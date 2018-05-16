Tom Wilson not a fan of Anton Stralman’s Game 3 hit

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is back in the news because of a questionable hit, but it’s not what you think.

This time, Wilson felt like he was the victim of an illegal check from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman. The Bolts blue liner was given a two-minute penalty for boarding on the play.

After the game, Wilson made it clear that he didn’t appreciate what Stralman did.

“I think they’re probably reviewing it. I don’t know how much goes into it. I can tell you that if it’s maybe the other way around, you better believe they’re looking at it and you better believe there might be a little bit more attention on it,” said Wilson, per ESPN.com.

“I mean, you guys tell me. I don’t really know anymore. But if anyone wants to feel the goose egg on the side of my head … he leaves his feet, I’m in a pretty vulnerable spot and he drives my head through the glass. I’m not one to lay on the ice, but it took me a little bit to collect myself.”

Wilson has a track record of his own, but he definitely has a point in this case. But according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, supplemental discipline for Stralman likely won’t be coming:

But Stralman won’t be suspended for the boarding, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Typically, on plays where a player sees the hitter approaching and turns his back, and the hitting player then attempts to minimize the force — Stralman was considered to have changed his angle to hit the back shoulder — there isn’t supplementary discipline.

Of course, Stralman’s situation is different than Wilson’s when it comes to their relationship with the Department of Player Safety. Wilson is a repeat offender that was suspended on three different occasions this season, including once in the second round against Pittsburgh. Stralman is not considered a repeat offender.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if Wilson is able to keep his composure heading into Game 4 on Thursday night.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.