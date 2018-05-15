Alex Ovechkin finally enjoying playoff run after hurdling second-round hump

By Sean LeahyMay 15, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
3 Comments

It wasn’t enough that the dragon was finally slayed. The elation pouring out of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals after eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins wasn’t a sign that a second-round escape was their version of a Stanley Cup victory.

Through two games and two victories against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final, Ovechkin and the Capitals have shown that their mission isn’t complete. You could have excused them if they came out flat in Game 1, but it was clear from the start that they came ready to play, unlike their opponents.

And for Ovechkin, who has 10 goals and 19 points this postseason, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, even as he approaches game No. 97 of the season Tuesday night in D.C. (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream).

The Capitals had made the playoffs 10 times in the Ovechkin era. Each year has ended in disappointment, with the Penguins and New York Rangers the authors of a combined six exits. Aside from 2013 when he was held to two points in seven games, the captain has been a key contributor in those attempts to win a Stanley Cup, and through 111 career playoff games, he has recorded 109 points, including 56 goals.

He’s obviously, he’s having fun. He’s producing. He’s all in,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “We asked our group to, if you’re going to have success, you have to have all-in contribution, and he has. I think he’s enjoying the run, the playoffs maybe for the first time in a long time. He’s the face of the franchise, and as I said, as the face of the franchise you get a lot of the credit and you also get a lot of the blame. Because of that I think at times it’s taken some of the joy out of it too.”

You can tell by watching when he wins and when he loses just how much the game means to Ovechkin. The losses have been crushing over the years, but the goals — oh, so many goals — elicit joy from the 32-year-old that makes it difficult to not enjoy this run he and his teammates are on — unless you’re from Pittsburgh, of course.

A lot of the focus of Ovechkin’s postseason career has been on the lack of success, and rightly so. But while the Capitals as a team have failed numerous times, he’s been driving the ship as usual. Since 2005-06, Ovechkin has averaged 0.98 points per game in the playoffs, tied for fourth with Nikita Kucherov among all players with at least 50 games played.

While a lot of attention during the regular season was thrown the way of the Penguins, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights, the Capitals were there humming along towards an eighth division title since ’05-06 and a fourth straight 100-plus point season. Why didn’t the they garner more love, even while Ovechkin was threatening to hit the 50-goal mark for an eighth time? Probably because we had seen that movie before. A strong regular season, one marked with a division title and maybe a Presidents’ Trophy, and then things coming to a crashing end, thanks to the Penguins or Rangers or that spring’s hot goaltender. The approach from the outside has continually been “Show us what you got in April,” and with the expectations and pressure seemingly absent entering this postseason, success is happening.

“I think we’re just enjoying the time right now,” Ovechkin said before Game 2. “I don’t think we take the pressure too much right now and it’s helped us a lot.”

“I think the guys that have been here a while, and [Ovechkin] as well, he hasn’t talked about it,” said Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. “I’m just guessing here, knowing him. He’s a competitive guy, and he’s taken some past failures pretty hard, and he’s not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He’s bringing it. So good for him. He’s leading the way.”

Back to that joy… It could have been an ugly off-season in Washington had the Capitals not found their way out of either of the first two rounds. Trotz is still without a contract beyond this season and general manager Brian MacLellan could have chosen to try and carve up his roster looking for different results next season. But Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Matt Murray on that breakaway in Game 6, thanks to an assist from Ovechkin.

Now in the conference final, it was the Lightning who carried the pressure of being favored in the series. Through two games, they’ve fumbled and the Capitals have taken advantage. Ovechkin has done his part with a goal and an assist in both Games 1 and 2.

“I think he’s taken 14 years of frustration out in one playoffs — not just on us, like this whole playoffs season,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “He’s taking it out on that, and he’s — there’s a reason he has 600 goals and he’s done all these wonderful things in the League. In the past he’s not had playoff success, and when you do get to taste a little bit of it, it really tastes good.”

————

By James O'BrienMay 15, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

The emergence of players such as Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde make the Tampa Bay Lightning the sort of varied, versatile team that can be downright intimidating. Still, to some extent, the buck stops with your biggest stars.

Unfortunately for the Lightning, even-strength success hasn’t been there for big names Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman through two shockingly stark losses to the Washington Capitals to open the 2018 Eastern Conference Final. They simply need more from marquee talent if they want to get back into this series.

Now, that’s not to say that these players have accomplished nothing.

Steven struggles at evens

Stamkos’ production looks like business as usual on paper, as he’s already generated two goals and one assist; Hedman has an assist in each contest. Things get more troubling when you dig deeper, however. Consider that all five of their points have come on the power play, a notion that anonymous team officials seem all too aware of.

Now, it would be silly to be excessively worried about where a player’s points are coming from. That’s especially true during the postseason, when it’s so precious and difficult to produce.

Their failings aren’t limited to the simpler box score stats of goals and assists. Take a look at the series possession stats at Natural Stat Trick and you’ll see some downright glaring even-strength numbers for Stamkos and Hedman, along with troubling numbers for Tyler Johnson, Anton Stralman, and others.

Those rocky possession stats come even though Hedman and Stamkos have largely avoided matching up with the Capitals’ dangerous combination of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. These struggles stand as testaments to the strong play of Lars Eller and the Matt NiskanenDmitry Orlov pairing, but that’s troubling for the Bolts. Watch, for example, Orlov juking Stamkos in a big way before a Jay Beagle goal from Game 1:

It’s to the point that you wonder if Barry Trotz will try to chase similar matchups now that the Capitals get the last change during home contests in Game 3 and 4. There are all sorts of tough questions bubble under the surface for Tampa Bay. Would things only get worse if Nicklas Backstrom manages to play tonight, or at least sometime during this series? Will Andrei Vasilevskiy bounce back from a difficult start that’s clearly not all his fault?

Aiming for better execution

Reports indicate that the Lightning aren’t making significant personnel changes, whether that means tweaking line combinations or even going with an 11F/7D alignment. As KISS-stupid-simple as it sounds, they realize that they need to perform at a higher level, though it’s promising to see that they’re clearly pouring over tape after two rattling losses.

As Bryan Burns of the Lightning website reports, Stamkos looks at this as a real test after the Lightning breezed through their first two rounds.

“We’re going to prepare for the toughest game that we’ve played all season,” Stamkos said. “It’s gut check time. Let’s see who we really are. We haven’t really had to deal with that so far in the playoffs. Now we are. We’ll see what type of team we have.”

The East’s top team is facing quiet a challenge against a determined, inspired Metropolitan Division winner in Washington. Pulling this off would put the Lightning in select company in recent history:

While dropping these specific games puts Tampa Bay in a situation with every little room for error, these players are likely aware that, as poorly as they played, it still was just two games. They merely need to look at the other end of the ice to see a Capitals team that fought through virtually the same situation. The Caps went down 2-0 to the Blue Jackets, losing two home games in Washington, only to advance with four wins in a row.

As formidable as Washington is, especially after dispatching the Penguins, it’s also difficult to believe that Hedman, Stamkos, and other key Lightning players don’t have more in them. That said, they don’t exactly have a long time to get things back on track.

The Lightning face off against the Capitals in Washington at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can watch Game 3 on NBCSN and also stream it here.

By Joey AlfieriMay 15, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
1 Comment

Gerard Gallant, Jonathan Marchessault and Marc-Andre Fleury have received most of the praise for the Golden Knights’ incredible postseason run (rightfully so), but forward Reilly Smith has also played a significant role in Vegas’ success.

Smith has found the back of the net just once during the playoffs, but he’s accumulated 14 points in 12 games and he’s collected at least one point in 10 of those contests. Of his 13 assists, nine have been of the primary variety, including the two he picked up on goals by Marchessault in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

He was one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season, but the 27-year-old’s production wasn’t unexpected after he posted a career-high 60 points during the regular season while playing on the left side of Vegas’ top line with William Karlsson and Marchessault.

One of the impressive things about Smith and the Golden Knights first line is that they don’t get all the offensive zone starts that some of the other dominant lines in hockey get. According to Natural Stat Trick, 43.75 percent of Smith’s zone starts have come in the offensive zone this postseason.

“That top line, when they get going and they make some plays and they’ve got some time and space like they did, they score a couple of beautiful goals,” Gallant said of his top line after Game 2. “They were really good and they were strong defensively, also. Great game from that line.”

Smith has also found way to have his CF% per over 50 percent in all but three games and of the Golden Knights forwards that have played at least 10 games, Smith ranks fourth in CF% (54.78) behind Karlsson, Marchessault and Ryan Carpenter.

Not bad for a guy who was acquired from the Florida Panthers as part of a salary dump.

Sure, he could stand to chip in with a few more goals between now and whenever Vegas’ season ends, but he’s still getting shots on goal. His 28 shots rank fourth on the team, but his shooting percentage of 3.6 percent is lowest among forwards that have scored. You’d have to think that the number will climb a little bit in the near future.

Regardless of what happens to the Golden Knights in this series, they can rest easy knowing that they stole a player like Smith. And if they do go all the way, he’ll certainly be one of the key reasons for that.

Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Finland handed the United States its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship in a 6-2 thumping on Tuesday.

The Finns supplanted the U.S. to top Group B in Herning, and will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Swiss clinched a quarterfinal berth by beating France 5-1 to finish fourth in Group A in Copenhagen.

Canada shut out Germany 3-0 to secure third place in Group B and set up a quarterfinal matchup against Sweden or Russia, who will clash over the top spot in Group A.

”We didn’t leave ourselves in a great spot after the group stage but we’re going to have to play them at some stage,” captain Connor McDavid said about the potential opponents.

The Americans’ first defeat in seven games dropped them to second in the group and a quarterfinal against the Czech Republic, the third team in Group A.

”It’s not a good feeling losing,” U.S. captain Patrick Kane said. ”It could be good for us to make sure we won’t deal with this again and stay positive. We’re a good team, we’ve had a good tournament to this point.”

”(The Czechs) have some talents, it will be a tough game against them.”

Host Denmark will fight with Latvia over the last quarterfinal berth in the same group to play the winner of Group A.

Sebastian Aho scored a couple of opening-period goals for Finland and added one more into an empty net to finish the scoring to become the championship leader with nine goals and eight assists. Kane also has 17 points with six goals and 11 assists.

”We’ve played really well,” Aho said. ”We just try not to think who we play against, focus on our own system and play our game.”

Kane got a power play goal to reduce the deficit to 4-1 in the final period. Derek Ryan added another one for the U.S.

Brayden Schenn gave Canada an early goal just 20 seconds into the game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made it 2-0 in the second and Tyson Jost sealed it in the third.

McDavid had two assists and goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 12 saves for his shutout.

”Everyone played hard and everyone played really responsible, so a good momentum for us,” Kuemper said.

Gregory Hofmann, Enzo Corvi, Ramon Untersander, Kevin Fiala Simon Moser had a goal apiece for the Swiss. France replied with one from Guillaume Leclerc.

Also, Slovakia beat already relegated Belarus 7-4 in their last game.

By Joey AlfieriMay 15, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
2 Comments
• The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t finished yet, but it feels like overcoming a 2-0 lead heading back to Washington is a steep hill to climb. (Tampa Bay Times)

• The Capitals’ attention to detail is one of the big reasons why they’re only two wins away from a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. (Sportsnet)

• Caps blue liner Michal Kempny was fined almost $2,500 for cross-checking Bolts forward Cedric Paquette. (NHL.com)

• Winnipeg car dealerships have decided not to put white, blue, red or black cars in their showrooms. Only white cars (in honor of the whiteout at Jets home games) are on display. (ESPN)

• The Golden Knights went from being a risky expansion team to a franchise with a blueprint that all future first-year teams will try to model. (Grand Stand Central)

• Jets goalie coach Wade Flaherty can become the first person from Terrace, British Columbia to win the Stanley Cup. (Greatest Hockey Legends)

• Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said that he met with franchise center Auston Matthews and starting netminder Frederik Andersen. “It’s a different kind of special when you get to go to a guy’s home because you learn a lot about the guy, from the pictures on the wall, his dad’s office, learning about their homes, how things are … it’s better,” Babcock said. (NHL.com)

• Preds blue liner Ryan Ellis is interested in signing an extension with his team, but Scott Hartnell and Alexei Emelin won’t be back with the club next season. (Tennessean)

• After coaching over 800 NHL games, Ken Hitchcock is ready to take on a different challenge in hockey. He’ll be a consultant for the team and he might still be able to help new head coach Jim Montgomery. (Dallas Morning News)

• Former NBA star Chalres Barkley weighed in on some hot topics in and around the NHL. Barkley talked about Brad Marchand‘s lick, how he rooted for Alex Ovechkin to get to the conference final and he offered his opinion on Tom Wilson‘s second-round suspension. (USA Today)

• Many hockey historians consider Fred Sasakamoose to be the first indigenous player to play in the NHL, but Henry Elmer Maracle should hold that honor. (Color of Hockey)

• How good is Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm? Well, according to the advanced stats, he’s more of a second pairing guy than a number one of two defender. (Anaheim Calling)

• The Calgary Flames will have to hit a few home runs for this draft to be successful. Their first pick will come in the fourth round and they only have four selections in the entire draft. (Flames Nation)

