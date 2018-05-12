PHT’s Three Stars: Wheeler dishes, Byfuglien does it all for Jets

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
1st Star: Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets captain assisted on three of Winnipeg’s four goals during their 4-2 Game 1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Two of his helpers came in the first period as the Jets built up a 3-0 lead in the opening 7:35 of the game. His sweetest dish of the night came while setting up Patrik Laine’s power play goal in the first period.

2nd Star: Dustin Byfuglien, Winnipeg Jets

Big Buff continued his dominant postseason with a goal, an assist and a ton of minutes in Game 1. He opened the scoring after 65 seconds, fired the shot that Mark Scheifele would tip in to give the Jets a 4-1 lead and finished by logging 24:44 of ice time, three minutes more than any other Jets defenseman. It was also his effort that kept the puck onside during a sequence that would lead to the Laine goal.

3rd Star: Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

After scoring seven goals on the road in the second round, Scheifele netted his first goal at Bell MTS Place since Game 5 of the first round. He now leads all players with 12 goals this postseason.

Highlight of the Night: Blake, meet the Vegas bench.

Factoid of the Night:

Game 2: Capitals at Lightning, NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET

Jets give Golden Knights bitter dose of reality in Game 1

By James O'BrienMay 12, 2018, 10:29 PM EDT
It took three rounds for the Vegas Golden Knights to trail in a series. It only took one period for the Winnipeg Jets to score as many goals (three) as the Los Angeles Kings did against Vegas in four games.

In case the previous paragraph didn’t make things clear enough, the Jets took off early in Game 1 of the 2018 Western Conference Final, generating a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes. The outcome was never really in doubt from that point on as the Jets took a 1-0 series lead via a convincing 4-2 win.

Marc-Andre Fleury made some difficult saves in Game 1, but the Jets ultimately got to him, especially early on. Things seemed like they might spiral out of control, particularly when a 3-0 tally survived an arduous review process.

There was some rough stuff on Saturday, with Ryan Reaves sending Jets captain Blake Wheeler into Vegas’ bench and James Neal shaking up Toby Enstrom with a hit that angered plenty of Winnipeg fans. As of this moment, Enstrom appears to be OK:

The Golden Knights enjoyed a lengthy layoff after dispatching the Sharks in six games, while the Jets were forced to play a Game 7 against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. If Winnipeg is more fatigued, it certainly didn’t show early on in this one.

Vegas, meanwhile, has to hope that it shook off the rust, not unlike how the Tampa Bay Lightning must be hoping/feeling after falling to the Washington Capitals in their Game 1.

There were times when the Golden Knights seemed a little over their heads, arguably for the first real time during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Maybe Vegas was eventually able to get it together and gain some confidence heading into Game 2? Some of the underlying numbers provide some fuel for optimism:

On the other hand, similar metrics showed that the Jets were able to really slow down the Golden Knights when they wanted to clog things up. It’s not the greatest sign for Vegas to only muster 20 shots on goal despite trailing by at least two goals most of the match (Patrik Laine made it 2-0 just 6:49 into Game 1).

It’s ultimately just one game. The Golden Knights faced some pushback after rattling the Sharks with a 7-0 drubbing in Game 1 of that series, while the Lightning and Capitals won their second-round series despite losing Game 1.

Fleury will need to bounce back, and the Golden Knights must put more pressure on Connor Hellebuyck. Gerard Gallant will need to ask himself if Vegas should slow things down, much like the Predators did during their more successful moments against the Jets. That wouldn’t be an easy choice, as the Golden Knights got this far by playing a very “free,” aggressive style not normally seen from teams believed to be underdogs.

Throwing away your blueprint after a Game 1 loss would almost certainly be foolish. On the the hand, Gallant must at least monitor the situation to ponder adjustments. He doesn’t want to make changes too late, after all.

Simply put, the Jets were one of the best teams in the NHL for a reason. Winnipeg boasts high-level scorers (and quite a few of them), a fantastic group of defensemen, and a goalie who’s rarely giving up shaky goals. That’s a tough challenge for any team, so we’ll see if the Golden Knights can defy their biggest odds yet.

Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Jets jump on Golden Knights early with three-goal first period (Video)

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
It was an ideal start for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. They jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead over the Vegas Golden Knights, revving up an already boisterous Bell MTS Place crowd properly dressed for the White Out.

For Marc-Andre Fleury, it was 20 minutes to forget, but he was the victim of some tough breaks.

The Jets took all of 65 seconds before breaking the 0-0 deadlock, thanks a Dustin Byfuglien blast. Five minutes later, Patrik Laine was the recipient of a great Blake Wheeler pass for a power play goal to make it 2-0. Forty-six seconds later it was Joel Armia increasing the lead to 3-0 after the puck deflected off of his skate. It was initially ruled no goal due to goaltender interference, but Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice smartly used his challenge and the call was overturned.

The three-goal period was the third time this playoffs it’s happened to Fleury, who’s been spectacular for Vegas in these playoffs. In Games 2 and 5 of the second round, the San Jose Sharks managed to beat him three times in a period. Fleury was peppered with 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes, making some tough saves that could have resulted in an even larger deficit.

Winnipeg would end up taking Game 1 with a 4-2 victory. For a Vegas team that’s averaged 2.9 goals per game through two rounds, their offense is going to need to get going in order to keep up with what the Jets can offer.

Golden Knights – Jets gets physical: Reaves sends Wheeler into bench

By James O'BrienMay 12, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
The first period of Game 1 ended with an exchange that felt like a hockey clash of the titans, as Ryan Reaves got into a physical exchange with Dustin Byfuglien.

In an ideal world for the Vegas Golden Knights, such a battle would consume Byfuglien’s attention. After all, the red-hot roving defenseman scored the 1-0 goal very early into Game 1, helping the Winnipeg Jets storm off to a 3-0 lead. The Golden Knights cut the lead down to 3-1 as the first period ended, but that required some big saves from Marc-Andre Fleury, who’s been beyond-busy so far to start this intriguing, unlikely 2018 Western Conference Final.

Reaves’ presence in the Golden Knights lineup can be a matter of debate, but if he can get a single Jets star off his game, it might be worth it. That’s especially true considering the way this contest started, as it seems like Vegas is tasting its own medicine a bit as Winnipeg’s shown speed, skill, and clever passing to create a slew of dangerous chances.

If Reaves and other Golden Knights can buy a retaliatory penalty or two, that might be key. You could argue Jacob Trouba‘s late penalty might have been an example of this thought process.

Reaves’ biggest and most memorable moment of the opening frame came when he sent Jets captain Blake Wheeler into the Golden Knights bench. Wheeler seems fine – and mad – but took quite a bit of time to make his way out of there.

Video of that entertaining moment can be seen above this post’s headline. Here it is in GIF form, as well:

NHL Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals TV Schedule

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Sunday, May 13, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, May 12, 7pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

