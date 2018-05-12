Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals

Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets only got a few hours to celebrate the biggest victory in franchise history.

The Jets finished off the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 of their second-round series Thursday night, then quickly headed home to prepare for the opener of their first ever Western Conference final Saturday night.

”It’s too bad one of us had to be knocked off here,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. ”But night’s like tonight, you try to really soak it in and enjoy it. And then, wake up and get ready for a big game on Saturday.”

The Jets will be hosting the upstart Vegas Golden Knights in a conference final nobody predicted.

Upstart Winnipeg was swept in its only previous playoff appearance since leaving Atlanta for Canada in 2011. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are dragging their debut season deep into the NHL calendar.

”We know what they bring, we know that they’re good, that they maybe surprised a few teams, but not really,” Jets center Paul Stastny said. ”They had 109 points. In a sense they play like us, they have a lot of depth, and they can roll four lines, and they have good, puck-moving D. So we’re going to have our hands full for sure.”

Stastny had one of two Winnipeg goals 2:06 apart in the first period to chase Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne for the third and final time in their series. Stastny finished with two goals and an assist, and Mark Scheifele finished with two goals, giving him a postseason record seven road goals in a single series .

Tyler Myers also scored. Wheeler and rookie Kyle Connor each added two assists, and Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who improved to 4-0 coming off a loss this postseason, made 36 saves to outduel Rinne in the showdown between Vezina Trophy finalists.

”A year in a goalie’s life makes such a big difference,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said of his 24-year-old goalie. ”In the third period, I think had one bobbled puck that got away from him, but everything else after that he was knocking it to the corner, he was clearing the front. He looked calm.”

This was the first Game 7 for the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise, and the Jets dominated the Predators to win in Nashville for the third time in the series. They outskated the Predators and kept the puck on their sticks much of the game, even as Nashville outshot them 21-7 in the third period.

By the time Scheifele scored his record-setting goal into an empty net with 2:33 left, the Jets had left no doubt this was their series.

Now they head back to Winnipeg, where the Jets posted the NHL’s best home record in the regular season. They have a good idea how much this next series means as Canada’s last team still standing and even more special for Winnipeg after the town lost its first NHL team to Arizona.

Wheeler said they’re thrilled their fans get to have a celebration.

”Our fans have been with us filling up our building for seven years and we haven’t always had the most success, but they’ve always been supportive all over the city,” Wheeler said. ”I don’t think I’ve heard a negative comment in seven years. So now, we’re just happy to keep playing for them.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

‘Flower’ blossoms: Fleury back to being great playoff goalie

Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Anyone who has played with Marc-Andre Fleury can tell he’s dialed in by watching his mannerisms.

Last year, he rubbed the shaft of his stick after making a save with it on Alex Ovechkin. This year, he continued a career-long tradition of rubbing the post as a sign of appreciation for keeping a puck out.

”That’s when you know he’s in the zone,” Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta said.

Fleury is in one of the best zones of his career in the playoffs with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who have followed up a magical inaugural season with a trip to the Western Conference final. The goaltending of Fleury is the biggest reason they’ve gotten this far and is a continuation of his remarkable playoff reputation rehabilitation.

After taking the Penguins to the Stanley Cup Final in 2008 and winning it all in 2009, Fleury lost four of the next five series he played and each postseason posted a save percentage under .900. He has since gotten his groove back, helping the Penguins win the Cup again a year ago, and now leads the NHL playoffs with a 1.53 goals-against average, .951 save percentage and four shutouts.

”I don’t think it was anything physically that he changed,” former Penguins teammate and current Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said. ”It was all confidence-driven. He’s always been a guy who’s really competitive and really loose at the same time. I think it was just confidence. I think he needed a fresh start. Maybe he just needed a clean slate, and you perform better when you’re more appreciated.”

It’s impossible not to appreciate the impact ”Flower” has made in the desert as the face of a new franchise as he went 29-13-4 with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage for Pacific Division-winning Vegas. The fresh start might have rejuvenated Fleury more than a decade into his career, but his bounce-back in becoming a great playoff goalie again is six years in the making.

The low point came in 2012. Fleury allowed 26 goals over six games to Philadelphia in a first-round exit. The next playoffs, backup Tomas Vokoun started more games, and it was fair to wonder if Fleury had lost it.

”You learn from losing,” Fleury said Wednesday. ”You learn from tough times and pressure and stuff like that. It made me a better goalie from it.”

Now-Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen was there for some of the struggles but didn’t level them all on Fleury. By 2014, he noticed a different goalie.

”There was a period of time there where maybe (it was) not entirely his fault, a few things went wrong and it snowballed on him and he had a tough go there, I think, mentally for a couple springs,” Niskanen said. ”But by the time of my last year there he was really good again.”

The scars of another second-round exit led to more blame for Fleury, who was scapegoated for a team with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin not doing more after the Cup in 2009.

”Sometimes it’s the way your team plays in front of you,” said Penguins winger Carl Hagelin, who beat Fleury with the Rangers in playoff series in 2014 and 2015. ”Sometimes, like any other player, you might have a bad series or a bad playoffs and I think for a goalie if you have that, people are going to be all over you.”

Following a forgettable first-round loss to Hagelin and the Rangers in 2015, Fleury had one of his best regular seasons. But he was nevertheless replaced as Pittsburgh’s playoff starter by Matt Murray on the way to the Cup in 2016.

Before he played a substantial role in the Penguins’ second consecutive title run, Fleury agreed to waive his no-movement clause to go to Vegas in the expansion draft. Golden Knights general manager George McPhee, whose 2009 Capitals lost to Fleury in the second round, said Dave Prior was insistent on adding Fleury because the veteran goaltending coach felt there was more improvement to be made in his game.

”He obviously studies goaltenders all around the league and looks at the way that they’re playing the game,” McPhee said. ”He was excited and he really advocated for him in our meetings and thought that he could make him even better than he’s been. We like the calming effect he has on this team. When he plays, he’s really good when you need him the most. Needless to say you don’t get to the third round in this league unless you got a goaltender that’s playing well.”

Fleury will be playing in the third round for the fifth time in his career, a testament to the 33-year-old’s willingness to adjust as he has gotten older, including eating the right food, training meticulously and allowing his body to recover.

”When you’re young, you eat whatever, you never hurt, I never stretched, I could do the splits, it was easier,” Fleury said. ”Now I got to do more to maintain that flexibility and comfortness in the net. The older you get, things tend to linger around longer and you got to find ways to feel loose and feel good when games come around.”

Players are rarely worried about Fleury being tight. Even when Murray took his starting job, Fleury didn’t let it affect his mood at the rink.

”For him it definitely wasn’t easy because I’m sure he knew how he good he is and everybody else knew how good he is,” Maatta said. ”He still kind of kept showing up smiling and being an awesome teammate all the time even though he was probably in a tough spot.”

The laughs during the bad times have endeared Fleury to teammates who watch his playoff success with Vegas with great joy.

”Cares about the group, has fun at the rink, competitive as heck, cares about the right things,” Niskanen said. ”It’s not surprising at all that he’s done as well as he has there. It’s surprising how well the team has done but not him specifically. He’s a really good goalie and a perfect fit for them.”

Humboldt Broncos will return to the ice for 2018-19 season

By Sean LeahyMay 12, 2018, 8:26 AM EDT
The Humboldt Broncos are planning to ice a team for the 2018-19 season, the team announced on Friday.

Beginning this coming week, the Broncos will start recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan, who was one of 16 people to die in the April 6 crash that saw the team’s bus collide with a semi-trailer truck while on their way to a playoff game in Saskatchewan. Thirteen others were injured.

[Humboldt Broncos fundraising campaign ends with $15 million raised]

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community.” said Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger in a statement. “He was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate.”

“As a general manager, Darcy made smart decisions and was driven to ensure the Broncos organization succeeded in every aspect of its operations. He took our team to new heights – it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

Finding a new head coach and GM is the first step in the rebuilding process. The next step will take place from May 25-27 when the Broncos welcome 80 prospective players for an invite-only camp. It hasn’t been announced whether any of the players injured in the crash will be back with the team.

Season tickets for their Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League campaign will also go on sale soon, the team says.

Vasilevskiy struggles, Capitals thrive in Game 1 win

By Scott BilleckMay 11, 2018, 11:01 PM EDT
It’s not like Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t warn everyone.

The man is tired. He said so himself.

It’s been two months since he revealed his fatigue as a first-year No. 1 netminder in the NHL. We didn’t see it in the first round, where Vasilevskiy was solid — like the Vezina Trophy finalist that he is. But it crept up and back into his game at times in the second round. Game 1 against the Boston Bruins was regrettable, and then the Bruins forgot how to score, so he was sort of left off the hook.

The Washington Capitals did not forget how to score, even without Nicklas Backstrom. Instead, they gave Vasilevskiy his second straight thumping in a Game 1 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Capitals cruised to a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night.

And the only hook in Game 1 was the one Vasilevskiy got during the second intermission — the first time he’s been sent to an early shower in the playoffs — after allowing four goals on 25 shots.

Washington jumped out to a 1-0 lead within the first 7:30 of the game. Nikita Kucherov appeared to have scored not long after, but the Lightning were instead called for too many men on the ice. Five seconds into the ensuing power play, Alex Ovechkin did what he does best, scoring on a rocket on the power play to double the lead.

By the end of the second frame, it was 4-0. And despite a bit of a comeback attempt from Tampa, who scored twice in the final period, the game never really looked out of Washington’s control.

Tampa killed off just 58.3 percent of power plays against Boston and allowed two more power play markers on four chances to Washington. That needs a large improvement in a hurry for the Lightning to have success in this series. They’ve already given up home-ice advantage due in part to that.

There was no we-beat-Pittsburgh-finally hangover for the Capitals, meanwhile. They looked like an inspired team that finally can see the light after the dark cloud dissipated.

Ovechkin finished with a goal and an assist and secondary scoring came by way of Jay Beagle, Michal Kempny and Lars Eller, something the Capitals will need to lean on if they’re to head to the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 is slated for Sunday 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NHL Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals TV Schedule

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 11, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Sunday, May 13, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, May 12, 7pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

