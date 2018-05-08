Getty

The Buzzer: Capitals bump Penguins; Predators stay alive

By James O'BrienMay 8, 2018, 2:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

Getting over the hump, getting to Game 7

Capitals 2, Penguins 1 [OT] (Capitals win series 4-2)

Call it later than expected or the right time, but the Washington Capitals finally got the best of the Pittsburgh Penguins in a contemporary series. The overtime-clincher seemed to fit the mood of things, too: Alex Ovechkin was on the ice, setting up Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s series-winner, while Sidney Crosby was on the other side, seeing his team’s push for a third consecutive title end. It wasn’t always the prettiest contest in Game 6, but the result was as pretty as anything Washington’s seen in sports in some time. Ovechkin & Co. finally beat the Penguins, and finally made it to the third round.

Predators 4, Jets 0 (Series tied 3-3)

Three of the four second-round series have been decided, but fear not, for we’ll get a Game 7 (on NBCSN on Thursday).

This contest was often closer than the 4-0 score would indicate, but Pekka Rinne was on the top of his game and the Predators’ first line was absolutely sensational. Filip Forsberg generated two beautiful goals and generously assisted on an empty-netter. That empty-netter was the cherry on top for Viktor Arvidsson, who also scored the 1-0 tally that would be the game-winner (not to mention an assist). Ryan Johansen also added two helpers of his own.

The Predators refused to see their season end, and now the Vegas Golden Knights’ third-round opponent will be determined by a winner-takes-all battle in Game 7. Expect fireworks and probably some catfish.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Three Stars

1. Predators top line, featuring Forsberg – Let’s cheat and lump all three into the first star category. Forsberg’s goals were so sensational that you can call him the top star and Arvidsson second if you want to be a real stickler about it.

Either way, Forsberg’s not going to be an “under the radar” star much longer if he continues to dominate the highlight reels night after night.

2. Pekka Rinne, Predators – Again, you might look at the 4-0 score and assume that it was a fairly easy day at the office for Rinne, who bounced back from a rough Game 5.

Rinne had to earn that rebound. The towering Finn made all 34 saves for a shutout with his team’s season on the line, blunting a dangerous Winnipeg Jets offense and silencing that crowd. The Jets received three power-play chances in the first period, yet instead of putting Nashville in an early hole, Rinne helped the Predators maintain that early lead after Arvidsson’s goal.

3. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals – Hey, when you score the goal that officially puts the Capitals over the top against the Penguins, you probably deserve a spot in the three stars. Kuznetsov had his chances earlier in Game 6, but to no avail, sometimes maddeningly so.

Some players sulk and fall off the map. Kuznetsov kept plugging away, and when Ovechkin sprung him for a breakaway in overtime, Kuznetsov scored one of the biggest Capitals goals in recent memory. Quite a nice way to help Washington recover from the loss of Nicklas Backstrom, its other key center.

Factoids

Not much solace for Sidney Crosby, but he moved up the all-time rankings with an assist in Game 6:

Yes, this is a big deal for Washington … not just the Capitals.

A reminder that it’s tough to shut down the Jets, but even more unlikely to blank them at home.

This P.K. Subban factoid might be a bit … anecdotal?

Break point

Game 7 between the Predators and Jets won’t take place until Thursday (at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday). That’s a bummer for sure, but maybe spend time with your picnic, walk your dog, wash some dishes …

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

‘I’ve got to cut that [stuff] out’: Marchand admits he went too far

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

Leading up to Bruins media day on Wednesday, we hadn’t heard anything suggesting Brad Marchand regretted the licks heard around the hockey world. His tune has suddenly changed.

During the team’s final media availability of the season, the 29-year-old admitted that what he did was unacceptable.

“I’ve got to cut that [expletive] out,” Marchand said, per the Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Either Marchand figured that out in a hurry, or someone in the Bruins organization got to him before he addressed the media. Without knowing for sure, it seems like someone spoke to him about kissing/licking opponents because his previous quotes and tweets suggested he had no regrets.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Either way, this is probably the best possible look for him heading into the offseason.

On another note, the Bruins forward announced that he played through a groin injury in the second round.

He wasn’t the only one on his team that had to battle through injury. Noel Acciari‘s groin injury will require offseason surgery, Riley Nash is hoping his injured hip doesn’t need to be operated on, Jake DeBrusk was dealing with a shoulder injury, Zdeno Chara played through an upper-body injury and Torey Krug suffered a fractured ankle in Game 4 against Tampa. He won’t require surgery, but he’ll have to be in a boot for two months.

Patrice Bergeron missed Game 4 against Toronto because of concussion-like symptoms. He had also been dealing with a groin injury that likely won’t require an operation.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Stastny acquisition great for Jets; Bruins fans should be frustrated

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
2 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Since the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos occurred, 100,000 Canadians have registered to donate organs. (Global News)

• The Jets made a shrewd move when they acquired Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old has a pair of game-winning goals in the playoffs and he’s also contributed in other ways. (TSN)

• If Bruins forward David Pastrnak wasn’t on your radar before the playoffs, he certainly is now. He’s well on his way to becoming an NHL superstar. (Sportsnet)

• The Golden Knights have been remarkably good at protecting the puck in the playoffs. In their series-clinching win over the Sharks, they turned the puck over just once and in the postseason, they have the fewest turnovers of any team. (SinBin.Vegas)

• GM George McPhee has enjoyed his team’s run to the Western Conference Final, but he isn’t ready for it to come to an end just yet. (Vegas Review-Journal)

• There’s a few reasons why the Capitals were able to get by the Penguins this time. First, they got better goaltending. Also, they received way more secondary scoring than Pittsburgh did. (Yard Barker)

• Bruins fans should be left frustrated by this postseason run because they had a legit opportunity to win the Stanley Cup and they didn’t. (WEEI)

• Rangers top prospect Lias Anderson had a crazy year. Not only did he play throughout the summer, but he also spent the year with five different teams. There wasn’t much time for him to rest, but he’s better for it. (Elite Prospects)

• Sgt. Josh Hargis lost both of his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan. Not only did he survive the explosion, he’s now begun playing sled hockey and he hopes to play for Team USA at the Paralympics. (NBC News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

What if Predators need more from second line in Game 7?

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 8, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
2 Comments

It’s remarkable that the Nashville Predators managed to push the Jets to a Game 7, and not just because of the wealth of talent in Winnipeg.

Instead, it’s a testament to how dangerous the top line (Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, and Viktor Arvidsson) can be and, while there have been some ups and downs, how much of a difference Pekka Rinne and that defense can make. Because, frankly, the Predators’ second line has been a letdown.

An effective second line really helped Nashville win its first Central Division title and Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

On nights that the top line struggled, or the Predators simply needed to trade goals, the trio of Kevin FialaKyle TurrisCraig Smith often soared. Sometimes they looked like another top line, particularly during Turris’ hot start after being traded from the Ottawa Senators.

Now, it’s true that there have been some moments of brilliance. They came through during one especially big moment when the Predators needed them, as Turris made a nice play to unleash Craig Smith, who fed Fiala for a big overtime goal earlier in the Jets series:

Those moments have been few and far between for this intriguing line, though.

So far during the postseason, Turris has been a bust, only managing three assists in 12 playoff contests. Much like Johansen, Turris tends to pass first, but his minimal numbers stand as maybe the most troubling of that trio.

Smith’s numbers are a bit reminiscent of Rick Nash, as the possession stats and shots are there (29 SOG through 12 games). This moment captures some of Smith’s struggles:

Fiala might represent the most extreme highs and lows for the second line.

On one hand, he scored that huge OT goal, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the speedy winger made some big plays in Game 7. Fiala seems to have a sense of the moment, as he also scored a big OT goal against Chicago during the 2017 run.

The bigger picture is mixed for the young forward, though. He’s been limited to three goals and one assist for four points during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Fiala has even been a healthy scratch during this series.

When you consider these struggles, the Predators have to be pretty happy that they’re a win away from another trip to the third round. Forsberg’s ascent to stardom alongside that lethal top line stands as a big reason why, and Nashville’s seen players like Austin Watson and Colton Sissons step up (particularly during the first round).

[Soak in Forsberg and the rest of the first line’s dominant Game 6 performances]

It’s conceivable that Nashville could survive this huge challenge even if the second line flounders. It’s also worth acknowledging that the Predators are far from the only team that’s wanted more from supporting cast members during this postseason. You can file some of this under “easier said than done.”

Still, whether it’s in Game 7 against the Jets on Thursday, or against the Golden Knights if Nashville manages to advance, the Predators are going to want more from Fiala, Turris, and Smith sooner rather than later. So far, that group hasn’t really been able to deliver as hoped.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals schedule, TV info

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We may have one game remaining in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we now know the full schedule for the conference finals, which will see the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and either the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets in the West.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

The Predators and Jets play Game 7 of their series Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Here’s the Round 3 schedule:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.