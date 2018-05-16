Getty

Golden Knights’ top line could torment opponents for years

By James O'BrienMay 16, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights’ top line of Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault weren’t just a great combination “for an expansion team” in Game 2 of the 2018 Western Conference Final. No, they were too much for the loaded, ultra-talented Winnipeg Jets to handle, joining Marc-Andre Fleury as the main reason this series is tied.

Teams around the NHL have to hope that this combination is a mere flash-in-the-pan, because if not, they could be a fixture for quite some time.

And, the scary part is that two-thirds of that line is on the sort of team-friendly deals that can allow GM George McPhee to build a consistent contender, with no need to even consider expansion team caveats.

Let’s consider each player for a moment.

The next Martin St. Louis?

OK, Jonathan Marchessault doesn’t play exactly like the former Lightning star. For one thing, he shoots right-handed.

Still, there are broader, big-picture similarities. Both players went undrafted despite being productive players at other levels. They each took quite a bit of time to truly get a chance. St. Louis ended up breaking through in Tampa Bay, while Marchessault showed early signs of brilliance with the Bolts before lighting it up with Florida and then (well, if you spend a moment on Hockey Twitter, there’s a chance you’ll hear a joke about the Panthers trading Marchessault and Smith). Of course, each scorer had to fight so hard to grab attention because of the NHL’s dismissive attitude toward smaller players.

Like St. Louis, there’s the feeling that Marchessault might take some time to truly clue people in that he’s not just good, he could be great.

Consider his Game 2 performance: two goals, eight shots on goal, and generally one of those drag-your-team-on-your-back outputs. That second goal really crushed the Jets’ spirit after it looked like they might get back into the game. Accomplishing things like this with considerable frequency sure makes you look like a star:

Remarkably, Marchessault’s body of work at the NHL is still slender for a 27-year-old, so maybe he’s playing a little bit over his head. Still, when you look at his work in the QJMHL and AHL, it’s clear that he produces wherever you put him.

Marchessault’s career-insecurity probably helps to explain why he signed what currently looks like an extremely team-friendly contract extension back in January. He’ll carry just a $5 million cap hit from 2018-19 to 2023-24, covering what would likely be the remainder of his prime.

That contract feels a lot like Viktor Arvidsson‘s with Nashville: a smaller, productive first-line forward who needed to gain notice by sheer force of will, signing a contract that’s all about long-term security, even if it means giving his team a possible bargain.

Then again, there’s a more local comparison to Marchessault’s contract …

No fooling

Maybe it makes sense that Reilly Smith was born on April 1, as teams have been fooled into giving up on him to a puzzling extent.

Smith, also 27, began his career as a third-round draft pick with Dallas. He didn’t really gain traction in the NHL until he joined the Boston Bruins as sneakily the B’s best takeaway from the ill-fated Tyler Seguin deal. Despite generating a 20-goal, 51-point season at 22 and a solid 40-point output in 2014-15, Smith was traded to Florida almost exactly two years later.

The pattern continued. Smith had a great first season with the Cats (25 goals, 50 points in 2015-16), dipped a bit a season later, and then was dumped to Vegas. Spoiler: that worked out really well for the Vegas Knights.

Smith’s strong debut season with Vegas probably flew a bit under the radar because of injuries. Despite being limited to 67 games, he was a regular scoring presence, collecting 22 goals and 60 points. For whatever reason, his shooting luck has dried up in the postseason, but he’s still racking up assists (as PHT’s Joey Alfieri spotlights here).

One of Smith’s standout assists came in Game 3 of Vegas’ eventual sweep of the Kings. Watch as the Golden Knights’ top line created havoc against Drew Doughty & Co., setting the stage for Karlsson’s first goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

The delightful thing about Smith and Marchessault is that there’s ample evidence that, while their offense may ebb and flow, their possession games have been strong for much of their careers. At worst, they seem like they’ll be valuable players for Vegas for years.

Smith’s contract brings added value, too. He was traded to Vegas with a $5M cap hit that runs through 2021-22. One could easily speculate that McPhee was able to use his deal as a measuring stick for Marchessault’s asking price, which brings us to the wild-haired wild card of the trio:

Playing the percentages

There’s something fittingly “Vegas Golden Knights” about Karlsson’s place in this group.

While Marchessault and Smith very much fit into the misfits group in Vegas as players who were discarded by multiple teams, it feels safe to at least pencil them in as useful, if not dominant, top-six forwards. Karlsson’s much tougher to figure … yet he also topped the team with 43 goals and 78 points.

It’s almost unavoidable to hear doubters chuckle when discussing Karlsson’s incredible campaign. When it comes to the regular season, that’s fair. No one – not Alex Ovechkin, Patrik Laine, Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux – can sustain a 23.4 shooting percentage over the long haul.

The heartening thing for Karlsson and Vegas is that he’s been productive and dangerous during the playoffs, even as his luck is settling down. The 25-year-old has generated a point-per-game (12 in 12) despite a more earthly 13.5 shooting percentage.

He’s a slick, smart player who can really skate. There’s a lot to like, whether he’s a true first-liner or merely a very nice forward. If he can stick with Marchessault and Smith, Karlsson could remain a threat.

And that’s where it all gets interesting.

Karlsson needs a new contract, as he’s a pending RFA.

Will that 78-point season land him the sort of contract that Vegas might regret? Could both sides acknowledge that explosive season but also an otherwise skimpy track record of NHL success with Columbus and opt for a “prove it” contract? If Vegas offered a clone of the Marchessault deal, would that make the most sense?

***

There are a lot of questions there, but the good news is that Vegas is in a great position. If they make the right call(s) with Karlsson, they’ll have a prime-age trio of forwards who are currently sticking with – and sometimes skating right by – some of the best players in the NHL.

It should all be fascinating and fun to watch … but not quite as fun as watching Smith, Marchessault, and Karlsson exasperate defenders and fill highlight reels.

Powering the Flower: Vegas’ Prior teaches Fleury new tricks

AP Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights figured they might get something special by crossing a respected goaltending coach with an accomplished goaltender.

Dave Prior and Marc-Andre Fleury are making quite the pair for the historically successful expansion team.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie, brought a wealth of experience when he was selected during last year’s expansion draft. He’s aiming for a fourth Cup as Vegas returns home from Winnipeg tied 1-1 in the Western Conference final – Game 3 is Wednesday night.

He has hit it off with Prior, Vegas’ goaltending coach who has helped the 13-year veteran pick up some new tricks.

”He’s a great man,” Fleury said. ”I think it shows, he’s been around for a long time. So much experience, he’s seen a lot of goalies, guys I grew up watching and liking, and he’s coached them. I think he’s somebody that wants me to trust in my ability to do things.”

Prior has an old-school approach compared with many current goalie coaches. He thought Fleury would fit with his preferred style and insisted general manager George McPhee target the goalie when Pittsburgh left him unprotected for last year’s draft.

”He obviously studies goaltenders all around the league and looks at the way that they’re playing the game,” McPhee said. ”He was excited, and he really advocated for him in our meetings and thought that he could make him even better than he’s been.”

Said Prior: ”When you have somebody who’s as gifted as Marc is, it’s trying to keep him playing to his potential all the time. He’s not a backup goaltender. He’s not past his ‘best before’ date. He still has the capability of playing great.”

Prior, of course, was right. Fleury finished this regular season with a 2.24 goals-against average and .927 save percentage – both career bests – as Vegas had by far the best expansion season in league history. The veteran also boasts career-best postseason numbers in both categories, with a 1.68 GAA and .945 save percentage through 12 games.

Prior and Fleury have been cryptic about whatever adjustments they’ve made to Fleury’s game. What Prior will divulge is that he believes once a goalie buys into his way of training, his confidence level increases and he begins to feel more productive in the net.

”I encourage a very strategic goal game that we’re trying to make it very hard for the shooters, not just trying to have all the answers for the shooter’s shot,” Prior said. ”Marc is a bit secretive about it, but you have to have a lot of talent to play … it’s a difficult way to play the way I ask our goaltenders to play. I didn’t know how Marc would respond because he’s an older goaltender, and they usually are sort of set in their ways and harder for them to make adjustments. But he’s been great and engaging in embracing this strategy.”

Fleury said Prior has him spending less time worrying about giving up goals in practice and spending less time on the ice before games. Prior doesn’t need Fleury working as hard as possible if he’s working correctly.

”Goaltending plays games with your mind,” Prior said. ”When you feel like you can’t stop a puck in practice, you’re worried that’s what’s gonna be showing up in the game. It plays on your mind. Guys always felt ‘I gotta work, I’ve gotta do everything to make sure I’m gonna be good.’

”Focus on the execution, not worry about ‘How hard I have to work to give me the best chance to be good,”’ Prior added. ”I (prefer) you work less but are correct. It pays dividends when you play the game.”

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Caps fan doesn’t let cancer treatment stop her from attending playoff games

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Amanda Wilson is a huge fan of the Washington Capitals. She grew up in the area and has been patiently waiting for her team to make it past the second round of the playoffs for years.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma of the inferior vena cava, which is an extremely rare form of cancer. So, after her diagnosis in February, her, her husband and her children moved to Minnesota so that she could get extensive treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

The Wilson’s have had to follow this playoff run from a distance. But after the Caps lost the first two games of their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Amanda received a special Caps jersey from her friends with the no. 20 on the back (her old soccer number). The nameplate reads “AmandaStrong”. Very cool. 

As we all know, the Capitals came back to win their series against Columbus and after they took down the Penguins in six games, Wilson’s husband told NBC Sports Washington that Amanda cried “tears of joy”.

Amanda’s doctors cleared her to travel back home so that she could watch Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against Tampa Bay in person. Not only did she go to Game 3, she also got to attend the morning skate, where she got to meet and take a picture with center Nicklas Backstrom.

The Capitals didn’t end up winning Game 3, but her and her entire family still came away with memories that will last a lifetime. And on a positive note, her Caps still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Tom Wilson not a fan of Anton Stralman’s Game 3 hit

By Joey AlfieriMay 16, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is back in the news because of a questionable hit, but it’s not what you think.

This time, Wilson felt like he was the victim of an illegal check from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman. The Bolts blue liner was given a two-minute penalty for boarding on the play.

After the game, Wilson made it clear that he didn’t appreciate what Stralman did.

“I think they’re probably reviewing it. I don’t know how much goes into it. I can tell you that if it’s maybe the other way around, you better believe they’re looking at it and you better believe there might be a little bit more attention on it,” said Wilson, per ESPN.com.

“I mean, you guys tell me. I don’t really know anymore. But if anyone wants to feel the goose egg on the side of my head … he leaves his feet, I’m in a pretty vulnerable spot and he drives my head through the glass. I’m not one to lay on the ice, but it took me a little bit to collect myself.”

Wilson has a track record of his own, but he definitely has a point in this case. But according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, supplemental discipline for Stralman likely won’t be coming:

But Stralman won’t be suspended for the boarding, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Typically, on plays where a player sees the hitter approaching and turns his back, and the hitting player then attempts to minimize the force — Stralman was considered to have changed his angle to hit the back shoulder — there isn’t supplementary discipline.

Of course, Stralman’s situation is different than Wilson’s when it comes to their relationship with the Department of Player Safety. Wilson is a repeat offender that was suspended on three different occasions this season, including once in the second round against Pittsburgh. Stralman is not considered a repeat offender.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if Wilson is able to keep his composure heading into Game 4 on Thursday night.

