Lightning bounce Bruins from playoffs in five games

By Scott BilleckMay 6, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning will play for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Lightning earned a 3-1 decision in Game 5 on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Bruins, sending the Bruins into hibernation mode after taking the series 4-1.

The series will be largely defined by what the line of Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson were able to accomplish after Tampa’s top line of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller took a back seat.

Point scored his third goal of the series to erase David Krejci‘s first-period tally, slotting home after making a patient play around Tuukka Rask.

Point, who finished with seven points in the series, helped the Lightning rebound from their 6-2 Game 1 defeat with a four-point night, a performance that one could argue was a turning point in the series. The Lightning cruised from there, allowing eight goals during their four-game winning streak.

Point’s time-on-ice jumped by over two minutes from Game 1 to Game 5, and it was well-deserved.

Contributions from Tampa’s top line weren’t as relevant as they were against the New Jersey Devils. Kucherov had 10 points in that series but just two points in the second round. Stamkos had a pivotal goal in Game 4 to force overtime, but had only an empty-netter otherwise.

Miller made his presence felt in Game 5, first by knocking David Backes out of the game with a crushing hit in the second period, and then minutes later, offering up the go-ahead goal that stood as the game-winner.

Boston, meanwhile, couldn’t find much in the way of scoring outside of Game 1.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak combined four just four goals over the final four games of the series and secondary scoring from the Bruins was virtually non-existent, ultimately spelling the end to Boston’s season.

The Lightning now waits for the winner between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington leads the series 3-2 after a 6-3 win on Saturday.

Crushing hit forces Bruins’ Backes from Game 5

By Scott BilleckMay 6, 2018, 5:42 PM EDT
Boston Bruins forward David Backes won’t return to Sunday’s Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a big hit in the second period.

Backes was stood up by Tampa forward J.T. Miller at the Lightning blue line as Backes was trying to get the puck into the zone.

The hit seemed to stiffen up Backes as he fell to the ice, where he laid for several minutes before having to be helped off it by two Bruins and then helped down the tunnel by members of Boston’s training staff.

There was no penalty called on the play. Miller scored the go-ahead goal later in the period and the Bruins trail 2-1 in the third period with their playoff lives on the line.

Backes is no stranger to the concussion.

He was concussed on this hit by William Carrier:

And there was the Brent Seabrook hit:

WATCH LIVE: Lightning, Golden Knights look to close out series

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Game 5: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (Lightning lead 3-1)
NBC
Call: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Girardi, Lightning push Bruins to brink of elimination
Stream here

Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti
• Series preview
Golden Knights survive late Sharks attack to take 3-2 series lead
• Stream here

More:
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second round schedule, TV info
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Las Vegas has fallen in love with Golden Knights

Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) The Golden Knights’ gold-and-grey-on-black helmets are everywhere.

They’re on T-shirts and hats worn by mall patrons, on jerseys of moviegoers, on stuffed animals, on mugs and on bumper stickers deep in suburbia. Bars far from the city’s tourist-driven areas show the games on TV, and watch parties have become a regular activity.

The arena rocks when the expansion team that has taken the league by storm appears on its home ice. A city that for years longed for a major sports franchise has truly embraced the Knights.

“It’s so much different live than it is on TV. It’s a whole different experience,” said David Santangelo, a Las Vegas resident who is a season ticket holder and longtime hockey fan. “People fall in love with it. So many people I talk to at work are saying that they didn’t know it was so exciting. People are really starting to learn about it now.”

Santangelo, who was wearing a Knights jersey, was among hundreds who attended a party Monday in downtown Las Vegas to watch Game 3 of the Knights’ second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 series lead after a 5-3 victory over San Jose on Friday night.

For years, questions were raised over whether the tourist-driven city with a long history of hosting big events could support a big league team night after night. Gambling and a relatively small market size steered major franchises elsewhere. Before the Knights dropped the puck, there were naysayers even though initial ticket demand was high.

Average game attendance at T-Mobile Arena is now 18,042. Tourists and comped high-rollers have surely caught games. So have tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, rapper Lil Jon, poker pro Daniel Negreanu and slugger Bryce Harper before baseball season started. But defying some of those early predictions, it’s been regular residents and their children who have filled the stands game after game.

The crowds bode well for the NFL’s Raiders, who are due to move to Sin City in 2020.

The Knights – who were 200-1 at many sports books to win the Stanley Cup before the season began – proudly declare themselves Vegas Born. Their success on the ice has certainly influenced attendance, but it may also have to do with the city’s desperate need for fellowship around the time the season opened.

The Knights’ home opener in October came only a few days after the city suffered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The team retired jersey No. 58 during its final home game of the regular season to honor the victims. A banner with 58 stars was hoisted into the rafters. The victims’ names were also projected on the ice.

“I think because all the players are from different places and Las Vegas is a melting pot of people from different places, it’s just really brought community together to have our own team,” said fan Angel Ashby. “This is a Vegas-born team. It isn’t from somewhere else.”

Ashby had rooted for the Colorado Avalanche, but got rid of the jersey when the Knights arrived. She and her friends rotate hosting watch parties.

The energy has existed at the arena from the beginning, but has progressively gotten louder with the success that followed. For the playoffs, the team has expanded the pregame festivities to include a huge knight’s helmet that is lowered from the rafters in front of the Vegas bench. The Golden Knights enter the ice through the front of the helmet.

Some players toss pucks to their young fans before the game and some children in attendance will get sticks from select players after every game. And the popularity has spilled over from T-Mobile Arena to City National Arena, the team’s practice facility. There, the Vegas Golden Knights Skating Academy has grown from less than 100 kids to nearly 1,000 seven months after its inception.

Todd Pollock, vice president of ticketing and suites, said he did not expect the level of support the team has experienced in its debut season and wondered what took so long for Las Vegas to get a major franchise. The team had planned a three-day campaign for season-ticket packages for next season, but the organization canceled after the first day due to an overwhelming response.

“What we’re seeing collectively this year absolutely, positively, I don’t think I could have scripted it any better than the way it’s currently playing out,” said Pollock, who worked in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Kings and the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

 

US shut out Danes, Czechs top Slovakia at ice hockey worlds

Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
HERNING, Denmark (AP) — The United States dominated host Denmark 4-0 for a second straight victory at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday.

The Czech Republic rallied from a goal down to beat Slovakia 3-2 in overtime, and South Korea’s debut at the championship was memorable for the wrong reason as it lost to Finland 8-1.

Also, France beat Belarus 6-2 to rebound from losing to Russia 7-0 on Friday in Group A in Copenhagen. Latvia outlasted Norway to win 3-2 in overtime, and Switzerland prevailed over Austria 3-2, also in overtime.

After an opening win over favorite Canada in a shootout, the U.S. had an easier time against Denmark.

After saving 40 shots against Canada, goalie Keith Kinkaid was outstanding again, finishing with a 20-shot shutout.

”I felt pretty sharp today,” Kinkaid said. ”Maybe even sharper than yesterday.”

Will Butcher and Chris Kreider each had a goal and an assist.

Butcher wristed the first goal over the shoulder of goalie Frederik Andersen in the first period.

Kreider deflected a slap shot by Quinn Hughes on a power play to double the lead in the second, and Cam Atkinson made it 3-0 on a rebound.

The U.S. killed Denmark’s two-man advantage in that period.

”It was a good job by us to finish out,” Kreider said.

Nick Jensen finished the scoring in the final period.

In Copenhagen, Dmitrij Jaskin scored the winner for the Czechs in overtime that was forced by a goal from Martin Necas with 10 seconds to go in regulation.

Sebastian Aho scored twice and added two assists for Finland. His NHL teammate Teuvo Teravainen also had a goal and three assists.

”We’ve been playing together a couple years now, we know our game pretty good, and we know where we are on the ice,” Teravainen said. ”We just try to make some plays and have some fun.”

Canada-born Matt Dalton in the South Korea goal made 37 saves.

”You cannot give up three short-handed goals,” Dalton said. ”It’s a different level.”

South Korea next faces Canada.

Latvia’s Rudolfs Balcers scored just 24 seconds into overtime to settle their match with Norway in Herning.

Anders Bastiansen and Alexander Bonsaksen established a 2-0 lead for Norway before Balcers reduced the deficit with his first goal and Rodrigo Abols equalized in the third period.

Enzo Corvi scored the winner for Switzerland with 1:42 remaining against Austria in Copenhagen.

Nino Niederreiter and Gaetan Haas also had a goal each for a Swiss 2-0 lead.

With eight minutes remaining in the second, Austria defenseman Steven Strong received a hit from Sven Andrighetto and was taken off on a stretcher.

Dominic Zwerger scored the first goal for Austria on the subsequent power play and Manuel Ganahl equalized in the final period, forcing overtime.