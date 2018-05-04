Rinne, Predators rebound to tie series vs. Jets

May 4, 2018, 12:38 AM EDT
Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators needed this one.

Game 4 wasn’t technically a must-win game for the Predators, but few teams are equipped to fight back from a 3-1 series deficit against the imposing Winnipeg Jets. Nashville avoided such a predicament by holding on to tie the series 2-2 instead thanks to a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Patrik Laine finally broke a goal-scoring drought to keep Rinne from technically having a perfect night, yet the Vezina finalist was splendid nonetheless. Rinne stopped every shot he faced at even strength (29 out of 29), only allowing that Laine power-play marker with 51 seconds remaining in the third period. Rinne had turned aside some golden opportunities, including moving laterally well enough to stop a high-quality Mark Scheifele opportunity – before Laine made things interesting. Ultimately, Rinne made 32 out of 33 saves.

His most memorable one came when he somehow succeeded in desperately stopping a first-period chance with his stick. That was good enough to earn its own post.

One cannot help but wonder if Laine would have even scored if P.K. Subban was on the ice. Subban took a penalty late in the third to open up the chance for that power-play goal, which must have been agonizing for the elite defenseman.

Subban was splendid for much of the contest beyond that slip-up, putting up nice possession numbers in demanding situations, and scoring what would stand as the game-winning goal with a howitzer on the power play. This extends Subban’s goal streak to three games (and he pitched in an assist during that hot streak).

While it’s always easier on the nerves to cruise to victory, there were a lot of heartening signs for the Predators in tying this series at 2-2.

  • Again, Rinne was fantastic in this game.
  • While the last minute caused some serious nail-biting for Predators fans, the team did manage to protect a lead this time around. They did so by mostly slowing the Jets’ high-powered offense down, at least about as much as any team reasonably can. It wasn’t just about Rinne, even though he was brilliant.
  • Despite rambunctious players like Scott Hartnell and Ryan Hartman being in the lineup (and Kevin Fiala being a curious omission), the Predators learned from Game 3 and maintained sound discipline. Both teams scored on the power play in Game 4, but each squad only received two power-play opportunities. Maybe that comes down to officials choosing to “let them play” or other factors, yet on paper, that seems like a very promising development.
  • Hartman also added a goal, so Nashville continues to receive production from supporting cast members.

Through four contests, this second-round showdown is more or less what we expected. The two teams have flexed their muscles at times, and we’ve also seen some back-and-forth thrillers, nasty moments, and a double-overtime treat.

Now this series boils down to a best-of-three, continuing a theme of the second round (if the Bruins win Game 4 of their series, all four series will at some point be tied 2-2).

With each team getting one road and one home win so far, it’s unclear if this will matter, but the Predators would get two of the three contests in Nashville if the series goes the distance of seven games. For all we know, this matchup of two juggernauts could come down to smaller advantages, especially if the key figures are all peaking at the right time.

Few things seem to come easily for the Jets and Predators, which could make things for even more fun as the stakes rise.

Game 5 takes place on NBCSN at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Buzzer: Penguins, Predators even things up

May 4, 2018, 1:23 AM EDT
2017 Stanley Cup Finalists tie up their series

Penguins 3, Capitals 1 (Series tied 2-2)

If the Bruins can win Game 4 tomorrow, than all four of the second-round series could be tied 2-2, at least for a time. For all the jokes at Washington’s expense, these Alex OvechkinSidney Crosby Era series tend to go long, with two extended to seven and one finishing in six. This one will go at least six after Jake Guentzel, Crosby, and the Penguins powered through to win this one. Guentzel scored the opening goal and iced it with an empty-netter, while Evgeni Malkin‘s goal survived the dreaded review process to stand as the game-winner. There was also some fisticuffs between Kris Letang and T.J. Oshie and an injury scare for Matt Murray.

Predators 2, Jets 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 3 was a wild one that felt “defense and goalie optional” at times. One of the promising things about this series is that both Nashville and Winnipeg can really clamp down when they make a point to do so and also get a few bounces/saves. Pekka Rinne, P.K. Subban, and the rest of the Predators showed that they can hang with the Jets, and just importantly, nurture a small lead into a hard-nosed win. Read more about the Preds’ Game 4 win here and also enjoy Rinne’s remarkable save.

Three Stars

1. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators – After a rough outing in Game 3 that even included an ill-advised penalty, Rinne was fantastic in Game 4. Holding the Jets to one goal is an accomplishment in itself, especially since he blanked them for about 59 of 60 regulation minutes. Rinne also was perfect at even strength (29-for-29 there, 31 of 32 saves overall). This wasn’t just a matter of stopping “quantity over quality” shots.

If the highlight reel stops aren’t enough, consider this heat map via Natural Stat Trick:

Not an easy night in net, but Rinne cooled the Jets.

2. Jake Guentzel and 3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins – We might as well lump these two together as the other two stars of the night. Guentzel gets the nod in this case because he scored two goals while Crosby collected two assists (on both of Guentzel’s goals). One could see it go the other way – number 87 often does a lot of work to set up his linemates – but either way, it was an impressive showing. In fact, the Penguins might be calling upon these two to do a little too much.

There are some other decent candidates from tonight’s games. P.K. Subban scored the game-winner for Nashville and continues to be a workhorse on defense. After rough Game 3 outings, all four of the goalies managed solid-to-strong work in their Game 4 starts.

Rinne, Guentzel, and Crosby were the three biggest difference-makers, though.

Factoids

Guentzel is really doing some incredible things. Crosby boosts his numbers considerably, but spin it whatever way you’d like, this is impressive:

P.K. Subban is a playoff performer, and not just because of his three-game goal streak or the stat below. These types of facts don’t hurt, either:

Tough night for Alex Ovechkin, which probably helps to explain Washington only managed three SOG in the third period despite the Penguins’ lead. There were other signs of effort, however, including seven hits by Ovechkin.

Friday’s games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, Game 4, 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, Game 5, 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Penguins’ top line is doing all of the heavy lifting

May 4, 2018, 12:09 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Through four games the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have provided most of what was expected from them in their second round series. It is an evenly matched series that looks like it might go the distance, there has been a lot of nastiness, there has been some controversy, and the two biggest superstars in the NHL  — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin — have been taking turns delivering haymakers for their respective teams on the scoreboard.

In Game 3 on Tuesday it was Ovechkin helping to continue to carry the Capitals. In the Penguins’ 3-1 win in Game 4 on Thursday night, it was Crosby’s turn again as the duo of he and Jake Guentzel continued to dominate the postseason, scoring a pair of goals — both off the stick of Guentzel — to help the Penguins even the series at two games apiece.

With his two-goal effort on Thursday Guentzel is now up to 10 goals and is leading the league in playoff goal for the second year in a row. He scored a league-best 13 goals in 25 playoff games a year ago. Almost all of his damage this season has come alongside Crosby, and it is not a stretch to suggest that line has been helping to keep the Penguins afloat in these playoffs. They are quite literally the only line that is providing offense for them in this series.

Following Thursday’s win the Penguins have scored 10 goals in the series, while all of them have come with Crosby on the ice. He has had a hand in six of them, scoring two and assisting on four others. He did not factor into Evgeni Malkin‘s game-winning goal on Thursday, but he was on the ice as part of the Penguins’ power play.

There are a few ways to look at this.

This obviously is a big part of what makes Crosby the best player in the game (or at least 1A and 1B with Connor McDavid) and one of the best players of all-time. He can change a game and carry a team for an extended period of time. That is what he is trying to do right now for the Penguins.

“I just think he’s the best player in the game,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “He’s the best player in the game. He plays his best when the stakes are high. He plays at both end of the rink. We rely on him to defend as much as we rely on him to score goals and create offense, and he’s really good at both.

“So it doesn’t surprise me,” Sullivan continued. “He’s done it since I’ve been his coach, that has been my experience with him. I just have so much respect for the type of person he is, the type of player that he is, the care factor that he has for the team and winning, the way he always elevates his game for whatever our team needs. If we need a center to take a faceoff and defend a one-goal game when it’s a 6-on-5 situation, he’s the guy. If we need a goal and there’s a faceoff in the offensive zone, he’s the guy. That’s what separates him from every other player in the game. He is so multi-dimensional, there are so many layers to his game that no matter who he plays with he finds a way to have success and he does it night in and night out.”

With 19 points this postseason he already has as many points as he had in 24 postseason games in 2015-16 when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy, and is only seven points off of his total from a year ago (when he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy).

Crazy numbers.

[Related: Penguins, Capitals nastiness boils over again in Letang-Oshie fight]

Another crazy number: Of the 38 goals the Penguins have scored this postseason, Crosby has been on the ice for 28 of them. That is 74 percent!  If there is a concern from a Pittsburgh perspective it is the fact that percentage is probably a little too high and probably not a great recipe for sustained success. As great as Crosby and Guentzel have been together no one line can do that every single night for an entire postseason. Eventually they will have an off night. Eventually they get shut down for a game or two. Eventually the puck will not go in. The Penguins’ modus operandi the past two postseasons has been about depth and balanced scoring from all four lines. In 2015-16 Crosby was only on the ice for 41 percent of the Penguins’ playoff goals. A year ago it was 45 percent. They were getting production from everybody. This postseason, and especially in this series, they have not always been getting that.

Part of the Penguins’ depth problem this postseason has been the fact they simply have not been as healthy. Evgeni Malkin missed three games — including the first two games of this series — due to a lower body injury, and even though he scored on Thursday night still may not be 100 percent.

Carl Hagelin also missed three games after he was hit by Claude Giroux in Game 6 of the Philadelphia series.

Beyond those two, Phil Kessel has not looked himself (he could be fighting through an injury of his own) and has been a complete non-factor. That is a huge change from the past two postseasons when he was at times their biggest difference-maker.

Derick Brassard has not quite made the offensive impact the Penguins were hoping for when they acquired him at the deadline and have put seemingly demoted him to fourth-line duty. Conor Sheary has two goals in his past 36 playoff games.

On Thursday the Penguins attempted to shuffle their lines a bit by dropping Patric Hornqvist from the Crosby-Gentuzel down to the second line alongside Malkin and Hagelin. Sullivan explained that was an effort to get other lines going, while also bringing some two-way balance to the Malkin line.

“We’re trying to find ways to get more production from other than one line,” said Sullivan.

“[Hornqvist] brings a certain dimension to any line particular line we put him on. When you look at the stretch Geno went through, probably a two or two-and-a-half month stretch in the regular season where he was filling the net, for the most part he was playing with [Hagelin] and [Hornqvist].

“Those two guys I think they force Geno to play a more straight ahead game and challenge him to shoot the puck more. [Hornqvist] is a guy that goes to the net, he wants the puck on the net, he’s constantly on him to shoot the puck. So we think that his presence on that line helps Geno play the type of game that he needs to play in the playoffs to have success. Do we tinker with that line or leave it as it is and try to move other people around. That is the direction we went with tonight, it is not etched in stone, we’l look at the game, see what we liked and make decisions accordingly.”

[Related: Guentzel helps Penguins tie series with Capitals]

Leaning on the Crosby-Guentzel line to this point has them in the second-round, now facing what is essentially a best-of-three series against the Metropolitan Division champion Capitals. They have done that will getting very little production from a line that does not have Crosby on it.

On one hand, that is a pretty good position to be in, and if they can get one or two of those other lines going again it could help propel them on another deep playoff run. On the other hand, if they do not get going they are only going to go as far as Crosby and Guentzel can carry them.  Relying on one line to do it all offensively is an awfully big ask. Even if it is a line centered by a player as great as Sidney Crosby.

————

Pekka Rinne’s desperation stick save pays off

May 3, 2018, 10:37 PM EDT
During certain stretches of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs – especially in trying to slow the Winnipeg Jets – Pekka Rinne‘s had some trouble.

He’s not alone, either, as some tough postseason matchups haven’t been kind to several goalies’ numbers, especially in this Jets – Nashville Predators showdown.

Sometimes a goalie needs to be like an NFL cornerback in forgetting a goal like they would put getting burned for a touchdown out of their minds. Rinne’s made some big saves at times during this series, but he seemed to conjure special magic during the first period of Game 4.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Check out his remarkable, Hasek-like desperation stick save in the video above this post’s headline. If you prefer, you can also check it in GIF form here:

The Predators once again begin a road game against the Jets with a lead through the first 20 minutes. In Game 3, they were up 3-0. This time around, they’re merely up 1-0 in Game 4, but they might prefer the more contained pace. Or at least they might spin it that way with the luxury of hindsight.

Check out the rest of Game 4 on NBCSN and stream it live here.

Penguins – Capitals nastiness boils over in Letang – Oshie fight

May 3, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Following two controversial Tom Wilson hits and a controversial three-game suspension, it was fair to wonder if tensions might boil over between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4.

Both teams were wise to generally keep their emotions in check, too, as special teams factored into three of the four goals in Pittsburgh’s 3-1 win (the Penguins went 2-for-4 while the Capitals went 1-for-3). Now, you can discount Jake Guentzel‘s second goal of Game 4 since it was an empty-netter on the power play, but either way … these teams showed that they can make opponents pay for going to the penalty box. At least, without taking an opposing player with them.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

The latter situation emerged with a bit less than a minute remaining in Game 4. After some tense exchanges, Kris Letang and T.J. Oshie engaged in an angry-looking fight. It didn’t last very long, but it was quite the spectacle, as you won’t see many fights during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Looking at the Hockey Fights listings for Letang and Oshie provides some interesting additional context for this bout, which you can witness in the video above this post’s headline.

To little surprise, neither high-skill player is all that likely to drop the gloves. Still, they both have shown a willingness to fight on occasion, including during postseason play. Oshie fought Brayden Schenn during the 2016 postseason, while Letang is credited with three postseason bouts before this tiff, although the last one came the postseason of 2011-12.

With the series now tied 2-2, it’s likely that we’ll see some testy moments now that things boil down to a best-of-three. You can bet that Oshie and Letang will work – and fight? – hard to try to get the last laugh once it’s over.

