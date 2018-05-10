Getty

Jets, Predators set the stage for what should be incredible Game 7

By Adam GretzMay 10, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
On Thursday night in Nashville the Jets and Predators will play the seventh and deciding game in a ridiculously close series that has more than lived up to the pre-series hype.

The stakes are obvious: Win and get a Western Conference Final matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Lose and you go home.

It will also continue what has been a fiercely contested head-to-head matchup between the two teams going back to the regular season.

 

Thursday’s game (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) will be the 12th meeting between the teams this season and the overall numbers are so close it is almost laughable how little margin there is between the two teams. Up until the past two games (a Jets 6-2 win in Nashville and a Predators 4-0 win in Winnipeg) just about every game has been within a single goal for the majority of the time.

Some numbers to ponder ahead of puck drop:

  • The Predators enter Thursday’s game having won six of the head-to-head games. The Jets have won five.
  • The Jets have scored 42 goals in the season-long series. The Predators have scored 40.
  • The Jets have recorded 403 shots on goal to the Predators’ 393.
  • The Jets have attempted 732 total shot attempts (all situations) to the Predators’ 710.
  • The two teams have played 690 minutes of hockey against one another this year. In 474 of those minutes (70 percent) the score has been within a single goal. In 260 minutes (nearly 40 percent) the score has been tied.

It would be almost impossible for two teams to play that many games in the span of one season and be any more even than these two have been, and that seems quite fitting given that they finished the regular season as the top-two teams in the NHL.

While everybody loves the idea of a Game 7, and the very premise of a winner-take-all game is incredibly exciting to think about, they are not always great games. A lot of times (probably more than we care to admit) they can quickly turn into blowouts.

Based on everything that has happened between these two teams this season it should be a pretty big shock if this game turned out to be anything other than a classic.

The Nashville Predators failed to live up to expectation

By Scott BilleckMay 11, 2018, 1:03 AM EDT
The Nashville Predators had it all… until they didn’t.

Coming into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Predators seemingly had laid the groundwork for a redemption campaign that would see them travel to the Stanley Cup Final again, and maybe even snag the hardware this time.

They owned the best record in the regular season, possessed the soon-to-be Vezina Trophy winner and trotted out the best defensive corps in the NHL in the opinion of many.

They had the experience. They had tasted the cruelty of losing at the last possible juncture. You have to lose before you can win, right? At least according to sports’ book of unwritten rules.

Nashville had a deep team, capable of scoring, defending and stopping goals — a team bred for success and with a roster chalk full of resumes to back it up — and better than nearly anyone.

Nearly.

Nearly, because on Thursday night the Predators’ season, with all of its expectations, the hopes and dreams and everything they’d learned from a year ago, ceased to exist.

A 5-1 loss in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round meant Nashville wouldn’t reach the Final. There would be no redemption. Only questions, tears and hopes vanished.

The first finger to be wagged in a particular direction starts in the crease.

Pekka Rinne‘s Vezina-caliber regular season got lost as Nashville traveled into the playoffs and never really found its way back.

“I feel very much responsible for our season ending at this point,” Rinne said on Thursday after allowing two first-period goals and getting pulled in record-time just 10:47 into the opening frame. “Tough to swallow, tough to understand. I can’t point out anything. Felt good, and no injuries and totally healthy. But total ups and downs throughout the playoffs. The biggest moment of the season, it’s a terrible feeling. You let your teammates down, and that’s what happened tonight. That’s tough to swallow.”

Rinne, 35 and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after next season, struggled mightily at times and was on mediocre (save for Game 6) at others.

At Bridgestone Arena, where Nashville had been so good during the regular campaign, Rinne was at his worst, losing three of our in the series — pulled twice (and three times total) — and posting a horrendous .848 save percentage.

Fingers pointed squarely at Rinne alone would be crass, as P.K. Subban adequately pointed out after the game.

“Critics who want to criticize (Rinne) don’t know what they’re talking about,” Subban said as he vehemently defended his goaltender. “I don’t care if they played in the NHL or not. He’s the backbone of our hockey club. He’s one of the main reasons why we’re here. Could we all have been better tonight? Yeah. We didn’t do enough. I felt at times that they had their whole team going; we didn’t. I mean, it comes down to that. I think everybody could have played a lot better, could’ve given more. I’m sick and tired of people always talking about (Rinne).

“He’s the backbone of this team. He’s the reason we’re here. When you talk about top goaltenders in the League, it’s him, it’s (Montreal Canadiens’ Carey) Price, it’s (Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei) Vasilevskiy, it’s (Winnipeg Jets’ Connor) Hellebuyck. It’s these guys. You’re lucky to have one of them. We have to look at this as a team and get better as a team. Like I said, we have a lot of time to think about it, rest and recover and be ready to win a championship next year.”

If they do, their whole team will need to show up. Consistently. Like Subban said, the 18 skaters in front of Rinne didn’t hold up their end of the bargain either.

While Winnipeg’s top line showed up in the series — the trio of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor combined for 28 points over the series’ seven games — Nashville’s best showed up in spurts, and spurts don’t win series.

“Yeah I mean, it’s a dangerous group over there, you know?” defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “They won for a reason, they’ve got a lot of dangerous players, guys that got 40 goals and 90 points or whatever. So we have to be, as a group, responsible defensively as well as offensively. I mean, Game 7. It’s that close of a (series).”

It was.

But Nashville met its match.

The team came into the playoffs with 117 points in the regular season and a Presidents’ Trophy to show for their efforts. None of that matters though, its place now is only for context when talking about how and why it all went wrong.

In a nutshell, Nashville’s vaunted defense had no answer for Winnipeg’s rocket-fuelled offense. Nashville’s immovable object moved. The team that allowed the second-fewest goals in the regular season allowed the Jets to come into their barn and drop 19 on them to tie an NHL record. When the onslaught began, there was simply no answer to the unstoppable force.

And so it ended.

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette, now 5-3 in Game 7s as a bench boss, didn’t need many words when he offered a simple truth after the game.

“We ran into a good team, and they’re moving on.”

Indeed.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals schedule, TV info

By Sean LeahyMay 11, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
The conference finals are now set with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals meeting in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets facing off in the West. The round to determine who will play for the 2018 Stanley Cup will begin Friday.

Here’s the full Round 3 schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, May 11, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Sunday, May 13, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN
Tuesday, May 15, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
Thursday, May 17, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Saturday, May 19, 7:15pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBC
*Monday, May 21, 8pm: Lightning @ Capitals | NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 23, 8pm: Capitals @ Lightning | NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, May 12, 7pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
Monday, May 14, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN
Wednesday, May 16, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
Friday, May 18, 8pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Sunday, May 20, 3pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBC
*Tuesday, May 22, 9pm: Jets @ Golden Knights | NBCSN
*Thursday, May 24, 8pm: Golden Knights @ Jets | NBCSN

Jets top Predators in Game 7, advance to Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahyMay 10, 2018, 10:47 PM EDT
The Winnipeg Jets will play in the conference finals for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 Thursday night.

Winnipeg now moves on to face the Vegas Golden Knights for the right to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, NBC) in Winnipeg.

The downfall of the Presidents’ Trophy winning Predators in Game 7 started in the first period when the Jets scored twice in a 126-second span to grab a 2-0 lead to chase Pekka Rinne. It was the third time in the series that head coach Peter Laviolette pulled Rinne.

Winnipeg’s goals weren’t great ones for Rinne to give up. Tyler Myers scored from a bad angle and Paul Stastny put home a rebound in-tight to send the Predators’ starter to the bench in favor of Juuse Saros. Stastny, who was acquired from St. Louis before the NHL trade deadline, now has four goals and eight points in four career Game 7s,

P.K. Subban would cut the lead to 2-1 minutes later, but the Jets were relentless in winning the possession game in the second period and putting pressure on Saros. Their efforts would pay off when Mark Scheifele put home his 10th of the playoffs following a great pass from captain Blake Wheeler. Scheifele scored all seven of his goals in the series on the road.

While numerous leads weren’t safe in the series, the Jets withstood a third-period surge by the Predators and held on for the win. Nashville peppered Connor Hellebuyck with 21 third-period shots, but couldn’t beat him. The Jets netminder would finish with 36 saves.

Home ice was no friend of the Predators in the second round as the Jets won three of the four games held at Bridgestone Arena and outscored Nashville 19-9. Nashville’s only home victory came following double overtime in Game 2.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals schedule, TV info
Jets chase Pekka Rinne after 11 minutes in Game 7

By Sean LeahyMay 10, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Pekka Rinne‘s Game 7 experience came to an end in the span of 126 seconds in the opening period against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Nashville Predators goaltender was pulled after the Jets built up a 2-0 lead with goals from Tyler Myers and Paul Stastny after 10:47 of play. Following Winnipeg’s second goal, head coach Peter Laviolette had seen enough and pulled Rinne in favor of Juuse Saros.

According to Sportsnet, the hook was the quickest (10:47) in NHL Game 7 history for a starting goalie.

Speaking to NBCSN’s Pierre McGuire, Laviolette said that the goalie change was a mix of saving his timeout and trying to wake his team up. It worked, somewhat as P.K. Subban would cut the lead to 2-1 five minutes after the Stastny goal.

You had to imagine Stastny was going to make an impact. Of the 26 Predators and Jets players with Game 7 experience, only the Jets forward had more than two career points. With two goals and an assist, he now has four goals and eight points in four career Game 7s. He still has a ways to go before he can challenge Justin Williams for the “Mr. Game 7” title.

Rinne has now been pulled four times this postseason and three time in this series against Winnipeg. Not a good look from the likely Vezina Trophy winner.

The Jets would pile it on to win 5-1 to advance to the Western Conference Final.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals schedule, TV info
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.