Penguins look to replicate good, clean up bad from Game 5

By Sean LeahyMay 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
While the outcome didn’t go their way, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan felt that Game 5 may have been his team’s best game of the series. They’re going to need to replicate that performance twice more as they face elimination Monday night (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) against the Washington Capitals.

A 3-2 third period lead in Game 5 disappeared after 52 seconds when Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game following a miscommunication between Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang. Early goals have plagued the Penguins in this series. They’ve allowed six goals within the opening 2:08 of periods, including four in the first minute. They were able to overcome two of them in a Game 1 come-from-behind win, but a pair in Game 2 helped the Capitals build a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-1 victory.

Kuznetsov’s goal earned a big spotlight because of Letang’s decision-making that led to the free space for the Capitals forward. So while there was plenty for Sullivan to like offensively about what the Penguins did on Saturday night — 39 shots on net, 27 at 5-on-5, a 56 percent possession advantage — there are key areas to clean up on the back end with little margin for error.

“Certainly, we’ll address some of the areas where we think we can improve and get better that will help us in Game 6,” Sullivan said on Sunday. “But our players are well aware of the type of game that we play when we have success and why we have success. We just have to remember that going into Game 6.”

The Penguins have not lost an elimination game since 2015 when the New York Rangers bounced them in the first round, so with their season on the line, the message will be to keep things consistent and channel their success from Game 5. And the  questions about any sort of nerves will be met with all too familiar responses.

“You just go out there and make sure you’re not afraid of it,” said Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist. “Make sure you embrace your work ethic and have fun with it. That’s why we start playing hockey and that’s why we’re here today. Just go out there and enjoy it.”

‘I’ve got to cut that [stuff] out’: Marchand admits he went too far

By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
Leading up to Bruins media day on Wednesday, we hadn’t heard anything suggesting Brad Marchand regretted the licks heard around the hockey world. His tune has suddenly changed.

During the team’s final media availability of the season, the 29-year-old admitted that what he did was unacceptable.

“I’ve got to cut that [expletive] out,” Marchand said, per the Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Either Marchand figured that out in a hurry, or someone in the Bruins organization got to him before he addressed the media. Without knowing for sure, it seems like someone spoke to him about kissing/licking opponents because his previous quotes and tweets suggested he had no regrets.

Either way, this is probably the best possible look for him heading into the offseason.

On another note, the Bruins forward announced that he played through a groin injury in the second round.

He wasn’t the only one on his team that had to battle through injury. Noel Acciari‘s groin injury will require offseason surgery, Riley Nash is hoping his injured hip doesn’t need to be operated on, Jake DeBrusk was dealing with a shoulder injury, Zdeno Chara played through an upper-body injury and Torey Krug suffered a fractured ankle in Game 4 against Tampa. He won’t require surgery, but he’ll have to be in a boot for two months.

Patrice Bergeron missed Game 4 against Toronto because of concussion-like symptoms. He had also been dealing with a groin injury that likely won’t require an operation.

PHT Morning Skate: Stastny acquisition great for Jets; Bruins fans should be frustrated

By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
• Since the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos occurred, 100,000 Canadians have registered to donate organs. (Global News)

• The Jets made a shrewd move when they acquired Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old has a pair of game-winning goals in the playoffs and he’s also contributed in other ways. (TSN)

• If Bruins forward David Pastrnak wasn’t on your radar before the playoffs, he certainly is now. He’s well on his way to becoming an NHL superstar. (Sportsnet)

• The Golden Knights have been remarkably good at protecting the puck in the playoffs. In their series-clinching win over the Sharks, they turned the puck over just once and in the postseason, they have the fewest turnovers of any team. (SinBin.Vegas)

• GM George McPhee has enjoyed his team’s run to the Western Conference Final, but he isn’t ready for it to come to an end just yet. (Vegas Review-Journal)

• There’s a few reasons why the Capitals were able to get by the Penguins this time. First, they got better goaltending. Also, they received way more secondary scoring than Pittsburgh did. (Yard Barker)

• Bruins fans should be left frustrated by this postseason run because they had a legit opportunity to win the Stanley Cup and they didn’t. (WEEI)

• Rangers top prospect Lias Anderson had a crazy year. Not only did he play throughout the summer, but he also spent the year with five different teams. There wasn’t much time for him to rest, but he’s better for it. (Elite Prospects)

• Sgt. Josh Hargis lost both of his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan. Not only did he survive the explosion, he’s now begun playing sled hockey and he hopes to play for Team USA at the Paralympics. (NBC News)

What if Predators need more from second line in Game 7?

By James O'BrienMay 8, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
It’s remarkable that the Nashville Predators managed to push the Jets to a Game 7, and not just because of the wealth of talent in Winnipeg.

Instead, it’s a testament to how dangerous the top line (Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, and Viktor Arvidsson) can be and, while there have been some ups and downs, how much of a difference Pekka Rinne and that defense can make. Because, frankly, the Predators’ second line has been a letdown.

An effective second line really helped Nashville win its first Central Division title and Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18.

On nights that the top line struggled, or the Predators simply needed to trade goals, the trio of Kevin FialaKyle TurrisCraig Smith often soared. Sometimes they looked like another top line, particularly during Turris’ hot start after being traded from the Ottawa Senators.

Now, it’s true that there have been some moments of brilliance. They came through during one especially big moment when the Predators needed them, as Turris made a nice play to unleash Craig Smith, who fed Fiala for a big overtime goal earlier in the Jets series:

Those moments have been few and far between for this intriguing line, though.

So far during the postseason, Turris has been a bust, only managing three assists in 12 playoff contests. Much like Johansen, Turris tends to pass first, but his minimal numbers stand as maybe the most troubling of that trio.

Smith’s numbers are a bit reminiscent of Rick Nash, as the possession stats and shots are there (29 SOG through 12 games). This moment captures some of Smith’s struggles:

Fiala might represent the most extreme highs and lows for the second line.

On one hand, he scored that huge OT goal, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the speedy winger made some big plays in Game 7. Fiala seems to have a sense of the moment, as he also scored a big OT goal against Chicago during the 2017 run.

The bigger picture is mixed for the young forward, though. He’s been limited to three goals and one assist for four points during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Fiala has even been a healthy scratch during this series.

When you consider these struggles, the Predators have to be pretty happy that they’re a win away from another trip to the third round. Forsberg’s ascent to stardom alongside that lethal top line stands as a big reason why, and Nashville’s seen players like Austin Watson and Colton Sissons step up (particularly during the first round).

[Soak in Forsberg and the rest of the first line’s dominant Game 6 performances]

It’s conceivable that Nashville could survive this huge challenge even if the second line flounders. It’s also worth acknowledging that the Predators are far from the only team that’s wanted more from supporting cast members during this postseason. You can file some of this under “easier said than done.”

Still, whether it’s in Game 7 against the Jets on Thursday, or against the Golden Knights if Nashville manages to advance, the Predators are going to want more from Fiala, Turris, and Smith sooner rather than later. So far, that group hasn’t really been able to deliver as hoped.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals schedule, TV info

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
We may have one game remaining in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we now know the full schedule for the conference finals, which will see the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and either the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets in the West.

The Predators and Jets play Game 7 of their series Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Here’s the Round 3 schedule:

