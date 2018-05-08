Getty

Belarus replaces head coach Dave Lewis three games into 2018 Worlds

By Joey Alfieri May 8, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
After an 0-3 start at the 2018 World Hockey Championship, the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation has decided to make a coaching change mid-tournament. Former Red Wings and Bruins head coach Dave Lewis is out. He’ll be replaced by Sergei Pushkov, who was serving as Lewis’ assistant.

Of course, the team is calling this a “mutual” decision, but is it ever?

It’s easy to see why the federation wasn’t thrilled about the country’s start at this year’s Worlds. They opened the tournament with three ugly losses to Sweden (5-0), France (6-2) and Russia (6-0). Getting blown out by Sweden and Russia isn’t acceptable, but it’s understandable. Losing to France by four goals is a different story.

Even though they’re a long shot to qualify for the quarters, they can still avoid relegation to Division I if they turn things around before the end of the tournament (the last-place team in each division gets relagated).

They have four games to pull themselves out of this hole, as they’ll take on Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia.

Lewis had been the head coach of the Belarusian hockey team since December 0f 2014. He’s coached them at each of the last four World Hockey Championships. They made it to the quarterfinal in 2015 (they lost to Canada 9-0), but failed to get out of the round robin portion of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

It’ll be interesting to see where the 64-year-old goes from here. He hasn’t had an NHL job since he was let go by the Hurricanes in 2013-14. Could this be the end of the line for him?

By Sean Leahy May 8, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Rod Brind’Amour told the News and Observer last month that his learning capacity as an assistant coach had maxed out and he was ready for the next step: to become an NHL head coach.

After working with two Carolina Hurricanes head coaches since 2012, Brind’Amour will finally get that shot.

The Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that Brind’Amour will be their new new head coach. It continues the off-season of change in Carolina that saw Bill Peters leave for the Calgary Flames and Ron Francis get fired from his job as president of hockey operations and replaced by longtime NHL executive Rick Dudley.

Also in the press release was the little nugget that Don Waddell, who had been serving as interim general manager since Francis was canned, has the role full-time now as well as the title of president.

“Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room,” said Waddell in a statement. “We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod’s fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina.

“If you never try, you’ll never know,” Brind’Amour said last month. “The reason for saying ‘why not?’ is I’ve been doing it for eight years and I really believe I can help out one way or the other and see if I can put us over the hump.”

Brind’Amour, 47, spent parts of 10 seasons playing for the Hurricanes and captained them beginning with the 2005-06 season, which ended with the franchise winning its first and only Stanley Cup. Once retired, he also worked in player development with the team.

For Tom Dundon, these are safe picks. There’s familiarity with the organization and the fact that both are on-board with the overhaul the new owner is overseeing. But are they the right ones for the current state of the franchise?

The Hurricanes have not made the playoffs since 2010. After coming up short the last few seasons as many thought they would take big steps forward, change was definitely needed. So out goes Francis and Peters and talk of a new identity and culture bubbles up. A fresh start was on the horizon, but then Dudley, who is longtime buddies with the new GM, is hired. Now you have Brind’Amour, who has been on the non-playing side of the franchise’s failures for nearly the last decade, is promoted.

If you’re trying to establish a new identity then why are you holding on to pieces of the past? You now have a franchise legend behind the bench on a team that has continually disappointed. You now have a GM who hasn’t served as a GM since 2011 when the Atlanta Thrashers were still around.

The Metropolitan Division isn’t exactly getting any easier. The approach to free agency and fixing the holes on the roster will be fascinating. This has to work now.

By Joey Alfieri May 8, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
The Buzzer: Capitals bump Penguins; Predators stay alive

By James O'Brien May 8, 2018, 2:43 AM EDT
Getting over the hump, getting to Game 7

Capitals 2, Penguins 1 [OT] (Capitals win series 4-2)

Call it later than expected or the right time, but the Washington Capitals finally got the best of the Pittsburgh Penguins in a contemporary series. The overtime-clincher seemed to fit the mood of things, too: Alex Ovechkin was on the ice, setting up Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s series-winner, while Sidney Crosby was on the other side, seeing his team’s push for a third consecutive title end. It wasn’t always the prettiest contest in Game 6, but the result was as pretty as anything Washington’s seen in sports in some time. Ovechkin & Co. finally beat the Penguins, and finally made it to the third round.

Predators 4, Jets 0 (Series tied 3-3)

Three of the four second-round series have been decided, but fear not, for we’ll get a Game 7 (on NBCSN on Thursday).

This contest was often closer than the 4-0 score would indicate, but Pekka Rinne was on the top of his game and the Predators’ first line was absolutely sensational. Filip Forsberg generated two beautiful goals and generously assisted on an empty-netter. That empty-netter was the cherry on top for Viktor Arvidsson, who also scored the 1-0 tally that would be the game-winner (not to mention an assist). Ryan Johansen also added two helpers of his own.

The Predators refused to see their season end, and now the Vegas Golden Knights’ third-round opponent will be determined by a winner-takes-all battle in Game 7. Expect fireworks and probably some catfish.

Three Stars

1. Predators top line, featuring Forsberg – Let’s cheat and lump all three into the first star category. Forsberg’s goals were so sensational that you can call him the top star and Arvidsson second if you want to be a real stickler about it.

Either way, Forsberg’s not going to be an “under the radar” star much longer if he continues to dominate the highlight reels night after night.

2. Pekka Rinne, Predators – Again, you might look at the 4-0 score and assume that it was a fairly easy day at the office for Rinne, who bounced back from a rough Game 5.

Rinne had to earn that rebound. The towering Finn made all 34 saves for a shutout with his team’s season on the line, blunting a dangerous Winnipeg Jets offense and silencing that crowd. The Jets received three power-play chances in the first period, yet instead of putting Nashville in an early hole, Rinne helped the Predators maintain that early lead after Arvidsson’s goal.

3. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals – Hey, when you score the goal that officially puts the Capitals over the top against the Penguins, you probably deserve a spot in the three stars. Kuznetsov had his chances earlier in Game 6, but to no avail, sometimes maddeningly so.

Some players sulk and fall off the map. Kuznetsov kept plugging away, and when Ovechkin sprung him for a breakaway in overtime, Kuznetsov scored one of the biggest Capitals goals in recent memory. Quite a nice way to help Washington recover from the loss of Nicklas Backstrom, its other key center.

Factoids

Not much solace for Sidney Crosby, but he moved up the all-time rankings with an assist in Game 6:

Yes, this is a big deal for Washington … not just the Capitals.

A reminder that it’s tough to shut down the Jets, but even more unlikely to blank them at home.

This P.K. Subban factoid might be a bit … anecdotal?

Break point

Game 7 between the Predators and Jets won’t take place until Thursday (at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday). That’s a bummer for sure, but maybe spend time with your picnic, walk your dog, wash some dishes …

Predators, Forsberg force Game 7 with win in Winnipeg

By James O'Brien May 8, 2018, 12:34 AM EDT
After seeing the Bruins, Sharks, and Penguins fail to fight off elimination, the Nashville Predators dug deep and gave the second round one Game 7 after beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-0.

That score might make it seem like this was a breeze for the Predators, but Game 6 began with some real challenges. The Jets failed to score on three first-period power-play opportunities, and went 0-for-4 overall, as Pekka Rinne bounced back from a tough Game 5.

Rinne was just one of several prominent Predators to come up big with this team’s historic season on the line.

Viktor Arvidsson scored what would stand as the game-winning goal just 1:02 into the contest, avoiding a high-sticking infraction to score a bit of an odd one. Arvidsson ended up capping the scoring, too, with an empty-netter.

Arvidsson’s linemate Filip Forsberg was the Predators player who really stole the show, though.

It almost seems like the slick Swede “only scores highlight reel goals.” His first was, somehow, the slightly less impressive of the two, even though he fought off defensive work that would have earned a power play and also roofed it against Connor Hellebuyck:

Forsberg really put things out of reach with his 3-0 goal, and he’ll likely dominate highlight reels accordingly. After creating a great chance that was narrowly stopped, Forsberg made an audacious between-the-legs move to score his second tally of the contest:

Just jaw-dropping stuff.

During this series, the Jets have highlighted their quick-strike abilities. Simply put, they have snipers and playmakers who can turn a playoff game on  its head, from Patrik Laine‘s deadly shot to Mark Scheifele‘s all-around play and Blake Wheeler‘s under-the-radar stardom. It’s especially impressive that Nashville contained those weapons in front of what ended up being a despondent Winnipeg crowd.

The Predators, particularly Forsberg, showed that they have the sort of high-end forwards who can turn a coin flip into a laugher, too, though. Forsberg (2G, 1A), Arvidsson (2G, 1A), and Ryan Johansen (2A) came up huge alongside Rinne for the Preds, and now this fascinating series is down to one high-pressure game.

Now that this series is going the distance, the two teams will get a little bit of an extra breather, as Game 7 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can find out which team will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 Western Conference Final by tuning in on NBCSN or streaming the action live.

It’s difficult to predict what will happen or which team will come out on top in that big contest, but chances are, it will be absolutely spellbinding TV.

Maybe Forsberg & Co. even have a little extra magic left over for what should be a rowdy home crowd in Nashville?

