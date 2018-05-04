Getty Images

US upsets Canada, Russia blanks France to begin worlds

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
HERNING, Denmark (AP) Cam Atkinson scored the winner for the United States to prevail over Canada 5-4 after a penalty shootout in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship on Friday.

Dylan Larkin also scored twice for the United States to hand Canada a bitter start to its quest for a third world title in four years.

Olympic champion Russia thrashed France 7-0.

At 4-3 down, Canada captain Connor McDavid found defenseman Colton Parayko between the circles to equalize with 9:12 remaining.

In overtime, both teams wasted a power play, and the game was decided in the shootout.

Later Friday, defending champion Sweden played Belarus, and Olympic runner-up Germany faced host Denmark.

Bruins give Donato a shot; Marchand, DeBrusk game-time decisions

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
When it comes to NHL coaches giving rookies/young players the call during the playoffs, sometimes you settle for “better late than never.”

Ryan Donato probably deserved more opportunities earlier during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, whether that meant attempting to finish off the Toronto Maple Leafs a little more efficiently or, now, possibly supplementing the Boston Bruins’ depth against the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning. The fresh-out-of-Harvard forward didn’t deny some frustration with all the healthy scratches after word surfaced that he’ll suit up for the Bruins in Game 4 tonight.

(That facial hair might count as a rookie mistake.)

Donato, 22, has only appeared in one postseason game so far, receiving 9:24 in ice time during Game 2 against the Maple Leafs on April 14. That’s a long time to sit, especially when you consider that the Ivy Leaguer passed his regular-season tests with flying colors (nine points in 12 games).

It’s not clear who Donato will line up with, and this isn’t down to playoff gamesmanship alone.

Both Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk are considered game-time decisions after missing a recent practice. The good news is that Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that he believes they’ll play, but you never know in the playoffs; Patrice Bergeron‘s late scratch during the first round is an example of how things can go south after players get a chance to warm up.

The Boston Globe’s Fluto Shinzawa speculates that, under normal circumstances, Donato would replace struggling fellow young forward Danton Heinen. Marchand and DeBrusk being coin flips for Game 4 complicates such things.

During his regular season appearances, Donato’s most common even-strength linemate was David Krejci (by quite a margin, via Natural Stat Trick). Donato also saw time with Heinen and his Olympic teammate Brian Gionta.

Here’s one look at what the Bruins lineup might look like if Marchand and Heinen can both play:

It would certainly make some sense to keep Donato with Krejci, while DeBrusk might be able to jumpstart a struggling Riley Nash. Ideally, this alignment or a similar one would set up Donato & Co. to supplement that deadly top line, which could be especially important if Marchand isn’t all there (especially if Bergeron isn’t operating at full capacity, either).

“He steps off the bus and starts shooting”

In the video above this post’s headline, both Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones campaigned for Donato to be added to the lineup even before the decision was made.

They both make salient points, yet Jones’ comment about shooting is especially noteworthy considering how this series is going.

As Joe Haggerty notes in this NBC Sports Boston piece, the Lightning have generated a 104-73 shots on goal edge against the Bruins so far during this series. That would be a disturbing mismatch for just about any team, but it’s especially startling for a Bruins team that was a possession behemoth for much of the regular season.

Despite being limited to just 9:24 in ice time during his lone postseason appearance, Donato fired three shots on goal. While he enjoyed the sort of cushy offensive zone starts you’d expect from a young player during the regular season, Donato did his part in generating promising possession stats during the regular season.

There’s a lot to like in adding Donato back into the lineup, even if Cassidy eases him in and doesn’t quite give him the minutes to really soar.

With the Lightning up 2-1 in the series, there’s a lot on the line for the Bruins in Game 4 tonight. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET; you can watch the action on NBCSN and stream it via this link.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bolts lead series despite getting minimal production from Stamkos, Kucherov

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 4, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
4 Comments

Despite getting minimal offensive production from their top two forwards, the Tampa Bay Lightning still have a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Boston Bruins.

Both Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have been quiet in the second round. Stamkos got his first point of the series late in Game 3 when he buried an empty-netter, but his Russian teammate still hasn’t produced a single point.

Interestingly enough, Stamkos and Kucherov have positive CF% numbers in the first two games of the series, but they were relatively low on the totem pole compared to the rest of their teammates. For example, in Game 1, Stamkos had a CF% of 67.74 percent and Kucherov was at 68.97 percent. On the surface, that looks pretty good, and it is. But when you take a deeper look at what the rest of the team did, you’ll notice that every player was above 50 percent. Five players had a higher percentage than Kucherov, while Stamkos tied for seventh (stats via hockeystats.ca)

Stamkos’ 66.67 percent CF% was third-best on his team in Game 2, but Kucherov’s 54.55 CF% was second-worst after Brayden Point.

Those numbers dropped off significantly in Game 3, as Stamkos (28.57 percent) and Kucherov (28.57 percent) were two of the three worst forwards on the Bolts roster in that category. On the flip side, the Bolts jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in that game, so it’s normal that the Bruins were a little more eager to fire pucks toward the Lightning net, but the numbers are still telling.

This is just the second time in 2017-18 that that Kucherov has gone three games without recording a point. The first time this occurred was back in January, when the 24-year-old failed to pick up a point in games against Minnesota, Chicago and Nashville. The Bolts ended up going 2-1 during that stretch, which is exactly where they are right now. That just goes to show how deep this Lightning squad is. They’re able to get limited production from their best players and still look like the better team against a tough opponent.

From Boston’s perspective, you have to be happy that you’ve kept these guys off the scoresheet, but they probably come away from the first three games frustrated because they’re still down in the series. They have to expect that the two franchise forwards will wake up at some point, so before that happens, they have to make sure they play themselves back into this series.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Montgomery’s determination; Marchand’s top heel moments

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 4, 2018, 9:47 AM EDT
5 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau has a close eye on the ECHL playoffs because his son, Ben, is an assistant coach with the Fort Wayne Komets. (Journal Gazette)

• Former Notre Dame captain and Canadiens prospect Jake Evans underwent sports hernia surgery. He’s expected to miss 12 weeks. (Montreal Gazette)

• Now that the Stars GM Jim Nill has hired a head coach, there’s a few things he needs to sort out. He’ll need to help Jim Montgomery find new assistant coaches, he has to look for a backup goalie, he’ll have to decide what he wants to do with Jason Spezza and more. (Dallas News)

• Why is the series between the Sharks and Golden Knights tied up at two after four games? (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Some unwanted intruders attempted to break into Milan Lucic‘s house, but thankfully they failed. (Oilers Nation)

• One reason why the Lightning are up in their series against the Bruins is because they’ve been so effective on the forecheck. (NHL.com)

• Despite the fact that a Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1993, they still manage to bring in more revenue than most American teams. (Financial Post)

• As you’re probably aware, Brad Marchand isn’t very popular with opposing players and fans, and there’s a number of reasons for that. ESPN looks at Marchand’s top 20 heel moments. Slew-footing, clotheslining, elbowing, it’s all there! (ESPN)

• Leaving Arizona won’t be easy for Jordan Martinook, but he’s looking forward to life in Carolina. (Raleigh News & Observer)

• Some of Jim Montgomery’s friends in Montreal share their stories about how his determination got him to where he is now. (Montreal Gazette)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Penguins, Predators even things up

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 4, 2018, 1:23 AM EDT
10 Comments

2017 Stanley Cup Finalists tie up their series

Penguins 3, Capitals 1 (Series tied 2-2)

If the Bruins can win Game 4 tomorrow, than all four of the second-round series could be tied 2-2, at least for a time. For all the jokes at Washington’s expense, these Alex OvechkinSidney Crosby Era series tend to go long, with two extended to seven and one finishing in six. This one will go at least six after Jake Guentzel, Crosby, and the Penguins powered through to win this one. Guentzel scored the opening goal and iced it with an empty-netter, while Evgeni Malkin‘s goal survived the dreaded review process to stand as the game-winner. There was also some fisticuffs between Kris Letang and T.J. Oshie and an injury scare for Matt Murray.

Predators 2, Jets 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 3 was a wild one that felt “defense and goalie optional” at times. One of the promising things about this series is that both Nashville and Winnipeg can really clamp down when they make a point to do so and also get a few bounces/saves. Pekka Rinne, P.K. Subban, and the rest of the Predators showed that they can hang with the Jets, and just importantly, nurture a small lead into a hard-nosed win. Read more about the Preds’ Game 4 win here and also enjoy Rinne’s remarkable save.

Three Stars

1. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators – After a rough outing in Game 3 that even included an ill-advised penalty, Rinne was fantastic in Game 4. Holding the Jets to one goal is an accomplishment in itself, especially since he blanked them for about 59 of 60 regulation minutes. Rinne also was perfect at even strength (29-for-29 there, 31 of 32 saves overall). This wasn’t just a matter of stopping “quantity over quality” shots.

If the highlight reel stops aren’t enough, consider this heat map via Natural Stat Trick:

Not an easy night in net, but Rinne cooled the Jets.

2. Jake Guentzel and 3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins – We might as well lump these two together as the other two stars of the night. Guentzel gets the nod in this case because he scored two goals while Crosby collected two assists (on both of Guentzel’s goals). One could see it go the other way – number 87 often does a lot of work to set up his linemates – but either way, it was an impressive showing. In fact, the Penguins might be calling upon these two to do a little too much.

There are some other decent candidates from tonight’s games. P.K. Subban scored the game-winner for Nashville and continues to be a workhorse on defense. After rough Game 3 outings, all four of the goalies managed solid-to-strong work in their Game 4 starts.

Rinne, Guentzel, and Crosby were the three biggest difference-makers, though.

Factoids

Guentzel is really doing some incredible things. Crosby boosts his numbers considerably, but spin it whatever way you’d like, this is impressive:

P.K. Subban is a playoff performer, and not just because of his three-game goal streak or the stat below. These types of facts don’t hurt, either:

Tough night for Alex Ovechkin, which probably helps to explain Washington only managed three SOG in the third period despite the Penguins’ lead. There were other signs of effort, however, including seven hits by Ovechkin.

Friday’s games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, Game 4, 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, Game 5, 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.