Series lead gives Capitals time for Nicklas Backstrom return

May 14, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals are doing just fine as center Nicklas Backstrom recoups from a hand injury that’s sidelined him for the last three games. A 2-0 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final allows them to not feel forced to rush him back.

Speaking to reporters on Monday before returning home to D.C. for Games 3 and 4, Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said the decision on Backstrom’s return is up to the player at this point. Backstrom has been skating with the team and Lars Eller has been filling in on the second line in his absence — and excelling.

“As I said, it’s really up to Backy, but it does give us some time if he needs,” Trotz said. “So we’ll see where that is. We haven’t really talked about it.”

[Lars Eller emerging as unexpected playoff star for Capitals]

Will Trotz re-jigger his lines when Backstrom returns considering the success Eller’s had? He wasn’t ready to divulge.

“We have a plan that hasn’t changed with Nicky for where he would go in,” he said. “So when he’s in, he’ll be with — you’ll see who he’s going to be with.”

Backstrom missed the series-clinching game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round and these two big road victories in Tampa to open up the conference final. His insertion back into the lineup will be a huge boost to a team currently sitting two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final. In the meantime, the veteran forward has continued to help his teammates off the ice.

“He has a really good perspective on the game and all those things,” Trotz said. “So he’s been a little bit of a father figure to some of the younger guys. He does it very quietly.”

The Jets built Cup contender by drafting, developing talent

May 14, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Not many people, if any, expected the Winnipeg Jets to have one of the NHL’s best teams this season.

Vegas Golden Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon was one of the few.

The former owner, general manager and coach of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings said he watched Winnipeg play 20 times last season, giving him a peek at what was to come.

”It was pretty easy to see that it was going to happen,” McCrimmon said. ”This year, certainly it has.”

The Jets earned 114 points during the regular season, trailing only Nashville.

Winnipeg advanced in the playoffs for the first time since moving from Atlanta in 2011. The Jets lost only once to Minnesota in the first round, and eliminated the top-seeded Predators on the road in Game 7 of the second round.

The Jets clearly looked like the better team in a 4-2 win Saturday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against Vegas, the darling of the NHL in its expansion season.

Suddenly, Winnipeg might have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup, especially if it wins Game 2 at home on Monday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The Jets have a pair of fantastic lines up front along with two solid ones and a strong group of defenseman led by Dustin Byfuglien , and 24-year-old Connor Hellebuyck has been one of the best goaltenders this postseason.

How has a franchise, which has largely been an afterthought in the league, gone from finishing fifth or worse in its division the previous three seasons to having one of the world’s best hockey teams?

”They put on a clinic in drafting and developing,” McCrimmon said. ”Along with that, great patience and leadership from Mark Chipman as an owner.

”What they did takes time.”

Unlike other NHL teams, which fire general managers and coaches if they don’t quickly have success, the Jets have allowed general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to build a championship contender since hiring him in 2011 when they left Atlanta. He was just 20 games above .500 in his first five seasons as Winnipeg’s GM, and its only previous postseason appearance in 2015 lasted just four games against Anaheim.

Coach Paul Maurice, likewise, was afforded the opportunity to lead the team for fourth-plus season this year. He made the most of it by helping the Jets go 52-20-10 during the regular season.

But ultimately, it comes down to having talented, unselfish players, and the Jets have plenty.

When Winnipeg had high draft picks, as it often did as a struggling team, it didn’t miss.

Patrik Laine, a 20-year-old winger, was drafted second overall two years ago and is one of the league’s best young players. He had 70 points in the regular season and scored his fourth goal of the playoffs in Game 1.

Mark Scheifele, selected No. 7 overall in 2011, leads all postseason scorers with 12 goals and has averaged more than a point per game the past two seasons. On the back end, defenseman Jacob Trouba has been exceptional in the playoffs as the franchise hoped he would be eventually after taking him No. 9 overall in 2012.

The Jets have also hit on some late-round picks, including Hellebuyck, whom they took No. 130 overall six years ago.

”Hit home run after home run in the draft,” captain Blake Wheeler said . ”A lot of our marquee players are guys we drafted and have taken huge steps in the last year or two to be impact players.”

Winnipeg didn’t draft its best player, Wheeler, but the franchise acquired him from Boston in a trade while it was in Atlanta in 2011 and has built around him. That same year, the Thrashers took advantage of Chicago’s need to get rid of salaries by dealing for Byfuglien.

And like the front office and coaching staff, it seems the players were patient about the process of slowly building a winner when the team moved to Canada.

”We weren’t coming here expecting to blow the doors off right away,” Byfuglien said. ”We knew it was going to be a process of building and finding the right group of guys.”

But when it looked like the Jets had a shot to contend this season, they were willing to give up a first-round pick to St. Louis just before the trade deadline to add veteran center Paul Stastny to chase the Stanley Cup. And now, they might just be the team to beat.

”The story of Winnipeg and the Jets, for far too long, has been about being underdogs and underrated,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said. ”But not anymore.”

Will Golden Knights bounce back against Jets in Game 2?

May 14, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a tough loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets.

They came out uncharacteristically flat and they didn’t turn up their play until it was too late to mount a comeback. In fairness to them, going into Winnipeg is no easy task, but they’ll have to win on the road in this series at some point if they’re going to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted. They played two days ago so they were game-ready and we weren’t,” Jonathan Marchessault said, per the Las Vegas Sun. “It was a good push but we knew they were going to come. It’s part of the game, and we faced some adversity in the first but the second and third were better I thought.

“We are going to see what kind of team we are. It’s definitely a must-win next game and I think as a group everybody needs to step up, not just one or two guys.”

For the first time in the team’s history, they’ll go into a playoff game trailing in a best-of-seven series. That says a lot more about their impressive year than it does about their odds of coming back in this series. Even though they hadn’t trailed in a series, they still overcame adversity when they bounced back from a 4-0 loss to San Jose in Game 4 (series was tied 2-2 after that) of their second-round series against the Sharks. Not only did they bounce back, they were able to close out the series in the following two games.

As good as the Sharks were, the Jets are a different beast. Their goaltender has been terrific throughout the season, their defense is capable of moving the puck and playing a physical style, and their forward depth is probably unmatched by any other team in the NHL.

One of the biggest surprises from Game 1 was the number of shots the Golden Knights fired at Connor Hellebuyck. Overall, they were outshot 26-21, which isn’t a wide margin at all. When you look at their numbers during the regular season though, you notice just how often they outshot opponents. When they had more shots than the opposition, they went 33-11-4. The Bruins were the only team in the league that won more games when they outshot their opponent. Their 32.8 shots-per-game tied them for 10th in the league.

When the Golden Knights had fewer shots, they went 15-11-3. That’s a significant dip which isn’t totally unexpected. During the regular season, they gave up 30.7 shots-per-game (seventh best in the NHL).

On a positive note, it’s hard to imagine that James Neal, David Perron, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault will combine for just one shot on goal, again.

Winning the shot battle doesn’t guarantee a victory, but it would put the odds on Vegas’ side.

Again, outshooting a confident Jets team doesn’t guarantee anything and outshooting them at all isn’t going to be easy.

We’ll find out a lot about Golden Knights after Game 2 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

PHT Morning Skate: Jets making statement; Kuznetsov’s rise to stardom

May 14, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Game 1 of the Western Conference Final started and ended in disappointment for the Vegas Golden Knights. They did a lot of things that they don’t normally do in games. (SinBin.Vegas)

• The Golden Knights have also increased the NHL’s notoriety when it comes to Las Vegas sports books. (ESPN)

• The Winnipeg Jets made a statement when they eliminated the Nashville Predators in Game 7 of the second round. With just four teams remaining, they’ve become the team to beat in the NHL. (TSN)

• Jets head coach Paul Maurice has been mic’d up for the NHL’s “Quest to the Stanley Cup” Youtube series. He has a colorful personality, but he’d rather not be wearing a mic when he’s working. (Winnipeg Free Press)

• In order to get Evgeny Kuznetsov to the next level during his rookie season, Barry Trotz got Pavel Datsyuk to talk to him. The conversation did wonders and Kuznetsov has turned into an impact player for the Capitals. (Sportsnet)

Mike Fisher is hanging up his skates (again). It sounds like he really means it this time. (NHL.com)

• Former University of Alberta coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Clarke Drake died on Sunday. During his 28-year career, no college coach won more games than he did. (CBC)

• Naming Kyle Dubas as general manager was a risky decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not only does he have some tough work ahead of him this offseason, he also has to find a way to make them legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. (Toronto Star)

• Now that Dubas got the GM job in Toronto, the Montreal Canadiens should try to land Mark Hunter from the Leafs. The Habs need a jolt in their front office and Hunter could certainly provide that. (A Winning Habit)

• Canucks top prospect Elias Pettersson suffered a broken thumb at the World Hockey Championship. His tournament is over. (Vancourier)

• The Buffalo Sabres have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, but their top priority heading into next season should be finding secondary scoring. (Die by the Blade)

• The New York Islanders certainly need to go in a different direction in a hurry and adding Lou Lamoriello to their front office might help them get to where they want to go. (New York Post)

• The Chicago Blackhawks have two first-rounders (eighth and 27th overall). They should hang on to their top 10 pick, but they should also consider using the 27th pick as trade bait to upgrade their roster immediately. (Chicago Sports Column)

• The AHL conference finals are all set. Toronto will be playing Lehigh Valley in the East, while Texas will go head-to-head against Rockford. Check out the schedule for each series. (AHL)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT’s Three Stars: Eller leads the way for Capitals

Getty Images
May 13, 2018, 11:08 PM EDT
1st Star: Lars Eller, Washington Capitals

Eller continued his strong postseason with a huge goal and an assist 59 seconds apart late in the second period to help the Capitals to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2. Washingon now leads the series 2-0. Eller netted his fifth of the playoffs and then set up Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s power play goal with three seconds to go in the period to flip a 2-2 game in the Capitals’ favor. He would later add a second assist on Brett Connolly‘s third of the playoffs.

2nd Star: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

After allowing Tampa’s second goal of the game, Holtby would stop the final 30 shots he faced for his fourth straight victory. He would finish with 33 saves, his sixth 30-plus save night of the postseason.

[Lars Eller emerging as unexpected playoff star for Capitals]

3rd Star: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Kuznetsov finished with a three-point evening and now has 19 points this postseason. After assisting on Tom Wilson‘s opening goal 28 seconds into the game and then doubling Washington’s lead late in the second period, he later set up Alex Ovechkin‘s 10th of the playoffs with a cool dish. He now has 10 points in his last five games.

Highlight of the Night: Vincent Lecavalier’s son, Gabriel, helped pump up the AMALIE Arena crowd before Game 2.

Factoid of the Night:

Monday’s schedule: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Jets lead series 1-0)

