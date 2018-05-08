PHT Morning Skate: 3 reasons Pens got bounced; Is Thornton done in San Jose?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The Capitals and Predators both came up with huge wins last night, so TSN’s Scott Cullen took a deeper look at the key numbers for each team. (TSN.ca)

• Sports books in Vegas may not have seen the Golden Knights’ success coming, but they’ve embraced the position they’re in. The Golden Knights have hit the jackpot with different players and it could result in a Stanley Cup. (Sporting News)

• The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken down the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins to make it to the Eastern Conference Final. USA Today looks at five reasons why the Bolts can go all the way. (USA Today)

• The Bruins are going to be watching the rest of the playoffs from home for a few reasons. First, they simply didn’t do enough at five-on-five. (NHL.com)

• If you’re not Tampa, Boston or Toronto, the Atlantic Division will be a brutal place to play for the next few years. All three of those teams are clearly ahead of the rest right now. (Sportsnet)

• Last year, the Sharks said goodbye to Patrick Marleau. Is it time to do the same with veteran Joe Thornton, who will become an unrestricted free agent in July? (Mercury News)

• Not only do the Golden Knights have incredible players on their top lines, but they’ve also built up a solid group of depth players that have helped them reach this point. (Las Vegas Sun)

• Penguins fans may still have fresh wounds from last night’s playoff exit, but it’s time to analyze why they failed to get by Washington. The Pittsburgh Tribune looks at the three reasons why they were eliminated. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

• Even though the Rangers have said that they’re going to be retooling, former NHL coach Dan Bylsma isn’t buying it. (New York Post)

• Former Islanders GM Bill Torrey passed away last week, so Newsday decided to look back at the top 10 moves he made during his tenure in Long Island. Bringing a guy like Denis Potvin into the organization was a home run. (Newsday)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Jets and Predators.

