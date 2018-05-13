Lightning power play takes advantage of first-period breaks

By Adam GretzMay 13, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

Even though the Washington Capitals scored less than one minute into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning they still found themselves trailing heading heading into the first intermission.

Their early lead — the result of a Tom Wilson deflection — was wiped out by a pair of Lightning power play goals later in the period.

The first came from Brayden Point as he continued his tremendous postseason run for the Lightning, scoring his fifth goal of the playoffs, after Wilson was sent off for goaltender interference.

The second Lightning goal, a one-timer from Steven Stamkos from just inside the left faceoff circle for his fifth of the playoffs, was the result of a high-sticking call on T.J. Oshie against Lightning defender Victor Hedman.

Both penalties that led to the Lightning goals came with a little bit of controversy.

In the case of the Wilson interference call, as he drove to the front of the net he was clearly hooked by Lightning forward Chris Kunitz, an infraction that went uncalled.

As for the Oshie call, the Capitals were livid with it because every replay angle showed that Hedman was actually hit in the face by the puck, and not Oshie’s stick.

Here is where things get a little tricky: Oshie’s stick still made contact with Hedman’s outstretched hand as he attempted to knock the puck down out of the air. According to the NHL’s high-sticking rule, “any contact made by a stick on an opponent above the shoulders is prohibited and a minor penalty shall be imposed.” So does that make it a legit call, and not the phantom call it was originally believed to be? Maybe? High-sticking is always thought of as a player getting hit in the face, but the rule doesn’t specify that it has to be that, and Oshie’s stick and the eventual contact was definitely above Hedman’s shoulder.

If nothing else, that is really making the call to the letter of the law and you don’t always see it get enforced that strictly.

You can see both penalties, as well as the Stamkos goal, in the video above. The Lightning power play has now scored at least one goal in seven consecutive playoff games.

This is also not the first time this postseason Hedman has had one of these calls go his way. In the second round Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was given a four-minute double-minor penalty for high-sticking when it was actually Hedman’s own stick that hit himself in the face.

The Capitals were able to respond and tie the game early in the second period on a Devante Smith-Pelly goal.

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
• PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

PHT’s Three Stars: Eller leads the way for Capitals

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 13, 2018, 11:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

1st Star: Lars Eller, Washington Capitals

Eller continued his strong postseason with a huge goal and an assist 59 seconds apart late in the second period to help the Capitals to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2. Washingon now leads the series 2-0. Eller netted his fifth of the playoffs and then set up Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s power play goal with three seconds to go in the period to flip a 2-2 game in the Capitals’ favor. He would later add a second assist on Brett Connolly‘s third of the playoffs.

2nd Star: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

After allowing Tampa’s second goal of the game, Holtby would stop the final 30 shots he faced for his fourth straight victory. He would finish with 33 saves, his sixth 30-plus save night of the postseason.

[Lars Eller emerging as unexpected playoff star for Capitals]

3rd Star: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Kuznetsov finished with a three-point evening and now has 19 points this postseason. After assisting on Tom Wilson‘s opening goal 28 seconds into the game and then doubling Washington’s lead late in the second period, he later set up Alex Ovechkin‘s 10th of the playoffs with a cool dish. He now has 10 points in his last five games.

Highlight of the Night: Vincent Lecavalier’s son, Gabriel, helped pump up the AMALIE Arena crowd before Game 2.

Factoid of the Night:

Monday’s schedule: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Jets lead series 1-0)

MORE:
Conference Finals schedule, TV info
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Lars Eller emerging as unexpected playoff star for Capitals

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 13, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

This is not the start to the Eastern Conference Final that anybody expected when the series began.

The Washington Capitals now seem to be in complete control of the series and will take a 2-0 lead back home to Washington on Tuesday night after routing the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-2, on Sunday night.

In the two games the Capitals have completely dictated the pace and style of the game, outscoring the the Lightning by a 10-4 margin so far. They have been especially dominant during 5-on-5 play, with the Lightning’s only two goals on Sunday coming on the power play after they capitalized on a couple of breaks in the first period.

On Sunday night it was a lot of the usual suspects for the Capitals doing the damage.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 10th goal of the playoffs.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had three points, including a buzzer-beating power play goal late in the second period to help take over the game.

Braden Holtby continued to be great in net and ran his record to 10-2 in these playoffs since replacing Philipp Grubauer in the first-round.

But a big part of what makes the Capitals’ lead in this series so impressive is they have done it without the services of Nicklas Backstrom as he sat out his third consecutive game with a hand injury. The Capitals have won all three of those games, and also came-from-behind in the third period of the game he was injured in.

A big reason for that success has been the emergence of Lars Eller as he has slid into Backstrom’s spot on the second line and been nothing short of brilliant for the Capitals.

[PHT’s Three Stars: Eller leads the way for Capitals]

He scored another goal on Sunday night, breaking a 2-2 tie with a minute to play in the third period, to give him his fifth goal of the playoffs. He added two assists after that to finish with three points and now has six points in the past four games. His three-point game on Sunday was also his second of the postseason as he now sits with 12 total points (five goals, seven assists) in the Capitals’ first 14 playoff games.

This is probably an unexpected development for the Capitals.

It’s not that Eller hasn’t been a good player for them. He has been. He has been a quality depth player in the NHL for a few years now, can play a bit of a two-way game, and can chip in 25-30 points in any given season. All of that was enough to get him a five-year contract extension during the season, a season in which he set career highs in goals (18) and total points (38) for the Capitals.

But for him to emerge as a difference-maker offensively in these playoffs has been a decisive development for the Capitals, especially since they spent so much of the playoffs without several of their top forwards (Andre Burakovsky missed a large chunk of the playoffs, Tom Wilson missed three games due to a suspension, Backstrom has not played since early in the third period of Game 5 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins).

Teams that end up winning the Stanley Cup always need some unexpected performances like this. They still need the superstars to make an impact and score, but those players are not going to score every single night. Sometimes it comes down the depth players finding a way to make an impact. The Capitals’ big problem in recent playoff runs has been that they would get goals and offense from Ovechkin, but would always have something else fall apart, whether it was their own goaltending or the depth scoring. Now they are getting all of it.

The Capitals now return home with a chance to actually clinch the series if they can take Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday of this week. Is it likely to happen that way? No, probably not likely. Despite the way they have played the first two games the Lightning were still the top-seed in the Eastern Conference for a reason and they still have some players that can change a game or a series at any moment. But that possibility is on the table, and the Capitals are now just two wins away from their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 1998.

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
• PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals TV Schedule

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 13, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals (Caps lead series 2-0)

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals 4, Lightning 2
Sunday, May 13, 8pm:Capitals 6, Lightning 2
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (Jets lead series 1-0)

Saturday, May 12, 7pm:Jets 4, Golden Knights 2
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

MORE:
PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

————

Sean Leahy is a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Capitals power play beats the buzzer again (Video)

By Adam GretzMay 13, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Washington Capitals power play does not a need a lot of time to score a goal.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final they were given power play in the final 10 seconds of the first period. They scored right off the face off on an Alex Ovechkin blast to take a two-goal lead, beating the first period buzzer.

They did the exact same thing in the second period of Game 2 on Sunday night.

With just nine seconds to play in the period, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for tripping Andre Burakovsky. The Capitals managed to take advantage by once again scoring just before the buzzer when an Evgeny Kuznetsov shot trickled through Vasilevskiy, where he would then accidentally knock it into his own net.

You can see the goal in the video above.

That goal gave the Capitals a 4-2 lead and it came just one minute after Lars Eller had scored to break what had been a 2-2 tie.

The Capitals ended up scoring three goals in the period to erase Tampa Bay’s lead that it had built by taking advantage of a couple of breaks to result in two power plays.

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
• PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.