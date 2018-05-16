PHT Morning Skate: Strangest moments in playoff history; Jagr isn’t done yet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Washington National slugger Bryce Harper gets more nervous watching Golden Knights games than he does playing baseball. (USA Today)

• Brad Marchand‘s decision to lick an opponent was one of the weirdest moments in playoff history, so Adam Gretz looked at other strange moments that occurred in the postseason. (Yard Barker)

• Amanda Kraus Wilson is a Capitals fan that moved from Virginia to Rochester after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. On a positive note, Wilson was cleared to fly back to Washington to catch Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. She even got a special jersey signed by some of the players. (Washington Post)

• The NWHL has decided to expanded to the great hockey state of Minnesota. “Minnesota is an essential part of women’s hockey in North America. When you consider all of the talented players in this area and the passion this community has for the game, the Whitecaps are going to be incredible on and off the ice,” commissioner Dani Rylan said. (NWHL.Zone)

• Former Montreal Canadiens forward David Desharnais has reportedly agreed to play in the KHL next season. (Montreal Gazette)

• 46-year-old forward Jaromir Jagr isn’t ready to hang up his skates just yet. He’s signed a new one-year deal with HC Kladno. Yes, he’s the owner of the team. (BarDown)

• Nate Schmidt went from being a healthy scratch in the playoffs last season to being one of Vegas’ most important blue liners this year. (NHL.com)

• Check out this Q&A with NBC Sports broadcaster Kenny Albert, who talks about why Ovechkin is finally getting his big moment in the playoffs. (New York Post)

• Through two games, the Winnipeg Jets have been able to get shots on Marc-Andre Fleury from in close, but that wasn’t enough to give them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Jets won some big games on the road in the second round and they’ll probably have to do that again if in Vegas if they want to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. (Winnipeg Sun)

• TSN’s Scott Cullen looks at what the Chicago Blackhawks have to do during the offseason to be successful in 2018-19. (TSN.ca)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Capitals and Lightning.

Joey Alfieri