Will Bruins close depth gap against Lightning?

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
With a four-point night, Brayden Point experienced a “redemption game” in helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 2 and tie their series 1-1. He might have also put the Boston Bruins’ depth disadvantage under the spotlight during that 4-2 win for the Bolts.

You almost don’t need to look at the box score to guess which Bruins generated offense in that losing effort. Brad Marchand was involved in both goals (two assists), Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak collected one assist apiece, and two key defensemen (Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug) supplied the goals.

The thing is, there are occasions where the Bruins’ absurdly dangerous top trio can drag them to the finish line. The Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak combination is simply that explosive.

The Lightning stand as one of the few teams that could conceivably trade blows with that top-heavy setup, at least on paper, as J.T. Miller, Steven Stamkos, and Nikita Kucherov boast the talent and versatility to stick with just about anyone.

Maybe the Bergeron line translates to a couple wins in this series, but a playoff run almost always demands production from supporting cast members, not just stars. That’s where things get interesting in Game 3 (and beyond).

Here are a few players the Bruins want more from:

On one hand, Krejci has a point per game during this run (nine points in nine games). Game 2 ended a three-game point streak for Krejci, who collected five points, including three assists in that Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Still, his all-around play draws some criticism. That dichotomy was best illustrated during that Game 7 win, as Krejci was productive, but NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty still had issue with some of the smaller details:

  • Still, in the grand scheme of things, Krejci has been productive. You could say the same for Jake DeBrusk, who scored that sensational goal in Game 7 and has eight points during his maiden voyage in the postseason.
  • Stop if you’ve heard this before, but Rick Nash is getting his chances, yet he’s not burying them as much as his team would like.

Game 1 was a refreshing exception, as Nash scored two goals in that win. It’s also heartening that, for all of his career postseason struggles, Nash has had some success against the Lightning. During the 2014-15 postseason, Nash generated seven points for the Rangers during their seven-game series against Tampa Bay.

Those are the positive notes. They don’t change that Nash only has four points in nine playoff games so far, with half of his production coming during a 6-2 win in Game 1. While there’s certainly some benefit to the puck going in the right direction when he’s on the ice (including 29 shots on goal in nine contests), the Bruins acquired him in hopes of buttressing their high-end scoring with depth support.

  • The other “Ri-Nash” has been pretty much nonexistent. After generating 41 points during the regular season and looking comfortable between Marchand and Pastrnak during spells when Bergeron was injured, Riley Nash hasn’t gotten a lot done in the playoffs.

Through seven games, Riley Nash has zero goals and one assist. He’s gone five consecutive games without even registering a shot on goal. Not ideal for an intriguing player who’s set to become a UFA.

Now, Riley Nash might not be healthy, so some of this might be out of his hands. If he’s hobbled, the Bruins either need to consider giving him a breather or perhaps giving him more help as far as linemates go. Hey, that Ryan Donato guy isn’t busy, is he?

  • Danton Heinen has been another disappointment when you consider his strong regular season (47 points in 77 games). Heinen only has one goal and zero assists through eight playoff games, generating a meager shot on goal per contest.

Tuukka Rask absorbs some critiques here and there when the Bruins have stumbled during the postseason, and his work will obviously make a big impact on Boston’s fortunes.

Still, while the Bruins’ biggest names can take them very far, this impressive team could be that much scarier if they gain more frequent contributions down the lineup. Krejci, DeBrusk, and (Rick) Nash are periodically giving the B’s a nice boost, but this team could use a little more from their bottom six forwards.

The Lightning might just force the issue during this series.

Game 3 airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Here’s the livestream link.

Jim Montgomery and his ‘process’ reportedly heading to Dallas Stars

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
One year after taking himself out of the running for the Florida Panthers’ head coaching job, Jim Montgomery has found his way to the NHL.

As Chris Dilks of SBN College Hockey reported on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars will be announcing later this week that the 48-year-old Montgomery will be their new head coach, replacing Ken Hitchcock, who retired in April.

Montgomery, who played 122 NHL games, including nine with the Stars, has spent the last five seasons coaching in the college ranks with the Denver Pioneers, leading them to two Frozen Fours and the 2017 national title. He told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in March that “it would have to be a perfect opportunity” for him to uproot his family and leave his situation in Colorado.

The Stars are coming off a second straight season that ended without a playoff berth, but boast a roster with plenty of talent like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Alex Radulov, Radek Faksa and John Klingberg. General manager Jim Nill will certainly be making more changes in the off-season, so Montgomery, who was also in the running for the New York Rangers’ job, can likely expect a refreshed roster when training camp opens in September.

“The process gives us a foundation of what our house should look like. If we tidy up those areas of our house, people are going to like what our house looks like on the ice.”

Montgomery likes “simple and boring.” He feels focusing on bigger things can make a team play nervously and not at their best, which is why he’ll likely be bringing “the process” to Dallas with him.

Inspired by Shawn Walsh, his head coach while at the University of Maine, the checklist for success in a game, as Montgomery wrote on The Coaches’ Site in 2016, includes winning 60 percent of face-offs, blocking shots, giving up at most three odd-man rushes, dishing out 50 hits, winning special teams and net front battles, and staying disciplined when it comes to committing penalties.

“If we’re four out of seven in a game, we’re probably going to win that game,” he wrote. “And if we’ve got five or six, the games actually become lopsided in our favour.”

The Stars won 52.5 percent of their face-offs, blocked 1,272 shots, delivered 1,861 hits, scored on 19.3 percent of their man advantages and killed off 80.8 percent of power plays faced last season. Implementing a new system and installing a new culture and approach will take time for any new head coach, but Montgomery’s Denver teams got better as their seasons went on. That kind of improvement is sorely needed in Dallas.

NHL players make worlds a tournament to watch this year

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
The hockey world championships have been overshadowed by the Olympic tournament since the 1998 Nagano Games, the first to feature NHL players.

Not this year.

The NHL’s decision to skip the Pyeongchang Olympics had an impact. Amid tepid interest in South Korea, the games were often played in half-empty arenas. It will be a different story in Denmark.

The organizers say ticket sales have reached their planned target of 300,000 even before the tournament opens in Copenhagen and Herning on Friday. And there’s no need to worry about a lack of stars. Although Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are busy with their bid for a Stanley Cup three-peat, some of the sport’s biggest names will be on the ice in Denmark.

Canada will be led by NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid after his Edmonton Oilers didn’t make the playoffs, teammate Leon Draisaitl has joined Germany, and the United States will be captained by Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.

Here’s a look at the annual tournament that will be played in Denmark for the first time:

THE TOURNAMENT

The event has 16 nations playing in two groups of eight, with the top four in each group advancing to the playoffs.

Olympic champion Russia, defending champion Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Slovakia, France and Austria are in Group A. Matches will be played at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Norway, Latvia, Denmark and South Korea are in Group B. They will play at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

In Friday’s opening games, Canada will take on the United States while Russia faces France.

The final is scheduled for May 20.

THE FAVORITES

Captained by McDavid, who just clinched his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer with 108 points, Canada is the team to beat at the worlds.

McDavid and Wayne Gretzky are the only two players in NHL history to win the scoring race more than once at 22 years of age or younger.

McDavid will be joined by veteran Buffalo forward Ryan O'Reilly. Both were on the team that won the world title in Russia two years ago.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal, who is among the finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s rookie of the year, was also named in the squad.

”We have a mix of youth, experience and strong leadership qualities among these players as they have represented Canada on the international stage previously from the world juniors up to last year’s championship,” Canada co-general manager Sean Burke said. ”Their previous success and experience can only help us in our ultimate goal of bringing home a gold medal.”

The Canadians, who will again be led by Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, won the title in 2015 and 2016 after finishing second last year.

RUSSIAN COACH SWAP

In a surprise move less than a month before the worlds, Oleg Znarok stepped down as coach of Russia’s hockey team after leading the country to the Olympic title – its first in 26 years.

Playing as ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” because of the country’s punishment for doping, Znarok’s team beat Germany 4-3 in overtime in the final.

Znarok became coach in March 2014, taking over a team that lost in the quarterfinals on home ice at the Sochi Olympics. The Russians went on to win the world championship gold that year.

He was replaced by Ilya Vorobyov, one of his assistant coaches, but will still work with the team as a consultant.

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, who is in a tight Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, won’t be available. But Vorobyov can rely on a mixture of NHL-based players and the home talents from the Russia-based KHL, widely considered the strongest league outside the NHL.

Florida Panthers right winger Evgenii Dadonov and SKA St. Petersburg veteran Pavel Datsyuk are among those to make sure Russia remains a contender for gold, even though a lack of the NHL-experienced defensemen and goaltenders could harm the team’s ambitions.

OTHERS TO WATCH

The United States hopes to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish and has a team strong enough to make it happen.

Kane’s presence will no doubt improve the quality of play. He last played at the world championships in 2008, his first season in the NHL and the last time the Blackhawks missed the playoffs, and was in the U.S. team at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Buffalo Sabres rookie and world junior MVP Casey Mittelstadt was prevented from playing by a groin injury, but some others will be there, including a trio who claimed bronze at the 2015 worlds in the Czech Republic. They include Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, New York Islanders forward Anders Lee and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy.

IIHF suspends Swedish players, coaches for World Junior medal ceremony conduct

By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
The silver medal lasted about one second around Lias Andersson’s neck before he took it off, skated away and tossed it to a fan in the crowd. “[T]here was one guy in the stands who wanted it more than me, so I decided to give it to him and I think he deserved it,” he explained.

The IIHF was apparently so displeased by his decision that four months later they decided to hand out some real meaningless suspensions.

The IIHF announced on Wednesday that Andersson and his Swedish teammates Axel Jonsson, Jesper Boqvist, Rasmus Dahlin and Olle Eriksson Ek, along with head coach Tomas Montén and assistants Nizze Landén and Henrik Stridh have all been suspended between 2-4 games for the 2019 World Junior Championship. Andersson is banned four games, while Jonsson, Boqvist, Dahlin and Eriksson Ek were given two games for taking their medals off and holding them during the post-game ceremony.

Montén is suspended from any role with the team for the first three games of the tournament, while Landén and Stridh will have to stay away for two games.

IIHF rules (there really is a rule!) state that all players and team officials must wear the medals around their necks for the closing ceremony and during their media availability afterward. Andersson had been warned by a tournament official not to do what he did, but hey, he’s a 19-year-old kid who just lost a tough gold medal game while representing his country. He was emotional. He apologized. Big deal.

Of course, these are pretty meaningless suspensions for the players as Andersson, Jonsson and Boqvist won’t even be eligible to play for Sweden at the 2019 tournament and Dahlin will be busy playing for the Buffalo Sabres next December.

Here’s what the IIHF has to say:

“Taking off the silver medals presented to the players shows not only the disrespect against the spectators and the organizers of the championship, but also the disrespect against their opponents and winners of the championship. The fact, that the players afterwards have apologized for their behavior and have assured that they had no intentions to be disrespectful to anyone, does not excuse the actions.”   

“The players have by their actions shown a lack of self-control, which cannot be accepted for a player playing at that level in an important championship. It indicates that they have developed wrong ambitions where only the first place counts, which is absolutely in contradiction to the ideas and values of sport. The actions of the players have to be considered as unsportsmanlike and as a breach of conduct that brings the sport of ice hockey into disrepute; they are not compatible with the idea of sport as a fair competition between the teams involved in order to determine the best team of the tournament. The actions in question cannot be excused by disappointment or even frustration not to have won the championship. Losing a game is part of any competition and of the sport of ice hockey, and does not excuse any unfair and unsportsmanlike behavior; to be ‘frustrated’ by the loss of a game is not the right attitude, even at the player’s age.”

The players and coaches have the right to appeal the suspensions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within the next three weeks, something that Swedish Hockey Federation chairman Anders Larsson said in a statement that they are considering.

More: Lias Andersson showed the passion, emotion we say we want from athletes

Alex Ovechkin is putting the Capitals on his back

By Adam GretzMay 2, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Thanks to their come-from-behind win on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, the Washington Capitals find themselves up 2-1 in their second-round series against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Penguins. It is worth keeping in mind that their only loss in this series so far — Game 1 — was a game where they mostly carried the play and only lost because of a five-minute meltdown in the third period that saw the Penguins score three consecutive goals. They are that close to being up 3-0 in the series, and outside of that five-minute stretch have been hands down the better team.

Their penalty kill has shut down the Penguins’ high powered play, and they have had the overall edge in the special teams battle.

Braden Holtby is outplaying Matt Murray in net.

They are feasting on the Penguins’ aggressiveness and getting what seems to be countless odd-man rushes.

Then there is Alex Ovechkin. Oh, man, is he playing great right now.

On Tuesday, he scored what is already his eighth goal of the playoffs, putting him in a three-way tie with Penguins forwards Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel for the league lead in these playoffs. It was his fourth consecutive game with a goal and the fifth in the past six games.

This one was especially big because it broke a 3-3 tie with just over a minute to play in regulation, finishing an odd-man rush with Nicklas Backstrom that saw him knock a rebound off the post out of mid-air to put the Capitals back in front.

He did not end up as a finalist in the Hart Trophy voting this season as league MVP, but he did make my ballot in the top-five for his impact on the Capitals. He not only led the league in goal-scoring for the seventh time in his career (and the fifth time in the past six years), but the Capitals were a completely different team when he was on the ice versus when he was off of it. After losing several players from last year’s Presidents’ Trophy team without really having the salary cap flexibility to replace them, the Capitals obviously took a bit of a step backwards. At times they did not look as good as their record might have indicated, but they were still good enough to win the Metropolitan Division again. A lot of that was because of the way Ovechkin bounced back from what was a “down” year (by his standards).

During 5-on-5 play during the regular season the Capitals outscored teams by a 67-54 margin with Ovechkin on the ice (plus-13) and attempted 51 percent of the total shot attempts. Without him on the ice, they were only a plus-four in the goal department (101-97) and attempted just a paltry 46 percent of the total shot attempts. Forty-six percent is the level lottery teams — bad ones — play at. It was basically a tale of two different teams all season — the  Ovechkin team, and the non-Ovechkin team.

That same storyline has continued over into the playoffs.

Through the Capitals’ first nine playoff games with Ovechkin on the ice at 5-on-5 the Capitals own a 9-6 goal advantage and are attempting more than 55 percent of the total shot attempts. Without him, they are being outscored in those same situations by a 10-11 margin and have attempted just 47 percent of the total shot attempts. If anything, the gap between the Capitals with Ovechkin and the Capitals without him has grown in the playoffs.

The thing about Ovechkin and the playoffs is that he has always produced in these situations. There has never been a postseason series in his career where he has failed to score at least one goal. After Tuesday, he is now up to 54 goals and 103 total points in 106 career playoff games.

[Related: Ovechkin’s heroics have Capitals up 2-1 in series]

As I pointed out after the Capital’s first-round win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he is second among all active players (minimum 40 playoff games played) in postseason goals per game, trailing only Nikita Kucherov, and fifth in points per game, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Kane, and Kucherov.

But because there has always been one reason another for the Capitals being unable to advance beyond the second round, the lack of a championship is always the elephant in the room when it comes to Ovechkin and his legacy.

Sometimes it has been because the Capitals’ goalie — whoever it may have been in past playoff runs, from Jose Theodore, to Semyon Varlamov, to even Braden Holtby in the past two Pittsburgh series’ — forgetting how to stop the puck. Sometimes it has been because the other team’s goalie refuses to give up anything. Sometimes in the playoffs you just fall short to a better team and there is no one really to blame. Sometimes you just lose.

But through it all Ovechkin has always been there producing.

He is doing it again this postseason and, perhaps most importantly for the Capitals, some of the other stuff is starting to go their way.

They may not be playing great when he is off the ice overall, but they are getting the superior goaltending. Some of the breaks that used to work against them in these situations are starting to fall in their favor. That is the type of stuff a team needs to win in the playoffs. It is not just great players playing great. Every winning team needs some breaks. The fact some of it is starting to go the Capitals’ way has to be encouraging for them.

Every year until they actually get over the hurdle we are going to wonder if this year is finally the year. Every year we keep saying it, thinking this really will be it. This time it really is starting to feel like it could be the year. For real. At least a little bit.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.