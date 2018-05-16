Dustin Byfuglien keeps finding new ways to show his absurd strength (Video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the fascinating subplots in the Western Conference playoffs has been watching opposing players trying — and failing! — to hit Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. Given that Byfuglien is listed at 6-5, 260 pounds and is one of the biggest and strong players in the league it is not uncommon to see him run over people, and he has been crushing people all postseason. Just as he has done throughout his entire career.

Late in the second period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night he found a new way to demonstrate just how absurdly strong he is when he tried to single-handedly end a scrum around the Vegas net by pulling two players off of the pile, one with each hand, like they were a couple of rag dolls.

Just watch it in the video above and shake your head in disbelief.

The two players he is pulling across the ice there are not exactly small individuals, either.

In his left hand he has Thomas Nosek, listed at 6-3, 210 pounds!

In his right hand is Colin Miller, listed at 6-1, 190 pounds.

He just pulled them away like they were nothing.

Dustin Byfuglien is a strong man.

