WATCH LIVE: Lightning try to prevent 0-3 deficit vs. Capitals

From the bold to the stodgy, just about every NHL coach feels skittish about trusting young players. That’s especially true when it comes to defensemen.
Sometimes it’s better to roll the dice with talent rather than going with a seemingly “safe” choice that might instead boil down to familiar failures. Down 2-0 in the 2018 Eastern Conference Final to the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper might need to bite the bullet.
He really should consider unleashing Mikhail Sergachev. That’s especially true if the Bolts find themselves down in Game 3 (and beyond), but you could make a reasonable argument that the 19-year-old deserves more reps even when it’s 0-0 or Tampa Bay is in the lead.
So, basically, Sergachev’s been acing every test, yet he hasn’t exactly been taking the toughest classes. To Cooper’s eyes, elevating his role now would be a lot like forcing that student to take the SATs with zero notice.
The thing is, while there’s uncertainty with Sergachev, key Lightning defensemen in higher roles have been struggling. Victor Hedman’s numbers have been disappointing (especially since he hasn’t faced much of Alex Ovechkin or rising starEvgeny Kuznetsov), while Stralman, McDonagh, and Girardi have also struggled. Sure, there’s a chance that Sergachev would get exposed with tougher matchups and more minutes, but is it that outrageous to wonder if the Russian defenseman would serve as an upgrade over one or more of those players?
To be fair, Sergachev’s already seen jumps in ice time during certain spans, though that might come down to context (trailing frequently against Washington rather than pulling away from Boston, when he was used sparingly). The Lightning would be wise to think long and hard about really giving Sergachev a chance to sink or swim.
Sure, he’s likely to be better – possibly much better – in the future, maybe as early as next season. For all we know, this could be the Lightning’s best shot at a Stanley Cup under Cooper and GM Steve Yzerman. The Bruins, Leafs, and other division rivals could improve. Nikita Kucherov‘s bargain deal ends after 2018-19. We’ve seen how injuries can derail this team despite all of their impressive talent evaluation and smart coaching.
Maybe the Lightning are better off staying the course, but if they continue to crater at even-strength and fall in this series, there could be some regrets. “Should we have given Sergachev more of a chance?” could serve as a painful question.
And, hey, if the net result is literally even, we’d at least have better odds of seeing him break out this move again:
For years, Nicklas Backstrom was the Washington Capitals unsung hero, playing his trade in the shadow of Alex Ovechkin. Amusingly enough, Backstrom’s presence probably explains why Evgeny Kuznetsov has been able to fly under the radar.
Perhaps it’s fitting that Kuznetsov’s importance to the Washington Capitals has truly come to forefront with Backstrom on the shelf.
Either way, if you haven’t taken notice of the rising star, now would be a good time to soak it all in.
Style and substance
In some ways, it’s absurd to realize that the abundantly dynamic center didn’t get more attention.
After all, Kuznetsov is a dazzling scorer and a gifted playmaker. The 25-year-old is in the middle of the best year of his already-impressive career, setting new highs in goals (27), points (83), and leaving any concerns about playoff production in the dust. His 19 playoff points ties Ovechkin for the team lead, while he finished second behind Ovechkin’s 87 points for the regular-season lead in Washington.
You don’t need to dig deep in the stats to see that he’s a big deal, but refreshingly enough, Kuznetsov brings plenty of the personality that makes Ovechkin so much fun. Actually, he might be even more expressive and over-the-top than Ovechkin.
Kuznetsov regularly says funny things, sometimes exasperating Capitals staffers with a stray f-bomb. Much like younger Ovechkin celebrating a goal with a Hendrix-like “stick on fire” celebration, the Russian center is generating his own trademark by flapping his eagle wings. Kuznetsov even busted that out after scoring the series-clinching overtime goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins:
And if that wasn’t enough for Kuznetsov to gain Internet love, there was this “man of the people” moment:
That’s the beauty, really. Not unlike Ovechkin, Kuznetsov combines style and substance in a way that sports teams – not to mention marketers – crave.
Clutch play
Kuznetsov is currently on a five-game point streak, collecting three goals and six assists. He’s only been held without a point in three of 14 games during this outstanding 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.
While it’s fair to argue that Backstrom is the better defensive player, that’s not really an insult, as the Swedish forward deservedly hovers around Selke conversations most years. Kuznetsov and Lars Eller have combined to carve up the Lightning so far, and his possession stats show that it’s not just about bounces and goals.
There’s an urge to wonder why it’s taken so long for Kuznetsov to get the kind of attention he’s beginning to receive, but it’s getting there. Consider what Barry Trotz said of the electric pivot in this Kristina Rutherford Sportsnet feature about Kuznetsov’s “creative genius.”
“If he wants to be a face of the NHL — if he really wants to — he can,” Trotz said of Kuznetsov.
That “if he really wants to” phrasing, not to mention Trotz mentioning that he’s “not Pavel Datsyuk” later on in the piece, maybe keys on some of the reluctance to truly crown Kuznetsov as a star.
Kuznetsov is at that point in his career where, fairly or not, he’s forced to silence doubters … possibly on his own bench.
From steal to stealing the spotlight
In a sense, it all stems back to his draft day.
On one hand, there’re RMNB’s anecdote about then-Capitals GM George McPhee winking in delight at selecting Kuznetsov. Even then, Kuznetsov slipping to the 26th pick of the 2010 NHL Draft seemed like a staggering drop, “Russian factor” or not. For a dash of perspective, Quinton Howden went right before Kuznetsov and Mark Visentin was selected after him at 27. Yeah, that’s the sort of steal that’s worthy of a knowing wink.
Perhaps the seeds were beginning to be planted even then: nitpicking certain elements of his game and background despite clear signs of star power. Signs that only grew brighter over time.
And, hey, those funny Getty draft portraits also provided an early preview of his personality:
Ultimately, your opinion regarding Kuznetsov might illuminate where you stand on larger trends around the NHL.
When you’re creating as much offense as Kuznetsov does, there will often be mistakes. Sometimes glaring ones.
Luckily for the Capitals, the good heavily outweighs the bad, to the point that a keyed-in Kuznetsov can be a nauseating reality for opponents. The Tampa Bay Lightning have already experienced some of that queasiness.
The emergence of players such as Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde make the Tampa Bay Lightning the sort of varied, versatile team that can be downright intimidating. Still, to some extent, the buck stops with your biggest stars.
Unfortunately for the Lightning, even-strength success hasn’t been there for big names Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman through two shockinglystark losses to the Washington Capitals to open the 2018 Eastern Conference Final. They simply need more from marquee talent if they want to get back into this series.
Now, that’s not to say that these players have accomplished nothing.
Steven struggles at evens
Stamkos’ production looks like business as usual on paper, as he’s already generated two goals and one assist; Hedman has an assist in each contest. Things get more troubling when you dig deeper, however. Consider that all five of their points have come on the power play, a notion that anonymous team officials seem all too aware of.
A Lightning official quietly reminded me today that Stamkos is without a point, five-on-five, in this Eastern Conference Final. "We need more from him," he told me. "And we need more from him now."
It’s to the point that you wonder if Barry Trotz will try to chase similar matchups now that the Capitals get the last change during home contests in Game 3 and 4. There are all sorts of tough questions bubble under the surface for Tampa Bay. Would things only get worse if Nicklas Backstrom manages to play tonight, or at least sometime during this series? Will Andrei Vasilevskiy bounce back from a difficult start that’s clearly not all his fault?
Reports indicate that the Lightning aren’t making significant personnel changes, whether that means tweaking line combinations or even going with an 11F/7D alignment. As KISS-stupid-simple as it sounds, they realize that they need to perform at a higher level, though it’s promising to see that they’re clearly pouring over tape after two rattling losses.
“We’re going to prepare for the toughest game that we’ve played all season,” Stamkos said. “It’s gut check time. Let’s see who we really are. We haven’t really had to deal with that so far in the playoffs. Now we are. We’ll see what type of team we have.”
The East’s top team is facing quiet a challenge against a determined, inspired Metropolitan Division winner in Washington. Pulling this off would put the Lightning in select company in recent history:
Teams that've gone down 2-0 in the conference final/semifinals are 2-39 since 1975.
While dropping these specific games puts Tampa Bay in a situation with every little room for error, these players are likely aware that, as poorly as they played, it still was just two games. They merely need to look at the other end of the ice to see a Capitals team that fought through virtually the same situation. The Caps went down 2-0 to the Blue Jackets, losing two home games in Washington, only to advance with four wins in a row.
As formidable as Washington is, especially after dispatching the Penguins, it’s also difficult to believe that Hedman, Stamkos, and other key Lightning players don’t have more in them. That said, they don’t exactly have a long time to get things back on track.
The Lightning face off against the Capitals in Washington at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can watch Game 3 on NBCSN and also stream it here.
It wasn’t enough that the dragon was finally slayed. The elation pouring out of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals after eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins wasn’t a sign that a second-round escape was their version of a Stanley Cup victory.
Through two games and two victories against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final, Ovechkin and the Capitals have shown that their mission isn’t complete. You could have excused them if they came out flat in Game 1, but it was clear from the start that they came ready to play, unlike their opponents.
And for Ovechkin, who has 10 goals and 19 points this postseason, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, even as he approaches game No. 97 of the season Tuesday night in D.C. (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream).
The Capitals had made the playoffs 10 times in the Ovechkin era. Each year has ended in disappointment, with the Penguins and New York Rangers the authors of a combined six exits. Aside from 2013 when he was held to two points in seven games, the captain has been a key contributor in those attempts to win a Stanley Cup, and through 111 career playoff games, he has recorded 109 points, including 56 goals.
“He’s obviously, he’s having fun. He’s producing. He’s all in,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “We asked our group to, if you’re going to have success, you have to have all-in contribution, and he has. I think he’s enjoying the run, the playoffs maybe for the first time in a long time.He’s the face of the franchise, and as I said, as the face of the franchise you get a lot of the credit and you also get a lot of the blame. Because of that I think at times it’s taken some of the joy out of it too.”
You can tell by watching when he wins and when he loses just how much the game means to Ovechkin. The losses have been crushing over the years, but the goals — oh, so many goals — elicit joy from the 32-year-old that makes it difficult to not enjoy this run he and his teammates are on — unless you’re from Pittsburgh, of course.
A lot of the focus of Ovechkin’s postseason career has been on the lack of success, and rightly so. But while the Capitals as a team have failed numerous times, he’s been driving the ship as usual. Since 2005-06, Ovechkin has averaged 0.98 points per game in the playoffs, tied for fourth with Nikita Kucherov among all players with at least 50 games played.
While a lot of attention during the regular season was thrown the way of the Penguins, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights, the Capitals were there humming along towards an eighth division title since ’05-06 and a fourth straight 100-plus point season.Why didn’t the they garner more love, even while Ovechkin was threatening to hit the 50-goal mark for an eighth time? Probably because we had seen that movie before. A strong regular season, one marked with a division title and maybe a Presidents’ Trophy, and then things coming to a crashing end, thanks to the Penguins or Rangers or that spring’s hot goaltender. The approach from the outside has continually been “Show us what you got in April,” and with the expectations and pressure seemingly absent entering this postseason, success is happening.
“I think we’re just enjoying the time right now,” Ovechkin said before Game 2. “I don’t think we take the pressure too much right now and it’s helped us a lot.”
“I think the guys that have been here a while, and [Ovechkin] as well, he hasn’t talked about it,” said Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. “I’m just guessing here, knowing him. He’s a competitive guy, and he’s taken some past failures pretty hard, and he’s not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He’s bringing it. So good for him. He’s leading the way.”
Back to that joy… It could have been an ugly off-season in Washington had the Capitals not found their way out of either of the first two rounds. Trotz is still without a contract beyond this season and general manager Brian MacLellan could have chosen to try and carve up his roster looking for different results next season. But Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Matt Murray on that breakaway in Game 6, thanks to an assist from Ovechkin.
Now in the conference final, it was the Lightning who carried the pressure of being favored in the series. Through two games, they’ve fumbled and the Capitals have taken advantage. Ovechkin has done his part with a goal and an assist in both Games 1 and 2.
“I think he’s taken 14 years of frustration out in one playoffs — not just on us, like this whole playoffs season,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “He’s taking it out on that, and he’s — there’s a reason he has 600 goals and he’s done all these wonderful things in the League. In the past he’s not had playoff success, and when you do get to taste a little bit of it, it really tastes good.”