Finland top US, Swiss make quarters at IIHF worlds

Associated Press
HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Finland handed the United States its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship in a 6-2 thumping on Tuesday.

The Finns supplanted the U.S. to top Group B in Herning, and will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Swiss clinched a quarterfinal by beating France 5-1 to finish fourth in Group A in Copenhagen.

The Americans’ first defeat in seven games dropped them to second in the group and a quarterfinal against the Czech Republic, the third team in Group A.

”It’s not a good feeling losing,” U.S. captain Patrick Kane said. ”It could be good for us to make sure we won’t deal with this again and stay positive. We’re a good team, we’ve had a good tournament to this point.”

”(The Czechs) have some talents, it will be a tough game against them.”

The remaining quarterfinal pairings will be decided in the final group stage games later Tuesday.

Canada needs a win over Germany to secure third place in Group B while host Denmark will fight with Latvia over the last quarterfinal berth in the same group.

Sweden and Russia will clash over the top place in Group A. Slovakia also plays Belarus.

Sebastian Aho scored a couple of opening-period goals for Finland and added one more into an empty net to finish the scoring to become the championship leader with nine goals and eight assists.

”We’ve played really well,” Aho said. ”We just try not to think who we play against, focus on our own system and play our game.”

Mikko Rantanen, Marko Anttila Kasperi Kapanen also scored.

Kane got a power play goal to reduce the deficit to 4-1 in the final period. Derek Ryan added another one for the U.S.

Finland outplayed Canada 5-1 earlier in the preliminary round.

Gregory Hofmann, Enzo Corvi, Ramon Untersander, Kevin Fiala Simon Moser had a goal apiece for the Swiss. France replied with one from Guillaume Leclerc.

PHT Morning Skate: Babcock meets with Matthews; Hartnell, Emelin won’t return to Preds

By Joey Alfieri
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t finished yet, but it feels like overcoming a 2-0 lead heading back to Washington is a steep hill to climb. (Tampa Bay Times)

• The Capitals’ attention to detail is one of the big reasons why they’re only two wins away from a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. (Sportsnet)

• Caps blue liner Michal Kempny was fined almost $2,500 for cross-checking Bolts forward Cedric Paquette. (NHL.com)

• Winnipeg car dealerships have decided not to put white, blue, red or black cars in their showrooms. Only white cars (in honor of the whiteout at Jets home games) are on display. (ESPN)

• The Golden Knights went from being a risky expansion team to a franchise with a blueprint that all future first-year teams will try to model. (Grand Stand Central)

• Jets goalie coach Wade Flaherty can become the first person from Terrace, British Columbia to win the Stanley Cup. (Greatest Hockey Legends)

• Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said that he met with franchise center Auston Matthews and starting netminder Frederik Andersen. “It’s a different kind of special when you get to go to a guy’s home because you learn a lot about the guy, from the pictures on the wall, his dad’s office, learning about their homes, how things are … it’s better,” Babcock said. (NHL.com)

• Preds blue liner Ryan Ellis is interested in signing an extension with his team, but Scott Hartnell and Alexei Emelin won’t be back with the club next season. (Tennessean)

• After coaching over 800 NHL games, Ken Hitchcock is ready to take on a different challenge in hockey. He’ll be a consultant for the team and he might still be able to help new head coach Jim Montgomery. (Dallas Morning News)

• Former NBA star Chalres Barkley weighed in on some hot topics in and around the NHL. Barkley talked about Brad Marchand‘s lick, how he rooted for Alex Ovechkin to get to the conference final and he offered his opinion on Tom Wilson‘s second-round suspension. (USA Today)

• Many hockey historians consider Fred Sasakamoose to be the first indigenous player to play in the NHL, but Henry Elmer Maracle should hold that honor. (Color of Hockey)

• How good is Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm? Well, according to the advanced stats, he’s more of a second pairing guy than a number one of two defender. (Anaheim Calling)

• The Calgary Flames will have to hit a few home runs for this draft to be successful. Their first pick will come in the fourth round and they only have four selections in the entire draft. (Flames Nation)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT’s Three Stars: Game 2 rebound for Fleury, Golden Knights

By Sean Leahy
1st Star: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Other than a power play goal, Fleury rebounded from a Game 1 loss to backstop the Golden Knights to a 3-1 series-evening victory in Game 2 over the Winnipeg Jets. Fleury finished with 30 saves, including 3-1 in the final period to halt any thoughts of a comeback. The Golden Knights have not lost consecutive Fleury starts since March 14-16.

2nd Star: Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Marchessault picked up his fifth and sixth goals of the playoffs in the Game 2 win. His first goal extended the Vegas first period lead to 2-0 and his second tally was even bigger. Kyle Connor had cut the Jets’ deficit to 2-1 early in the third period, but 1:28 later it was the Golden Knights forward finishing off a lovely sequence to bring back the two-goal lead.

[Vegas’ Tomas Tatar makes most of opportunity in Game 2]

3rd Star: Nate Schmidt, Vegas Golden Knights

Leading all Vegas blue liners with 23:17 of ice time, Schmidt also blocked two shots and picked up this assist by clearing a loose puck in Fleury’s crease.

Highlight of the Night:

Marchessault’s second goal is a fun one to watch:

Factoid of the Night:

Tuesday’s schedule: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Capitals lead series 2-0)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Vegas’ Tomas Tatar makes most of opportunity in Game 2

By Adam Gretz
5 Comments

When the NHL trade deadline rolled around the Vegas Golden Knights were in the surprising — or maybe you prefer shocking — position of being buyers. They were at the top of the Western Conference, they were clearly emerging as contenders, and they were in the market for some help. There were rumors of a big splash involving Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, but when that never materialized they ended up sending three draft picks to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Tomas Tatar.

Down the stretch run of the regular season and through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs the trade had produced a rather underwhelming return with Tatar recording just six points in his first 24 games with the team and finding himself as a healthy scratch for most of the playoffs. He played very limited minutes when he was in the lineup.

He was given another chance to make an impact of Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Monday night and did just that in the Golden Knights’ 3-1 win to help them even their series with the Winnipeg Jets at one game apiece.

[PHT’s Three Stars: Fleury, Golden Knights rebound in Game 2]

Was he Vegas’ best player on Monday? No, he was not. That honor would have to go to either goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for holding off the Jets’ offense and making several big saves, or perhaps Jonathan Marchessault for scoring two more goals to continue his incredible season.

But that does not mean that Tatar did not play a big role in the win.

He scored his first goal of the playoffs late in the first period when he was able to finish off a wonderful individual effort around the net to finally jam the puck in behind Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

That gave the Golden Knights the game’s first goal and helped them slow down what had been an incredibly fast start by the Jets where they were initially carrying the play.

Vegas’ decision to trade for Tatar was seen as a bit of a risk because even with its first-year success it was still an expansion team that is building from the ground up and is going to need as many assets as it can get to keep accumulating talent. General manager George McPhee did a masterful job in the expansion draft process utilizing trades and deals to acquire as many future assets as he could, which probably made it easier to part with so many of them. He was able to turn three of them, including their own 2018 first-round pick into Tatar.

At this point that is going to be either the 28th, 29th, 30th or 31st pick in this year’s draft, a second-rounder next year (a pick that previously belonged to the New York Islanders and was acquired, along with the Islanders’ 2017 first-round pick, as one of those expansion draft deals), and a third-round pick three years from now. Not exactly a ton of risk involved there, especially after Vegas had three first-round picks in 2017.

Even though Tatar had not yet made much of an impact until Game 2 on Monday night it was still a gamble worth taking for Vegas. Not only has he been a 20-goal scorer in each of the past four seasons (and he scored 19 in only 73 games the year before that run started), he is still signed for another three years after this one. The latter point is important because Vegas could potentially lose a couple of unrestricted free agent forwards this summer, including James Neal and David Perron. Both players have been vital cogs in Vegas’ machine this season and if they move on the Golden Knights going to need to find some top-six wingers to replace them. Tatar could end up being one of them. In that sense it is somewhat fitting that Tatar only got back into the lineup on Monday night because Perron could not go for Vegas.

He only ended up playing 10 minutes again on Monday, but he made the most of them by scoring a goal, attempted four shots (putting two on net), while the Golden Knights attempted 74 percent of the total shot attempts (11 for, only four against) with him on the ice during 5-on-5 play, the best mark of any Vegas player.

It was just an all-around solid game.

His track record in the NHL indicates he has far more to offer than what he has showed so far in his brief time with the Golden Knights. Sometimes it just takes a little bit of time for a player to get completely settled with a new team.

On Monday he delivered a little bit of what Vegas was hoping when it acquired him at just the right time.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tomas Tatar replaces David Perron in Golden Knights lineup for Game 2

By Adam Gretz
After dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Final the Vegas Golden Knights will have a slightly different look to their lineup in Game 2 on Monday night.

Tomas Tatar and Tomas Nosek will draw into the lineup in place of David Perron and Oscar Lindberg.

The Tatar for Perron swap here is the big one, and could be the result of a collision with teammate James Neal in the Game 1 loss.

Perron had a great regular season for the Golden Knights, scoring 16 goals to go with 50 assists in 70 regular season games. He has yet to score a goal in the playoffs, but does has seven assists in nine games.

The Golden Knights acquired Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline and paid a heavy price in terms of draft picks (a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021), but he has yet to fit in the way the Golden Knights had hoped. He has only played in four playoff games and since coming over in the trade has four goals and two assists in 24 games.

He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons and is in the first year of a four-year contract that will pay him $5.3 million per season for another three years.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.