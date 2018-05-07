Getty

Can Daniel Sprong help Penguins in do-or-die game?

By Joey AlfieriMay 7, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins can’t afford to lose another game in their second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions are facing elimination, as they trail 3-2 in this best-of-seven series. It’s a position they haven’t been in much over the last couple of years, but it’s not totally unfamiliar to them. After all, they went to double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa last year, so they know they can perform in do-or-die games.

But there’s a couple of major differences between this edition of the Pens and the last two that won titles. The biggest one is depth scoring. It’s been well documented how they used their depth up front to create mismatches against their opponents in their last two playoff runs. This time around, most of the damage is being done by one line.

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist have been phenomenal this postseason, but they can’t do it on their own. To make matters worse, it’s clear that Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin aren’t healthy, so that means that they need even more from guys like Conor Sheary, Carl Hagelin, Riley Sheahan, Derick Brassard and Bryan Rust.

Those five players have combined to score one assist in the first five games of this series. Yes, Hagelin missed three games because of an injury, but you get the point. They’re clearly too top-heavy right now.

Enter Daniel Sprong.

The 21-year-old had just two goals and one assist in eight games with the Penguins during the regular season, but he clearly has enough offensive upside to warrant a look.

In his first full season in the AHL, Sprong led the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in scoring with 32 goals and 65 points in 65 games. Jean-Sebastien Dea was second on the team in points, and despite playing five games more than Sprong, he had 15 less points.

“I think I grew a lot as a player,” Sprong said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I was excited about going down there after I got sent down and wanted to have a good second half. I thought as a team we had a good year as well. I’m excited about the year I had. Looking back on it, I’m pretty happy.”

“I feel if I get thrown in, I’m ready. I have a lot of confidence with the year I had. If I do get the opportunity, I’ll be ready to go.”

As is the case with all young players, coaches tend to prefer guys that are more capable of playing a well-rounded game. Often times, experience is valued over offensive ability (just like at the Ryan Donato situation in Boston during the playoffs).

It’s hard to criticize Mike Sullivan because he’s pushed all the right buttons since taking over as head coach. But he has to realize that this isn’t the same team he’s been dealing with over the last few seasons. They should still be confident in their ability to come back in this series, but they might need a short in the arm to get it done.

It’s time for him to roll the dice on one of his youngsters.

Byfuglien continues to be key difference maker for Jets

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Dustin Byfuglien busted out his dance moves for a little celebration of his latest big goal, which may have caught many people by surprise.

Not his teammates.

“He’s so loose before games,” Winnipeg center Bryan Little said. “He’s a joker, definitely the prankster on the team. It’s strange for me to see him talking to you guys in front of the camera. It’s like, ‘That’s not who I know.”‘

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Byfuglien is making a big impression on the NHL playoffs on both ends of the ice as the Jets have muscled their way to within one win of Winnipeg’s first berth in the Western Conference Final. Timely goals, rugged defense, leadership – it’s all part of his game. He dropped jaws during the second-round series against the Predators by literally manhandling two Nashville players, one in each hand.

His journey back to the postseason has been a long one, but the 33-year-old Byfuglien has made Winnipeg his home and is a key reason the Jets are Canada’s last surviving team this postseason. The last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup was Montreal in 1993, and the 25-year drought is a painful one in the home of hockey.

Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler considers Byfuglien a “great equalizer” and unlike anybody else in the NHL.

“Having him on our team gives us an advantage no matter who we play,” Wheeler said. “That’s the type of player he is and from Game 1 of the playoffs, he has just dominated. You can’t stop it.”

Byfuglien is making the most of his deepest postseason run since helping Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010,

Not only has he been a strong counter to Nashville by outplaying a group often considered the NHL’s best top four defensemen, Byfuglien is leading all defensemen this postseason with four goals. He’s also tied with Boston’s Torey Krug for most points with 12 while skating an average of 26 minutes, 25 seconds a game.

Byfuglien started the Jets’ rally in Game 3 against Nashville from a 3-0 deficit by scoring the first goal and his tying goal prompted his little dance. He wound up with the game-winning goal in Winnipeg’s 6-2 victory Saturday night that put the Jets on the verge of clinching only their second series – all this postseason.

“What makes him unique is he can, I don’t know if ‘take over’ is right, but he can make an impact in a game in just about every single way possible,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “He can defend, he can play real physical, nobody wants to drop the gloves with him, and then there’s an offensive side, it’s a perfectly placed shot, quick hands, all the other things that he can do offensively.”

And Chicago gave all that potential up in 2010. Byfuglien switched from defense to forward for the Blackhawks and scored three game-winning goals in a sweep of San Jose in the Western Conference finals for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final since 1992. He had a hat trick against Vancouver in the conference semifinals.

But the Blackhawks were strapped for salary cap space after contract extensions for Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith on top of pricey deals for Marian Hossa and Brian Campbell. Byfuglien was traded away to the then-Atlanta Thrashers, a franchise that relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.

“There’s only one Dustin Byfuglien, and you want him on your team,” Little said. “You can’t imagine what it would be like playing against him. There’s only one of him. You can’t really compare him to anyone out there.”

Winnipeg has become home to Byfuglien. The town is just 115 miles as the crow flies from where he grew up in Roseau, Minnesota. Since the franchise moved to Winnipeg, Byfuglien married, and has three children. The Jets rewarded him in February 2016 with a five-year, $38 million contract to make him a key piece of the Jets’ future.

He just isn’t a big talker. Asked where his dance came from in Game 2, Byfuglien said he didn’t know.

He sure is talking to his teammates, trying to share his experience from that 2010 Cup run and offering advice on how to handle what they hope is a two-month run.

“We’ve obviously talked as a group,” Byfuglien said. “It’s not going to be an easy ride. It’s just take one game at a time, one shift at a time, and just believe in each other.”

Having Big Buff around certainly provides a confidence boost,

“Any time he’s on the ice, it’s dangerous,” Little said.

PHT Morning Skate: Backstrom, Carlson expected to play; 5 reasons why Sharks got bounced

By Joey AlfieriMay 7, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
PHT Morning Skate: Backstrom, Carlson expected to play; 5 reasons why Sharks got bounced

• The Capitals have an opportunity to eliminate the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight and it sounds like Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson will be available for Game 6. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Flyers prospect Samuel Morin won’t be as good as Chris Pronger was, but he’ll bring some nastiness and physicality to Philadelphia’s blue line. (Philly.com)

• Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will go meet franchise center Auston Matthews in Arizona this offseason. There have been rumblings about their relationship not being the best. (Toronto Sun)

• The Penguins defense has had an up-and-down series against the Capitals. They’ll need to be a lot better in Game 6 if they’re going to force Game 7. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

• Red Wings prospect Givani Smith made headlines after he flipped the bird to his opponent’s bench during the OHL playoffs, but there’s a lot more to the story. Smith has had to deal with a lot of racist remarks. (The Record)

• We’ve all seen how wild the fan base in Winnipeg has been, especially in the playoffs. Will the Ottawa Senators’ fan base ever be able to match that passion? (Ottawa Citizen)

• As much as winning the lottery will help them on the ice, getting Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin won’t be enough to change the losing culture in the Sabres locker room. (Buffalo News)

• The Edmonton Oilers need to find a way to upgrade their roster this offseason. A trade with the Carolina Hurricanes could make sense for both sides. Here are five players the Oilers could target in the Hurricanes roster. (Oilers Nation)

• Karl Subban sat down for a Q&A with CBC.ca to talk about what it’s like to have two sons competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and how he keeps up with both. (CBC.ca)

• There’s a few reasons why the San Jose Sharks were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend. There’s no denying that the lack of production from their top line was a major issue. (NHL.com)

• Speaking of the Sharks, Evander Kane admitted that he played through a separated shoulder and an MCL injury. (The Score)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Sharks and Golden Knights.

The Buzzer: Fleury magic, Point breaks Boston

By James O'BrienMay 7, 2018, 12:14 AM EDT
Two games, two eliminations

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)

The Bruins scored the first goal of Game 5, but that ended up being their final tally of 2017-18. Brayden Point & Co generated three unanswered goals to send Boston packing. Despite being a game behind the other series, the Lightning ended up advancing before everyone else. This series stands as a helpful reminder that the Bolts are one of the true powers in the NHL, and they figure to give the Washington Capitals or Pittsburgh Penguins all they can handle.

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Sharks 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-2)

Here’s a bold take: the Sharks won’t hate this post more than they hated that post in Game 6.

San Jose was snakebitten for all of Game 6, as Marc-Andre Fleury made all 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while the posts/crossbar did the rest. Jonathan Marchessault continued his line’s strong run with the 1-0 goal, which ended up being the game-winner. Nate Schmidt really took the air out of the Sharks with his unusual 2-0 goal, while an empty netter made it automatic. After carrying stretches of play in Game 6, the Sharks largely went out with a whimper during the third period.

Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights – So far, “MAF” is putting together a truly spellbinding postseason run. It gets more impressive when you consider the fact that he’s carrying over this work from what was arguably the best regular season of his vaunted career.

By stopping all 28 shots to close out the Sharks, Fleury is now 8-2-0 with an absurd .951 save percentage during this postseason run. Whether it’s the Jets or Predators next round, those high-powered offenses face a challenge in trying to trample “The Flower.”

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning – Fleury is grabbing the headlines, and with good reason, but don’t sleep on a goalie whose honesty about fatigue drew a lot of attention. Vasilevskiy sure seems like he’s playing like an energized goalie.

The Bruins have the firepower to make plenty of netminders look bad, yet Vasilevskiy held strong, including stopping 27 out of 28 shots in Game 5.

His numbers look elite once again. If you’re the Capitals, avoiding a Game 7 against the Penguins might also keep him from being that much more refreshed.

3. Nate Schmidt, Golden Knights – Brayden Point deserves an honorable mention for completing a great series against the Bruins, and also teaming up with Keanu Reeves to inspire this post’s headline.

Schmidt gets the slight edge for the third star, though. His 2-0 goal wasn’t just unusual; it also seemed to sap the Sharks’ energy. He grabbed an assist on an empty-netter. Beyond that, Schmidt generated a +3 rating, two shots on goal, and two blocked shots in 24:02 time on ice.

Factoids

Fleury continues to put together some really impressive milestones.

The Lightning are no strangers to the third round:

Tough stat for the Bruins.

Monday’s games

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 6, 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets, Game 6, 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Golden Knights sink Sharks, advance to West final

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
On Sunday night, the Vegas Golden Knights silenced the San Jose Sharks just like they continue to silence their critics. Add “advance to the Western Conference final in first season” to the Golden Knights’ scroll-length list of accomplishments.

It’s fitting that the Golden Knights eliminated the Sharks in Game 6 (score: 3-0) thanks to a lot of the things that went their way during the regular season:

  • Marc-Andre Fleury was absolutely magnificent. Fleury made all 28 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, carrying over his marvelous, career-best work from the regular season.
  • Now, sure, the Golden Knights enjoyed some luck. The Sharks repeatedly hitting posts felt like a meme at times in Game 6. The thing is, the Golden Knights deserve credit for being more than just lucky, yet the positive bounces can’t be totally dismissed. (For more on San Jose’s tough start, click here.)

  • That Vegas top line came up big. William Karlsson nearly connected on a shorthanded opportunity when the Sharks were receiving some power play opportunities during the first period, while Jonathan Marchessault‘s opening goal ended up standing as the game-winner. Karlsson, Marchessault, and Reilly Smith were dominant during plenty of stretches of this series.

While Marchessault’s goal was the game-winner, Nate Schmidt‘s strange goal seemed to break San Jose’s will. Despite carrying a 2-0 lead into the third period, the Golden Knights actually generated a 16-10 shots on goal advantage in the final frame, and the Sharks looked dead in the water for most of that time. Chalk it up to some combination of broken spirits, fresher legs, or frustration against a hot hand in net, but San Jose’s season ended with a whimper.

Amusingly enough, the Golden Knights will probably remain underdogs even as they advance to the third round. The Winnipeg Jets boast a frightening array of talent and a 3-2 lead in their series, while the Nashville Predators represented the West in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and won the Presidents’ Trophy. It’s not really an insult to Vegas to pencil both of those potential opponents as the favorites.

And, really, at this point, the Golden Knights really must savor such a role. They’ve defied expectations over and over again during their inaugural season, and that now includes reaching the third round without even facing elimination yet.

It really makes you wonder if anyone can play “The Cooler” in this incredible story.

The Golden Knights are one of two teams who’ve punched their ticket to the third round, as the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced the Boston Bruins in Game 5 earlier on Sunday.

