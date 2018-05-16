Dustin Byfuglien keeps finding new ways to show his absurd strength (Video)

One of the fascinating subplots in the Western Conference playoffs has been watching opposing players trying — and failing! — to hit Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. Given that Byfuglien is listed at 6-5, 260 pounds and is one of the biggest and strong players in the league it is not uncommon to see him run over people, and he has been crushing people all postseason. Just as he has done throughout his entire career.
Late in the second period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night he found a new way to demonstrate just how absurdly strong he is when he tried to single-handedly end a scrum around the Vegas net by pulling two players off of the pile, one with each hand, like they were a couple of rag dolls.
Just watch it in the video above and shake your head in disbelief.
The two players he is pulling across the ice there are not exactly small individuals, either.
In his left hand he has Thomas Nosek, listed at 6-3, 210 pounds!
In his right hand is Colin Miller, listed at 6-1, 190 pounds.
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele continued his scoring tear during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights with his 13th and 14th goals of the playoffs.
In doing so, the 25-year-old Scheifele set an NHL record for the most road goals in a single postseason. Of his 14 goals, 11 have come away from Bell MTS Place. He’s scored nine since the start of the second round. During the regular season, the Jets forward finished with 23 goals — only seven came on the road.
The road playoff goals record had been held by Joe Mullen (1989) and Sidney Crosby (2009), who scored 10 times on the road during Stanley Cup runs for the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively.
With the conference final only three games in and another potential series remaining in Scheifele’s season, he has a decent shot at the NHL’s all-time record for goals in an entire playoffs. Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers set that record with 19 during the 1976 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which was later tied by Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers in 1985.
That performance would earn Leach the distinction of being the first and only skater to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in a losing effort. Scheifele is certainly hoping for a different outcome.
The 21-year-old Ehlers is one of the Jets’ core players and is coming off another strong regular season performance that saw him score 29 goals in 82 games. That success has not continued in the playoffs, however, as he has yet to score a goal in 13 postseason games. This will be the second game he has missed this postseason. According to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun it is not a healthy scratch and Ehlers is dealing with some sort of undisclosed ailment.
Tanev, meanwhile, has been surprisingly productive in the playoffs and enters Game 3 with four goals and two points. In 61 regular season games he had just eight goals and 10 assists.
On the Vegas side, the Golden Knights will once again be without David Perron who will miss his second consecutive game. Tomas Tatar, fresh off of his strong Game 2 performance that saw him score his first goal of the playoffs, will once again play in his spot. Backup goalie Malcolm Subban was also not on the ice for warmups and will be replaced by Maxime Legace.
The NHL announced on Wednesday that Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets, George McPhee of the Vegas Golden Knights and Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2018 General Manager of the Year award.
The NHL’s 31 GMs and a panel of League executives, print and broadcast media voted on the award following the conclusion of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll find out the winner during the 2018 NHL Awards on June 20 in Las Vegas.
The Case for Kevin Cheveldayoff: A few key signings and one big move at the NHL trade deadline has helped Cheveldayoff’s Jets reach the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history. Adding Dmitry Kulikov was a bonus for the blue line in the regular season, but strengthening the core by handing extensions to Connor Hellebuyck, Nikolaj Ehlers, Bryan Little, Ben Chiarot, Brandon Tanev and Andrew Copp aided in this deep playoff run. Boosting their Stanley Cup hopes was the Feb. 26 trade that brought Paul Stastny to Winnipeg for prospect Erik Foley and two conditional draft picks. Since coming over, Stastny has 10 goals and 28 points in 33 regular season and playoff games.
The Case for George McPhee: Using the NHL’s expansion draft rules to his advantage, McPhee made shrewd deals to add draft picks and impact players while creating the franchise’s first-ever roster. Success came right off the bat and the Golden Knights ended the 2017-18 season by becoming the first modern-era expansion team from the four major North American professional sports league to win its division. By advancing to the Western Conference Final, Vegas became the third team in NHL history to win multiple playoff rounds in their first season.
The Case for Steve Yzerman: The Lightning set franchise records for wins (54) and points (113) during a season that saw them claim a third division title. Yzerman strengthed his roster by adding veterans Dan Girardi and Chris Kunitz over the summer, as well as re-signing forward Yanni Gourde, who finished fourth on the team in scoring with 25 goals and 64 points. Also getting extensions were key cogs Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson, who were both on the team in 2015 and 2016, when Tampa last went deep in the playoffs. Like Cheveldayoff, Yzerman was active at the trade deadline and added Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers to add depth to his forward group and defense corps.