On Paul Stastny and his impact with the Jets

By Scott BilleckMay 12, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
It’s the deadline deal that materialized underneath the noses of everyone in the hockey world.

No one thought about it. Why would they?

The St. Louis Blues, despite a couple of bad losses starting with the one at home to the Winnipeg Jets, was still in the thick of the playoff hunt.

No one had the scoop, either. How could they?

Both teams displayed an impressive level of leakage control, rumored to be due largely in response to the Vegas Golden Knights (Winnipeg’s opponent in the Western Conference Final) meddling in a deal that may or may not have sent Derick Brassard to the Jets in the days leading up to Feb. 26.

The deal also happened very quickly.

The Blues dropped back-to-back 4-0 decisions, the aforementioned one to Winnipeg that put Blues GM Doug Armstrong’s hand on the phone and the other to Nashville, which made him pick it up and dial Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s number.

Paul Stastny, the centerpiece of the deal, didn’t have much time to review the situation and even less to make a decision.

To head to Winnipeg, he’d be essentially giving up on the Blues and waiving his no-trade clause.

“I knew we had a good team, knew that if we were going to do anything, we were going to play Nashville in the second round,” Stastny said on Thursday following Winnipeg’s Game 7 win against the Nashville Predators that thrust Stastny’s team into the Western Conference Final. “I think you knew that was going to be and we came out on the winning side. I had faith, playing against both these teams, both top-notch teams, I fit in nicely here in Winnipeg. When you have four different lines that can play, there are nights I play 10 minutes and there are nights where I play 20 minutes. A lot of teams just can’t do that because they’re not as deep.”

Stastny was the depth the Jets needed down the middle. But perhaps most importantly, Stastny provided a perfect fit in between two of Winnipeg youngest and brightest stars — Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers.

“The first word would be ‘hoped’ … and ‘are ecstatic about’ would be (next),” Jets coach Paul Maurice said about the before-and-after of the trade. “He’s produced big numbers and big plus-minus with two very young players on his wings, and played against good lines. His hockey sense is just off the charts on how to play under guys, when to get above them, when to make a play, when to not make a play. It’s a great learning experience for those two young players.”

Stastny’s impact has certainly been far-reaching.

“The biggest thing he brought to this team is just (he’s) a great professional,” Jets forward Mark Scheifele said. “Obviously, he can share his stories, he can share his experiences with all of us, especially the young guys. His game did all the speaking, especially [in Game 7]. He played unbelievable. That line got us going in the game and got a big goal on the power play as well. I think it’s just the person he is. He leads by example, does all the right things on and off the ice and that stuff just gets rewarded.”

Stastny had earned the nickname Mr. Game 7 prior to Thursday’s win with his five points in three games and a 2-1 record, the only Jets player to with more Ws than Ls. And he lived up to his billing after his three-point performance that helped send the Predators crashing out of the playoffs. Stastny has four goals and four assists in his four Game 7s now, a remarkable two points per game average.

Simply, he’s clutch, both on the ice, as evidenced in Game 7 and well before that, and off it, as echoed by Cheveldayoff.

“Some of his best performances are things none of us get to see and really happen inside the dressing room and on the plane and sitting beside the players, just the experience that he has,” Cheveldayoff said of Stastny, who played a big role in helping Laine to a 15-game point streak earlier in the season. “We knew we were getting a quality player, obviously you can see that on the ice. A quality person, we knew that from our due diligence in the past. But what he can bring inside the room, until you have a player, someone like that who can provide those experiences, you don’t really appreciate until you have.”

If Vegas didn’t want Brassard in Winnipeg, they sure as hell didn’t want Stastny there. Now, Stastny, who had 10 points in the second round, is fixing to be a thorn in the Golden Knights’ side beginning on Saturday.

Stastny helped the Jets win at the trade deadline. Now he’s trying to help them win a Stanley Cup

Jets jump on Golden Knights early with three-goal first period (Video)

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
It was an ideal start for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. They jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead over the Vegas Golden Knights, revving up an already boisterous Bell MTS Place crowd properly dressed for the White Out.

For Marc-Andre Fleury, it was 20 minutes to forget, but he was the victim of some tough breaks.

The Jets took all of 65 seconds before breaking the 0-0 deadlock, thanks a Dustin Byfuglien blast. Five minutes later, Patrik Laine was the recipient of a great Blake Wheeler pass for a power play goal to make it 2-0. Forty-six seconds later it was Joel Armia increasing the lead to 3-0 after the puck deflected off of his skate. It was initially ruled no goal due to goaltender interference, but Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice smartly used his challenge and the call was overturned.

The three-goal period was the third time this playoffs it’s happened to Fleury, who’s been spectacular for Vegas in these playoffs. In Games 2 and 5 of the second round, the San Jose Sharks managed to beat him three times in a period. Fleury was peppered with 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes, making some tough saves that could have resulted in an even larger deficit.

Winnipeg would end up taking Game 1 with a 4-2 victory. For a Vegas team that’s averaged 2.9 goals per game through two rounds, their offense is going to need to get going in order to keep up with what the Jets can offer.

Golden Knights – Jets gets physical: Reaves sends Wheeler into bench

By James O'BrienMay 12, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
The first period of Game 1 ended with an exchange that felt like a hockey clash of the titans, as Ryan Reaves got into a physical exchange with Dustin Byfuglien.

In an ideal world for the Vegas Golden Knights, such a battle would consume Byfuglien’s attention. After all, the red-hot roving defenseman scored the 1-0 goal very early into Game 1, helping the Winnipeg Jets storm off to a 3-0 lead. The Golden Knights cut the lead down to 3-1 as the first period ended, but that required some big saves from Marc-Andre Fleury, who’s been beyond-busy so far to start this intriguing, unlikely 2018 Western Conference Final.

Reaves’ presence in the Golden Knights lineup can be a matter of debate, but if he can get a single Jets star off his game, it might be worth it. That’s especially true considering the way this contest started, as it seems like Vegas is tasting its own medicine a bit as Winnipeg’s shown speed, skill, and clever passing to create a slew of dangerous chances.

If Reaves and other Golden Knights can buy a retaliatory penalty or two, that might be key. You could argue Jacob Trouba‘s late penalty might have been an example of this thought process.

Reaves’ biggest and most memorable moment of the opening frame came when he sent Jets captain Blake Wheeler into the Golden Knights bench. Wheeler seems fine – and mad – but took quite a bit of time to make his way out of there.

Video of that entertaining moment can be seen above this post’s headline. Here it is in GIF form, as well:

NHL Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals TV Schedule

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Sunday, May 13, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, May 12, 7pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

WATCH LIVE: Jets host Golden Knights in Game 1

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. ET
NBC
Call: Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Golden Knights vs. Jets: Three questions facing each team
Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals
On Paul Stastny and his impact with the Jets
‘Flower’ blossoms: Fleury back to being great playoff goalie
• Stream here

