Capitals giving Smith-Pelly another shot on top line

By Adam GretzMay 5, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
The three-game suspension to forward Tom Wilson created a hole on the Washington Capitals’ top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. In their Game 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night they attempted to fill it by inserting Devante Smith-Pelly into that spot. The results were not great.

After controlling more than 60 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts in the first three game of the series, the Ovechkin line finished Thursday’s game under 35 percent while neither Ovechkin or Smith-Pelly recorded a shot on goal. They were also on the ice for the only even-strength goal of the game when Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period.

“I think [Smith-Pelly] did a really good job filling in,” Trotz said after Game 4 when asked what he saw from Smith-Pelly filling in for Wilson. “Obviously Tom is a unique player but I thought that line was going head to head pretty well. There wasn’t much space out there on both sides. I think both teams were committed on both sides.”

Despite those struggles Capitals coach Barry Trotz seems to be sticking with that trio and had them together for the team’s morning skate ahead of Saturday’s Game 5.

In 75 games during the regular season Smith-Pelly scored seven goals and recorded nine assists for the Capitals.

Given how much the trio struggled on Saturday it is a little bit of a surprise to see Trotz go right back to it for such a big game on Saturday, but he did make a point to reference on Saturday morning that he always has a Plan B and a Plan C.

If that line can not generate more than it did in Game 5 Trotz will almost certainly have no choice but to turn to B or C.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL tells Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents

By Adam GretzMay 5, 2018, 2:13 PM EDT
For the second time this postseason Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was caught licking the face of an opposing player. The latest incident happened during the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night when he was involved in an altercation with Ryan Callahan following a low-bridge hit that resulted in Marchand … well … licking him.

This also happened in the first round when he did it to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov, and that happened after he gave Komarov a kiss on the cheek in an earlier game during the regular season.

The NHL has seen enough.

On Saturday, it announced that Colin Campbell spoke with both Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and officially told them that the league has “put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline.”

Following the Komarov incident in the first round it was reported that the league had reached out to the Bruins to try and get him to stop. Marchand denied that report. Now the league has officially announced that they have, in fact, spoken to him and the team.

Even if they did speak to him and the Bruins after the first incident they probably figured that they didn’t need to make a big public spectacle out of it because it probably wouldn’t happen again. Then when it did happen again they really had no choice but to make it public and officially put everybody involved on notice.

Marchand is a great player, and there is a pretty convincing argument to be made that he is among the top-10 or 15 players in the leagues right now when you combine his production and all-around play. But given incidents like this, and the fact he has been suspended or fined more than any other player in the league during the Department of Player Safety era, it all makes him one of the league’s most frustrating players.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Lightning, Golden Knights put opponents on the brink

By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2018, 1:15 AM EDT
Friday’s results

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Boston Bruins 3 OT (Tampa leads series 3-1): Nikita Kucherov scored his first goal of the series, Steven Stamkos scored his first even-strength goal in 21 games and Dan Girardi provided the heroics in overtime as the Lightning pushed the Bruins to the brink of playoff elimination with their win. Boston’s top line contributed all three goals, but it wasn’t enough on the night. Oh, and Brad Marchand licked a fellow player again.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (Vegas leads series 3-2): It all looked good around the midway point of the third period. Vegas owned a 4-0 lead and were heading to an easy win when the Sharks attacked. San Jose brought the game to 4-3 in just over six minutes to make the game oh-so-interesting, at least until an empty net goal by Jonathan Marchessault ended the comeback attempt. Alex Tuch provided two goals, including the game-winner.

Three stars

Alex Tuch, Golden Knights: Tuch had two goals on four shots for the Golden Knights, including an important — and very pretty — a third-period goal that ended up being the game-winner.

Steven Stamkos, Lightning: Stamkos’ third-period goal was not only a very important goal (it tied the game and forced overtime, where the Lightning won), it was his first even-strength marker in 21 games. Stamkos has been quiet in the playoffs while the team’s second line has provided a lot of firepower, so perhaps the goal will spark more out of the sniper going forward.

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins: Sure, the Bruins lost, but it wasn’t for lack of trying from Bergeron. The Selke finalist tied the game in the second period and then scored the go-ahead goal shorthanded in the third period. Bergeron had seven shots on goal and won 73 percent of the faceoffs he took.

Highlights

Stamkos beauty:

Tuch’s with a deft redirection:

Glove save of the night:

Fleury sillyness:

Factoids

Saturday’s action

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (NBC) — series tied 2-2

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) — series tied 2-2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights survive late Sharks attack to take 3-2 series lead

By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2018, 12:55 AM EDT
Vegas Golden Knights fans, are your heart rates returning to normal yet?

The Golden Knights hopped back on their magical playoff ride on Friday night in Sin City, but they sure didn’t make it easy on themselves after amassing a 4-0 lead through the first 50 minutes of the game.

Few figured the Golden Knights were going to roll over and die off after getting shutout in Game 3, and while they showed no signs of any lingering effects in Game 5 early following their worst loss of the playoffs two days earlier, things certainly got shaky in the third period.

Vegas was on cruise-control until the final 10 minutes, when the San Jose Sharks began their all-out assault on Marc-Andre Fluery’s net.

In a span of 6:09, the game went from a comfortable 4-0 rout to an uncertain 4-3 scoreline thanks near-epic comeback effort from the Sharks.

Earlier in the game, Alex Tuch scored two goals, including a third-period marker — a slick redirect that spelled the end of Martin Jones‘ night. Tuch’s goal proved to be an ever-important, being the fourth strike in what ended up being a 5-3 win and a 3-2 series lead for Vegas.

Jones allowed four goals on 31 shots while Fleury, who appeared to be on his way to his fourth playoff shutout this season alone, ended up stopping 27-of-30.

Kevin Lablanc, Tomas Hertl and Mikkel Boedker provided the quick strikes for San Jose, but with the Sharks’ net empty, Jonathan Marchessault slid a shot from his own blue line into the open cage to seal San Jose’s fate.

The Sharks are now in must-win mode as the series shifts back to the Shark Tank on Sunday night.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Girardi, Lightning push Bruins to brink of elimination

By Scott BilleckMay 4, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning have one foot in the Eastern Conference Final.

Dan Girardi scored 3:18 into overtime to give Tampa a 3-1 series lead after taking their second straight at TD Garden.

Girardi’s goal capped off a third-period comeback with his winner. Steven Stamkos scored his first goal at even strength in 21 games to erase the Bruins’ 3-2 lead.

There was some controversey on Stamkos’ goal as it appeared Nikita Kucherov tripped up Charlie McAvoy prior to the Stamkos one-timer that tied the game 3-3.

Brad Marchand, who wasn’t without his own controversy on the night after throwing a low hit on Ryan Callahan before licking him in a scuffled after, wasn’t none too pleased with the non-call.

The Bruins’ top line got their band back together in the game, but not before Tampa took a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes of the first period.

The Bruins found themselves trailing early and spending time killing off penalties as Brayden Point and Kucherov put the visitors head. Kucherov’s goal was his first of the series.

Patrice Bergeron‘s line with David Pastrnak and Marchand took over from there, regaining the mojo that had worked so well for them in Game 1 — their only win of the series thus far.

Pastrnak pulled the Bruins one back in the first and Bergeron netted the next two as the Bruins took their first lead in the third period.

The series shifts back to Tampa for Game 5 on Sunday afternoon and the Lightning now has a chance to close the series out at home.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.