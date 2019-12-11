More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Flyers vs. Avalanche livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyDec 11, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers and Avalanche have both won six of their last seven games and each enter this matchup in playoff position in their respective conferences. This is the first of two meetings this season as these two will play at Philadelphia on Feb. 1.

Nathan MacKinnon, the first overall pick in 2013, is having another standout season. After MacKinnon’s breakout season in 2017-18 (39 goals, 97 points), he upped those totals last season with two more goals and this season he’s tracking towards another career-best year. MacKinnon ranks third in the NHL in points (47) and is tied for fourth in goals (19) this season.

Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia with 28 points this season and is tied with Oskar Lindblom for the team lead in goals (11). Konecny took a hard, open-ice hit from Mark Borowiecki late in the first period on Saturday and did not return – he’s out indefinitely with a concussion. The 22-year-old Konecny was having a career season, on pace for 30 goals and 76 points.

Sean Couturier (22 points), Claude Giroux (21) and Jakub Voracek (21) are next on the team in scoring. Couturier has scored 30-plus goals each of the last two seasons as he’s totaled 76 points both years (his career high). Giroux already has four game-winning goals this season (as many as he had all of last year). Voracek has five points in the last five games (all assists).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Pepsi Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Frost – Tyler Pitlick
Scott LaughtonKevin HayesJoel Farabee
Chris Stewart – Mikhail Vorobyev – David Kase

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimJustin Braun
Shayne GostisbehereRobert Hagg

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Andre BurakovskyNazem KadriJoonas Donskoi
Matt CalvertPierre-Edouard BellemareValeri Nichushkin
Matt NietoJ.T. CompherTyson Jost

Nikita ZadorovSamuel Girard
Ryan GravesIan Cole
Calle Rosen – Mark Barberio

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. Chris Cuthbert will handle play-by-play duties alongside Pierre McGuire at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Peter DeBoer out as San Jose Sharks head coach

By Scott CharlesDec 11, 2019, 8:12 PM EST
4 Comments

The San Jose Sharks cut ties with head coach Peter DeBoer Wednesday evening. Bob Boughner will take over behind the Sharks bench on an interim basis.

San Jose has lost its last five games and currently sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division with a 15-16-2 record. The Sharks have been outscored 15-3 in the previous three games.

“When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. “As a team and as individuals, our play has not met expectations this year and our level of consistency has not been where it needs to be. This group of individuals who will lead our team moving forward are very familiar with our players, and we think this change can provide our group with a fresh start.

“Under the leadership of Pete, along with Steve, Dave and Johan, our franchise accomplished some great things, culminating in reaching the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. We want to thank them for their contributions to our organization’s success over the last four years.”

DeBoer was not the only coaching change. Assistant coaches Steve Spott, Dave Barr and goaltending coach Johan Hedberg were also relieved of their duties.

Boughner will be the boss behind the bench and will be joined by associate coach Roy Sommer, assistant coach Mike Ricci and goaltending coach Evgeni Nabokov. Dan Darrow will remain in his current role of assistant coach, video.

The Sharks are the fifth team to make a coaching change this season along with the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs.

San Jose will host the New York Rangers Thursday.

Bruins vs. Capitals livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyDec 11, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The top two teams in the NHL meet for the second of three matchups this regular season (Washington won 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 16 at Boston). Both clubs have been on recent hot streaks, but each is coming off a loss in its most recent game on Monday night

Each of these teams has won the regular-season points crown in recent years – Boston 2013-14, Washington 2015-16 and 2016-17 – but in each case lost in Round 2 of the playoffs. A Presidents’ Trophy winner has not won the Stanley Cup since Chicago did it in 2012-13 and the last team to do it in a full season was Detroit in 2007-08. The Presidents’ Trophy winner has not made the Conference Finals since 2014-15 (New York Rangers).

Patrice Bergeron missed seven games with a lower-body injury and returned on Monday, scoring his first goal since Nov. 8 – Pastrnak and Marchand assisted on the goal. The B’s top-line center picked up right where he left off as he had seven points (all assists) in the final four games before his injury. Bergeron now has 25 points in 22 games this season.

Nicklas Backstrom returned on Monday after missing eight games with an upper- body injury. Like Bergeron, he also scored in his return (had an assist as well), and also like Bergeron, he had a point streak going before his injury, with an assist in the final three games before missing time.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciAnders Bjork
Danton HeinenCharlie CoyleBrett Ritchie
Joakim NordstromSean KuralyChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
John MooreMatt Grzelcyk

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerRichard Panik
Brendan LeipsicNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovNick Jensen
Jonas SiegenthalerRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

MORE: Stunning Numbers: John Carlson edition

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Bruins-Capitals from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Holiday light display honors Blues’ Stanley Cup title, plays ‘Gloria’

YouTube
By Sean LeahyDec 11, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
3 Comments

There’s always one house on the block, right? As soon as dessert finishes at Thanksgiving the preparations begin for that season’s holiday lights — some modest, others very enthusiastic and offering a big display which attracts plenty of visitors.

Over in O’Fallon, Missouri, you’ll find a house that has decided to take decorating for the holidays in a unique direction.

In honor of the Blues winning the 2019 Stanley Cup, Bob Galik has synced up his light display show to honor them set to the music of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and the team’s anthem last season, Laura Branigan’s “Gloria.”

Behold!

Galik told the Blues website that the display features over 40,000 lights and took more than 100 hours to program and sync with the audio.

As for the cost? “Let’s just say that it’s not a cheap hobby,” he said.

Galik has been creating the unique holiday display since 2006 and said he expects about 5,000 people to stop by this season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day to see the show that runs nightly.

Visitors are encouraged to donate to help fund Our Lady’s Inn, a shelter for expectant and new mothers. All money raised helps purchase diapers and baby wipes.

————

Stars ‘get back to work’ with first win in post-Montgomery era

By Sean LeahyDec 11, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
1 Comment

It was a “weird” and “crazy” Tuesday in the world of the Dallas Stars players and coaches. They took the ice for their morning skate having learned of the news that their head coach, Jim Montgomery, had been fired, but also not knowing what the “material act of unprofessionalism” was that caused his dismissal.

Amid the uncertainty, they still had a game to prepare for against the New Jersey Devils, and once the puck dropped with Rick Bowness taking charge behind the bench, they went back to playing good hockey. The result? A 2-0 shutout, with Radek Faksa starting the scoring off early 102 seconds into the game.

If the makeup of the Stars roster had been on the younger side, maybe the shocking news would have had a bigger effect on the game, but a veteran group knows how to handle such potential distractions.

“We have an experienced group in here — a lot of guys that have been around a long time,” said goaltender Ben Bishop, who stopped 26 shots for his 32nd career shutout. “In sports, unfortunately, people lose their jobs, and people get traded. You don’t have much time to react, and you can’t sit there and soak it all in. You have to get back to work, and I thought the guys did a great job.

“We did a pretty good job today of sticking to our game-day routine and having our meetings, coming to the rink, and focusing on the New Jersey Devils. I thought we did a good job of sticking with our game plan and taking it to them.”

It wasn’t just an experienced lineup that helped, it was the voice behind the bench. Bowness has been a head coach or an assistant coach in the NHL for over 2,000 games, the most in league history. He’s experienced and has a track record that follows him. Bishop and Bowness were in Tampa together for two seasons and has had nothing but positive things to say about him.

You can see after the game how much the team wanted to win Tuesday night and begin the process of moving forward.

Bowness’ last NHL head coaching job was in 2003-04 when he led the Phoenix Coyotes for 20 games before he was dismissed. He certainly didn’t envision becoming a head coach again in this fashion, but you’ve got to take advantage of every potential opportunity that comes your way.

“Even at my age, as a coach in this League, you want to take another shot at it,” Bowness said Tuesday morning. “It means a lot to me to have another kick at it, for sure. I mean, there are a lot more years behind me than ahead of me, and I get all that.  

“But we’re just going to enjoy every day and make the most of it. I’m fortunate to be given this opportunity, I’m fortunate that ownership and management have faith in me to take this offer, faith in the coaching staff, that we don’t have to make a lot of changes. So, we’re very, very fortunate with that.”

————

