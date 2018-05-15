Getty Images

Lightning ride three-goal second period in 4-2 win

By Scott BilleckMay 15, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
The list of things the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to do to avoid falling behind 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Final against the Washington Capitals was getting long.

As PHT’s James O’Brien pointed out on Tuesday, improved performances from Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman in terms of puck possession would’ve been a start.

Nikita Kucherov finding the back of the net for the first time in the series would also help.

And perhaps most importantly, getting an outing from Andrei Vasilevskiy that was reminiscent of those that made him a Vezina Trophy finalist this year.

Stamkos stepped up his game with a 60% CF%, Vasilevskiy was solid, and the Lightning checked enough of the boxes elsewhere to get themselves back into the series, defeating the Capitals 4-2 in Game 3.

Hedman’s 5-on-5 game still needs some work, but No. 77 scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two helpers so no one will be complaining too much.

Kucherov got his first of the series, scoring on a one-timer on the power play.

And Vasilevskiy looked much less fatigued than he did in the first two games, where he allowed 10 goals in five periods of play and never eclipsed a .850 save percentage.

Vasilevskiy had never lost three straight playoff games, and he didn’t start a new trend on Tuesday, steering aside 35-of-37 shots he faced.

He had to be particularly good late in the game after Evgeny Kuznetsov (no surprise) found paydirt from a dirty angle for his sixth point in the series with Washington’s net empty.

Tampa benefited from a three-goal outburst in the second period. Kucherov netted on the power play, Hedman found a fairly wide-open net to shoot at, and Brayden Point provided a late marker to give the Bolts a 4-1 edge through 40 minutes.

Washington didn’t have much of the magic they found in abundance in Tampa, although their possession numbers showed they controlled the majority of the shot share.

One now has to wonder how the Caps will manage Backstrom’s injury going forward.

There’s an argument that they could have given him the night off on Tuesday to promote further healing with the team holding a healthy 2-0 lead series lead. We’ll see what happens for Game 4 Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The Capitals certainly aren’t panicking at 2-1, but they need to be wary of their own ugly history when winning the first two games on the road (they’re 0-2 in a series where they do that). If Backstrom, one of the league’s best set-up men, can go and be effective, he can only help.

A side note: Home-ice advantage is a myth.

The Caps are 7-1 on the road in the playoffs and 3-4 at Capital One Arena. Tampa, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 away from AMALIE Arena.

PHT’s Three Stars: Lightning power play stays hot in Game 3 win

By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
1st Star: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Following a tough first two games of the series, Vasilevskiy bounced back in Game 3 with a 36-save performance during a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals. He was peppered all night, with 21 of the 36 shots he faced coming off the sticks of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Lightning now trail the Capitals 2-1 in the series with Game 4 Thursday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in D.C.

2nd Star: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman had a hand in three of Tampa’s four goals with a goal and two assists in Game 3. He also led all Lightning players with 25:08 of ice time. After assisting on both power play goals to open the scoring, he made good on a sweet Nikita Kucherov pass to extend their lead to 3-0.

3rd Star: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa power play, as it has in this series, was cooking in Game 3 and Stamkos got the scoring rolling with his NHL-best fifth goal with the man advantage. Barely two minutes into the second period, he would pick up his second point of the night with a secondary assist on Kucherov’s seventh of the playoffs.

Highlight of the Night: This Stamkos goal was quite a rocket:

Factoid of the Night:

Wednesday’s schedule: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)

NHL Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals TV Schedule

By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals (Caps lead series 2-0)

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals 4, Lightning 2
Sunday, May 13, 8pm: Capitals 6, Lightning 2
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning 4, Capitals 2
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (Series tied 1-1)

Saturday, May 12, 7pm: Jets 4, Golden Knights 2
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights 3, Jets 1
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

Qatar opens coffers to help Capitals fans get home: report

By Scott BilleckMay 15, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Here’s a strange story.

A country not located on the continent of North America is apparently putting up $100,000 to keep the trains running in Washington for an extra hour on Thursday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

With pockets bursting with money, Qatar, a small nation in the Middle East, is doing Capitals fans quite the service by flipping the bill to keep their metro system running late.

Games in Washington are starting at 8 p.m. local time., both on Tuesday night for Game 3 and also for Game 4.

Metro stays open until 11:30 p.m. local time on weeknights, meaning if the game goes into overtime, taking the train ceases to be an option.

At least it did.

Per the Washington Post:

D.C. Council member Jack Evans, also chair of the Metro board, said last week that he had been in discussions with a couple of companies that were considering paying the $100,000 fee to keep Metro open an additional hour, and Exelon and Pepco stepped up for Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Evans told The Washington Post that the tiny, wealthy nation of Qatar has agreed to pay the $100,000 fee to keep Metro open until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, when the Capitals host Game 4. That game also is set for an 8 p.m. start.

The Post said Qatar has previously invested in Washington’s city center.

Metro, which provides transportation service to Washington’s metropolitan area, has extended its hours on Tuesday as well after Exelon and Pepco wrote the cheque to keep the rails running, the Post reported.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning try to prevent 0-3 deficit vs. Capitals

By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 8 p.m. ET (Capitals lead series 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
