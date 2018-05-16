Jets’ Mark Scheifele sets NHL record for most road goals in a postseason

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele continued his scoring tear during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights with his 13th and 14th goals of the playoffs.

In doing so, the 25-year-old Scheifele set an NHL record for the most road goals in a single postseason. Of his 14 goals, 11 have come away from Bell MTS Place. He’s scored nine since the start of the second round. During the regular season, the Jets forward finished with 23 goals — only seven came on the road.

Scheifele could have had another, but pesky Marc-Andre Fleury got in the way … twice.

HOLY MOLY WHAT A GOALIE 🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/UYHHF7GZT8 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2018

The road playoff goals record had been held by Joe Mullen (1989) and Sidney Crosby (2009), who scored 10 times on the road during Stanley Cup runs for the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively.

With the conference final only three games in and another potential series remaining in Scheifele’s season, he has a decent shot at the NHL’s all-time record for goals in an entire playoffs. Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers set that record with 19 during the 1976 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which was later tied by Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers in 1985.

That performance would earn Leach the distinction of being the first and only skater to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in a losing effort. Scheifele is certainly hoping for a different outcome.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.