Plenty to figure out for Lightning ahead of massive Game 3

By Sean LeahyMay 14, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning boarded a plane bound for Washington D.C. Monday afternoon not knowing what their season will look when they return home later this week. A 6-2 defeat Sunday night in Game 2 put them in a 2-0 hole against the Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final. It’s an outcome that many did not expect to see.

But as you would expect, there weren’t any white towels being waved by Lightning players; more that they were looking for answers while also knowing what they need to do in order to turn the series around.

They need more speed on the forecheck. They have to find ways to beat the Capitals’ 1-1-3 formation in the neutral zone. Their 5-on-5 play needs to improve having been outshot 53-40 at even strength and seeing three of their four goals in the series come on the power play. When they’ve made good zone entries, shot attempts have almost been one-and-done and then they’re back on their heels defending a transition the other way.

Through two games, the Capitals are dominating possession (57 percent Fenwick) and living in and around Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. 

“He’s been awesome for us all year. He’s made a lot of good saves in this series, too,” said forward Brayden Point. “We just have to do a better job in front of him.”

Everything that worked against the the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins through two rounds hasn’t caused a breakthrough versus the Capitals. So the mentality has to be as head coach Jon Cooper laid it out: When you control that high that comes when you’re having success, the same can be done when that success goes away. It’s the first to four wins, not two.

For only the second time since Cooper took over in 2013, the Lightning are facing a multi-game deficit in a playoff series. The last time it happened was his first postseason with the team in 2014 when they were swept in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens. And now history is against them. According to the NHL, since 1975 teams grabbing a 2-0 series lead in the conference finals/semifinals have a 39-2 record.

“It’s hard to explain. If you could, maybe we wouldn’t be down 0-2,” Cooper said. “But it’s quick, it goes fast. It’s within 48 hours, the series is two games over, and we’re on the wrong side of that. And so can you judge how a team has played in the playoffs over the last 48 hours or over the last month? Over the last month, we’ve played pretty darned well. We got ourselves to the final four. Haven’t had a last good 48 hours, and we’ve got to fix that.”

Tampa has had success on the road in the regular season and in four games in the playoffs. Game 3 (Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) inside Capital One Arena is a chance for the Lightning to get back to the form that got them to this point. Road games are an easy opportunity for teams to keep things simple and get away from — in their situation, at least — a nervous building facing the prospect of an 0-3 deficit.

The Lightning’s core group have played plenty of hockey this deep into the season before and understand wins are harder to come by as the stakes rise. That’s why Cooper found the response to the Game 2 defeat encouraging and a reason for optimism ahead of, as Victor Hedman put it, the “biggest game of the year.”

“I’m just confident in our group. They’ve got 113 points for a reason. There’s a really good group of guys there,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a ton of experience, and when their backs have been against the wall, they’ve shown a propensity to fight back. This is a tough one. We lost two at home and it’s definitely not an ideal situation. But we’re not done. It’s not over. 

“Just the mood in the room after the game, it wasn’t — it wasn’t depression, it was more kind of an anger of we want to get back — like let’s get Game 3 going here, so that was good to see.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

Associated PressMay 14, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

The justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 law that forbade state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

Many states have hoped their cut of legalized sports gambling could help solve budget problems. Stock prices for casino operators and equipment makers surged after the ruling was announced.

The ruling, in a case from New Jersey, creates an opening to bring an activity out of the shadows that many Americans already see as a mainstream hobby. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year, and one research firm estimated before the ruling that if the Supreme Court were to strike down the law, 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court, “The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make. Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not.”

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Ginsburg wrote for the three that when a portion of a law violates the Constitution, the court “ordinarily engages in a salvage rather than a demolition operation,” preserving what it can. She said that instead of using a “scalpel to trim the statute” her colleagues used “an axe” to cut the remainder down. Breyer agreed with the majority of the court that part of the law must be struck down but said that should not have doomed the rest of the law.

The federal government and all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the NCAA had urged the court to uphold the federal law, with the leagues saying a gambling expansion would hurt the integrity of their games. Those concerns are rooted in past gambling scandals. The leagues don’t want anyone thinking the outcome of their games could be altered by someone with money on a certain result, and they argued that with legal sports betting in the United States they’d have to spend a lot more money monitoring betting patterns and investigating suspicious activity.

Sports gambling proponents argue that the leagues already do that work and that legal sports betting will make enforcement easier than it is now, when most bets in the U.S. are made illegally. They say state regulators are capable of monitoring suspicious bets, as is done in Nevada.

On Monday, Major League Baseball issued a statement saying the Supreme Court ruling would have “profound effects” on the league and that it would “continue to seek the proper protections for our sport.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the pro basketball league remains in favor “of a federal framework that would provide a uniform approach to sports gambling in sates that choose to permit it.” He said that “regardless of the particulars of any future sports betting law, the integrity of our game remains our highest priority.”

Representatives of the National Hockey League and National Football League had no immediate comment on the ruling, saying they were analyzing it. The NCAA’s chief legal officer said the organization is still reviewing the court’s decision but added that it “will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”

The court’s decision came in a case from New Jersey, which has fought for years to legalize gambling on sports at casinos and racetracks. Former Gov. Chris Christie said after arguments in the case in December that if justices sided with the state, bets could be taken “within two weeks” of a decision.

After the ruling was announced, the former Republican governor tweeted that it was a “great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions.” The state’s current governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, also cheered the ruling, saying he was “thrilled” to see the high court strike down the “arbitrary ban.” He said he looked forward to working with the Legislature to “enact a law authorizing and regulating sports betting in the very near future.”

Monmouth Park, a racetrack at the Jersey Shore, has already set up a sports book operation and has previously estimated it could take bets within two weeks of a favorable ruling.

Tony Rodio, president of Tropicana Entertainment, said his Atlantic City casino will “absolutely” offer sports betting once it can get it up and running. “It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

New Jersey has spent years and millions of dollars in legal fees trying to legalize sports betting. In 2012, with voters’ support, New Jersey lawmakers passed a law allowing sports betting, directly challenging the 1992 federal law. The four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA sued, and the state lost in court.

In 2014, New Jersey tried a different tactic by repealing laws prohibiting sports gambling at casinos and racetracks. It argued that taking its laws off the books was different from authorizing sports gambling. The state lost again and then took the case to the Supreme Court.

More than a dozen states had supported New Jersey in urging the Supreme Court to overturn the law.

Associated Press reporter Wayne Parry contributed reporting from Atlantic City, New Jersey, Ben Nuckols contributed from Washington and Steve Megargee contributed from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Series lead gives Capitals time for Nicklas Backstrom return

By Sean LeahyMay 14, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals are doing just fine as center Nicklas Backstrom recoups from a hand injury that’s sidelined him for the last three games. A 2-0 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final allows them to not feel forced to rush him back.

Speaking to reporters on Monday before returning home to D.C. for Games 3 and 4, Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said the decision on Backstrom’s return is up to the player at this point. Backstrom has been skating with the team and Lars Eller has been filling in on the second line in his absence — and excelling.

“As I said, it’s really up to Backy, but it does give us some time if he needs,” Trotz said. “So we’ll see where that is. We haven’t really talked about it.”

[Lars Eller emerging as unexpected playoff star for Capitals]

Will Trotz re-jigger his lines when Backstrom returns considering the success Eller’s had? He wasn’t ready to divulge.

“We have a plan that hasn’t changed with Nicky for where he would go in,” he said. “So when he’s in, he’ll be with — you’ll see who he’s going to be with.”

Backstrom missed the series-clinching game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round and these two big road victories in Tampa to open up the conference final. His insertion back into the lineup will be a huge boost to a team currently sitting two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final. In the meantime, the veteran forward has continued to help his teammates off the ice.

“He has a really good perspective on the game and all those things,” Trotz said. “So he’s been a little bit of a father figure to some of the younger guys. He does it very quietly.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Jets built Cup contender by drafting, developing talent

Associated PressMay 14, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Not many people, if any, expected the Winnipeg Jets to have one of the NHL’s best teams this season.

Vegas Golden Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon was one of the few.

The former owner, general manager and coach of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings said he watched Winnipeg play 20 times last season, giving him a peek at what was to come.

”It was pretty easy to see that it was going to happen,” McCrimmon said. ”This year, certainly it has.”

The Jets earned 114 points during the regular season, trailing only Nashville.

Winnipeg advanced in the playoffs for the first time since moving from Atlanta in 2011. The Jets lost only once to Minnesota in the first round, and eliminated the top-seeded Predators on the road in Game 7 of the second round.

The Jets clearly looked like the better team in a 4-2 win Saturday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against Vegas, the darling of the NHL in its expansion season.

Suddenly, Winnipeg might have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup, especially if it wins Game 2 at home on Monday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The Jets have a pair of fantastic lines up front along with two solid ones and a strong group of defenseman led by Dustin Byfuglien , and 24-year-old Connor Hellebuyck has been one of the best goaltenders this postseason.

How has a franchise, which has largely been an afterthought in the league, gone from finishing fifth or worse in its division the previous three seasons to having one of the world’s best hockey teams?

”They put on a clinic in drafting and developing,” McCrimmon said. ”Along with that, great patience and leadership from Mark Chipman as an owner.

”What they did takes time.”

Unlike other NHL teams, which fire general managers and coaches if they don’t quickly have success, the Jets have allowed general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to build a championship contender since hiring him in 2011 when they left Atlanta. He was just 20 games above .500 in his first five seasons as Winnipeg’s GM, and its only previous postseason appearance in 2015 lasted just four games against Anaheim.

Coach Paul Maurice, likewise, was afforded the opportunity to lead the team for fourth-plus season this year. He made the most of it by helping the Jets go 52-20-10 during the regular season.

But ultimately, it comes down to having talented, unselfish players, and the Jets have plenty.

When Winnipeg had high draft picks, as it often did as a struggling team, it didn’t miss.

Patrik Laine, a 20-year-old winger, was drafted second overall two years ago and is one of the league’s best young players. He had 70 points in the regular season and scored his fourth goal of the playoffs in Game 1.

Mark Scheifele, selected No. 7 overall in 2011, leads all postseason scorers with 12 goals and has averaged more than a point per game the past two seasons. On the back end, defenseman Jacob Trouba has been exceptional in the playoffs as the franchise hoped he would be eventually after taking him No. 9 overall in 2012.

The Jets have also hit on some late-round picks, including Hellebuyck, whom they took No. 130 overall six years ago.

”Hit home run after home run in the draft,” captain Blake Wheeler said . ”A lot of our marquee players are guys we drafted and have taken huge steps in the last year or two to be impact players.”

Winnipeg didn’t draft its best player, Wheeler, but the franchise acquired him from Boston in a trade while it was in Atlanta in 2011 and has built around him. That same year, the Thrashers took advantage of Chicago’s need to get rid of salaries by dealing for Byfuglien.

And like the front office and coaching staff, it seems the players were patient about the process of slowly building a winner when the team moved to Canada.

”We weren’t coming here expecting to blow the doors off right away,” Byfuglien said. ”We knew it was going to be a process of building and finding the right group of guys.”

But when it looked like the Jets had a shot to contend this season, they were willing to give up a first-round pick to St. Louis just before the trade deadline to add veteran center Paul Stastny to chase the Stanley Cup. And now, they might just be the team to beat.

”The story of Winnipeg and the Jets, for far too long, has been about being underdogs and underrated,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said. ”But not anymore.”

Will Golden Knights bounce back against Jets in Game 2?

By Joey AlfieriMay 14, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a tough loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets.

They came out uncharacteristically flat and they didn’t turn up their play until it was too late to mount a comeback. In fairness to them, going into Winnipeg is no easy task, but they’ll have to win on the road in this series at some point if they’re going to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted. They played two days ago so they were game-ready and we weren’t,” Jonathan Marchessault said, per the Las Vegas Sun. “It was a good push but we knew they were going to come. It’s part of the game, and we faced some adversity in the first but the second and third were better I thought.

“We are going to see what kind of team we are. It’s definitely a must-win next game and I think as a group everybody needs to step up, not just one or two guys.”

For the first time in the team’s history, they’ll go into a playoff game trailing in a best-of-seven series. That says a lot more about their impressive year than it does about their odds of coming back in this series. Even though they hadn’t trailed in a series, they still overcame adversity when they bounced back from a 4-0 loss to San Jose in Game 4 (series was tied 2-2 after that) of their second-round series against the Sharks. Not only did they bounce back, they were able to close out the series in the following two games.

As good as the Sharks were, the Jets are a different beast. Their goaltender has been terrific throughout the season, their defense is capable of moving the puck and playing a physical style, and their forward depth is probably unmatched by any other team in the NHL.

One of the biggest surprises from Game 1 was the number of shots the Golden Knights fired at Connor Hellebuyck. Overall, they were outshot 26-21, which isn’t a wide margin at all. When you look at their numbers during the regular season though, you notice just how often they outshot opponents. When they had more shots than the opposition, they went 33-11-4. The Bruins were the only team in the league that won more games when they outshot their opponent. Their 32.8 shots-per-game tied them for 10th in the league.

When the Golden Knights had fewer shots, they went 15-11-3. That’s a significant dip which isn’t totally unexpected. During the regular season, they gave up 30.7 shots-per-game (seventh best in the NHL).

On a positive note, it’s hard to imagine that James Neal, David Perron, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault will combine for just one shot on goal, again.

Winning the shot battle doesn’t guarantee a victory, but it would put the odds on Vegas’ side.

Again, outshooting a confident Jets team doesn’t guarantee anything and outshooting them at all isn’t going to be easy.

We’ll find out a lot about Golden Knights after Game 2 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.