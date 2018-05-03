AP Images

WATCH LIVE: Penguins, Predators face big Game 4s

By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Game 4: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead series 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Pierre McGuire
Ovechkin’s heroics put Capitals up 2-1 in series vs. Penguins
Game 4: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET (Jets lead series 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, AJ Mleczko, Brian Boucher
Jets shake off slow start, beat Predators in Game 3
Penguins get Carl Hagelin back for Game 4 against Capitals

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
Getting Evgeni Malkin back wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins to win Game 3. Maybe the return of speedy winger Carl Hagelin can help tip the scales as Pittsburgh aims to tie its series in Game 4 against the Washington Capitals?

Hagelin, 29, has been sidelined since Game 6 (April 22) of the series against the Philadelphia Flyers, as a big hit by Claude Giroux forced him to miss the remainder of that contest and then the first three games versus the Caps.

It’s unclear how much this might stick, but so far, it looks like Hagelin will skate with Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist.

Hagelin is playing Game 4 with a protective mask, but as nasty as this series is getting, the Capitals are unlikely to be able to give Hagelin the Joel Embiid treatment.

After scoring 10 goals and 31 points during the regular season, Hagelin generated three points through his first six games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Check out Game 4 on NBCSN right now; here’s the livestream link.

Coyotes acquire Kruger in deal with Hurricanes for Martinook

Getty
Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 5:56 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired left wing Jordan Martinook from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for center Marcus Kruger.

Under terms of the deal announced Thursday, the teams also swapped later-round draft picks and the Hurricanes will retain 10 percent of Kruger’s salary, or about $300,000 of the roughly $3 million Kruger is set to make in 2018-19.

The 25-year-old Martinook had six goals and nine assists in 81 games during his fourth NHL season.

Kruger had one goal and five assists in his only season with the Hurricanes, who acquired him last summer from Vegas in exchange for a draft pick.

Bill Torrey, architect of Islanders dynasty, dead at 83

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
Bill Torrey, the longtime hockey executive who helped build the expansion New York Islanders into a Stanley Cup winning dynasty, has passed away at the age of 83.

From NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s statement:

“From his iconic bow tie, retired by the Islanders organization, to his devilish sense of humor, he truly was one of a kind. He grew up in close proximity to NHL greatness, near the Montreal Forum, where his passion for the game at all levels developed at an early age. He attended as many games as he could in junior rinks, where he was as at home as at an NHL Board of Governors meeting – and his counsel was sought out at both.

“On a personal level, Bill was a close and cherished friend and a great source of counsel. I will miss his wit, wisdom and warmth.

“We send our condolences to Bill’s four sons, William, Richard, Peter and Arthur; to his brother, David, and sister, Jane; and to his 10 grandchildren. And we have no doubt that Bill’s passing also is being mourned by the countless executives, coaches and players whom he inspired, guided and personally developed; and the millions of fans who were thrilled by the teams he built.”

From the New York Islanders:

“Bill set the model for how to build a franchise with the leadership he instilled through his coaching staff, his innovative drafting methods and the trades he executed,” Islanders President and General Manager Garth Snow said. “He was a pioneer, who became a mentor and even better friend, to so many in the industry. The teams he constructed set records that may never be broken, including the four straight Stanley Cup Championships and 19 straight playoff series wins. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to Bill’s family.”

From the Florida Panthers:

“We’re shocked and heartbroken by the news of William ‘Bill’ Torrey’s passing and extend our deepest condolences to his four sons and grandchildren,” Panthers owner Vinnie Viola said in a statement. “An original Panther and the forefather of our franchise, Mr. Torrey had a champion’s spirit and lived for the game. His indomitable energy and his commitment to hockey and to South Florida was inspiring. It was an honor to work with him and know him.”

After some time in the American Hockey League and then with the expansion Oakland Seals, Torrey was hired as the first employee of the Islanders, who themselves were entering the NHL in 1972. As general manager of the new franchise, he built what would turn into a powerhouse through the draft, selecting key components of future championship teams, including Hall of Famers Mike Bossy, Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin and Bryan Trottier. He also hired Al Arbour, who had won four titles as a player.

In building those winning Islanders teams, Torrey would made some shrewd trades to improve his club. The 1980 acquisition of Butch Goring from the Los Angeles Kings led to the forward being known as the “final piece of the puzzle,” as they would go on to win their first of four Cups two months later.

During his final season as Islanders GM in 1991-92, Torrey accepted LaFontaine’s trade request and sent him to the Buffalo Sabres as part of a package deal that brought Pierre Turgeon, Benoit Hogue and Uwe Krupp to Long Island. Another deal brought Steve Thomas in from Chicago and the moves paid off a year later after Torrey relinquished his titles of chairman and GM and moved into a consultant role. The Islanders would upset the defending back-to-back Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games to reach the Prince of Wales Conference Finals, where they would fall to the Montreal Canadiens.

New ownership meant change in the organization, so in 1993 Torrey joined yet another NHL expansion team as president of the Florida Panthers. A successful first three years in the league saw them record 83 points in 1993-94 and then reach the Cup Final two years later. Eventually, Torrey moved out of that role and had been serving as a special adviser to the general manager and an alternate governor.

His success earned him the 1983 Lester Patrick Trophy, induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995 and banners in two NHL arenas. Along with one in BB&T Center in Florida, Torrey was honored in 2001 at Nassau Coliseum with a banner featuring his signature bow tie.

“The thing I liked about them was that they were small,” Torrey said during his Hall of Fame speech via Newsday. “You can fold them up and put them in your pocket. You can’t spill on them.”

Opposing offenses providing nightmares for Hellebuyck, Rinne

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 3, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
As soon as it became obvious the two teams were on a path to meet in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets matchup has been one of the most anticipated ones of the year. Through the first three games it has been pretty much everything you could have possibly hoped for a series featuring the two best teams in the NHL.

Unless, of course, you happen to be one of the goalies playing in it.

Along with having rosters that are swimming in talent — both offensively and defensively — the Predators and Jets each had one of the NHL’s top goaltenders this season in Pekka Rinne and Connor Hellebuyck, with both finished among the league leaders in wins, save percentage, even-strength save percentage, and shutouts. They were both outstanding all year and finished in the top-three of the Vezina Trophy voting — as voted by the NHL’s general managers — along with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

It has not mattered in this series because just three games in they have both, at times, looked like sieves.

Entering Game 4 on Thursday night (9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream) in Winnipeg — where the Jets go in with a 2-1 series lead — the two teams have already combined for 25 goals in the series. Keep in mind that the Jets’ first-round series against the Minnesota Wild had that many goals in five games.

The only game where either goalie really excelled was Hellebuyck’s Game 1 performance where he stood on his head and stopped 47 of the 48 shots he faced to help the Jets steal home-ice advantage away from the Predators. In that same game Rinne was burned for three goals on 16 shots before getting lifted in favor of backup Jusse Saros.

Since then the series has been a goal-scorers dream, and while both goalies have had their struggles at times it’s really not even entirely all their fault. It is just the result of the way the two teams play and the way their styles match up with one another.

The two teams combined for nine goals in the Predators’ 5-4 overtime win in Game 2, and then Game 3 on Tuesday was a throwback to 1980s firewagon hockey when the Jets erased an early 3-0 deficit to storm back for a 7-4 win. Granted, the final two Jets goals were of the empty-net variety, but even without them it still would have been a second consecutive game game with at least nine goals scored on the two goalies.

It is not just the fact they are getting beat and giving up goals that is making the series a struggle for them: They’re both facing a barrage of shots every single night with each team topping the 40-shot mark twice already in the three games. It is continuing a trend from their five-game regular season series where every game was not only complete madness in terms of the style of play — fast, physical, highly competitive — but also extremely high scoring with a breakneck pace.

Just consider the numbers.

[Related: Hellebuyck, Rinne, Vasilevskiy are Vezina Trophy finalists]

During their five regular season meetings the Jets and Predators averaged 8.4 goals per game and more than 74 combined shots on goal.

Those averages remain the same when you add in the first three playoff games.

In the Jets’ other 82 games this season (77 regular season, five playoffs) against teams that were not the Predators, their games averaged just a little more than six total goals per game and 64 total shots on goal per game. The Predators’ numbers against non-Jets opponents were nearly identical.

That’s a pretty sharp increase in goals, shots, pace of play, and, well, pretty much everything. It has been a pleasure to watch, and given how the first eight matchups have gone (both regular season and this series) it does not seem like it is going to stop anytime soon. That makes it a dream series for fans — and players — that love offense, a fast pace, and some run-and-gun hockey. For goalies, including the two that have to try and stop these two powerhouse offenses, it is going to continue to be a nightmare.

