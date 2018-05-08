AHL

This Texas Stars goal was the result of a comical sequence of events

By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Texas Stars edged the Tucson Roadrunners 5-4 in overtime Monday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the second round of the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.

It was the Stars’ third goal, scored by Brian Flynn, that was the most unique of the evening. The sequence leading to his AHL-leading sixth goal of the postseason can only be described as eventful.

So let’s go through all of this.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Roope Hintz zooms through the neutral zone between two Roadrunners players, who then proceed to collide with one another. Hintz then attempts to dump the puck into the opposite corner, but instead it goes off of Tuscon defenseman Dakota Mermis’ face. Flynn then seizes the opportunity and pounces on the loose puck and beats Adin Hill on his second attempt.

Just how they drew it up!

Mermis summed it up pretty perfectly afterward. “Certainly that was one of the most bizarre goals that’s happened,” he told the Arizona Daily Star. “But that’s playoff hockey and that’s the bounces that happen.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2018: Conference Finals schedule, TV info

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We may have one game remaining in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we now know the full schedule for the conference finals, which will see the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in the East and the Vegas Golden Knights and either the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets in the West.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

The Predators and Jets play Game 7 of their series Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Here’s the Round 3 schedule:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Futures of Thornton, Kane among key questions for Sharks

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 8, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With long-term commitments to Brent Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Martin Jones (not to mention some mid-term deals for less prominent pieces), the San Jose Sharks are largely “set” on defense and in net. They even have backup goalie Aaron Dell locked up through 2019-20.

Things get almost as fuzzy as Joe Thornton‘s beard when it comes to the futures of their forwards, though.

Plenty of questions lingered as members of the Sharks addressed the media on Tuesday.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

For one thing, it’s more than reasonable to wonder about how viable Thornton can be. This isn’t as much about his age alone (38, turning 39 in July), but how much can be expected of “Jumbo Joe” after tearing up each of his knees.

In 2016-17, Thornton dealt with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. It turns out that his 2017-18 season was derailed by a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, as he told reporters including the Athletic’s Kevin Kurz. Yikes.

On the bright side, it sounds like Thornton is willing to be flexible when it comes to making things work with San Jose. The Mercury News’ Paul Gackle is among those who report that Thornton said he’d be willing to a) take a one-year deal and b) accept a cut from the $8 million he received last season.

And that’s where things get fun, at least if you’re a nerd for armchair GM/”franchise mode” discussions. Via Cap Friendly, the Sharks have about $60.49 million committed to their 2018-19 cap as of this moment. With next year’s ceiling expected to be somewhere between $78-82M, that’s ample room for the Sharks to make some interesting moves.

Joe and Evander

On one hand, that could open the door for the Sharks to bring both Thornton and Evander Kane back while also making some other, smaller moves.

There’s a scenario where that could really work for the Sharks. Considering the chemistry Kane developed with Joe Pavelski, the Sharks could have Thornton carry a line, roll with Kane – Pavelski, and then ask Logan Couture to exploit some matchup issues. They could also load up in different ways, maybe putting Pavelski and Kane with Thornton.

The most tantalizing thing for San Jose is that there’s another scenario that could work out even better, at least on paper.

The inevitable Tavares talk

Now, just about any NHL team with a shot at John Tavares should pursue him. It’s point we might as well copy-and-paste at this point. Still, the Sharks hold some key advantages over other pursuers, and they’ve earned specific mentions as an interested party.

Heck, the connection’s been made for more than a year.

They have ample cap space not only to sign Tavares, but also to make some other moves to supplement their group. If Tavares leaves the New York Islanders – a big if, by the way – he’d likely justify such a decision by trying to give himself the best opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. The Sharks stand among the better “win now” teams who also have space to add Tavares. They don’t need to make trades to clear up space for him, either. That’s rare.

It’s to the point that, to some Islanders fans, it might become an irritating meme.

If the Sharks believe they have a real chance at Tavares, they might find themselves delaying other decisions. That’s what happens when you can add the sort of player who not only has a chance to change your fortunes, but perhaps one who could take up close to 20 percent of your cap space.

There’s some precedent to bigger name free agents taking at least a few days to make their big choices. Brad Richards did it, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter added some suspense, and there were even times when things dragged out months when contract details needed to be ironed out, such as when the Devils loophole’d their way to Ilya Kovalchuk. Tavares might want a few nights to sleep on a decision.

Along with that, the Sharks will probably want to really get an idea of how much Thornton has left in the tank. If Evander Kane believes he can get a great deal on the open market, that might mean that his days with San Jose are numbered, even though there were signs that there was a good fit (especially for Kane).

The ripple effects could go beyond 2018-19, too.

Extensions possible

The Sharks also get their first chances to make extension decisions/offers regarding Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture. The two forwards will see their matching $6M cap hits expire after next season, so if San Jose wants to lock them up long-term, they can do so as early as July.

The relief is that Thornton’s willing to go one year, so those decisions would not need to clash.

A possible Tavares addition makes that more complicated, though such an addition may also help the Sharks to convince one or more parties to take a little less money. Maybe.

(We’ve seen Connor McDavid take less than the max, so hockey players make that call at times, whether they actually should or not.)

San Jose does have to mull over the risk/reward regarding a roster that could get old fast, however. Couture turned 29 in March, so he’d be 30 before an extension would kick in. Pavelski is already 33 and will turn 34 in July. Burns is 33 and Vlasic is 31. Kane is relatively young compared to that group at 26, but sometimes snipers age that much more dramatically.

***

These are all situations for GM Doug Wilson to mull over, although the Tavares situation would be a rubber stamp for any executive even halfway worthy of having the gig.

If Tavares is an unrealistic dream – and, again, it’s very dangerous to assume that he won’t stick with the Isles – then the good news is that the Sharks still have space to bring back some key players, maybe dabble in free agency, and maybe even try to make a splashy trade or two.

Falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round might be the sort of thing that gets the Sharks in a Twitter squabble with the Kings, but there could be some really interesting possibilities in this franchise’s future. Wilson just needs to make the right moves … and maybe enjoy some good luck.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Hall undergoes hand surgery, Schneider may not be ready for camp

By Joey AlfieriMay 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Taylor Hall had a remarkable 2017-18 season for the New Jersey Devils, as he accumulated 39 goals and 93 points in 76 games. That’s even more impressive when you consider that he suffered a serious hand injury in December that eventually required surgery.

On Tuesday morning, the Devils provided medical updates on Hall, goalie Cory Schneider and forward Patrick Maroon.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Hall underwent surgery on Apr. 30 to repair torn ligaments in his left hand. The injury kept him out of the lineup for three games between Jan. 22-25. The 26-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September, which is a huge relief for the Devils.

Schneider battled groin/lower-body injuries all season, and he underwent surgery last Tuesday to repair torn cartilage in his left hip. His recovery is expected to keep him on the shelf for five months, which would put him on track to be ready for early October. That means there’s a chance he could miss a good chunk of training camp.

As for Maroon, who was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers before the trade deadline, he had to repair a herniated disc in his back. The operation took place last Wednesday. The pending unrestricted free agent is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp. It’ll be interesting to see if the Devils are willing to bring him back into the fold next year.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Hurricanes stay in-house, name Brind’Amour head coach, Waddell GM

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 8, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
5 Comments

Rod Brind’Amour told the News and Observer last month that his learning capacity as an assistant coach had maxed out and he was ready for the next step: to become an NHL head coach.

After working with two Carolina Hurricanes head coaches since 2012, Brind’Amour will finally get that shot.

The Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that Brind’Amour will be their new new head coach. It continues the off-season of change in Carolina that saw Bill Peters leave for the Calgary Flames and Ron Francis get fired from his job as president of hockey operations and replaced by longtime NHL executive Rick Dudley.

Also in the press release was the little nugget that Don Waddell, who had been serving as interim general manager since Francis was canned, has the role full-time now as well as the title of president.

“Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room,” said Waddell in a statement. “We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod’s fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

“If you never try, you’ll never know,” Brind’Amour said last month. “The reason for saying ‘why not?’ is I’ve been doing it for eight years and I really believe I can help out one way or the other and see if I can put us over the hump.”

Brind’Amour, 47, spent parts of 10 seasons playing for the Hurricanes and captained them beginning with the 2005-06 season, which ended with the franchise winning its first and only Stanley Cup. Once retired, he also worked in player development with the team.

For Tom Dundon, these are safe picks. There’s familiarity with the organization and the fact that both are on-board with the overhaul the new owner is overseeing. But are they the right ones for the current state of the franchise?

The Hurricanes have not made the playoffs since 2010. After coming up short the last few seasons as many thought they would take big steps forward, change was definitely needed. So out goes Francis and Peters and talk of a new identity and culture bubbles up. A fresh start was on the horizon, but then Dudley, who is longtime buddies with the new GM, is hired. Now you have Brind’Amour, who has been on the non-playing side of the franchise’s failures for nearly the last decade, is promoted.

If you’re trying to establish a new identity then why are you holding on to pieces of the past? You now have a franchise legend behind the bench on a team that has continually disappointed. You now have a GM who hasn’t served as a GM since 2011 when the Atlanta Thrashers were still around.

The Metropolitan Division isn’t exactly getting any easier. The approach to free agency and fixing the holes on the roster will be fascinating. This has to work now.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.