High-scoring top lines dominating best defenders in playoffs

Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Each time Boston’s top line jumps over the boards, the Tampa Bay Lightning are on red alert.

Make a mistake and Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak can make you pay. They have.

”You think it’s going all right and you’re playing well, and they only need one look,” Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. ”We knew that. That’s no surprise. They’re a good line.”

Top lines are lighting up opponents all over the playoffs, ratcheting scoring up to a pace not seen in more than two decades. Top trios from the Capitals, Golden Knights, Penguins, Jets and Predators are having their way against top opposing defensemen. Goals are supposed to be harder to come by in the playoffs, but after years of NHL rule changes to get goals, goals and more goals, that is exactly what’s happening.

”Every line, every group of forwards, give different challenges for defensemen,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. ”It’s the types of reads and the tendencies of the group and as a series goes on there’s going to be more and more deception happening from a forward group to our group of defenders and vice versa. It’s the constant reads and the constant communication and the constant positioning that you have to have against really dynamic people who are good collectively or individually.”

Especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s not easy being D.

A total of 332 goals were scored through the first 54 playoff games, the most at that point since 1996 (338). Elite goaltenders are putting on a show, yet top lines like Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist (Pittsburgh); Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson (Washington); Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg); Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith (Vegas): and Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson (Nashville) are taking advantage of their opportunities.

Top lines have been on the ice for 42 of the 78 goals scored through Tuesday in the second round, a showcase of skill that shows great offense is beating great defense. So many of the game’s best defensemen are now counted on as much for their offense as the play in their own end, yet even those tasked with stopping the stars haven’t been able to do it.

”We’ve got a game plan, but I don’t think we’ve completely executed it yet,” Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon said of containing the Golden Knights’ top line. ”We’re kind of doing it in bits and pieces.”

The Penguins trail the Capitals 2-1 in their second-round series in part because they haven’t gotten much offense beyond Guentzel, Crosby and Hornqvist, plus the goals that top line is giving up to Ovechkin and Kuznetsov.

”They’re pretty aggressive, so there’s some open ice heading the other way against them,” top Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said. ”You’ve got to defend hard when they have it and make your plays and have confidence to make plays when you do have it. If you’re only playing defense against them, it’s going to be a long night. You have to go on the attack, as well.”

That’s the risk-reward for elite defenders in the playoffs: knowing when to counterattack. It has worked some for the Bruins, who so far have limited the damage from Tampa Bay’s J.T. Miller, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov and put up some goals against them.

Bruins defensemen Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy corralled Auston Matthews and Toronto’s top offensive performers in the first round and continue to draw the toughest assignments against the Lightning.

”The guys on the ice, that’s their assignment for 15, 18 minutes, whatever they play at even strength that night,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”There’s no magic formula about following them around or any particular structure other than Z and Charlie have done a good job of not getting caught up ice, giving them odd-man rushes for the most part.”

Pittsburgh’s biggest hole through three games defensively – outside of Matt Murray‘s apparently vulnerable glove hand – has been defending the Capitals on the rush.

”They’re a very skilled team,” defensemen Justin Schultz said. ”You’ve got to have numbers back and keep your head on a swivel because they’re very talented.”

It’s not just rush goals, though, as the Jets’ Connor, Scheifele and Wheeler showed in helping lead a comeback from down 3-0 to beat the Predators 7-4 to take a 2-1 series lead. Winnipeg and Nashville have combined for 25 goals despite two Vezina Trophy finalists in net and some of the best defensemen in hockey. It’s a blueprint for how the NHL wanted to crank up offense.

”I think the mindset is definitely to play well defensively,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. ”Both teams want to play a good game defensively, and for some reason these two teams seem to bring the best out of each other and they’re always high-scoring games.”

AP Sports Writers Josh Dubow in San Jose, California, and Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, and freelance reporter Matt Kalman in Boston contributed.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Marcus Sorensen continues to surprise in playoffs

By Joey AlfieriMay 3, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
The San Jose Sharks are two wins away from making it back to the Western Conference Final. They’re in this position because they’ve received contributions from their go-to players like Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane and Martin Jones. One the players that’s exceeded expectations is Marcus Sorensen.

After scoring five goals and two assists in 32 games during the regular season, the 26-year-old has already racked up four goals and one assist in eight games this postseason. He didn’t even make the team out of training camp, as he started the year with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. Sorensen posted 18 points in 23 games in the minors, which led to him being recalled in early December. Once he arrived in the NHL, he was made a healthy scratch 15 times between Dec. 2 and Mar. 27. He suited up for the final five games of the regular season and he hasn’t been out of lineup since.

Despite his increased production in the postseason, Sorensen hasn’t been receiving more ice time from head coach Peter DeBoer (he averaged 10:08 in the regular season and 10:16 in the playoffs). Still, he’s managed to remain productive.

During Wednesday’s Game 4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Sorensen opened the scoring with this terrific individual effort:

Outside of simply producing offensively, he’s also managed to use his speed to his advantage by creating scoring opportunities for his team.

Even though he’s never really been productive at the NHL level, Sorensen has put up numbers in the past. He accumulated 32 points in 50 games with Sweden’s Djugardens in 2014-15 and 15 goals and 34 points in 47 games with them the following season. So there’s a bit of an offensive pedigree there.

Sorensen won’t be able to sustain his shooting percentage of 50 percent, but his advanced stats have improved from the season to the playoffs. His CF% has gone from 48.71 percent to 53.33 percent and his FF% has climbed from 48.61 percent to 56.52 percent. His PDO of 1.135 would indicate that his offensive totals aren’t sustainable. Even if he doesn’t continue scoring, it looks like he’s earned himself a spot in the lineup.

PHT Morning Skate: Bruins, Flames will play in China; Stamkos the underrated superstar

By Joey AlfieriMay 3, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames will play a pair of preseason games in China as part of the O.R.G. NHL China Games. (NHL.com)

• Bruce Cassidy only put the line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak together because his team was down 3-0 t0 Columbus in the first half of a game played on Oct. 30. That worked out pretty well. (Sportsnet)

Steven Stamkos consistently seems to be one of the more underrated superstars in the NHL, but taking a deeper look at the numbers proves that he’s among the league’s elite. (Sporting News)

• Jets forward Blake Wheeler took a bit of a shot at the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (Nashville Post)

• Jets fans at the MTS Center were booing P.K. Subban in Game 3, but that really should be considered a compliment for the superstar blue liner. (Winnipeg Free Press)

• As you probably realized in the first two Games of the series between Washington and Pittsburgh, not having Evgeni Malkin proved to be critical. As good as a lot of their forwards are, Malkin is the team’s MVP. (The Sports Daily)

• The Washington Nationals have been huge supporters of the Capitals’ playoff run. “It’s really important to these guys,” Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said. “They really want to support the Caps and D.C., and I think it’s pretty fun. I think it’s pretty cool. There was a big shoutout when Ovi knocked that one in and they kind of clinched the win with a couple seconds left.” (Washington Post)

• How does the NHL decide whether or not a a goal being reviewed should actually count or not? Well, they use a Hawk-Eye system, but the fact that decisions have to be made quickly makes things a little more complex. (USA Today)

• NHLers talk to ESPN about the best beards in the league, the worst team in the league and more. Jets forward Patrik Laine got called out by one of his teammates (rightfully so). (ESPN)

• John Tortorella shared an interesting story from his playing days in Sweden. Let’s just say that being stuck in Germany with no clothes and no money doesn’t sound fun. (1stohiobattery.com)

• Take a behind-the-scenes look at what life in the minor leagues is like. This writer chronicled his journey with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, and let’s just say that life in pro hockey isn’t always glamorous. (Iowa Wild)

• Teams trading outside of the lottery hasn’t happened very often, but the Hurricanes might be one of those teams that looks into doing that this year. (Section 328)

• The timing of the draft lottery is great for TV consumption, but it makes life a little more difficult for a lot of the scouts. (The Hockey News)

• Yesterday, the Edmonton Oilers signed goalie Mikko Koskinen to a contract, but the signing just seems to make the goalie depth chart more confusing. (Oilers Nation)

The Buzzer: Lightning take lead, Jones’ shutout evens series

By Scott BilleckMay 3, 2018, 1:24 AM EDT
Wednesday’s results

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Bostons Bruins 1 (Tampa leads series 2-1): Ondrej Palat scored twice in 1:32 early on in the first period and the Lightning shut down the Bruins top line outside of a goal from Patrice Bergeron. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in the win. The Bruins need to start scoring, with only three goals in their past two games after scoring six in Game 1. Tuukka Rask has allowed eight goals in his past two starts.

San Jose Sharks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 0 (Series tied 2-2): Martin Jone made 34 saves and the Sharks shut down William Karlsson and the rest of the Vegas Golden Knights to even the best-of-7 series 2-2. Even Marc-Andre Fleury‘s heroics throughout the playoffs were no match for the lack of run support.

Three stars

Ondrej Palat, Lightning: Two goals and the game-winner for the Lightning. Palat now has three goals in his past two games and is providing the Lightning secondary scoring on a line with Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point. It was his second game-winner in as many games.

Martin Jones, Sharks: Jones made 34 saves for his sixth career playoff shutout, including stopping seven off the stick of James Neal and another five from Karlsson.

Victor Hedman, Lightning: Hedman had two assists in the game and fire four shots on Rask while playing a series-high 26:18 on Wednesday. And he did all this while having the unenviable spot trying to shut down Boston’s top line.

Highlights

Marcus Sorensen‘s goal was a special effort:

Saucy goal:

Factoids

Thursday’s schedule

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN) — Capitals lead series 2-1

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) — Jets lead series 2-1

Martin Jones stands tall as Sharks even series

By Scott BilleckMay 3, 2018, 1:02 AM EDT
4 Comments

So this is what happens when Marc-Andre Fleury doesn’t stand on his head and Wild Bill and Co. can’t manage to score.

The San Jose Sharks evened their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights with a 4-0 shutout win on Wednesday in California.

Vegas’ top line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith combined for 19 points in the first three games, but were blanked by Martin Jones, who made 34 saves for his sixth career playoff shutout.

Marcus Sorensen‘s first-period goal stood as the game-winner, and it didn’t disappoint. Sorenson showed a great deal of patience and survived being tripped up to fire it by Fleury.

Vegas preached the need to stay out of the penalty box before the game, but the Sharks were able to convert on one of their four power-play attempts. Vegas, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going offensively and was 0-for-5 on the power play on the night.

Joonas Donskoi didn’t play in Game 3 with a lower-body injury but returned and immediately had an impact, scoring with six seconds left in the first.

It’s now a best-of-3 to decide who will head to the Western Conference Finals. The series shifts back to Vegas on Friday night.

