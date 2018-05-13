Getty

Capitals’ Backstrom to miss third consecutive game

By Adam GretzMay 13, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Washington Capitals will once again be without star center Nicklas Backstrom on Sunday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Backstrom has been sidelined since the third period of Game 5 of their second round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to a hand injury after he was hit by a Justin Schultz shot.

In his absence the Capitals have been able to continue winning, defeating the Penguins in Game 6 of the second round and then opening the Conference Final series with a 4-2 win over the Lightning.

In Backstrom’s absence the Capitals have been using Lars Eller on the second line between Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie. In 11 games this postseason Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for the Capitals and is the team’s third-leading scorer, trailing only Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. That came after a 71-point (21 goals, 50 assists) performance in 81 regular season games.

Eller scored a goal for the Capitals in their Game 1 win over the Lightning and has four goals and four assists this postseason.

The Capitals are playing in their first Conference Final series since 1998 and have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead with a win on Sunday.

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
• PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals eye 2-0 series lead vs. Lightning

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMay 13, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

Game 2: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (Capitals lead series 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
• Stream here
Series preview
Capitals vs. Lightning: Three questions facing each team
Vasilevskiy struggles, Capitals thrive in Game 1 win

MORE:
Conference Finals schedule, TV info
PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

 

US routs Norway 9-3 at hockey worlds, Czechs blank France

AP Images
Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Captain Patrick Kane scored two goals for the second straight game and added an assist to lead the United States to a 9-3 victory over Norway for its sixth straight win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

The Czech Republic beat France 6-0 for its second consecutive shutout.

Kane scored with a slap shot from the right circle on a power play to open the scoring and added another power play goal almost from the same spot for a 2-0 lead.

The forward leads the tournament with 15 points for five goals and 10 assists.

“A good performance by the team tonight,” Kane said. “We had a lot of different guys to contribute and chip in, which is good to see, and give us a lot of confidence going into the next game against Finland.”

Dylan Larkin and Cam Atkinson had a goal and a couple assists, Charlie McAvoy got a goal and an assist in another high-scoring victory for the U.S.

“Our goal is to keep winning, to keep getting better,” Atkinson said.

Alec Martinez, Anders Lee, Colin White and Neal Pionk had a goal apiece.

Norway got its goals from Kristian Forsberg, Ken Andre Olimb and Mathis Olimb.

David Pastrnak and Roman Horak had two goals each and Dmitrij Jaskin and Martin Necas contributed one each for the Czechs.

Goaltender David Rittich stopped 10 shots for the shutout.

The United States tops Group B in Herning with 16 points, four more than Finland that plays Germany later Sunday.

Denmark has 11 points in third followed by Canada on 10, which has played one game less. Norway remains on three points.

The Czechs are third in Group A in Copenhagen with 12 points. Sweden leads with 14 points, a point ahead of Russia in second. Switzerland is fourth with nine and plays Sweden later.

Lightning eye bounce-back performance against Capitals

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) Jon Cooper is confident the Tampa Bay Lightning will be fine.

Experience tells the coach and his players they shouldn’t be overly concerned about losing the opening game of the Eastern Conference finals at home.

The way the Washington Capitals are playing, though, it could be more difficult to rebound from a shabby performance this time.

Game 2 is Sunday night, and Cooper expects the Atlantic Division winners to be at their best.

“It’s unfortunate how we played a couple of these Game 1s in the last couple of rounds, (and) dug ourselves a small hole this series,” the coach said after a workout Saturday at the team’s suburban practice facility.

“I guess the positive side is we’ve been here before, so we’ve seen this. But we can’t keep playing with fire and dropping these Game 1s, which we’ve done. All of a sudden you’ve thrown home ice advantage back at them. Now you’ve put pressure on yourself. You got to go win games on the road, which you have to do anyway in the playoffs, but your margin for error gets smaller and smaller. We’re really going to need a good effort (Sunday).”

The Capitals won the opener 4-2, ending an eight-game playoff losing skid to Tampa Bay dating to the 2003 postseason.

Alex Ovechkin, Michal Kempny, Jay Beagle and Lars Eller scored for Washington, while rejuvenated goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 19 shots to help the Caps improve to 6-1 on the road this postseason.

The Lightning didn’t take solace in breaking through for a pair of third-period goals.

“We dissected the game a little bit,” Cooper said. “There were so many good things we’ve done in two rounds of hockey that I think if you bottled up all the bad things in those first 10 games it would be about half of what we did in that one game last night.

“You fueled the fire of a good team, and that’s what Washington is. I thought a lot of their opportunities we just handed to them, and a lot of our opportunities were stomped out just by our not sticking to our plan of what’s worked.”

The Capitals, in the conference finals for the first time in the Ovechkin era, said they can’t afford a drop-off in performance.

Beating two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh gave them momentum heading into the series.

Coach Barry Trotz, mindful that Tampa Bay lost Game 1 of its second-round series 6-2 to Boston only to strom back and win four straight games, reiterated it won’t be easy to build off the Caps’ success in the opener.

“You get a little bit of confidence, obviously,” Trotz said at the team hotel Saturday. “At the same time we’ve got to realize Tampa Bay is going to have some desperation in their game. And, we better have some desperation in our game.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay’s All-Star goaltender, yielded four goals on 25 shots in two periods after entering the series with an 8-2 record, 2.20 goals-against average and .927 save percentage through two rounds.

The Lightning are confident they’ll play better in front of him in Game 2. The Caps expect the goaltender to bounce back, too.

“One thing you got to remember, this is not the NCAA basketball tournament, it’s not one and done,” Cooper said. “It’s the best of seven, so you get a chance to make some adjustments to improve your game and really get a look at the other team. … It’s hard to play flawless hockey all the way through.”

The Caps don’t expect the Lightning to panic, either.

“Obviously, it doesn’t matter what we did in Game 1 when it comes to Game 2,” Beagle said.

“I would imagine there will be a really good push back from a really good hockey team. We’re going to have to stay focused, not get ahead of ourselves,” Oshie concluded. “I can’t imagine we’re going to see the same Tampa team we saw in the first period the rest of this series.”

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

MORE:
• Conference Finals schedule, TV info
• PHT 2018 Conference Finals Roundtable
• PHT predicts NHL’s Conference Finals
• NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

PHT’s Three Stars: Wheeler dishes, Byfuglien does it all for Jets

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
7 Comments

1st Star: Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets captain assisted on three of Winnipeg’s four goals during their 4-2 Game 1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Two of his helpers came in the first period as the Jets built up a 3-0 lead in the opening 7:35 of the game. His sweetest dish of the night came while setting up Patrik Laine’s power play goal in the first period.

2nd Star: Dustin Byfuglien, Winnipeg Jets

Big Buff continued his dominant postseason with a goal, an assist and a ton of minutes in Game 1. He opened the scoring after 65 seconds, fired the shot that Mark Scheifele would tip in to give the Jets a 4-1 lead and finished by logging 24:44 of ice time, three minutes more than any other Jets defenseman. It was also his effort that kept the puck onside during a sequence that would lead to the Laine goal.

3rd Star: Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

After scoring seven goals on the road in the second round, Scheifele netted his first goal at Bell MTS Place since Game 5 of the first round. He now leads all players with 12 goals this postseason.

[Jets give Golden Knights bitter dose of reality in Game 1]

Highlight of the Night: Blake, meet the Vegas bench.

Factoid of the Night:

Sunday’s schedule: Game 2: Capitals at Lightning, NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET (live stream)

MORE:
Conference Finals schedule, TV info
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.