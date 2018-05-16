Tom Wilson not a fan of Anton Stralman’s Game 3 hit

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is back in the news because of a questionable hit, but it’s not what you think.

This time, Wilson felt like he was the victim of an illegal check from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman. The Bolts blue liner was given a two-minute penalty for boarding on the play.

After the game, Wilson made it clear that he didn’t appreciate what Stralman did.

“I think they’re probably reviewing it. I don’t know how much goes into it. I can tell you that if it’s maybe the other way around, you better believe they’re looking at it and you better believe there might be a little bit more attention on it,” said Wilson, per ESPN.com.

“I mean, you guys tell me. I don’t really know anymore. But if anyone wants to feel the goose egg on the side of my head … he leaves his feet, I’m in a pretty vulnerable spot and he drives my head through the glass. I’m not one to lay on the ice, but it took me a little bit to collect myself.”

Wilson has a track record of his own, but he definitely has a point in this case. But according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, supplemental discipline for Stralman likely won’t be coming:

But Stralman won’t be suspended for the boarding, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Typically, on plays where a player sees the hitter approaching and turns his back, and the hitting player then attempts to minimize the force — Stralman was considered to have changed his angle to hit the back shoulder — there isn’t supplementary discipline.

Of course, Stralman’s situation is different than Wilson’s when it comes to their relationship with the Department of Player Safety. Wilson is a repeat offender that was suspended on three different occasions this season, including once in the second round against Pittsburgh. Stralman is not considered a repeat offender.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if Wilson is able to keep his composure heading into Game 4 on Thursday night.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Caps fan doesn’t let cancer treatment stop her from attending playoff games

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Amanda Wilson is a huge fan of the Washington Capitals. She grew up in the area and has been patiently waiting for her team to make it past the second round of the playoffs for years.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma of the inferior vena cava, which is an extremely rare form of cancer. So, after her diagnosis in February, her, her husband and her children moved to Minnesota so that she could get extensive treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

The Wilson’s have had to follow this playoff run from a distance. But after the Caps lost the first two games of their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Amanda received a special Caps jersey from her friends with the no. 20 on the back (her old soccer number). The nameplate reads “AmandaStrong”. Very cool. 

As we all know, the Capitals came back to win their series against Columbus and after they took down the Penguins in six games, Wilson’s husband told NBC Sports Washington that Amanda cried “tears of joy”.

Amanda’s doctors cleared her to travel back home so that she could watch Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against Tampa Bay in person. Not only did she go to Game 3, she also got to attend the morning skate, where she got to meet and take a picture with center Nicklas Backstrom.

The Capitals didn’t end up winning Game 3, but her and her entire family still came away with memories that will last a lifetime. And on a positive note, her Caps still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Strangest moments in playoff history; Jagr isn’t done yet

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Washington National slugger Bryce Harper gets more nervous watching Golden Knights games than he does playing baseball. (USA Today)

Brad Marchand‘s decision to lick an opponent was one of the weirdest moments in playoff history, so Adam Gretz looked at other strange moments that occurred in the postseason. (Yard Barker)

• Amanda Kraus Wilson is a Capitals fan that moved from Virginia to Rochester after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. On a positive note, Wilson was cleared to fly back to Washington to catch Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. She even got a special jersey signed by some of the players. (Washington Post)

• The NWHL has decided to expand to the great state of Minnesota. “Minnesota is an essential part of women’s hockey in North America. When you consider all of the talented players in this area and the passion this community has for the game, the Whitecaps are going to be incredible on and off the ice,” commissioner Dani Rylan said. (NWHL.Zone)

• Former Montreal Canadiens forward David Desharnais has reportedly agreed to play in the KHL next season. (Montreal Gazette)

• 46-year-old forward Jaromir Jagr isn’t ready to hang up his skates just yet. He’s signed a new one-year deal with HC Kladno. Yes, he’s the owner of the team. (BarDown)

Nate Schmidt went from being a healthy scratch in the playoffs last season to being one of Vegas’ most important blue liners this year. (NHL.com)

• Check out this Q&A with NBC Sports broadcaster Kenny Albert, who talks about why Ovechkin is finally getting his big moment in the playoffs. (New York Post)

• Through two games, the Winnipeg Jets have been able to get shots on Marc-Andre Fleury from in close, but that wasn’t enough to give them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Jets won some big games on the road in the second round and they’ll probably have to do that again if in Vegas if they want to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. (Winnipeg Sun)

• TSN’s Scott Cullen looks at what the Chicago Blackhawks have to do during the offseason to be successful in 2018-19. (TSN.ca)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Capitals and Lightning.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT’s Three Stars: Lightning power play stays hot in Game 3 win

By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
1st Star: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Following a tough first two games of the series, Vasilevskiy bounced back in Game 3 with a 36-save performance during a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals. He was peppered all night, with 21 of the 36 shots he faced coming off the sticks of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Lightning now trail the Capitals 2-1 in the series with Game 4 Thursday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in D.C.

2nd Star: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman had a hand in three of Tampa’s four goals with a goal and two assists in Game 3. He also led all Lightning players with 25:08 of ice time. After assisting on both power play goals to open the scoring, he made good on a sweet Nikita Kucherov pass to extend their lead to 3-0.

3rd Star: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa power play, as it has in this series, was cooking in Game 3 and Stamkos got the scoring rolling with his NHL-best fifth goal with the man advantage. Barely two minutes into the second period, he would pick up his second point of the night with a secondary assist on Kucherov’s seventh of the playoffs.

[Lightning ride three-goal second period in 4-2 win]

Highlight of the Night: This Stamkos goal was quite a rocket:

Factoid of the Night:

Wednesday’s schedule: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning ride three-goal second period in 4-2 win

By Scott BilleckMay 15, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
The list of things the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to do to avoid falling behind 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Final against the Washington Capitals was getting long.

As PHT’s James O’Brien pointed out on Tuesday, improved performances from Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman in terms of puck possession would’ve been a start.

Nikita Kucherov finding the back of the net for the first time in the series would also help.

And perhaps most importantly, getting an outing from Andrei Vasilevskiy that was reminiscent of those that made him a Vezina Trophy finalist this year.

Stamkos stepped up his game with a 60% CF%, Vasilevskiy was solid, and the Lightning checked enough of the boxes elsewhere to get themselves back into the series, defeating the Capitals 4-2 in Game 3.

Hedman’s 5-on-5 game still needs some work, but No. 77 scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two helpers so no one will be complaining too much.

Kucherov got his first of the series, scoring on a one-timer on the power play.

[PHT’s Three Stars: Lightning power play stays hot in Game 3 win]

And Vasilevskiy looked much less fatigued than he did in the first two games, where he allowed 10 goals in five periods of play and never eclipsed a .850 save percentage.

Vasilevskiy had never lost three straight playoff games, and he didn’t start a new trend on Tuesday, steering aside 35-of-37 shots he faced.

He had to be particularly good late in the game after Evgeny Kuznetsov (no surprise) found paydirt from a dirty angle for his sixth point in the series with Washington’s net empty.

Tampa benefited from a three-goal outburst in the second period. Kucherov netted on the power play, Hedman found a fairly wide-open net to shoot at, and Brayden Point provided a late marker to give the Bolts a 4-1 edge through 40 minutes.

Washington didn’t have much of the magic they found in abundance in Tampa, although their possession numbers showed they controlled the majority of the shot share.

One now has to wonder how the Caps will manage Backstrom’s injury going forward.

There’s an argument that they could have given him the night off on Tuesday to promote further healing with the team holding a healthy 2-0 lead series lead. We’ll see what happens for Game 4 Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The Capitals certainly aren’t panicking at 2-1, but they need to be wary of their own ugly history when winning the first two games on the road (they’re 0-2 in a series where they do that). If Backstrom, one of the league’s best set-up men, can go and be effective, he can only help.

A side note: Home-ice advantage is a myth.

The Caps are 7-1 on the road in the playoffs and 3-4 at Capital One Arena. Tampa, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 away from AMALIE Arena.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.