most absurd and unbelievable stories in NHL history.

Fleury stopped 33 shots (including 15 out of 16 in the third period) to help the Golden Knights pick up a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series.

They are now just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final, if you can believe it.

[PHT’s Three Stars: Fleury, Marchessault lead Vegas to Game 3 win]

While Jonathan Marchessault scored two more goals, and James Neal had an eventful night coming back from an apparent head injury early in the game to score a goal, and a bunch of GMs continued to look bad for their expansion draft moves, this game was once again the Marc-Andre Fleury show.

Honestly, it was everything we have come to expect from what Fleury is as a goalie, as a player, and heck, even as a person.

There were incredible highlight reel saves, like the absurd sequence in the third period when he preserved Vegas’ one-goal lead by making back-to-back jaw-dropping saves on Mark Scheifele.

Fleury’s athleticism has been his calling card throughout his career, and it allows him (and sometimes even forces him) to make saves like those two.

There was also those moments where he showed that he basically just wants to have fun on the ice.

Like when he thanked his goal posts as only he can.

Or when he trolled Jets forward Blake Wheeler during that second period scrum — the one that Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien had to break up by himself — by flicking the back of his ear.

As if all of that was not enough, he also picked up an assist on Marchessault’s empty-net goal in the closing seconds to help put the game away.

Then after the game he showed what makes him a beloved member of whatever hockey community he is a part of when he met with the wife and children of late Humboldt Broncos coach and general manager Darcy Haugan, spending 20 minutes with them.

This night was the total Fleury experience in every way possible.

Overall, this entire season has been arguably the best hockey that he has ever played in his career. Given that he is already 11th on the NHL’s all-time wins list, already has his name on the Stanley Cup three times, and secured one of those championships with buzzer-beating save on one of the greatest players of all-time (Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom) that is not exactly a small accomplishment. If you want to quibble and point out that he was mostly a backup in the playoffs on the past two Stanley Cup winning teams he played for, you would not be entirely wrong. It is still worth pointing out the Pittsburgh Penguins team from a year ago probably loses in the first or second round without Fleury playing the way he did. So he was still a big part of the success.

But this season.

This season is something else entirely.

This is taking an expansion team — a roster of players that literally did not exist at this time a year ago — to a point where it is now just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Six wins from potentially winning the whole thing. He is one of the driving forces behind this run.

It is not only a performance that is re-writing the narrative of his career as a postseason goalie, it might be the final push he needs to cement his status as a Hall of Fame goalie.

A lot of folks will pretty strongly argue that he has already done that in his career, but as I wrote back in February Fleury, to me, has always been a good, very durable goalie that has played for a long time with some incredible highs and some crushing lows.

A fine career, but is it one that is really worthy of the Hall of Fame? It could be — should be — up for some debate.

But what if he backstops a first-year expansion team to the Stanley Cup? Or, at the very least, simply to the Stanley Cup Final? If Vegas wins it — still a big if at this point, but we’re just playing with hypotheticals here — that would be his fourth. He would almost certainly win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He will be in the top-10 in wins and probably somewhere in the top-five when his career ends. No matter your opinion of him as a goalie, no matter what you remember about his postseason meltdowns in the middle part of his career, the people that vote on the Hall of Fame would never, ever, keep that sort of resume out.

Even if this season does not result in a Stanley Cup it still might play a huge role in changing the way his career is looked at.

Right now he is no longer “playoff Fleury,” the goalie that melts down at the most inopportune time and submarines a potential championship team far short of its expectations.

He is now “playoff Fleury,” the goalie that is helping to carry a team to heights no one thought possible at the start of the season.

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.