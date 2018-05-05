Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Caps-Pens, Jets-Preds face big Game 5s

By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7:15 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Penguins’ top line is doing all of the heavy lifting
• Stream here

Game 5: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, AJ Mleczko, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Rinne, Predators rebound to tie series vs. Jets
Stream here

More:
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second round schedule, TV info
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Bruins’ Krug done for series with ankle injury

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 5, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT
4 Comments

This is not good news for the Boston Bruins ahead of Sunday’s Game 5 in Tampa Bay.

Not only will they be facing elimination and a 3-1 series deficit against the Lightning, but they will have to try and keep their season alive for another game without the services of one of their top defenseman, Torey Krug.

Krug exited Friday’s Game 4 with an apparent ankle injury midway through the third period. He did not return and did not play in overtime where the Lightning went on to win, 4-3, thanks to a Dan Girardi goal.

On Saturday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Krug did not make the trip to Tampa Bay with the team and that he will not be available for the game.

Later in the day, the Bruins broke more bad news regarding Krug.

Per the Bruins’ team website:

Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis issued the following update on defenseman Torey Krug:

Torey Krug injured his left ankle during Game 4 of the second round playoff series on Friday, May 4. He will not be available for the remainder of this series as he undergoes additional testing to determine the full extent of the injury. Further information will be made available after all testing is complete.

Nick Holden, acquired in a pre-deadline trade from the New York Rangers, will play in Krug’s spot.

“He did a good job for us when he went in,” Cassidy told NHL.com on Saturday. “We’re going to miss Torey, obviously. He’s a good player for us and really adds to our offensive side of things, but Nick’s done a good job so in he’ll go.”

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

The 30-year-old Holden has only played in one game this postseason, logging 12 minutes of ice-time and recording an assist in the a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Bruins are already playing without defenseman Brandon Carlo who has been sidelined since the end of March with an ankle injury.

Krug’s absence is going to be significant because he is such a big part of the team’s offense. He finished the 2017-18 season as the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 76 games. He was also — by a pretty wide margin — the team’s leading scorer among defensemen.

More on Bruins vs. Lightning

Girardi, Lightning push Bruins to brink of elimination
Brad Marchand enrages Lightning with lick, low-bridge (Video)
NHL tells Marchand to stop licking opponents

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Capitals giving Smith-Pelly another shot on top line

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 5, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
5 Comments

The three-game suspension to forward Tom Wilson created a hole on the Washington Capitals’ top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. In their Game 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night they attempted to fill it by inserting Devante Smith-Pelly into that spot. The results were not great.

After controlling more than 60 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts in the first three game of the series, the Ovechkin line finished Thursday’s game under 35 percent while neither Ovechkin or Smith-Pelly recorded a shot on goal. They were also on the ice for the only even-strength goal of the game when Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

“I think [Smith-Pelly] did a really good job filling in,” Trotz said after Game 4 when asked what he saw from Smith-Pelly filling in for Wilson. “Obviously Tom is a unique player but I thought that line was going head to head pretty well. There wasn’t much space out there on both sides. I think both teams were committed on both sides.”

Despite those struggles Capitals coach Barry Trotz seems to be sticking with that trio and had them together for the team’s morning skate ahead of Saturday’s Game 5.

In 75 games during the regular season Smith-Pelly scored seven goals and recorded nine assists for the Capitals.

Given how much the trio struggled on Saturday it is a little bit of a surprise to see Trotz go right back to it for such a big game on Saturday, but he did make a point to reference on Saturday morning that he always has a Plan B and a Plan C.

If that line can not generate more than it did in Game 5 Trotz will almost certainly have no choice but to turn to B or C.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL tells Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents

By Adam GretzMay 5, 2018, 2:13 PM EDT
40 Comments

For the second time this postseason Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was caught licking the face of an opposing player. The latest incident happened during the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night when he was involved in an altercation with Ryan Callahan following a low-bridge hit that resulted in Marchand … well … licking him.

This also happened in the first round when he did it to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov, and that happened after he gave Komarov a kiss on the cheek in an earlier game during the regular season.

The NHL has seen enough.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

On Saturday, it announced that Colin Campbell spoke with both Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and officially told them that the league has “put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline.”

Following the Komarov incident in the first round it was reported that the league had reached out to the Bruins to try and get him to stop. Marchand denied that report. Now the league has officially announced that they have, in fact, spoken to him and the team.

Even if they did speak to him and the Bruins after the first incident they probably figured that they didn’t need to make a big public spectacle out of it because it probably wouldn’t happen again. Then when it did happen again they really had no choice but to make it public and officially put everybody involved on notice.

Marchand is a great player, and there is a pretty convincing argument to be made that he is among the top-10 or 15 players in the leagues right now when you combine his production and all-around play. But given incidents like this, and the fact he has been suspended or fined more than any other player in the league during the Department of Player Safety era, it all makes him one of the league’s most frustrating players.

Related: Why Brad Marchand is the NHL’s most frustrating player

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Lightning, Golden Knights put opponents on the brink

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2018, 1:15 AM EDT
13 Comments

Friday’s results

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Boston Bruins 3 OT (Tampa leads series 3-1): Nikita Kucherov scored his first goal of the series, Steven Stamkos scored his first even-strength goal in 21 games and Dan Girardi provided the heroics in overtime as the Lightning pushed the Bruins to the brink of playoff elimination with their win. Boston’s top line contributed all three goals, but it wasn’t enough on the night. Oh, and Brad Marchand licked a fellow player again.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (Vegas leads series 3-2): It all looked good around the midway point of the third period. Vegas owned a 4-0 lead and were heading to an easy win when the Sharks attacked. San Jose brought the game to 4-3 in just over six minutes to make the game oh-so-interesting, at least until an empty net goal by Jonathan Marchessault ended the comeback attempt. Alex Tuch provided two goals, including the game-winner.

Three stars

Alex Tuch, Golden Knights: Tuch had two goals on four shots for the Golden Knights, including an important — and very pretty — a third-period goal that ended up being the game-winner.

Steven Stamkos, Lightning: Stamkos’ third-period goal was not only a very important goal (it tied the game and forced overtime, where the Lightning won), it was his first even-strength marker in 21 games. Stamkos has been quiet in the playoffs while the team’s second line has provided a lot of firepower, so perhaps the goal will spark more out of the sniper going forward.

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins: Sure, the Bruins lost, but it wasn’t for lack of trying from Bergeron. The Selke finalist tied the game in the second period and then scored the go-ahead goal shorthanded in the third period. Bergeron had seven shots on goal and won 73 percent of the faceoffs he took.

Highlights

Stamkos beauty:

Tuch’s with a deft redirection:

Glove save of the night:

Fleury sillyness:

Factoids

Saturday’s action

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (NBC) — series tied 2-2

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) — series tied 2-2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck