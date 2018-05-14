Getty

Tomas Tatar replaces David Perron in Golden Knights lineup for Game 2

By Adam Gretz May 14, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
After dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Final the Vegas Golden Knights will have a slightly different look to their lineup in Game 2 on Monday night.

Tomas Tatar and Tomas Nosek will draw into the lineup in place of David Perron and Oscar Lindberg.

The Tatar for Perron swap here is the big one, and could be the result of a collision with teammate James Neal in the Game 1 loss.

Perron had a great regular season for the Golden Knights, scoring 16 goals to go with 50 assists in 70 regular season games. He has yet to score a goal in the playoffs, but does has seven assists in nine games.

The Golden Knights acquired Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline and paid a heavy price in terms of draft picks (a first-round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021), but he has yet to fit in the way the Golden Knights had hoped. He has only played in four playoff games and since coming over in the trade has four goals and two assists in 24 games.

He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons and is in the first year of a four-year contract that will pay him $5.3 million per season for another three years.

PHT’s Three Stars: Game 2 rebound for Fleury, Golden Knights

Getty Images
By Sean Leahy May 14, 2018, 11:01 PM EDT
1st Star: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Other than a power play goal, Fleury rebounded from a Game 1 loss to backstop the Golden Knights to a 3-1 series-evening victory in Game 2 over the Winnipeg Jets. Fleury finished with 30 saves, including 3-1 in the final period to halt any thoughts of a comeback. The Golden Knights have not lost consecutive Fleury starts since March 14-16.

2nd Star: Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Marchessault picked up his fifth and sixth goals of the playoffs in the Game 2 win. His first goal extended the Vegas first period lead to 2-0 and his second tally was even bigger. Kyle Connor had cut the Jets’ deficit to 2-1 early in the third period, but 1:28 later it was the Golden Knights forward finishing off a lovely sequence to bring back the two-goal lead.

3rd Star: Nate Schmidt, Vegas Golden Knights

Leading all Vegas blue liners with 23:17 of ice time, Schmidt also blocked two shots and picked up this assist by clearing a loose puck in Fleury’s crease.

Highlight of the Night:

Marchessault’s second goal is a fun one to watch:

Factoid of the Night:

Tuesday’s schedule: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Capitals lead series 2-0)

————

Vegas’ Tomas Tatar makes most of opportunity in Game 2

By Adam Gretz May 14, 2018, 10:58 PM EDT
When the NHL trade deadline rolled around the Vegas Golden Knights were in the surprising — or maybe you prefer shocking — position of being buyers. They were at the top of the Western Conference, they were clearly emerging as contenders, and they were in the market for some help. There were rumors of a big splash involving Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, but when that never materialized they ended up sending three draft picks to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Tomas Tatar.

Down the stretch run of the regular season and through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs the trade had produced a rather underwhelming return with Tatar recording just six points in his first 24 games with the team and finding himself as a healthy scratch for most of the playoffs. He played very limited minutes when he was in the lineup.

He was given another chance to make an impact of Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Monday night and did just that in the Golden Knights’ 3-1 win to help them even their series with the Winnipeg Jets at one game apiece.

Was he Vegas’ best player on Monday? No, he was not. That honor would have to go to either goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for holding off the Jets’ offense and making several big saves, or perhaps Jonathan Marchessault for scoring two more goals to continue his incredible season.

But that does not mean that Tatar did not play a big role in the win.

He scored his first goal of the playoffs late in the first period when he was able to finish off a wonderful individual effort around the net to finally jam the puck in behind Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

That gave the Golden Knights the game’s first goal and helped them slow down what had been an incredibly fast start by the Jets where they were initially carrying the play.

Vegas’ decision to trade for Tatar was seen as a bit of a risk because even with its first-year success it was still an expansion team that is building from the ground up and is going to need as many assets as it can get to keep accumulating talent. General manager George McPhee did a masterful job in the expansion draft process utilizing trades and deals to acquire as many future assets as he could, which probably made it easier to part with so many of them. He was able to turn three of them, including their own 2018 first-round pick into Tatar.

At this point that is going to be either the 28th, 29th, 30th or 31st pick in this year’s draft, a second-rounder next year (a pick that previously belonged to the New York Islanders and was acquired, along with the Islanders’ 2017 first-round pick, as one of those expansion draft deals), and a third-round pick three years from now. Not exactly a ton of risk involved there, especially after Vegas had three first-round picks in 2017.

Even though Tatar had not yet made much of an impact until Game 2 on Monday night it was still a gamble worth taking for Vegas. Not only has he been a 20-goal scorer in each of the past four seasons (and he scored 19 in only 73 games the year before that run started), he is still signed for another three years after this one. The latter point is important because Vegas could potentially lose a couple of unrestricted free agent forwards this summer, including James Neal and David Perron. Both players have been vital cogs in Vegas’ machine this season and if they move on the Golden Knights going to need to find some top-six wingers to replace them. Tatar could end up being one of them. In that sense it is somewhat fitting that Tatar only got back into the lineup on Monday night because Perron could not go for Vegas.

He only ended up playing 10 minutes again on Monday, but he made the most of them by scoring a goal, attempted four shots (putting two on net), while the Golden Knights attempted 74 percent of the total shot attempts (11 for, only four against) with him on the ice during 5-on-5 play, the best mark of any Vegas player.

It was just an all-around solid game.

His track record in the NHL indicates he has far more to offer than what he has showed so far in his brief time with the Golden Knights. Sometimes it just takes a little bit of time for a player to get completely settled with a new team.

On Monday he delivered a little bit of what Vegas was hoping when it acquired him at just the right time.

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights look to even series vs. Jets

Getty Images
By Sean Leahy May 14, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET (Jets lead series 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

Getty Images
Associated Press May 14, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
4 Comments

WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

The justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 law that forbade state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

Many states have hoped their cut of legalized sports gambling could help solve budget problems. Stock prices for casino operators and equipment makers surged after the ruling was announced.

The ruling, in a case from New Jersey, creates an opening to bring an activity out of the shadows that many Americans already see as a mainstream hobby. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year, and one research firm estimated before the ruling that if the Supreme Court were to strike down the law, 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court, “The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make. Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not.”

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Ginsburg wrote for the three that when a portion of a law violates the Constitution, the court “ordinarily engages in a salvage rather than a demolition operation,” preserving what it can. She said that instead of using a “scalpel to trim the statute” her colleagues used “an axe” to cut the remainder down. Breyer agreed with the majority of the court that part of the law must be struck down but said that should not have doomed the rest of the law.

The federal government and all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the NCAA had urged the court to uphold the federal law, with the leagues saying a gambling expansion would hurt the integrity of their games. Those concerns are rooted in past gambling scandals. The leagues don’t want anyone thinking the outcome of their games could be altered by someone with money on a certain result, and they argued that with legal sports betting in the United States they’d have to spend a lot more money monitoring betting patterns and investigating suspicious activity.

Sports gambling proponents argue that the leagues already do that work and that legal sports betting will make enforcement easier than it is now, when most bets in the U.S. are made illegally. They say state regulators are capable of monitoring suspicious bets, as is done in Nevada.

On Monday, Major League Baseball issued a statement saying the Supreme Court ruling would have “profound effects” on the league and that it would “continue to seek the proper protections for our sport.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the pro basketball league remains in favor “of a federal framework that would provide a uniform approach to sports gambling in sates that choose to permit it.” He said that “regardless of the particulars of any future sports betting law, the integrity of our game remains our highest priority.”

Representatives of the National Hockey League and National Football League had no immediate comment on the ruling, saying they were analyzing it. The NCAA’s chief legal officer said the organization is still reviewing the court’s decision but added that it “will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”

The court’s decision came in a case from New Jersey, which has fought for years to legalize gambling on sports at casinos and racetracks. Former Gov. Chris Christie said after arguments in the case in December that if justices sided with the state, bets could be taken “within two weeks” of a decision.

After the ruling was announced, the former Republican governor tweeted that it was a “great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions.” The state’s current governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, also cheered the ruling, saying he was “thrilled” to see the high court strike down the “arbitrary ban.” He said he looked forward to working with the Legislature to “enact a law authorizing and regulating sports betting in the very near future.”

Monmouth Park, a racetrack at the Jersey Shore, has already set up a sports book operation and has previously estimated it could take bets within two weeks of a favorable ruling.

Tony Rodio, president of Tropicana Entertainment, said his Atlantic City casino will “absolutely” offer sports betting once it can get it up and running. “It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

New Jersey has spent years and millions of dollars in legal fees trying to legalize sports betting. In 2012, with voters’ support, New Jersey lawmakers passed a law allowing sports betting, directly challenging the 1992 federal law. The four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA sued, and the state lost in court.

In 2014, New Jersey tried a different tactic by repealing laws prohibiting sports gambling at casinos and racetracks. It argued that taking its laws off the books was different from authorizing sports gambling. The state lost again and then took the case to the Supreme Court.

More than a dozen states had supported New Jersey in urging the Supreme Court to overturn the law.

Associated Press reporter Wayne Parry contributed reporting from Atlantic City, New Jersey, Ben Nuckols contributed from Washington and Steve Megargee contributed from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko