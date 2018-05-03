Getty

Guentzel helps Penguins tie series with Capitals

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2018, 9:06 PM EDT
25 Comments

Update: The Penguins made Malkin’s go-ahead goal stand as the game-winner. Jake Guentzel scored on an empty net to ice a 3-1 win for Pittsburgh. The Pens’ series with the Washington Capitals is now tied 2-2.

Also, Matt Murray looked pretty sharp in the third period … but he only needed to make three saves during that final frame. Credit the Penguins for protecting a goalie who might not have been 100 percent, and maybe ding the Capitals for a flat push to try to tie up Game 4.

***

Growing animosity isn’t the only reason why a best-of-seven series can be so fun. Sometimes, you’ll see a narrative come full circle.

For better or for worse, goal reviews can loom large over those “game of inches” moments. After seeing a controversial review go the Washington Capitals’ way earlier in the series, Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins saw a big goal stand in Game 4. In each instance, it wasn’t by much.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Somewhat amusingly, Malkin’s power-play goal didn’t need to stand up to the scrutiny of proving that the puck was indeed over the line. Capitals head coach also challenged for goalie interference on the play, but the 2-1 goal stands and the Caps lose what could be a valuable timeout.

You can watch the replay(s) in the video below:

Here’s a grab of the moment of truth:

From a different angle:

To jog your memory, this is video of the Patric Hornqvist would-be goal that didn’t stand from Game 2:

The Penguins currently hold that 2-1 lead heading into the third period. You can stream this big Game 4 live here.

One other thing to follow: how is Matt Murray feeling after taking this hard shot to the shoulder/collarbone area? He seemed to labor at times despite staying in the net during the second period. It’s a situation to consider as Game 4 goes along, and possibly during the rest of this series, especially if trainers get a better look at the repeat champion goalie.

(Watch that here.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins – Capitals nastiness boils over in Letang – Oshie fight

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following two controversial Tom Wilson hits and a controversial three-game suspension, it was fair to wonder if tensions might boil over between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4.

Both teams were wise to generally keep their emotions in check, too, as special teams factored into three of the four goals in Pittsburgh’s 3-1 win (the Penguins went 2-for-4 while the Capitals went 1-for-3). Now, you can discount Jake Guentzel‘s second goal of Game 4 since it was an empty-netter on the power play, but either way … these teams showed that they can make opponents pay for going to the penalty box. At least, without taking an opposing player with them.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

The latter situation emerged with a bit less than a minute remaining in Game 4. After some tense exchanges, Kris Letang and T.J. Oshie engaged in an angry-looking fight. It didn’t last very long, but it was quite the spectacle, as you won’t see many fights during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Looking at the Hockey Fights listings for Letang and Oshie provides some interesting additional context for this bout, which you can witness in the video above this post’s headline.

To little surprise, neither high-skill player is all that likely to drop the gloves. Still, they both have shown a willingness to fight on occasion, including during postseason play. Oshie fought Brayden Schenn during the 2016 postseason, while Letang is credited with three postseason bouts before this tiff, although the last one came the postseason of 2011-12.

With the series now tied 2-2, it’s likely that we’ll see some testy moments now that things boil down to a best-of-three. You can bet that Oshie and Letang will work – and fight? – hard to try to get the last laugh once it’s over.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins get Carl Hagelin back for Game 4 against Capitals

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting Evgeni Malkin back wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins to win Game 3. Maybe the return of speedy winger Carl Hagelin can help tip the scales as Pittsburgh aims to tie its series in Game 4 against the Washington Capitals?

Hagelin, 29, has been sidelined since Game 6 (April 22) of the series against the Philadelphia Flyers, as a big hit by Claude Giroux forced him to miss the remainder of that contest and then the first three games versus the Caps.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

It’s unclear how much this might stick, but so far, it looks like Hagelin will skate with Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist.

Hagelin is playing Game 4 with a protective mask, but as nasty as this series is getting, the Capitals are unlikely to be able to give Hagelin the Joel Embiid treatment.

After scoring 10 goals and 31 points during the regular season, Hagelin generated three points through his first six games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Check out Game 4 on NBCSN right now; here’s the livestream link.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Penguins, Predators face big Game 4s

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

Game 4: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead series 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Ovechkin’s heroics put Capitals up 2-1 in series vs. Penguins
• Stream here

Game 4: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET (Jets lead series 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, AJ Mleczko, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Jets shake off slow start, beat Predators in Game 3
Stream here

More:
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second round schedule, TV info
NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub

Coyotes acquire Kruger in deal with Hurricanes for Martinook

Getty
Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 5:56 PM EDT
8 Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired left wing Jordan Martinook from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for center Marcus Kruger.

Under terms of the deal announced Thursday, the teams also swapped later-round draft picks and the Hurricanes will retain 10 percent of Kruger’s salary, or about $300,000 of the roughly $3 million Kruger is set to make in 2018-19.

The 25-year-old Martinook had six goals and nine assists in 81 games during his fourth NHL season.

Kruger had one goal and five assists in his only season with the Hurricanes, who acquired him last summer from Vegas in exchange for a draft pick.